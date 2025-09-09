2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

EUR/GBP edges lower as France confidence vote puts Euro under pressure

The post EUR/GBP edges lower as France confidence vote puts Euro under pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP trades subdued above 0.8660 as markets await France’s confidence vote later on Monday. French PM Bayrou faces likely defeat on €44 billion austerity plan, raising political risk. Eurozone sentiment weakens with the Sentix index plunging to -9.2 in September. The Euro (EUR) is trading under pressure against the British Pound (GBP) on Monday, with EUR/GBP hovering above 0.8660 at the time of writing. The cross remains subdued as traders adopt a wait-and-see stance ahead of a crucial confidence vote in France later on the day. France faces a critical vote of confidence for Prime Minister François Bayrou, who leads a minority government with no stable majority in the National Assembly. The vote is set to take place later on Monday, around 17:00 GMT, following a debate that begins at 13:00 GMT. It comes after Bayrou outlined a fiscal plan in late August aimed at curbing public debt through €44 billion in spending cuts, along with freezes on benefits and public holidays. Opposition parties from both the far-left and far-right have already committed to voting the government down, making Bayrou’s defeat likely. If he loses, President Macron must form a new government from the same divided parliament or consider calling new legislative elections, adding fuel to political uncertainty in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy. Adding to the cautious tone, the latest Sentix Investor Confidence survey showed sentiment across the Eurozone slumping in September. The headline index fell sharply to -9.2 from -3.7 in August, its lowest since April. Both the current situation and expectations components weakened, reflecting mounting concerns over growth prospects across the bloc. Looking ahead, attention will shift to Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 2%, extending its pause after a year-long easing cycle. Recent data showing Eurozone…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:34
Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC:

The post Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Official denial, internal transfers, and absence of selling pressure: Tether has confirmed that the approximately 37,229 BTC moved, transferred to Twenty One Capital, were not sold on the market. Tether’s official statement is available on the transparency site, and the reconstruction has also been reported by specialized publications (Tether – Transparency) The company, led by Paolo Ardoino (often cited in official communications), reiterates the allocation of profits in bitcoin, gold, and land, with the aim of strengthening its reserves.  According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and verified on public explorers, the movement patterns correspond to typical intra-group reallocation clusters and not to distributions towards spot exchanges. Industry analysts observe that transfers of this magnitude (tens of thousands of BTC) usually indicate treasury reorganizations or the implementation of related financial vehicles, rather than immediate sales on the market. The 3 things to know The official position: Tether states that it has not sold BTC; the observed movements are exclusively internal transfers and reallocations. The timeline: a main block of approximately 37,229 BTC was transferred at the beginning of June, valued at around 3.9 billion dollars at the exchange rate of the time, while subsequent flows of 14,000 BTC and 5,800 BTC, respectively in June and July, constitute a separate series of movements (the two series should not necessarily be summed) (BitcoinEthereumNews). The strategy: part of the profits is reinvested in bitcoin, gold, and land to diversify assets and manage risk, thus confirming a prudent policy of value preservation. Official Statement and Context Paolo Ardoino publicly clarified that «Tether has not sold any Bitcoin», explaining that the quarterly attestations may include intra-group movements or operations related to specific initiatives – in this case, the reallocation of the treasury – and not actual sales on the market. In this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:33
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Crypto Users Warned to Stop Transacting as Massive Exploit Threatens Apps and Wallets

Security experts are advising crypto users to be very careful as a large-scale supply chain exploit could be used to swipe funds.
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:29
What This Massive Influx Means For Crypto

The post What This Massive Influx Means For Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means For Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdc-minted-crypto-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:27
Trump U.S. Open invitation from Rolex comes after slapping tariff on Switzerland

The post Trump U.S. Open invitation from Rolex comes after slapping tariff on Switzerland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour arrive in the Rolex suite prior to the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. Matthew Stockman | Getty Images President Donald Trump appeared at the U.S. Open this weekend alongside Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour, weeks after tariffing the watchmaker’s home country. Trump watched the men’s singles final in New York on Sunday in a midcourt box operated by Rolex, which also sponsors the tournament. The president was joined by family members and high-profile White House officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to NBC News. Trump was invited by Rolex, according to a report from The Associated Press on Saturday citing a person with knowledge of the details. Rolex and the White House did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Rolex’s alleged invitation came within weeks of Trump placing a 39% tariff rate on Switzerland, where Rolex is based. That’s higher than other countries in the region face following deals between the U.S. and the European Union and United Kingdom. A view of U.S. President Donald Trump (C) on a Rolex display during the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. Al Bello | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images Bernstein analyst Luca Solca wrote to clients last month that “the last minute deal that many had hoped for didn’t materialize.” Solca said Swiss watchmakers will likely need to hike prices…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:25
BlackRock Transfers ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime

The post BlackRock Transfers ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock moved large ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime, signaling a sell-off. Market speculation follows significant crypto transfers from BlackRock. Potential impact on Ethereum and Bitcoin market stability. On September 8, 2025, a BlackRock-linked address transferred approximately $254.4 million in Ethereum and $111.7 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, suggesting a potential sell-off. This transaction may impact crypto markets, coinciding with significant outflows from BlackRock’s ETFs, causing volatility and affecting Ethereum and Bitcoin prices. BlackRock’s Transfer Sparks Crypto Market Concerns BlackRock sent major crypto assets totaling over $366 million to Coinbase Prime. This substantial transaction, from the world’s largest asset manager, raises concerns about potential market moves. Such transfers often precede sales that affect crypto asset prices. The lack of official comment adds to speculation. “As of now, there is no comment from our side regarding the recent transfer, which has been noted through on-chain data,” said Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. Recent BlackRock ETF redemptions saw $220 million in Bitcoin and $257.78 million in Ethereum outflows, hinting at strategic asset realignment. As these assets reach the exchange, investors watch closely for possible liquidation actions in the market. Current discussions online indicate heightened attention from the blockchain community. As noted by crypto analysts, any large sell-off could spark broader market volatility, affecting not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but potentially impacting related sectors too. Market Patterns Following Large Crypto Transfers Did you know? Previous large crypto transfers by ETF managers often prompt market corrections. Observations follow a pattern seen since Q2 2024, highlighting potential volatility in similar asset shifts. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,364.50 with a 24-hour volume up by 51.56%, and a market cap of $526.82 billion. Recent price movements show a 1.49% 24-hour increase and a 61.09% 90-day gain, indicating robust activity in the crypto market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:24
SwissBorg verliest $41,5 miljoen aan SOL na Kiln hack

SwissBorg is het nieuwste slachtoffer van een grote hack op het Solana netwerk. On chain speurder ZachXBT bracht aan het licht dat ongeveer 192.600 SOL is gestolen, met een totale waarde van zo’n $41,5 miljoen. De oorzaak? Een kwetsbaarheid bij partnerbedrijf Kiln, die verantwoordelijk was voor de infrastructuur achter het... Het bericht SwissBorg verliest $41,5 miljoen aan SOL na Kiln hack verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:24
Bitcoin Inches up to $112K as Stocks Hit Record Highs

The post Bitcoin Inches up to $112K as Stocks Hit Record Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin made small gains on Monday morning, but stocks took center stage as the Nasdaq put up another record high during intraday trading. Record Stocks Paired With Rising Bitcoin on Monday The Nasdaq Composite posted a fresh all-time high of 21,885.62 during intraday trading on Monday, marking another strong performance for tech stocks this year. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-inches-up-to-112k-as-stocks-hit-record-highs/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:23
Felkapott hírek

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant