2025-09-09 Tuesday

Swedish Firm Secures $945K For Strategic Crypto Growth

H100 Bitcoin Acquisition: Swedish Firm Secures $945K For Strategic Crypto Growth
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 02:57
Alex Warren, Suni Lee, Jake Shane And More To Join Forbes’ Flagship 2025 Under 30 Summit In Columbus, OH

This fall, Forbes will be returning to the state of Ohio for its 2025 Forbes Under 30 Summit, in partnership with JobsOhio, setting the stage for the world's top young leaders, founders and creators in Columbus from September 28-October 1, 2025. The four-day immersive experience will kick off with Forbes' signature Under 30 Music Festival, which has previously been headlined by artists like Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, Kygo, Shawn Mendes and many more. This year's private concert will include performances by "Ordinary" singer-songwriter Alex Warren, and also include a DJ set from Lucy Guo, Founder & CEO, of Passes, with others to be announced soon. The Under 30 Summit stage will serve as the launchpad for today's up-and-coming leaders, convening several Forbes communities and list makers, to ignite conversations and inform each other on what's to come in their respective industries. Main stage programming, to be held on September 29 and 30, will feature today's most prominent topics – from the creator economy, to AI and entrepreneurship. "Now in its 12th year, the flagship Forbes Under 30 Summit connects like-minded individuals and entrepreneurs for four days of networking, learning, solving and building," said Leann Bonanno, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Forbes. "Convening influential communities is core to what we do at Forbes, and we are proud to host this community of leaders in Columbus as we spotlight the entrepreneurial momentum of the city." As Forbes remains committed to spotlighting the key players who are leading in AI and hosting discussions that will help the industry prepare and embrace what's to come, the Under 30 Summit, for the first time ever, will feature a content track dedicated to AI programming.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 02:55
Ledger CTO Warns Of Crypto Clipper Malware Following Major NPM Breach

A significant supply chain attack has raised alarms within the cryptocurrency community, especially after the Node Package Manager (NPM) account of developer Qix was compromised. Charles Guilletment, the Chief Technology Officer of Ledger, a hardware wallet provider, issued a stark warning to crypto investors in a recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Bitcoinist 2025/09/09 02:55
Hyperliquid price at record high; USDH vote and 80% fee cuts fuel rally

Hyperliquid price reached an all-time high, following news of a stablecoin launch and a major institutional vote of confidence. On Monday, September 8, Hyperliquid (HYPE) price was up 7.5%, reaching an all-time high of $51.89.
Crypto.news 2025/09/09 02:53
El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador now has 6,313 BTC, worth over $702 million, as it doubles down on Bitcoin education and infrastructure.
CryptoPotato 2025/09/09 02:51
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/09 02:47
El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With 21 BTC Buy, Holdings Now $701M

El Salvador's latest Bitcoin purchase could put the country at odds with its $1.4 billion IMF loan agreement, which requires halting voluntary Bitcoin accumulation. Alongside Bitcoin, El Salvador has also boosted its gold reserves with a $50 million purchase—its first major gold acquisition since 1990. On Sunday, September 7, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/09 02:45
Critical hack may put crypto funds at risk: Ledger CTO

A critical software hack may be putting crypto funds at risk, Ledger's chief technology officer Charles Guillemet warned on Monday. Hackers appear to have compromised the npm account of an unnamed developer who's "well-known," Guillemet said. The hackers slipped malicious code into a tiny but widely used JavaScript package called error-ex. That package has been downloaded more than one billion times and is embedded in countless apps and services. The malware operates by silently monitoring for cryptocurrency activity. When a user tries to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or other tokens, it swaps the destination wallet with one controlled by attackers. Victims may believe they are sending funds to a trusted address, but the money instead flows to malicious actors. Security analysts warned that the code can hijack transactions at multiple layers — altering what websites display, changing background processes, and even tricking apps into misrepresenting what users are signing. Guillemet advised hardware wallet owners to carefully confirm each transaction on the device's screen before approving it. Because the hardware displays the true recipient address, diligent users can still spot tampering. For those using software wallets alone, he urged avoiding all on-chain transactions until the attack is better understood. Researchers are describing the breach as possibly the largest open-source supply chain attack in history. It highlights the fragility of shared software libraries and the direct financial risk they can create in crypto.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 02:45
Analytics vs. Instinct in Football

Football statistics are used to rate players, but some decisions are made based on gut feeling rather than facts. An experienced coach can observe ripple effects that aren't shown by regular measurements. The numbers after the game tell a very different story from the numbers before.
Hackernoon 2025/09/09 02:44
Traders see a chance the Fed cuts by a half point

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 29, 2025. Traders are leaving open the option that the Federal Reserve next week could cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point, though most on Wall Street think the bar for doing so is pretty high. In the most likely scenario being priced in by markets, the Fed on Sept. 17 will lower the overnight funds rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage point. Odds for a quarter-point cut were around 88% Monday afternoon, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool that measures odds of Fed action based on 30-day fed funds futures contracts. However, that left open a remote chance that the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee still could enact a half-point reduction, as it did at the September meeting in 2024. Chances of that were at 12% as traders disregarded any possibility the committee might stay put. Market sentiment shifted even more toward Fed easing after Friday's jobs report showed that nonfarm payrolls expanded by just 22,000 in August while the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%. "The soft August jobs report will help drive consensus across the committee that not only should rate cuts resume this month, but that further cuts will likely be appropriate in coming months," Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst said in a note after the payrolls release. While Hollenhorst thinks there could be some support on the FOMC for a bigger move, "we do not think the majority of the committee would support a 50 [basis point] cut." Those possibly favoring a larger move include Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, as well as Stephen Miran should the Senate confirm him before the Fed convenes.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 02:43
