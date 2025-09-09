MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
JPY is weak and underperforming – Scotiabank
The post JPY is weak and underperforming – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is weak, down 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming all of the G10 currencies to start the week, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Markets consider BoJ reaction to PM Ishiba’s intention to step down “Political developments are weighing on the yen as markets digest PM Ishiba’s Sunday announcement of his intention to depart in the coming weeks. The prospect of renewed political uncertainty will likely factor into the BoJ’s considerations as they formulate their shift toward tighter policy.” “The BoJ had paused their tightening cycle through the spring and summer, on the back of trade and political uncertainty, as well as bond market turbulence. USDJPY remains range bound, and fundamentals remain supportive for the yen (USD/JPY lower). We look to a near-term range bound between 147.37 (50 day MA) support and 148.83 (200 day MA) resistance.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-is-weak-and-underperforming-scotiabank-202509081159
NEAR
$2.605
+4.57%
BOND
$0.1563
-1.57%
COM
$0.017469
+6.49%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:04
Részesedés
ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Profits From Elderly Scams, Alleges DC Attorney General
The firm has allegedly charged seniors a 26% fee to buy Bitcoin.
DC
$0.00002867
+0.80%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/09 03:03
Részesedés
CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data
The post CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the ever-fluctuating world of cryptocurrencies, CryptoAppsy emerges as a crucial tool for investors eager to stay informed without delay. This versatile app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, forgoes the need for cumbersome account registration, thereby granting quick access to vital market information. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-delivers-real-time-market-data
REAL
$0.0608
-0.08%
COM
$0.017469
+6.49%
EVER
$0.01255
-13.86%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:02
Részesedés
Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing
The post Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is once again buzzing with activity as major tokens like Solana (SOL) and XRP make headlines. Solana has enjoyed renewed traction, riding a wave of developer growth and institutional curiosity. XRP, on the other hand, continues to face mixed investor sentiment as regulatory uncertainty and ETF delays hold back its price momentum. But amidst the noise, a new name has been creeping into trader conversations — Tapzi (TAPZI). Unlike speculative tokens with uncertain roadmaps, Tapzi positions itself as a GameFi-driven platform with real-world utility. Analysts are calling it the best crypto presale to watch in 2025, with projections suggesting up to 285x growth potential post-listing. This shift from traditional layer-1s and payment tokens toward skill-based Web3 gaming ecosystems highlights a key trend for investors: utility is back in focus. XRP’s Lingering ETF Limbo: A Case of Investor Fatigue XRP has long been seen as a bridge currency for global payments. Yet in 2025, it finds itself at a critical juncture. ETF Setbacks: Despite rumors of an upcoming XRP ETF, no approval has been granted. Regulatory bodies remain cautious, leaving investors waiting. Price Stagnation: XRP’s price has hovered in narrow ranges, frustrating traders who expected faster breakouts. Community Sentiment: While the XRP Army remains loyal, new capital inflows are moving elsewhere — particularly into presales offering asymmetric returns. XRP’s dilemma is clear: without a catalyst like ETF approval, growth potential remains capped in the short term. Traders hungry for exponential ROI are scouting newer projects. Solana’s Momentum: Strong, but Facing Scaling Pressure Solana continues to hold its reputation as a fast, low-cost blockchain that competes with Ethereum. Its recent rise has been fueled by NFT integrations, DeFi recoveries, and fresh institutional exposure. Yet, challenges remain: Network Congestion: Periodic slowdowns and outages raise questions about long-term scalability.…
SOL
$211.56
+1.82%
REAL
$0.0608
-0.08%
RISE
$0.009314
-2.40%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:01
Részesedés
Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH
Payments giant Stripe is pushing to make its Bridge platform the issuer of USDH, a dollar-backed stablecoin designed specifically for […] The post Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH appeared first on Coindoo.
BID
$0.0828
+5.08%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/09 03:00
Részesedés
Shiba Inu Price Prediction And Bonk Struggle As Analysts Highlight One Crypto With Explosive Growth Potential
Shiba Inu price prediction models show modest expectations following the token’s historic rally. Similarly, Bonk has struggled to maintain momentum after its initial explosion, with trading volumes declining significantly in recent weeks. In this environment of cooled meme coin enthusiasm, analysts are pointing toward a different opportunity that maintains viral appeal while offering substantive technology. [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction And Bonk Struggle As Analysts Highlight One Crypto With Explosive Growth Potential appeared first on CoinCentral.
BONK
$0.00002275
+6.30%
TOKEN
$0.01298
+1.16%
SHIBA
$0.000000000524
-5.92%
Részesedés
Coincentral
2025/09/09 03:00
Részesedés
With the SEC on the Sidelines, Nasdaq Becomes Crypto's New Sheriff
The trend of public companies raising billions to buy Bitcoin is exploding. With the SEC's regulatory power weakening, the Nasdaq exchange has stepped in as the new de facto regulator, imposing stricter rules and requiring shareholder approval for these risky crypto-treasury plays to protect the market.
PUBLIC
$0.0648
-0.23%
Részesedés
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 03:00
Részesedés
Shiba Inu Consolidates Below Resistance While Whales Back Trending Rival Layer Brett
Shiba Inu is stalled below a major resistance level, and Layer Brett, a growing competitor, is getting all the attention. One is trying to break out of a narrow range, while the other is getting millions of dollars in presale revenue. Whales are quietly supporting both, but in very different ways. Is it time to [...] The post Shiba Inu Consolidates Below Resistance While Whales Back Trending Rival Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBA
$0.000000000524
-5.92%
LAYER
$0.5304
+1.57%
MAJOR
$0.15749
-1.08%
Részesedés
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 03:00
Részesedés
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto Presale Gains Momentum While BlockDAG Price Prediction Weakens
The crypto market is crowded with presales, but not every project can deliver. Many traders want to know what is the best crypto to buy now for the 2025 bull run. While BlockDAG made headlines with its huge fundraising, Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly pulling ahead. Backed by audited contracts, whale buying, and working products, Pepeto […]
GAINS
$0.02754
+1.58%
BULL
$0.002304
+7.76%
NOT
$0.00199
+1.06%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 03:00
Részesedés
Institutional Investors Dumped Ethereum (ETH), Bought Bitcoin and These Two Altcoins! Here’s the Latest Critical Data!
The post Institutional Investors Dumped Ethereum (ETH), Bought Bitcoin and These Two Altcoins! Here’s the Latest Critical Data! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While some analysts are waiting for the FED’s interest rate cut decision for Bitcoin to rise, some analysts think that the FED’s interest rate decision will not be enough to boost BTC. While analysts say that spot ETF inflows need to turn positive for the rise, CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an outflow of $352 million last week. Cryptocurrency investment products lost $352 million in value last week, with trading volume down 27%, but year-to-date inflows remain strong at $35.2 billion. The Biggest Breakout Happened in Ethereum! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of outflows were in Ethereum. While Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an inflow of $524 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an outflow of $912 million. When we look at other altcoins, XRP experienced an inflow of $14.7 million, Solana (SOL) $16.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1 million. “Bitcoin saw net inflows of $524 million last week. Ethereum experienced net weekly outflows of $912 million last week. Outflows occurred daily over the past seven trading days and across multiple ETP issuers. Despite this, inflows remain high at $11.2 billion for the year. XRP and Solana continue to see consistent weekly inflows. Solana saw total inflows of $1.16 billion in its 21st week, while XRP saw $1.22 billion in the same period. When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an outflow of $440 million. After the USA, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.5 million. In the face of these outflows, Germany experienced an inflow of $85.1 million and Hong Kong $3.7 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/institutional-investors-dumped-ethereum-eth-bought-bitcoin-and-these-two-altcoins-heres-the-latest-critical-data/
SOL
$211.56
+1.82%
BTC
$111,331.41
+0.10%
RISE
$0.009314
-2.40%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:59
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant