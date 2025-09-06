Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the ‘Natural Bitcoin’
Stablecoin issuer Tether has held talks on investing in gold miners and royalty firms, after already acquiring $8.7 billion worth of bullion. Meanwhile, El Salvador bought nearly 14,000 ounces of gold for $50 million, its first central bank purchase since 1990. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has previously described gold as "natural Bitcoin," and suggested in a separate interview that if a global "reset" were to occur, it would "happen in gold." Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, has reportedly been in discussions with mining and investment groups to deploy billions into the gold industry, according to a Financial Times report late Thursday. The talks reportedly span mining, refining, trading, and royalty companies, following chief executive Paolo Ardoino's view of gold as "the natural Bitcoin." "I prefer to think in Bitcoin terms, and I think gold is kind of a resource of nature and is almost like the natural Bitcoin," Ardoino said onstage at the Bitcoin 2025 conference back in May. Tether is also moving to deepen its role in the sector, planning to spend about $100 million more to increase its previous 37.8% stake in Toronto-listed Elemental Altus Royalties, a Canadian firm that buys future revenue streams from gold mines, according to a report from Bloomberg early Friday. "Access to capital is one of the key constraints in the royalty and streaming business; Tether's support is fully aligned with our growth strategy," David Baker, CFO at Elemental Altus Royalties, said in a statement shared with Decrypt. He added that, "Since their first investment in June, Tether has been very supportive of the company and management," noting that prior to the merger announcement the firm had announced almost $70 million of gold royalty acquisitions in Australia and Liberia. Tether is already among the world's biggest private holders of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:59