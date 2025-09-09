2025-09-09 Tuesday

Taylor Swift Partners With One Of America’s Biggest Companies For A Special Sale

The post Taylor Swift Partners With One Of America’s Biggest Companies For A Special Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans can buy Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl at midnight at 500 Target locations around the country on October 3, the day the full-length becomes available. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is destined to be one of the biggest albums of 2025, perhaps from the moment it becomes available. The singer has a history of landing massive debuts on the charts whenever she delivers anything new, and there seems to be even more excitement and anticipation around the forthcoming project than many others in her discography. There’s such a strong desire for more music from the superstar that one of the largest retailers in the country is celebrating The Life of a Showgirl with an invitation for fans to visit stores at unusual hours. Target’s Midnight Taylor Swift Sales About 500 Target locations across the United States will open at midnight local time on October 3 to sell both a retailer-exclusive CD version of the set and the standard edition, as there will likely be a rush for fans to get their hands on a copy as fast as they can. The company’s website now includes a state-by-state list of which stores will participate in the midnight launch. Target-Exclusive Editions of The Life of a Showgirl Three Target-exclusive CD editions of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl are now available for pre-order. There have been multiple versions of the album made available for fans to buy, either on typical retailers, or via Swift herself. Each of the company’s exclusive editions features an alternate cover and comes packaged with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:22
Infleqtion, a quantum computing firm, has agreed to a merger at a $1.8 billion valuation

Infleqtion, a quantum computing and precision sensor company, has achieved unicorn status with a pre-money valuation of $1.8 billion through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Michael Klein.  The deal was announced on September 8, 2025, and the merger is expected to close later this year […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/09 03:20
Memecoins Rally: What's Next for Dogecoin (DOGE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Dogwifhat (WIF)?

Bitcoin is threatening to break through major resistance on Monday. At the same time the memecoins are starting to get up a head of steam.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/09 03:15
VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/09 03:15
SHIB Surges to $0.00001253 and Turbo Gains Traction While BullZilla’s Best New Meme Coin Presale Now Sells Over 22B Tokens

Every market cycle delivers a handful of tokens that dominate conversation, shape narratives, and attract early conviction. In 2025, the […] The post SHIB Surges to $0.00001253 and Turbo Gains Traction While BullZilla’s Best New Meme Coin Presale Now Sells Over 22B Tokens appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/09 03:15
Largest supply chain attack in history targets crypto users through compromised JavaScript packages

The post Largest supply chain attack in history targets crypto users through compromised JavaScript packages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new cyberattack is silently targeting crypto from users during transactions amid an incident that security researchers describe as the largest supply chain attack in history. BleepingComputer reported that hackers compromised NPM package maintainer accounts through phishing emails and injected malware that steals crypto. The attack targeted JavaScript developers with fraudulent emails appearing to originate from “[email protected],” an impersonated domain mimicking the legitimate NPM registry. The phishing messages warned maintainers that their accounts would be locked on Sept. 10, unless they updated their two-factor authentication credentials through a malicious link. Attackers successfully compromised 18 widely-used JavaScript packages with collective weekly downloads exceeding 2.6 billion. The compromised libraries include fundamental development tools such as “chalk” (300 million weekly downloads), “debug” (358 million), and “ansi-styles” (371 million), affecting virtually the entire JavaScript ecosystem. Targeting crypto The malicious code operates as a browser-based interceptor, monitoring network traffic for crypto transactions across Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash networks. When users initiate crypto transfers, the malware silently replaces destination wallet addresses with attacker-controlled accounts before transaction signing. Aikido Security researcher Charlie Eriksen explained: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “What makes it dangerous is that it operates at multiple layers: altering content shown on websites, tampering with API calls, and manipulating what users’ apps believe they are signing.” Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned crypto users about the ongoing threat, noting the JavaScript ecosystem may be compromised given the massive download figures. Hardware wallet users retain protection if they verify transaction details before signing, while software wallet users face a higher risk. Guillemet advised: “If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:15
Pepe Slips, PENGU Hits $1.8B, and BullZilla’s 70% APY Makes it the Top Meme Coin Presale in 2025

This exclusive deep dive peels back the curtains on three high-potential projects positioned as top meme coin presales in 2025. Investors, financial students, analysts, and meme coin lovers are all watching closely as BullZilla ($BZIL), Pepe, and Pudgy Penguins carve their own paths through the crypto landscape. The discussion shows how each contender connects narrative, […]
Coinstats 2025/09/09 03:15
Cognition AI’s Astonishing $10.2 Billion Valuation: A Triumph in AI Coding Fundraising

BitcoinWorld Cognition AI’s Astonishing $10.2 Billion Valuation: A Triumph in AI Coding Fundraising In the fast-paced world of technology and cryptocurrency, where market sentiments can shift in an instant, news of a major funding round often sends ripples of excitement. The recent announcement that Cognition AI, the innovative force behind the AI coding agent Devin, has successfully closed a $400 million funding round at a staggering $10.2 billion valuation is nothing short of a landmark event. This significant achievement not only underscores the immense potential of advanced AI solutions but also highlights a remarkable triumph amidst what many perceive as a turbulent investment climate. Cognition AI’s Meteoric Rise: What’s Driving the $10.2 Billion Valuation? The journey of Cognition AI from a $4 billion valuation earlier this year to a formidable $10.2 billion is a testament to investor confidence in its groundbreaking technology and strategic vision. This latest capital injection, spearheaded by Peter Thiel-backed Founders Fund, alongside existing investors such as Lux Capital, Joe Lonsdale’s 8VC, Elad Gil, Definition Capital, and Swish Ventures, signals a strong belief in the company’s long-term prospects. For many, this raise is not just about the numbers; it’s about validating the burgeoning sector of AI-driven software development. The rapid ascent in startup valuation for Cognition AI can be attributed to several key factors: Disruptive Technology: Devin, the company’s flagship AI coding agent, represents a paradigm shift in how software is developed. By automating complex coding tasks, Devin promises to dramatically increase developer productivity and accelerate innovation cycles. Exceptional Growth in Revenue: The most compelling evidence of Cognition AI’s impact is its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from Devin, which skyrocketed from $1 million in September 2024 to an impressive $73 million by June. This explosive growth demonstrates strong market adoption and a clear demand for its product. Lean Operations: Despite its rapid expansion, Cognition AI has maintained a lean operational structure, with net burn remaining under $20 million since its inception two years ago. This financial prudence is highly attractive to investors looking for efficient growth. Strategic Acquisitions: The acquisition of AI coding startup Windsurf in July, shortly after Google poached its CEO and co-founders, showcases Cognition AI’s aggressive strategy to consolidate talent and technology, further solidifying its market position. This substantial fundraising round not only provides Cognition AI with significant capital to fuel its research and development but also enhances its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving AI landscape. Devin: The AI Coding Agent Redefining Software Development At the heart of Cognition AI‘s success lies Devin, the world’s first fully autonomous AI software engineer. Devin is not merely a coding assistant; it is designed to handle entire development projects from start to finish. This includes understanding complex prompts, writing code, debugging, testing, and even deploying applications. For developers and tech companies, Devin offers a transformative solution to the perennial challenges of efficiency and speed in software creation. The impact of Devin can be summarized through its key benefits: Benefit Area Description Increased Productivity Devin can complete coding tasks significantly faster than human developers, freeing up human talent for more complex, creative, or strategic work. Accelerated Development Cycles By automating repetitive or time-consuming coding processes, Devin shortens the time-to-market for new software products and features. Enhanced Code Quality AI-driven agents like Devin can potentially reduce human error in coding, leading to more robust and reliable software. Scalability Companies can scale their development efforts more easily without proportional increases in human resources, addressing talent shortages. The impressive surge in annual recurring revenue for Devin is a clear indicator that businesses are quickly recognizing and adopting the value it brings. This signals a new era for AI coding, where intelligent agents are becoming indispensable tools in the software development ecosystem. Strategic Acumen and Navigating the Challenges of AI Startup Fundraising While Cognition AI‘s recent success paints a picture of unbridled growth, the path of a high-growth startup is rarely without its complexities. The acquisition of Windsurf, an AI coding startup, was a shrewd move to integrate talent and technology, especially given Google’s prior interest in Windsurf’s leadership. Such strategic maneuvers are crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in the fierce AI market. However, the article also sheds light on internal dynamics that underscore the intense pressures within high-stakes tech startups. Cognition AI has reportedly cultivated a demanding work environment, expecting 80-hour, six-day work weeks from its employees. This rigorous culture recently led to the layoff of 30 staffers and an offer of buyouts to the remaining 200 employees, providing an exit for those unable or unwilling to meet the stringent demands. This situation presents a nuanced perspective on fundraising and startup valuation. While external investors see immense potential and financial prudence, the internal human cost of such rapid growth and high expectations can be significant. It raises important questions about sustainability, employee well-being, and the long-term impact of hyper-growth strategies on company culture. Balancing aggressive growth targets with a healthy work environment remains a critical challenge for many fast-scaling tech companies. The Future of AI Coding and its Impact on Startup Valuations The triumph of Cognition AI is more than just a company milestone; it’s a powerful indicator of the future direction of technology. The rapid advancements in AI coding are set to revolutionize various industries, making software development more accessible, efficient, and innovative. This success story will undoubtedly inspire further investment and innovation in the broader AI sector, including generative AI, machine learning, and automation. For investors, Cognition AI’s journey offers valuable insights: Focus on Problem-Solving: Invest in AI solutions that address fundamental industry pain points with tangible, measurable results (like Devin’s ARR growth). Evaluate Strategic Acumen: Look for startups that can make smart acquisitions and adapt quickly to market shifts. Understand the Human Element: While financial metrics are crucial, understanding a company’s internal culture and its ability to retain top talent is also vital for long-term success. For aspiring founders, the lesson is clear: disruptive innovation combined with efficient execution can attract significant capital, even in challenging market conditions. However, building a sustainable company also requires careful consideration of team dynamics and employee welfare. The incredible startup valuation achieved by Cognition AI serves as a beacon for the entire AI industry, signaling that groundbreaking innovation, especially in the realm of AI-driven automation, continues to command premium investor interest and substantial financial backing. Conclusion: A Dual Narrative of Triumph and Tension Cognition AI‘s monumental $400 million funding round at a $10.2 billion valuation is an undeniable testament to its pioneering work with Devin, the AI coding agent. It highlights the immense potential and investor appetite for transformative AI technologies that promise to reshape industries. This achievement solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the AI landscape, demonstrating how strategic vision, rapid product adoption, and financial discipline can lead to extraordinary success. However, the narrative is also tempered by the intense demands placed on its workforce, reminding us that behind every valuation figure are human stories of dedication and, at times, considerable pressure. As Cognition AI continues its journey, the tech world will be watching not only its technological advancements but also how it balances hyper-growth with sustainable company culture. This milestone is a powerful signal that the future of software development is deeply intertwined with advanced AI, and the race to innovate is only just beginning. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Cognition AI’s Astonishing $10.2 Billion Valuation: A Triumph in AI Coding Fundraising first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/09 03:15
XRP, Polkadot, and BullZilla Roar Ahead as the Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week: Here’s Why

The crypto world thrives on cycles. In every cycle, a few names rise above the noise, driven by either utility, adoption, or the kind of investor momentum that defines entire market chapters. This week, three tokens have caught the sharpest focus: Bull Zilla, XRP, and Polkadot. Each represents a different dimension of value, speculative acceleration, [...] The post XRP, Polkadot, and BullZilla Roar Ahead as the Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/09 03:15
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Coinstats 2025/09/09 03:13
