SEC announces cross-border task force to combat fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission has formed a new cross-border task force to combat transnational fraud, including pump-and-dump schemes. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission will take the fight against fraud to foreign-based companies with a new cross-border task…
Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Litecoin As 100x Gains Could Happen After Tipped The Best Crypto To Buy Now

This project is built on the secure bedrock of Ethereum Layer 2 technology. Layer Brett is positioning itself as a […] The post Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Litecoin As 100x Gains Could Happen After Tipped The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 as Canada jobs slump offsets US Dollar weakness

The post USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 as Canada jobs slump offsets US Dollar weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 after rebounding from a four-day low. Canada shed 65.5K jobs in August, unemployment rose to 7.1%, boosting BoC rate cut bets. US NFP showed only 22K jobs added, with unemployment at 4.3%, dragging the US Dollar and Treasury yields lower. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens on Friday after dismal labor market data, but broad US Dollar (USD) softness following a weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report kept USD/CAD’s upside in check. The pair is holding near the 1.3800 handle, rebounding from a four-day low in the aftermath of the release. Canada’s economy shed 65.5K jobs in August, marking the steepest decline since January 2022, following a 40,800 drop in the previous month, and sharply missing forecasts for a 7,500 gain. While the Unemployment Rate rose to 7.1% from 6.9%. The Participation Rate slipped to 65.1%, pointing to broader labor market slack, though Average Hourly Wages rose 3.6% YoY, up from 3.5% previously. The weak report reinforced expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut rates at its September 17 meeting, weighing on the Loonie. In fixed income markets, Canadian government bond yields fell sharply, with the 10-year yield dropping to 3.26%, its lowest level since June 24, as investors ramped up bets on BoC easing. The slump in domestic yields deepened pressure on the CAD, offsetting the effect of broad US Dollar weakness. In the United States, the August NFP report also undershot expectations, with the economy adding only 22K jobs versus the 75K forecast. The Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.3%, its highest since late 2021, while wage growth held steady at 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY. The data drove US Treasury yields lower, with the 10-year at 4.09% and the 2-year at 3.50%, both at their lowest since April 7. The US Dollar Index…
Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints

The post Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin stabilizes near $111,000 while investors weigh economic data and regulatory signals. Major digital assets traded mostly sideways on Friday, Sept. 5, as investors digested fresh U.S. employment data showing slower job growth and a rising unemployment rate. Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up 1% over the past 24 hours to $111,000, bringing its weekly gain to 2%. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% on the day to $4,290, down 1% over the week. BTC Chart Meanwhile, XRP is trading flat on the day at $2.82, and Solana (SOL) dropped 1% to $202. Notably, the NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) memecoin is bucking the trend by surging 33% on the day following the jobs data. “Bitcoin has stabilised around $110–111k, which is about 10% below all-time highs, while Gold is pushing higher,” James Harris, Group CEO of Tesseract, said in comments shared with The Defiant. “That divergence is notable; we’d expect more correlation in today’s environment.” Tether’s move into the gold supply chain is also worth mentioning, Harris explained. “With $8.7B already held in gold reserves, their strategy seems clear: position gold as a kind of ‘natural Bitcoin’,” he said. “For investors wary of fiat debasement, BTC and gold are increasingly seen as the safe-haven trades.” The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.7% over the past 24 hours to $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56% and Ethereum at 13%, according to CoinGecko. Liquidations and ETFs Over the past 24 hours, nearly $328 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $191 million of long positions and $137 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Bitcoin led with over $118 million in liquidations, followed by Ethereum at $106 million. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $227 million in net outflows on Thursday, according to SoSoValue. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs posted a fourth consecutive day…
Bitcoin Tumbles to $110K Again After More Disappointing Jobs Data

A weak jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed the gloomy employment outlook previously reported by human resources firm ADP. More Weak Jobs Data Triggers Second BTC Sell-off, Price Revisits $110K Just a day after New Jersey-based human resources giant ADP sent bitcoin ( BTC) below $110K with lower-than-expected private sector employment numbers, […]
250 Million XRP Moves From Ripple To An Unknown Wallet

The post 250 Million XRP Moves From Ripple To An Unknown Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing XRP Transfer: 250 Million XRP Moves From Ripple To An Unknown Wallet Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing XRP Transfer: 250 Million XRP Moves from Ripple to an Unknown Wallet Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-transfer-ripple-wallet/
12 Years After Launch, Dogecoin Investors Still Dream of $1, But This Cheaper Meme Coin Will Get There First

In the 12 years since its launch, Dogecoin (DOGE) has defied expectations, soaring to a peak of $0.73. Yet, despite its $35 billion market cap and dreams of hitting $1, DOGE’s journey has been a rollercoaster, with its current price hovering around $0.23. Meanwhile, another meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is positioned to skyrocket from […]
World Liberty Finance Blacklists TRON Wallet Over $11M WLFI Case

Justin Sun called the blacklist "unjust" and warned it could undermine investor rights and broader confidence in the WLFI token.
Crypto Users Prefer Best Wallet Token

The post Crypto Users Prefer Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ECB Pushes Digital Euro to Public: Crypto Users Prefer Best Wallet Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ecb-pushes-digital-euro-and-best-wallet-token/
