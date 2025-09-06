2025-09-09 Tuesday

The ECB’s rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO

The post The ECB’s rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Governing Council kept policy on hold in July, and is likely to remain on hold at the September meeting and for the foreseeable future, ABN AMRO’s economists Nick Kounis and Bill Divney report. ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the upcoming tariff impact and uncertainty “President Lagarde has said that the ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the coming period of tariff impact and uncertainty. Despite the expected undershoot of the 2% inflation target, the GC seems minded to look through this on the expectation that inflation will return to target in 2027. Although the ECB’s inflation projections in June factored in one more 25bp rate cut (based on market rate expectations at the time), we doubt the Governing Council is minded to fine-tune policy to that degree.” “The ECB will publish updated projections for the macroeconomic outlook alongside the decision. The new forecasts will unlikely change much compared to the June vintage. There have been headwinds for the growth outlook, though we expect the ECB to ramp up its assumptions for Germany’s fiscal stimulus, while recent data has been stronger than expected. Similarly, the projections for inflation are unlikely to change much, not least because the ECB has returned to its agnostic view of the impact of tariffs on inflation.” “Recent weeks have seen continued escalation of bond market worries about public finances as well as the outlook for bond supply. Political instability in France has also added some fuel to this move. ECB President Lagarde will most likely be asked by journalists whether this causing concern at the central bank and under what conditions it would employ its tools to calm markets down. In our view, market moves to date are not even close to levels that would trigger any kind of response from the ECB, either…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 04:15
Neurolov and Qitmeer Partner to Drive Decentralized AI Compute and Web3 Payments

Neurolov taps Qitmeer Network to build decentralized compute and scalable Web3 payments by merging AI innovation with secure blockchain infrastructure.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/06 04:15
Trump Jr. Invests in Crypto, Thumzup Buys Bitcoin and DOGE

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-thumzup-crypto-investment/
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:13
Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming’s $FRNT State Stablecoin

TLDR: Wyoming’s FRNT stablecoin, backed by dollars and Treasuries, expands to Hedera for fast and secure payments. Hedera was selected for FRNT after meeting strict requirements on speed, reliability, and regulatory alignment. FRNT interest earnings from Treasury holdings will support Wyoming’s School Foundation Program for public education. Hedera offers carbon-negative transactions with 10,000 TPS, giving [...] The post Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming’s $FRNT State Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/06 04:12
Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserve Holdings Jump With 43,937 LINK Addition

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:11
Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors A groundbreaking shift is underway in Brazil’s financial landscape. Itaú Asset, the nation’s largest asset manager, has officially launched a dedicated Itaú crypto division. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for digital assets in Latin America’s largest economy, signaling a strong institutional embrace of the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. With over 1 trillion reais ($185 billion) under management, Itaú Asset’s foray into crypto is not just news; it’s a powerful endorsement. Why the Itaú Crypto Division is a Game-Changer The establishment of the Itaú crypto division is a testament to the evolving perception of digital assets within traditional finance. For years, cryptocurrencies were often viewed with skepticism, but their potential for unique returns is now undeniable. An Itaú representative highlighted that cryptocurrencies offer the possibility of special alpha returns. This means they can potentially outperform traditional markets, adding significant value to diversified portfolios. Moreover, the inherent volatility of the crypto market, often seen as a drawback, is now recognized as a source of substantial opportunities. Savvy asset managers can leverage these price fluctuations to generate considerable gains for their clients. This proactive approach by a financial giant like Itaú could redefine investment strategies across the region. Navigating the Digital Frontier: Opportunities and Insights The launch of the Itaú crypto division opens several avenues for investors and the broader market. It provides a more secure and regulated pathway for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients to access digital assets. This institutional backing can lend credibility and stability to a market often characterized by rapid shifts. Enhanced Access: Investors gain access to a curated selection of cryptocurrencies through a trusted financial institution. Professional Management: Expertise in managing volatile assets can mitigate risks while capitalizing on opportunities. Market Maturation: Increased institutional participation often leads to greater market liquidity and more robust infrastructure. Diversification Benefits: Cryptocurrencies can offer low correlation with traditional assets, providing valuable diversification. However, it is crucial to understand that while opportunities abound, the crypto market remains dynamic. Education and a clear understanding of risk are paramount for any investor considering digital assets. What Does the Itaú Crypto Division Mean for Brazilian Investors? For the average Brazilian investor, the Itaú crypto division signifies a growing legitimization of cryptocurrencies. It suggests that digital assets are moving from the fringes to the mainstream. This development could pave the way for other major financial institutions to follow suit, further integrating crypto into the conventional financial system. This move by Itaú Asset also reflects a broader global trend of institutional adoption. From major banks exploring blockchain technology to sovereign wealth funds investing in crypto-related companies, the shift is clear. Brazil, with its innovative financial sector, is now at the forefront of this evolution in Latin America. As more capital flows into the digital asset space through regulated channels, we can anticipate increased market sophistication and potentially new financial products tailored to crypto investments. This is a thrilling time for anyone watching the intersection of traditional finance and cutting-edge technology. Looking Ahead: The Future of Digital Assets with the Itaú Crypto Division The establishment of the Itaú crypto division is more than just a new department; it’s a strategic declaration. It underscores a belief in the long-term potential of digital assets to generate significant returns and reshape investment portfolios. This bold step by Brazil’s largest asset manager could very well serve as a blueprint for other financial institutions worldwide. As the digital asset space continues to mature, we can expect further innovation, regulatory clarity, and a deeper integration into global financial systems. For investors, this means a wider array of choices and potentially more sophisticated tools to navigate this exciting new frontier. The future of finance is increasingly digital, and Itaú Asset is leading the charge in Brazil. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Itaú Asset? A1: Itaú Asset is Brazil’s largest asset manager, overseeing more than 1 trillion reais (approximately $185 billion) in assets. It is part of Itaú Unibanco, one of Latin America’s largest financial conglomerates. Q2: Why did Itaú Asset launch a dedicated crypto division? A2: Itaú Asset launched the Itaú crypto division to capitalize on the potential for special alpha returns offered by cryptocurrencies. They recognize that the market’s volatility can create significant investment opportunities for their clients. Q3: What does this mean for institutional investors in Brazil? A3: This provides institutional and high-net-worth investors in Brazil with a more regulated, secure, and professionally managed avenue to invest in digital assets, potentially diversifying their portfolios and accessing new growth opportunities. Q4: Are there risks associated with investing through the Itaú crypto division? A4: While institutional backing adds a layer of professionalism, all cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks due to market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence and understand the risks involved. Q5: Will this encourage other Brazilian financial institutions to enter the crypto space? A5: It is highly probable. As the largest player, Itaú Asset’s move often sets a precedent and could encourage other major financial institutions in Brazil to explore or expand their own digital asset offerings. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial updates from the world of digital finance to a wider audience. Join the conversation and let us know your thoughts on this significant development. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption in the digital asset space. This post Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:10
SOL Strategies Debuts in U.S. Market Via Planned Nasdaq Listing on September 9

The post SOL Strategies Debuts in U.S. Market Via Planned Nasdaq Listing on September 9 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SOL Strategies, a Canadian-based publicly traded company that is focused on accumulating Solana coins, has announced its final approval to debut in the United States market. On Friday, SOL Strategies announced that it received a green light to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ). SOL Strategies Officially Enters the U.S. Market According to …
CoinPedia 2025/09/06 04:10
SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud

TLDR SEC launches new task force to fight cross-border fraud in U.S. markets. Foreign firms face tighter scrutiny for stock manipulation and false promos. SEC cracks down on pump-and-dump schemes tied to overseas companies. Gatekeepers enabling cross-border fraud face tougher SEC oversight. Digital assets, offshore listings targeted in SEC’s global fraud crackdown. The U.S. Securities [...] The post SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/06 04:09
Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns

The post Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ozak AI pre-sale has attracted market attention, raising more than 2.64 million dollars as it continues through its stages. Ozak AI is now in Stage 5 and has a token worth a price of 0.01, which was 0.001 in Stage 1 and has now grown 40 times in a few months. Over 844 million tokens have been sold already and the initiative is on track to launch to its $1 target, with suggestions that early investors could earn 20,000% returns. Having a total fixed supply and having a large part of it distributed among those who act as presale supporters, Ozak AI has proven to be one of the most discussed projects of 2025, integrating AI into the innovation and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) to make its contribution unforgettable in the market. OZK artificial intelligence presale surpasses the mark of 2.64M with the increase in the investor interest The hype over Ozak AI still persists and the organization has already collected more than $2.64 million and sold more than 844 million tokens. This remarkable number speaks of the increasing confidence not only of veteran users but also of novices who perceive the project as more than a crypto pre-sale novelty. At an early price of $0.01 and currently $0.01, the presale reflects not only investor enthusiasm but also healthy fundamentals. This enables Ozak AI, unlike most others, to incorporate AI-powered prediction agents, the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and data vault technology to build a decentralized model of real-world utility. As usage grows, investors are becoming increasingly convinced that the tokenomics of Ozak AI and its blistering presale development have placed it in the breakthrough category of crypto assets. Here is why first-time investors are viewing Ozak AI as the new potential wealth-building opportunity Ozak AI has been attracting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 04:08
Ozzy Osbourne’s First Major Televised Tribute Is Coming Very Soon

The post Ozzy Osbourne’s First Major Televised Tribute Is Coming Very Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 MTV VMAs will honor Ozzy Osbourne with a tribute medley featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia ) Getty Images for iHeartMedia It hasn’t been long since the world lost Ozzy Osbourne, and the mourning hasn’t stopped. The metal legend’s legacy will take time to properly honor, and that process continues this weekend at the MTV Video Music Awards. A major tribute to Osbourne is set to take place during the 2025 VMAs. This year’s show will air live Sunday, September 7 on CBS at 8:00 PM ET. Yungblud and Aerosmith to Tribute Ozzy The medley performance will include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt, all of whom shared a connection with Osbourne in the final stretch of his life. Tyler, 77, attended Black Sabbath’s final hometown show in July at Villa Park in Birmingham. Bettencourt played with Osbourne at that concert and has continued to honor him live. Yungblud had grown close to Osbourne in recent years. The two collaborated on the 2022 music video for “The Funeral,” which also featured Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76, not long after appearing publicly for the final time at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, U.K., where Black Sabbath got its start. That event turned into an informal farewell, with Osbourne appearing briefly to thank fans and support an all-star rock lineup that included Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Mastodon, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Alice in Chains. The VMAs performance will be…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 04:06
