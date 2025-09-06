2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Analysts Put Remittix Ahead Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP For Maximum Gains

Best Crypto To Buy Now? Analysts Put Remittix Ahead Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP For Maximum Gains

Names such as Ethereum, Solana, and XRP have been on the radar for years. They are established titans with robust […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now? Analysts Put Remittix Ahead Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP For Maximum Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 03:59
Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the ‘Natural Bitcoin’

Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the 'Natural Bitcoin'

The post Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the ‘Natural Bitcoin’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Stablecoin issuer Tether has held talks on investing in gold miners and royalty firms, after already acquiring $8.7 billion worth of bullion. Meanwhile, El Salvador bought nearly 14,000 ounces of gold for $50 million, its first central bank purchase since 1990. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has previously described gold as “natural Bitcoin,” and suggested in a separate interview that if a global “reset” were to occur, it would “happen in gold.” Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has reportedly been in discussions with mining and investment groups to deploy billions into the gold industry, according to a Financial Times report late Thursday. The talks reportedly span mining, refining, trading, and royalty companies, following chief executive Paolo Ardoino’s view of gold as “the natural Bitcoin.” “I prefer to think in Bitcoin terms, and I think gold is kind of a resource of nature and is almost like the natural Bitcoin,” Ardoino said onstage at the Bitcoin 2025 conference back in May. ﻿ Tether is also moving to deepen its role in the sector, planning to spend about $100 million more to increase its previous 37.8% stake in Toronto-listed Elemental Altus Royalties, a Canadian firm that buys future revenue streams from gold mines, according to a report from Bloomberg early Friday. “Access to capital is one of the key constraints in the royalty and streaming business; Tether’s support is fully aligned with our growth strategy,” David Baker, CFO at Elemental Altus Royalties, said in a statement shared with Decrypt. He added that, “Since their first investment in June, Tether has been very supportive of the company and management,” noting that prior to the merger announcement the firm had announced almost $70 million of gold royalty acquisitions in Australia and Liberia. Tether is already among the world’s biggest private holders of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:59
MARA Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 52,477 BTC After August Production

MARA Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 52,477 BTC After August Production

The post MARA Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 52,477 BTC After August Production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA Holdings (MARA) reported that its bitcoin BTC$111,473.64 holdings climbed to 52,477 BTC as of Aug. 31, after the crypto mining company produced 705 BTC during the month. The company mined 208 blocks, maintaining a 4.9% share of network rewards. Energized hashrate rose 1% month-over-month to 59.4 exahashes per second (EH/s). MARA opted not to sell any BTC in August, with management noting that the price decline provided an opportunity to grow reserves. The largest cryptocurrency fell more than 6% in August, the worst performance since February. “Given the decline in bitcoin price during the month, we took the opportunity to strategically add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC,” said CEO Fred Thiel. MARA remains on track to complete its Texas wind farm buildout by the fourth quarter, with all miners on-site and connected. Internationally, the company signed an agreement to buy a 64% stake in Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF, with the option to increase to 75% by 2027. The deal aims to integrate MARA’s infrastructure with AI and edge solutions. MARA also opened its European headquarters in Paris, reinforcing its focus on sustainability, grid partnerships and the repurposing of unused energy. MARA shares fell 5% on Thursday and are down 14% year to date. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/05/mara-mines-705-btc-in-august-as-treasury-holdings-top-52-000
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:58
Stablecoin Rally Predicted as Bank of England Opens to Stablecoins, $BEST Nears $15.6M

Stablecoin Rally Predicted as Bank of England Opens to Stablecoins, $BEST Nears $15.6M

The post Stablecoin Rally Predicted as Bank of England Opens to Stablecoins, $BEST Nears $15.6M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Venezuela adopts $USDT to counter dollar shortages while the Bank of England opens to stablecoins through new initiatives; $BEST presale grows.  Venezuela is confronting critical dollar shortages, driven by stringent U.S. sanctions and limitations on oil export revenues. In response, the government has increasingly turned to Tether’s $USDT – a dollar-pegged stablecoin – as an alternative financial lifeline. A world away, the Bank of England is moving to more formally encourage its own stablecoins with initiatives like the Digital Pound Lab. Both moves signal just how rapidly crypto adoption is moving in today’s world, even on the national level. That’s good news for projects like Best Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto Web3 wallet, and its official token, Best Wallet Token ($BEST). Venezuela Faces Against US Sanctions with Move to $USDT Since June 2025, businesses and state entities like PDVSA have been able to convert bolívars to $USDT through approved banks and wallets. In July alone, approximately $119M in $USDT entered the private sector, cushioning the economic blow amid a 14% year-on-year decline in foreign-currency injections. While this crypto pivot offers vital liquidity and smoother trade financing, it comes with risks. As a centrally controlled stablecoin, $USDT has proven vulnerable: Tether previously froze assets linked to PDVSA, a stark reminder of potential disruption in sanction-triggered scenarios. But US sanctions have forced PVDSA to start embracing digital currencies steadily since last year, a process helped along by the rapid growth of stablecoins in 2025, in particular by $USDT, the stablecoin leader with a $168B market cap. Why stablecoins? Because they are pegged to a fiat currency, stablecoins can be used anywhere fiat can; because they live on the blockchain, stablecoins can be traded round-the-clock and payments settle nearly instantly. Stablecoin utility despite Venezuela’s less-than-ideal circumstances has caused other countries to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:57
SEC and CFTC Team Up For New Crypto Push

SEC and CFTC Team Up For New Crypto Push

The post SEC and CFTC Team Up For New Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC and CFTC are joining forces to launch a new series of Crypto Policy Roundtables on new areas of interest. Topics include prediction markets, 24/7 TradFi trading, “innovation exemptions” from law enforcement, and more. Many of these changes would be quite sweeping, broadly aligning with Trump’s laissez-faire agenda towards crypto. Still, rapid radical restructuring could damage market confidence in unforeseen ways. Sponsored Sponsored SEC and CFTC Unite The SEC and CFTC have both been working to reform crypto regulations, and they’ve been making a lot of breakthroughs. Since the CFTC was reduced to one Commissioner, it’s been undertaking drastic actions to turbocharge the process. Now, the two agencies are joining forces: “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve. By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors and all Americans,” the Commissions’ Chairs claimed in a joint statement. Sponsored Sponsored In the short term, the SEC and CFTC are expanding the Crypto Policy Roundtables, which have been influencing federal Web3 policy for several months now. The two Commissions declared a series of interest areas that these Roundtables will focus on, clearly stating their next policy goals. Many of these areas share one common theme: a laissez-faire attitude and a reduction in crypto enforcement. For example, the statement called attention to prediction markets, hoping to make them available to the US “regardless of where the jurisdictional lines fall.” This aligns with the CFTC’s recent move to reduce enforcement on Polymarket. A Wishlist of Radical Changes The SEC and CFTC set several even more drastic goals. For example, they floated opening certain TradFi markets to crypto-style 24/7 trading instead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:56
Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai Plant

South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai Plant

The post South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai Plant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline South Korean officials on Friday expressed concern about an immigration raid targeting hundreds of the country’s nationals at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant near Savannah, Georgia, just weeks after the Korean carmaker announced plans to invest $26 billion in the U.S. Around 450 people were detained following the immigration raid at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Georgia. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents from its Atlanta office had joined other federal and state agencies—including FBI, DEA, ICE, HSI, Georgia State Patrol, and others—to conduct the raid at the EV battery site in Bryan County, Georgia. The ATF’s post claimed the raid at the facility, which is jointly operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, led to the detention of around “450 unlawful aliens.” Some 475 people were detained in the operation, Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations, said during a briefing Friday, noting a majority of workers detained were from South Korea. Schrank, who said the raid was the “largest single-site enforcement operation” in Homeland Security’s history, said the detained workers were part of a “network of subcontractors” and many worked for different companies on the site. The South Korean foreign ministry on Friday said it has expressed concerns about the detention to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. Crucial Quote The South Korean foreign ministry added: “The economic activities of our investing companies and the rights and interests of our citizens must not be unjustly infringed during the process of U.S. law enforcement.” What Do We Know About The Korean Workers Detained? The report said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) sent agents to the manufacturing facility to carry out…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:51
Pi Coin (PI) Announces New Update – Here Are the Details

Pi Coin (PI) Announces New Update – Here Are the Details

The post Pi Coin (PI) Announces New Update – Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network (PI) is rolling out its recently announced upgrades inspired by the Stellar-based Protocol 23. According to the statements, these updates aim to increase the functionality of the blockchain and ensure the long-term sustainability of the network. The main innovations announced to come with the updates are as follows, according to the developers’ own statements: Protocol v23 Update: The transition from the older v19 version to Protocol v23 introduces modular smart contract layers and improved consensus mechanisms for developers, enabling the creation of more complex decentralized applications (dApps). Linux Support: The newly released Linux node software extends Pi Network’s decentralized infrastructure beyond Windows and macOS systems, allowing the network to expand to a broader validator base. KYC Integration: The update embeds the Know Your Customer (KYC) process directly into the protocol, enabling third-party authorities to assist with the verification process. This aims to ease the transition of Pi users to the Mainnet. While technical advancements are prevalent, the upgrades don’t appear to have had an immediate impact on the PI token’s market capitalization, with the token trading 88% lower than its all-time high. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/pi-coin-pi-announces-new-update-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:49
The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun’s Bold Move

The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun's Bold Move

The post The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun’s Bold Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun’s Bold Move Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze of 272 Addresses and Justin Sun’s Bold Move Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-blacklisting-asset-freeze/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:44
Bitcoin Fumbles After Payroll Shock: Gains Vaporize, $100K Retest Looms

Bitcoin Fumbles After Payroll Shock: Gains Vaporize, $100K Retest Looms

On Friday, BTC briefly popped above $113,000, only to wipe out the entire $113.4K surge in spectacular fashion, despite a U.S. jobs report so weak it practically guaranteed a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. This is classic Bitcoin: ignore the macro tailwinds, trip over its own shoelaces, and leave traders asking whether $100,000 support is about to get retested.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/06 03:42
