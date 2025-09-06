Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints
Bitcoin stabilizes near $111,000 while investors weigh economic data and regulatory signals. Major digital assets traded mostly sideways on Friday, Sept. 5, as investors digested fresh U.S. employment data showing slower job growth and a rising unemployment rate. Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up 1% over the past 24 hours to $111,000, bringing its weekly gain to 2%. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% on the day to $4,290, down 1% over the week. BTC Chart Meanwhile, XRP is trading flat on the day at $2.82, and Solana (SOL) dropped 1% to $202. Notably, the NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) memecoin is bucking the trend by surging 33% on the day following the jobs data. "Bitcoin has stabilised around $110–111k, which is about 10% below all-time highs, while Gold is pushing higher," James Harris, Group CEO of Tesseract, said in comments shared with The Defiant. "That divergence is notable; we'd expect more correlation in today's environment." Tether's move into the gold supply chain is also worth mentioning, Harris explained. "With $8.7B already held in gold reserves, their strategy seems clear: position gold as a kind of 'natural Bitcoin'," he said. "For investors wary of fiat debasement, BTC and gold are increasingly seen as the safe-haven trades." The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.7% over the past 24 hours to $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56% and Ethereum at 13%, according to CoinGecko. Liquidations and ETFs Over the past 24 hours, nearly $328 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $191 million of long positions and $137 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Bitcoin led with over $118 million in liquidations, followed by Ethereum at $106 million. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $227 million in net outflows on Thursday, according to SoSoValue. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs posted a fourth consecutive day…
