Official denial, internal transfers, and absence of selling pressure: Tether has confirmed that the approximately 37,229 BTC moved, transferred to Twenty One Capital, were not sold on the market. Tether's official statement is available on the transparency site, and the reconstruction has also been reported by specialized publications (Tether – Transparency) The company, led by Paolo Ardoino (often cited in official communications), reiterates the allocation of profits in bitcoin, gold, and land, with the aim of strengthening its reserves. According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and verified on public explorers, the movement patterns correspond to typical intra-group reallocation clusters and not to distributions towards spot exchanges. Industry analysts observe that transfers of this magnitude (tens of thousands of BTC) usually indicate treasury reorganizations or the implementation of related financial vehicles, rather than immediate sales on the market. The 3 things to know The official position: Tether states that it has not sold BTC; the observed movements are exclusively internal transfers and reallocations. The timeline: a main block of approximately 37,229 BTC was transferred at the beginning of June, valued at around 3.9 billion dollars at the exchange rate of the time, while subsequent flows of 14,000 BTC and 5,800 BTC, respectively in June and July, constitute a separate series of movements (the two series should not necessarily be summed) (BitcoinEthereumNews). The strategy: part of the profits is reinvested in bitcoin, gold, and land to diversify assets and manage risk, thus confirming a prudent policy of value preservation. Official Statement and Context Paolo Ardoino publicly clarified that «Tether has not sold any Bitcoin», explaining that the quarterly attestations may include intra-group movements or operations related to specific initiatives – in this case, the reallocation of the treasury – and not actual sales on the market. In this…