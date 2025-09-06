2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
TMTG acquires 684M CRO tokens as part of Crypto.com partnership

TMTG acquires 684M CRO tokens as part of Crypto.com partnership

The post TMTG acquires 684M CRO tokens as part of Crypto.com partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) closed a deal with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens, marking one of the largest corporate commitments to the digital asset so far. The transaction, valued at roughly $178 million at current prices, was structured as a 50% stock and 50% cash exchange, according to the Sept. 5 announcement. TMTG said it paid about $0.15 per token for the assets, which represent roughly 2% of CRO’s circulating supply. Strategic partnership The agreement expands a partnership designed to integrate CRO into Trump Media’s Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. The token will be used in a rewards system powered by Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure. The company said the arrangement also strengthens plans for its newly formed subsidiary, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc., which has a pending merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to create a digital asset treasury business focused on accumulating CRO. Crypto.com will provide custody for the tokens under its institutional-grade storage program. Both the CRO tokens and Trump Media shares involved in the swap are subject to a lockup period. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said: “This is the first of many steps to driving utility and value for CRO and the Cronos blockchain.” Market and political backdrop The purchase comes as Trump-linked ventures accelerate their push into digital assets. Earlier this week, Trump-backed American Bitcoin began trading on the Nasdaq, while World Liberty Financial tokens made their public debut. Meanwhile, another affiliated firm, Thumzup, has outlined plans to acquire thousands of Dogecoin mining rigs. Despite the fanfare, markets had a muted reaction to the development. DJT shares fell 1.5% to $16.51, while CRO dropped…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.551+0.63%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08101-3.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+0.93%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:05
Részesedés
635 Dormant BTC Wake in September’s First Week, 500 Tied to a 2017 Whale

635 Dormant BTC Wake in September’s First Week, 500 Tied to a 2017 Whale

More than 9,000 dormant bitcoins moved in August after years of silence. September is now showing its own stirrings, with a slew of 2017 wallets waking and pushing the edge once more. September Sees Sleeping Bitcoin Wallets Stir Last month, 9,062 BTC left vintage addresses, shifting onchain for either sale or consolidation. September is now […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,324.02+0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011+0.02%
Edge
EDGE$0.36195+0.07%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:05
Részesedés
Chainlink price prediction 2025-2031: A strong buy sentiment for LINK?

Chainlink price prediction 2025-2031: A strong buy sentiment for LINK?

Key takeaways Chainlink (LINK) emerged as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market. It provides a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world data, influencing the current price. As the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology continues to grow, Chainlink’s innovative solutions have attracted significant attention from investors and developers alike. […]
RealLink
REAL$0.0608-0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225+12.50%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001699+5.59%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:05
Részesedés
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000024-17.24%
Részesedés
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Részesedés
Japanese Yen ahead of LDP leadership vote

Japanese Yen ahead of LDP leadership vote

The post Japanese Yen ahead of LDP leadership vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is up against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with the USD/JPY pair edging lower and trading at around 147.25 following the publication of US employment figures. The Japanese currency rallied slightly, benefiting from a weaker USD, but it remains trapped in a climate of uncertainty. Investors are looking ahead to Monday’s internal vote of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which could pave the way for a new leadership contest and threaten the position of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Meanwhile, markets continue to scrutinize signals from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as rising wages and stubborn inflation maintain expectations of monetary tightening before the end of the year. USD/JPY Technical analysis: Trapped in a range amid growing uncertainty The USD/JPY pair falls sharply following the publication of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which showed only 22,000 new jobs created in August, compared with the 75,000 expected, and down sharply from the 79,000 created in July. As a result, the currency pair continues its uncertain evolution in a wide horizontal range between 146.50 and 149.00, in place since the beginning of August. Despite the spike in volatility that followed the US employment report, no clear trend seems yet to be emerging for USD/JPY in the short term. USD/JPY 1-hour chart. Source: FXStreet In this context, traders will be keeping an eye on the next catalyst, which will be the internal vote of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scheduled for Monday. Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.74% -0.77% -0.79% -0.10% -1.11% -1.13% -0.89% EUR 0.74% -0.01% -0.16% 0.64% -0.28% -0.37% -0.15% GBP…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197009-0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+6.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.15745-0.98%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:03
Részesedés
Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump

Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump

The post Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Multicoin’s Kyle Samani is expected to chair a $1B Solana treasury backed by Galaxy and Jump. The fund would surpass Upexi’s $400M NAV, making it the largest Solana treasury so far. Kyle Samani is expected to become chairman of a Solana-focused digital asset trust backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump Trading, according to a Blockworks report. The firm would be formed via a takeover of a publicly traded entity, though the deal has not yet closed. A $1 billion raise would more than double Upexi’s $400 million Solana holdings, making it the largest SOL treasury to date. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kyle-samani-chairman-solana-dat-multicoin-galaxy-jump/
Solana
SOL$211.54+1.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004851+2.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011+0.02%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:02
Részesedés
Donald Trump’s Company Announces Completion of Hundreds of Millions of Tokens Purchase in This Altcoin

Donald Trump’s Company Announces Completion of Hundreds of Millions of Tokens Purchase in This Altcoin

The company owned by Donald Trump's family announced today that the purchase of hundreds of millions of tokens in an altcoin has been completed. Continue Reading: Donald Trump’s Company Announces Completion of Hundreds of Millions of Tokens Purchase in This Altcoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.551+0.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006477+7.62%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:02
Részesedés
Dogecoin & Hyperliquid Struggle While BlockDAG’s X10 Miner Reviews Highlight 10,000x ROI Potential

Dogecoin & Hyperliquid Struggle While BlockDAG’s X10 Miner Reviews Highlight 10,000x ROI Potential

Crypto investors are closely monitoring new developments across leading digital assets, with Dogecoin and Hyperliquid both attracting attention for different reasons. Dogecoin’s consolidation near the $0.20 mark has intensified discussions about its next breakout, while Hyperliquid faces speculative trading pressure despite signs of growing derivatives interest. These updates have put traders in wait-and-see mode, searching for signals that could define short-term momentum. At the same time, projects with proven delivery models are gaining credibility among investors seeking the best long-term crypto investments. BlockDAG stands out in this landscape, combining a record-breaking presale with real-world adoption through its X Series miners. As Doge price prediction trends and the latest Hype price surge capture headlines, BlockDAG’s execution has become the true differentiator. Dogecoin’s Ascending Triangle Suggests Investor Caution Dogecoin has spent weeks forming an ascending triangle pattern, a structure that often signals a breakout. Buyers have repeatedly defended the $0.20 support level, with volumes surging to $13.49 billion in late August, suggesting traders are positioning for a significant move. This activity has fueled optimism among retail investors who continue to focus on Doge price prediction narratives for September. Market capitalization also climbed to $31.7 billion, reflecting expanding participation. Technicals show a positive trend, with the RSI nearing neutral and MACD flattening, both signs that selling pressure is weakening. Analysts point to $0.245 as the key resistance level, with a confirmed breakout potentially pushing toward $0.38, marking a possible 75% gain from current prices. Yet, volatility remains a constant risk. False breakouts in triangle formations are common, and Dogecoin’s reliance on retail-driven demand may limit sustainability. For investors considering the best long-term crypto investments, caution is essential. Hyperliquid Whale Activity Creates Mixed Sentiment  Hyperliquid has been trading under pressure, with its price at $44.40 after recent declines of 1.05% daily and 2.2% weekly. Despite the weakness, trading volumes rose 6.02% to $232.86 million, highlighting strong liquidity. These numbers keep Hyperliquid in the spotlight, as traders speculate whether the Hype price surge can return. A $3.15 million short position opened by a whale on the platform sparked debate across the community. While some interpret the move as a warning of further downside, others believe it represents a hedge amid near-term uncertainty. Technical indicators remain balanced, with RSI around 50 and Bollinger Bands suggesting a potential move between $40.70 support and $55 resistance. Derivatives data adds intrigue, with open interest climbing to $1.95 billion. While this signals active participation, it also underscores heightened risk. For investors weighing the best long-term crypto investments, Hyperliquid’s volatility makes it a speculative option rather than a proven store of confidence. BlockDAG Miner Reviews Confirm Real Utility BlockDAG has set itself apart by delivering more than promises. The project has already raised $397 million in its presale, selling over 25 billion tokens at a flat rate of $0.03 in Batch 30. Investors have already seen 2900% ROI from the earliest phases, confirming consistent upward momentum. Unlike meme-driven assets, BlockDAG has combined its strong financial results with physical infrastructure, showing clear proof of progress. Recent reviews of the X10 Miner have flooded across platforms, with unboxing videos, setup demonstrations, and real-time profitability updates validating the company’s claims. These testimonials highlight BlockDAG’s ability to deliver real hardware, shipped to users, and actively generating returns. With plans to scale shipments to 2,000 units per week, BlockDAG is building a decentralized network that investors can see, touch, and earn from. Beyond the X10, the X1 mobile miner is preparing for a major app update that will extend mining accessibility to millions of smartphone users. This dual approach—high-performance physical miners and widely available mobile mining—reinforces the project’s vision of inclusivity and scalability. In contrast to speculative narratives like Doge price prediction or the latest Hype price surge, BlockDAG offers tangible evidence of execution. By entering its final presale stretch at $0.03, investors have a closing window to secure tokens before the global launch. The combination of confirmed delivery, real-world utility, and impressive financial performance positions BlockDAG as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today. Conclusion Dogecoin’s triangle breakout setup and Hyperliquid’s fluctuating trading activity highlight the uncertainty facing traders. While Dogecoin continues to draw retail speculation around Doge price prediction and Hyperliquid attracts attention with each Hype price surge, neither provides the same level of assurance that investors demand in long-term strategies. BlockDAG has delivered where others hesitate, pairing a $397 million presale with real miner reviews and 2900% ROI already realized across earlier batches. With Batch 30 ongoing at $0.03, over 25 billion tokens sold, and thousands of miners shipped, the project demonstrates credibility that few competitors can match. For serious investors, BlockDAG is the best long-term crypto investment. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Dogecoin & Hyperliquid Struggle While BlockDAG’s X10 Miner Reviews Highlight 10,000x ROI Potential appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.607+4.69%
Threshold
T$0.01622+0.12%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001776-3.26%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin’s hashrate is breaking records, but price is still far from its ATH – Why?

Bitcoin’s hashrate is breaking records, but price is still far from its ATH – Why?

Network power is at an all-time high, but BTC still can’t crack key resistance levels.
Threshold
T$0.01622+0.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,324.02+0.13%
Aethir
ATH$0.0413+36.43%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:00
Részesedés
3 Tokens Under $0.50 That Could Attain Top 10 Market Cap By 2026

3 Tokens Under $0.50 That Could Attain Top 10 Market Cap By 2026

The post 3 Tokens Under $0.50 That Could Attain Top 10 Market Cap By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early believers in a project with good fundamentals and innovative technology have frequently been rewarded in the cryptocurrency market. Although the largest cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, take centre stage, undervalued tokens below $0.50 today might have an overproportional rise in the next two years. Among others, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Kaspa (KAS), and Algorand (ALGO) are some projects that have a likelihood of making it into the top 10 market cap list in 2026. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Blockchain Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another meme coin but a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem explicitly optimized to support meme culture and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project has raised over $23.6 million of its 25.4 million target goal, with over 14.8 billion tokens sold of the 15.7 billion of the early sales, although it is in Stage 12 with a presale price of 0.0021 (already subject to tax). LILPEPE will be listed at an initial price of $0.003, giving presale participants a clear entry edge. The project’s tokenomics have been structured to prioritize community incentives and sustainability: 10% Liquidity to support smooth trading 26.5% Presale allocated to early believers 30% Chain Reserves for long-term ecosystem growth 10% DEX Allocation for exchange readiness 10% Marketing to fuel adoption through strategic campaigns 13.5% Staking & Rewards to reward long-term holders 0% Tax on trades, ensuring clean and fair DeFi interaction What sets Little Pepe apart is its unique roadmap presented through playful yet structured stages: Pregnancy, Birth, and Growth. Each phase highlights presale excitement, major exchange listings, and eventual recognition as a Layer 2 blockchain powerhouse. The team also emphasizes community engagement through the largest meme presale giveaway of 2025, where 10 winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. Technology-wise, Little Pepe will be the only meme-oriented…
Kaspa
KAS$0.079986-0.92%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2328+0.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00931-2.45%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:00
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant