Downbeat August jobs data puts focus on these sector ETFs

Downbeat August jobs data puts focus on these sector ETFs

The post Downbeat August jobs data puts focus on these sector ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. economy added 22,000 jobs in August 2025, lower than an upwardly revised 79,000 in July and market forecasts of 75,000, as quoted on tradingeconomics. The data reinforces the softness in the labor market. Jobs data for June were revised down by 27,000 and the change for July was revised up by 6,000. With these revisions, previously-reported employment data in June and July combined got cut by 21,000. The unemployment rate at 4.3% changed little in August, per the government data. Job growth was mainly noticed in sectors such as health care (+31,000) and social assistance (+16,000). Job losses also pronounced in wholesale trade (12,000) and manufacturing (12,000). Below, we have highlighted some of the sectors and their related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that may drag investors’ attention in light of downbeat August jobs data. Winner Healthcare – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) Health care added 31,000 jobs in August, below the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the past one year. Employment continued to go up over the month in ambulatory health care services (+13,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+9,000), and hospitals (+9,000). Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) can be played to tap the moderate momentum. The fund has 30% exposure to the pharma industry, followed by 22.32% exposure to the healthcare providers & services industry, about 22% focus on Health Care Equipment & Supplies, 17.1% focus on the biotech sector and 8.7% focus on the life sciences tools & services. The ETF XLV gained 6.9% over the past month. Loser Manufacturing – Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) Manufacturing employment changed little in August (-12,000) but is down by 78,000 over the year. This indicates that the sector is in a vulnerable position. Zacks Rank #1 The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) includes companies…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:49
Best Altcoin To Buy For 100x Returns In 2025

Best Altcoin To Buy For 100x Returns In 2025

The post Best Altcoin To Buy For 100x Returns In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tapzi has been gaining attention as a potential game-changer. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that rely on luck and RNG-based rewards, Tapzi places skill at the center of its ecosystem.  With the current Tapzi presale priced at just $0.0035, early investors are in a unique position to benefit from what could be a significant price increase once the presale rounds conclude. Tapzi’s Presale: A Gateway to Potential 100x Returns Currently priced at $0.0035, Tapzi’s presale offers a rare opportunity for early investors to acquire tokens at a low price before they increase by 30-40% after the current round. This modest starting price positions Tapzi as one of the most promising altcoins to watch in 2025.   Click Here – The $TAPZI Presale Won’t Last Forever! For investors seeking high-return opportunities in the blockchain gaming space, Tapzi’s presale provides a compelling entry point. The expected rise in token value aligns with growing demand for blockchain-based skill games, an area that has yet to be fully explored. The Tapzi project is in its early stages, with significant developments already underway. The presale serves as a launching pad for Tapzi’s future, and with the price set to increase, now might be the best time to get involved before the next round. Competitive Advantages: Tapzi vs. Other Blockchain Gaming Projects Tapzi’s unique tokenomics, low onboarding costs, and emphasis on game utility give it a competitive edge over other blockchain-based gaming projects. When compared to established tokens like Ethereum or Solana, Tapzi stands out for its innovative model and approach. Here are some key factors that make Tapzi an appealing investment: Onboarding Costs and Accessibility Unlike more established blockchain gaming projects, Tapzi offers low onboarding costs, allowing players to engage with the ecosystem with minimal financial commitment.  While Ethereum and Solana require higher gas fees for transactions,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:47
Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand

Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand

TLDR: Ethereum stablecoin market cap grew $7B in one week, adding nearly $1B daily, Token Terminal reported. Stablecoin inflows into Ethereum mark growing network usage, with billions in value settled in just seven days. The increase reinforces Ethereum’s role as the largest platform for stablecoin transactions and liquidity. Token Terminal data shows Ethereum stablecoins expanding [...] The post Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/09 03:45
VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments

VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments

TLDR Tembo adopts RLUSD for instant, low-cost EV payments in global markets. RLUSD powers Tembo’s leap into fast, stable cross-border transactions. VivoPower integrates RLUSD to supercharge EV finance and treasury ops. Blockchain boost: Tembo e-LV goes global with RLUSD stablecoin. Tembo streamlines EV payments worldwide with Ripple’s RLUSD coin. VivoPower International PLC has confirmed that [...] The post VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/09 03:43
Christie’s winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt

Christie's winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt

The post Christie’s winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Christie’s shut down its digital art department, moving sales into broader categories. The closure marks a significant strategic change for Christie’s role in the NFT market. Christie’s has shut down its digital art department, cutting staff including VP Nicole Sales Giles at the end of August, according to a report from Now Media. The auction house confirmed the move, saying digital works will now be sold within its 20th and 21st Century Art category. The changes follow the appointment of new CEO Bonnie Brennan in February and coincide with a downturn in the digital art market. Christie’s, which helped spark the NFT boom with Beeple’s $69 million sale in 2021, later launched its onchain platform Christie’s 3.0, now facing an uncertain future. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/christies-beeple-nft-sale-closure/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:42
Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE

Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE

TLDR Lion Group plans to convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings into Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens over time. The decision follows the launch of BitGo’s institutional custody solutions for HYPE EVM in the U.S. Lion Group will implement a gradual accumulation strategy to lower its average acquisition cost for HYPE. The move aims to [...] The post Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/09 03:41
PubMatic sues Google in Virginia, seeking billions in damages over alleged ad tech monopoly abuse

PubMatic sues Google in Virginia, seeking billions in damages over alleged ad tech monopoly abuse

Alphabet’s Google is facing yet another lawsuit over its dominance in digital advertising after exchange operator PubMatic took the tech giant to court, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the ad technology sector. The case, filed on Monday in federal court in Virginia, seeks billions of dollars in damages and is the latest addition to lawsuits […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/09 03:40
Robert Plant Admits Led Zeppelin Was Not Always ‘Magnificent’: ‘Quite The Opposite’

Robert Plant Admits Led Zeppelin Was Not Always 'Magnificent': 'Quite The Opposite'

The post Robert Plant Admits Led Zeppelin Was Not Always ‘Magnificent’: ‘Quite The Opposite’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a candid interview, Robert Plant recalls Led Zeppelin’s chaotic concerts and how “It could be extraordinarily good or on the other hand perhaps not quite so magnificent.” Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performs onstage circa 1980. (Photo by Lester Cohen) (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images) Lester Cohen Robert Plant isn’t shy about acknowledging the chaos that sometimes came with fronting one of the most mythologized rock bands of all time. In a recent interview with Mark Radcliffe on The Folk Show on BBC Radio 2, the former Led Zeppelin frontman described the group’s live performances in starkly human terms – and as far from the flawless rock gods many fans remember. “Sometimes it Was Quite the Opposite…” “Sometimes, as you quite rightly say, it was very, very tight and it was magnificent,” Plant told Radcliffe during the recent chat. “Sometimes it was quite the opposite…” The rock superstar went on to say that he felt “the great thing about that group” is that it “was like the weather.” Plant added, “It could be extraordinarily good or on the other hand perhaps not quite so magnificent. It wasn’t sent down from the gods every day, every week.” Debut Single “Good Times, Bad Times” That honesty came as Plant reflected on what it was like to front Zeppelin in the band’s early days. “I’d been what I call at the sharp end in these power trios with somebody glued on the front,” he said. “Which is how I quite often saw Zeppelin.” Plant reminded listeners that he was barely out of his teens when he and John Bonham helped pen “Good Times, Bad Times,” the band’s debut single, which introduced the group’s self-titled debut album Led Zeppelin, released in early 1969. “My contribution was what it was,” Plant said. “You think…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:40
El Salvador Scoops Another 21 BTC for Nation’s Bitcoin Day, Holdings Top $700M

El Salvador Scoops Another 21 BTC for Nation's Bitcoin Day, Holdings Top $700M

The post El Salvador Scoops Another 21 BTC for Nation’s Bitcoin Day, Holdings Top $700M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief El Salvador bought 21 BTC on September 7 to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law. The country’s Bitcoin reserve now totals 6,313.18 BTC valued at about $701 million. The purchase comes despite an IMF loan requiring the government to halt Bitcoin accumulation. El Salvador continues to stack sats. On Sunday, President Nayib Bukele confirmed the country’s Bitcoin Office has purchased 21 BTC to mark the fourth anniversary of the country’s Bitcoin legal tender law. The buy is a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s 21 million coin supply cap and continues the government’s reserve-building strategy despite tensions with international lenders.   Since March of last year, the smallest country in mainland Central America has continued to buy up 1 BTC per day, data shows. According to the government’s own figures and blockchain data, the country now holds 6,313.18 BTC, valued at about $701 million. ﻿ El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law was passed in 2021, making El Salvador the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. At the time, the move was promoted as a way to increase financial inclusion and reduce remittance costs, despite critics warning of volatility and macroeconomic risks and noting the move ostensibly violated the “crypto ethos,” given that the authority to implement it was handed down by the state. While symbolic, El Salvador’s latest purchase complicates compliance with its $1.4 billion IMF loan agreement in December last year, which requires halting voluntary accumulation by public entities.   At the time, IMF officials said the country had committed to freezing acquisitions under the finalized Extended Fund Facility. As part of the deal, El Salvador revised its Bitcoin Law to make merchant acceptance voluntary while retaining the crypto as legal tender. The agreement also mandates liquidation of the Fidebitcoin trust and the government’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:39
ProfitableMining Changes Dogcoin from a Joke Coin into a Solid Income Source

ProfitableMining Changes Dogcoin from a Joke Coin into a Solid Income Source

The post ProfitableMining Changes Dogcoin from a Joke Coin into a Solid Income Source appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin was not taken seriously when it started out in 2013. It was written as satire, a pleasant reaction to the growing quantity of serious Bitcoin imitators. Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog, was selected more of a meme than as a way to advertise. The term “joke coin” was used at the time. But now, nearly a decade later, Dogecoin—often simply signified by Dogcoin — is one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world. Dogecoin Mining Without the Trouble Standard mining is difficult. You would need specific tools, a steady source of cheap electricity, and significant technical know-how to mine Dogecoin directly. That obstacle is simply too much for the typical person. Sponsored Sponsored With websites such as ProfitableMining, users can rent computer power housed in reliable data centers. Users just sign a contract rather than buying a rig, keep it on date, and worrying about costs. Users benefit as the platform performs the manual duties. Dogecoin is a perfect fit for this model. Through mining contracts, retail investors may earn steady daily revenue instead of try to speculate on random price shifts. The priority shifts from trading on market timing to establishing an honest form of income. Making Assets Out of “Terriers” As a happy Shiba Inu serves as Dogecoin’s mascot, these “terriers” are now utilized as real investments. With ProfitableMining’s Dogecoin-specific smart contracts, consumers can do mining without any technical constraints. For some, this involves starting gently—trying out a cheap contract and earning a little little passive income. For others, it refers to larger deals that have a chance to yield more profits. In either case, the process is simple and open. This appeal is as much psychological as it is financial. Instead of staring at price charts or stressing over market rumors, users can relax…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 03:36
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant