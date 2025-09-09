2025-09-09 Tuesday

Pantera Capital taps Symbolic alum to deepen crypto-AI bets

The post Pantera Capital taps Symbolic alum to deepen crypto-AI bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Pantera Capital hired former Symbolic Capital principal Sam Lehman as junior partner to enhance its crypto-AI investment strategy. A significant portion of Pantera Fund V’s $1 billion target will focus on investments at the intersection of blockchain and AI. Pantera Capital has appointed former Symbolic Capital principal Sam Lehman as junior partner to strengthen its crypto-AI investment strategy, Blockworks reported Monday. Lehman joins the firm as it pursues a $1 billion target for Pantera Fund V, with a significant portion expected to focus on crypto-AI investments. Lehman said he first connected with the Pantera team during his time at Symbolic, where they had co-invested in several deals. He was drawn to the team’s combination of analytical rigor, founder-friendly approach, and strong integrity. Pantera Capital, which has grown to $4.8 billion in assets under management since its 2013 founding, ranks third in crypto venture capital deal activity over the past 90 days, according to Blockworks Research. The firm recently led a $43 million funding round for blockchain-AI startup Sahara AI. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-ai-investment-pantera-capital/
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Bitcoin Holding $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday as gold continued its rally above $3,600.read more
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval to Offer Tokenized Securities Trading

The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval to Offer Tokenized Securities Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Nasdaq filed a proposal with the SEC to allow trading of tokenized securities alongside traditional stocks on its leading market platform. The move would mark the first instance of tokenized securities trading on a major US stock exchange under national market system protections. Tokenized stock market cap grew 43.3% in 2025 to surpass $420 million, primarily driven by xStocks’ launch on Solana, reaching $62 million. Nasdaq filed a proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 8 to introduce tokenized securities trading on its platform. As Reuters reported, the proposal sought SEC approval to modify Nasdaq’s rules allowing trading of listed stocks and exchange-traded products on its primary market in “either traditional digital or tokenized form.” The filing positioned Nasdaq as the first major US stock exchange to pursue formal regulatory approval for tokenized securities trading. The Sept. 8 submission followed the SEC’s recent rulemaking agenda announcement, which included potential amendments allowing crypto trading on national securities exchanges and alternative trading systems. Under SEC Chair Paul Atkins, the agency pursued revamped cryptocurrency regulations aimed at reducing rules that Wall Street criticized as overly burdensome. Tokenized Securities Market Experiences Rapid Growth The tokenized securities sector expanded significantly throughout 2025, with market capitalization growing 43.3% to surpass $420 million according to rwa.xyz data. Much of this growth stemmed from xStocks’ official launch on Solana on June 30, which reached approximately $62 million in size within months of deployment. Tokenized stocks growth throughout 2025 | Source: rwa.xyz Nasdaq’s proposal emerged amid rising global investor demand for tokenized assets. Proponents argued that tokenization improved liquidity in financial systems through reduced settlement times and enhanced trading accessibility. Major financial institutions, including Bank of America and Citi, are exploring launching tokenized assets, including stablecoins. Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, previously…
El Salvador Bitcoin: Celebrating 4 Years of a Bold and Revolutionary Experiment

BitcoinWorld El Salvador Bitcoin: Celebrating 4 Years of a Bold and Revolutionary Experiment Four years ago, El Salvador made a groundbreaking decision that captured global attention: adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. To commemorate this significant milestone, the nation recently made a symbolic purchase of 21 BTC. This move once again highlights the ongoing commitment to El Salvador Bitcoin and its vision for the future. What Does El Salvador’s Symbolic Bitcoin Purchase Mean? On September 7th, El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its pioneering legal tender law by acquiring 21 Bitcoins. This isn’t just a random number; it’s a direct and symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s finite maximum supply of 21 million coins. It’s a powerful gesture, reinforcing the nation’s dedication to the digital asset. This purchase, as reported by CryptoPotato, signifies more than just an investment. It serves as a public declaration of El Salvador’s enduring belief in Bitcoin’s potential. It also reminds the world of the unique path the nation has forged in the global financial landscape. The Genesis of El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption The journey of El Salvador Bitcoin as legal tender began with President Nayib Bukele’s bold announcement. The aim was ambitious: to foster greater financial inclusion for its unbanked population, reduce costly remittance fees, and attract foreign investment. This decision made El Salvador the first country in the world to embrace Bitcoin in such a comprehensive manner. Initially, the move faced both excitement and skepticism. However, the government pressed ahead, introducing initiatives like the Chivo Wallet and encouraging businesses to accept Bitcoin for everyday transactions. This revolutionary step aimed to integrate a decentralized digital currency into the fabric of a national economy. Benefits and Real-World Impact of El Salvador Bitcoin Over the past four years, the adoption of El Salvador Bitcoin has yielded several notable benefits for the nation: Reduced Remittance Costs: Salvadorans living abroad can send money home with significantly lower fees, directly benefiting families. Financial Inclusion: Many citizens previously excluded from traditional banking now have access to digital financial services through Bitcoin. Tourism Boost: Bitcoin enthusiasts and digital nomads have been drawn to El Salvador, contributing to the local economy. Energy Innovation: The country is leveraging its geothermal energy resources (volcanoes) to mine Bitcoin, showcasing a sustainable approach. Increased Financial Literacy: Citizens are learning about digital assets, blockchain technology, and new economic models. These impacts demonstrate a tangible shift towards a more modern and inclusive financial system. Navigating the Challenges and Looking Ahead Despite the successes, the journey of El Salvador Bitcoin has not been without its challenges. Price volatility remains a significant concern for many, and international financial bodies have expressed caution. Furthermore, ensuring widespread adoption and technological literacy across the entire population is an ongoing effort. However, El Salvador remains committed. The government continues to explore new avenues, such as issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds and expanding infrastructure. The long-term vision involves fully integrating Bitcoin into the national economy, positioning El Salvador as a hub for innovation in the digital asset space. This ongoing experiment offers valuable lessons for other nations considering similar paths. El Salvador’s decision to make Bitcoin legal tender four years ago was a historic moment. The recent symbolic purchase of 21 BTC reaffirms the nation’s pioneering spirit and its enduring belief in the digital currency. The journey of El Salvador Bitcoin continues to be a bold and revolutionary experiment, offering a unique case study in how a sovereign nation can embrace decentralized finance. As the world watches, El Salvador remains at the forefront of this digital transformation, continually pushing the boundaries of traditional finance. Frequently Asked Questions About El Salvador Bitcoin Why did El Salvador make Bitcoin legal tender? El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender primarily to promote financial inclusion for its unbanked population, reduce the cost of remittances sent by citizens abroad, and stimulate economic growth and foreign investment. What is the significance of buying 21 BTC? The purchase of 21 BTC is a symbolic gesture. It refers to Bitcoin’s hard-capped maximum supply of 21 million coins, emphasizing the scarcity and unique properties of the digital asset. How has El Salvador Bitcoin impacted its economy? The impact includes significant savings on remittance fees, a boost in tourism, increased financial literacy among citizens, and the development of sustainable Bitcoin mining operations using geothermal energy. What challenges has El Salvador faced with Bitcoin adoption? Key challenges include Bitcoin’s price volatility, skepticism from international financial institutions, and the ongoing effort to ensure widespread technological adoption and understanding among all citizens. What are El Salvador’s future plans for Bitcoin? El Salvador plans to further integrate Bitcoin into its economy, explore Bitcoin-backed bonds, and continue developing infrastructure to solidify its position as a leader in digital finance and blockchain innovation. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to spread awareness about El Salvador’s groundbreaking journey with Bitcoin! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post El Salvador Bitcoin: Celebrating 4 Years of a Bold and Revolutionary Experiment first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
You Can Earn Ethereum by Playing These Free Mobile Games

The post You Can Earn Ethereum by Playing These Free Mobile Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum recently surged to an all-time high price just shy of $5,000, finally breaking its long-standing record from 2021. And if you’re keen on racking up as much ETH as you can while it’s hot, then here’s another method you might not have considered: playing games. Much like with Bitcoin, a number of free mobile games pay out real ETH rewards. Games like Ethereum Blast, Word Breeze, and even Bitcoin Solitaire are built on the Bling Financial platform, letting players earn points that can be converted to Ethereum or Bitcoin, with ETH available to withdraw to a Coinbase account. Keep your expectations in check: The amount of ETH you’ll earn typically averages out to pennies’ worth per hour, and you’ll watch a lot of ads between levels. But you’ll also earn real ETH, and most of these iOS and Android games are solidly fun aside from the interruptions. ﻿﻿ Ethereum Blast Download: iOS or Android The one Ethereum-named game on this list is a space-themed puzzler, and it’s a simple one: When two or more like-colored blocks connect, you can tap to clear them from the board. You’ll do so to either axe a certain number of blocks or complete some kind of mission, like clearing a path for gems to fall to the bottom. It’s relatively mindless, but a decent diversion. Sweet Bitcoin Download: iOS or Android Sweet Bitcoin is an unabashed Candy Crush Saga clone, and there’s truly no shortage of those on the App Store or Play Store. But this one’s a decent enough copycat, tasking you with swiping to match like-colored fruits and clear them from the screen—and like the other Bling games on this list, it’ll net you ETH or BTC rewards along the way. Word Breeze Download: iOS or Android One of the more…
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff: Women’s Tennis Big 3

The post Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff: Women’s Tennis Big 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CANCUN, MEXICO – OCTOBER 27: Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, Jessica Pegula, United States, Coco Gauff, United States, Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, Iga Swiatek, Poland, Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, Maria Sakkari, Greece pose for a photo before the draw ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Cancun for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 as part of the Hologic WTA Tour on October 27, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images The Big Two, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are so dominant in men’s tennis that they overshadow an established Big 3 on the women’s side. Aryna Sabalenka defended her title at the 2025 U.S. Open, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6. Sabalenka has a commanding lead at No. 1. Iga Swiatek is No. 2, and Coco Gauff, despite her fourth-round exit, is still No. 3. With with faces and lower-seeded players making it to the later stages of Grand Slam tournaments, sometimes it’s easy to forget how consistent these three have been. This year’s U.S. Open featured some surprising storylines: a resurgent Naomi Osaka and a resilient Anisimova, as well as Taylor Townsend’s transition from doubles specialist to threat in singles. Yet the top in women’s tennis is the same post-U.S. Open as it was going into Flushing Meadows: Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff. How much have these three dominated in the past two years? Mark Petchey, tennis commentator and coach of Emma Raducanu, stated (via Yahoo Sports) that the game has evolved since she won the U.S. Open four years ago. “Since I started helping Emma, I said she needs to start closing the gap between the best players. . . against Iga and Coco, she knows what she has to do and it will take a long time,” Petchey said. Raducanu is 0-10 against the Big…
Saylor Speaks out About S&P 500 Snub

The post Saylor Speaks out About S&P 500 Snub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, executive chairman at Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, recently addressed the recent S&P 500 snub, predicting that the leading Bitcoin treasury firm will eventually be able to join the much-coveted stock market index.  Saylor does not think that there is a “bias” against crypto, adding that he did not actually expect Strategy to be added during its very first quarter of eligibility.  You Might Also Like “This is a brand-new novel concept. Every quarter, we make some new believers, we get more support from banks, from politicians, from credit rating agencies,” Saylor told CNBC’s Becky Quick. He predicts that this will continue for the foreseeable future.  “Bullet-proof balance sheet”  When asked the specific price level at which Strategy would have to “sell things,” Saylor noted that the company had constructed a “bullet-proof” balance sheet.  “I would say that we have a PhD in leverage by now because we have lived through the last crypto winter,” Saylor said.   He added that the cryptocurrency went from $66,000 to $16,000 during the last cycle, and Strategy ended up buying at the bottom.  Saylor claims that his company is “fine” because the leverage comes from its preferred stock rather than debt.  He noted that the Bitcoin price will keep going higher if more companies end up embracing it: “The more people know about it, the more they get educated on it. The more companies embrace it, the higher it goes,” Saylor said while addressing Bitcoin’s $200,000 prediction.  Source: https://u.today/saylor-speaks-out-about-sp-500-snub
Welcome to the Era of Unified Internet: Freename's Innovative Domain Integration

Freename, a pioneering Swiss-based web3 domain registrar, recently introduced a groundbreaking service that integrates traditional .com, .ai, and .io domains with blockchain technology. This integration enables these domains to link directly to crypto wallets, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of conventional internet functionalities with decentralised applications. Revolutionizing Digital Identity and Transactions The innovative service by Freename allows users to transform their regular domain names into blockchain-powered entities. This means a standard domain name like mybusiness.com can now be used not just for hosting a website or managing email communications but also for receiving cryptocurrency payments seamlessly. For instance, freelancers can receive payments in crypto directly to their personalized domain like name.ai. Freename's breakthrough on-chain DNS system ensures that these traditional domains operate smoothly across various digital platforms, including crypto wallets and payment gateways, without compromising the usual web functions. Enhancing Usability with Blockchain Technology According to Freename, the ability to operate a domain name on both the traditional internet and decentralized applications is now a reality. This dual functionality facilitates the execution of smart contracts, enhances digital identity verification, and streamlines crypto transactions using domains as easy-to-remember wallet addresses. Davide Vicini, CEO and co-founder of Freename, explains, "Domains were static pointers to servers in the Web2 era. Now, they evolve into dynamic tools that facilitate payments, identity verification, and other blockchain functions. This is a major leap towards a dynamic internet." How To Connect Your Domain with Crypto Wallets Linking your domain to services like MetaMask simplifies digital transactions. Here’s how you can do it: Register or transfer your desired domain to the Freename platform. This could be a new .com domain or an existing one you own. Freename then mirrors your domain on the blockchain, tokenizing it as an on-chain identity. Finally, link this blockchain-mirrored domain to your crypto wallet, such as MetaMask, enabling you to receive or send payments directly via the domain, exemplified by alice.com. This integration not only makes crypto transactions easier but also secures your digital identity across multiple platforms. Special Promotions to Celebrate the Integration Freename is currently offering several promotional deals to celebrate this new capability. These include up to 50% off on new Web3 domain registrations, complementary .com domain registrations with certain purchases, and further credits for transferring existing domains into the new service. In Conclusion: A New Digital Era The innovative integration by Freename offers a profound enhancement in how digital identities and transactions are managed online, aligning with the needs of an increasing number of Web3 wallet users. Mattia Martone, COO and co-founder of Freename, emphasizes, "We're not just linking domains to wallets; we're crafting a unified internet where domains serve as multi-chain digital passports." As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Freename’s innovative solutions stand out, aiming to empower users with seamless, secure, and efficient online experiences. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ALERT – The NPM Hack Is a Wake-Up Call for Crypto Users

Hackers have just pulled off what some are calling the largest software supply chain attack in history—and it should scare the hell out of anyone who uses crypto.
