WLFI Price Prediction
The post WLFI Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) price is below the $0.1867 resistance level that has capped upside attempts throughout the week. Sellers continue to defend the downtrend structure, while buyers are trying to build support around the $0.1800 area, keeping the token in a tight consolidation phase. WLFI Price Struggles To Break Resistance The 30-minute chart highlights a descending triangle formation, with price repeatedly failing to sustain momentum above $0.1867. The 20-EMA and VWAP lines are clustering around the same zone, reinforcing this resistance. On the downside, short-term support sits near $0.1810, where buyers have been defending intraday dips. Momentum remains balanced but fragile. RSI hovers around 50, suggesting neutral sentiment, while Bollinger Bands show compression, pointing toward a potential volatility breakout. For bulls, a decisive move above $0.1900 would be required to flip near-term momentum positive. Justin Sun’s Token Freeze Dispute Adds Pressure Market sentiment turned volatile after Justin Sun, an early investor in World Liberty Financial, said his WLFI tokens were “unreasonably frozen.” In his X post, Sun urged the team to unlock his holdings, arguing that early investors deserve equal treatment and that freezing tokens violates fundamental blockchain principles. Related: Justin Sun Presses World Liberty Financial to Release Frozen WLFI Tokens Sun’s intervention has amplified uncertainty around governance and investor confidence and his comments stressed that unilateral restrictions risk undermining the credibility of the WLFI ecosystem, raising concerns about fairness and transparency within the project. On-Chain Flows Reflect Investor Caution On-chain data shows continued net outflows, with a $1.79 million exit recorded on September 5 as WLFI traded at $0.1851. This marks the latest in a string of negative flows that began in late August, reflecting investor hesitation amid governance concerns. While occasional inflow spikes have appeared, the overall pattern leans bearish. Persistent outflows suggest that traders are reducing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:44
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index s.a registered at 50.1, below expectations (53.1) in August
The post Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index s.a registered at 50.1, below expectations (53.1) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:42
Bitwise Makes Big Moves for Four Cryptos Including Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP!
The post Bitwise Makes Big Moves for Four Cryptos Including Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is almost certain that the US SEC will approve altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL), and it is expected to do so by the end of 2025. However, the US lags behind when it comes to altcoin ETFs, as Switzerland has many altcoin ETFs. At this point, crypto fund manager Bitwise made another move in Switzerland and launched 5 more crypto ETFs. According to the official statement, Bitwise stated that the products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP, each fully backed by digital assets and integrated into traditional brokerage portfolios, as well as MSCI Digital Assets, which track a specific Top 20 Index. “The five flagship products we are listing in Switzerland will expand options for investors looking to tap into the full potential of cryptocurrency markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy for Europe at Bitwise. “Europe is rapidly opening up to digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and important market in the heart of the continent.” “Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, liquid instrument that aims to maximize investor returns from ETH staking. Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP: designed for long-term investors and fully backed by BTC. Bitwise Solana Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, fully-backed ETP that offers access to Solana staking. Bitwise Physical XRP ETP: The product is 100% backed by XRP, the world’s fifth-largest crypto asset with a market capitalization exceeding $80 billion. Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP: This index tracks the performance of 20 leading investable cryptocurrencies, covering approximately 90% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitwise-makes-big-moves-for-four-cryptos-including-bitcoin-btc-and-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:40
Strategy confirms Bitcoin purchases are unaffected by new Nasdaq rules
The post Strategy confirms Bitcoin purchases are unaffected by new Nasdaq rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases remain unaffected by new Nasdaq regulations. Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval before companies can issue new shares for crypto purchases. Strategy confirmed today that Nasdaq’s new regulations on digital asset treasury formations will not impact its operations, including ATMs and capital markets activities. This indicates that its Bitcoin accumulation plans remain unaffected. Nasdaq’s new position on digital asset treasury formations doesn’t affect Strategy, our ATMs or our other capital markets activities. — Strategy (@Strategy) September 5, 2025 The stock exchange reportedly introduced requirements mandating companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new shares for crypto purchases. The rules aim to enhance transparency around corporate crypto investment strategies, particularly as more companies add digital assets to their balance sheets. Companies that fail to comply with these new requirements could face delisting or trading suspensions. Crypto stocks plummeted following reports of Nasdaq’s heightened scrutiny over stock listings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-purchases-nasdaq-rules/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:38
This new DOGE challenger could deliver generational wealth
Little Pepe surges in presale, raising $23m, challenging Dogecoin with massive early gains. Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the new Dogecoin challenger that’s shaking up the meme coin market. While Dogecoin once soared to an impressive $90 billion market cap, LILPEPE…
Crypto.news
2025/09/06 04:37
SEC, CFTC Propose Making US Financial Markets 24/7 to Keep Up with Crypto
The post SEC, CFTC Propose Making US Financial Markets 24/7 to Keep Up with Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SEC and CFTC leaders proposed a “24/7 Markets” policy to bring U.S. securities trading online around the clock, citing the nonstop nature of crypto and global markets. They also floated plans to ease rules for prediction markets, perpetual derivatives, and DeFi trading in line with a unified “super-app” model for finance. Critics warned the reforms could be risky, while regulators said discussions will continue at a September 29 roundtable. The heads of America’s two top financial regulators floated several more aggressively pro-crypto proposals Friday, including one that would bring traditional finance markets online “24/7” in a bid to adapt the U.S. economy to the cadence of the digital asset market. SEC chair Paul Atkins and CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced the considerations in a joint statement focused on heralding “a new beginning” for both agencies, as markets for securities and non-securities, long held to vastly different regulatory standards, “increasingly converge.” The chairs, in that vein, today proposed a “24/7 Markets” policy that would bring securities exchanges online constantly. In the 154 years since continuous trading debuted on Wall Street, such markets have always followed a strict schedule, which since 1985 has kept markets open only during certain business hours on weekdays. Today, however, Atkins and Pham said that policy may need to change, to keep up with continuously active markets like crypto, gold, and foreign exchanges. “Further expanding trading hours could better align U.S. markets with the evolving reality of a global, always-on economy,” they said. The chairs added the caveat that expanded trading hours “may be more viable in some asset classes than others,” and that the agencies may not ultimately adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. The announcement follows a similar joint statement made Tuesday by both agency heads, proposing that spot crypto assets be allowed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:35
Bitcoin Price Air Gap Spotted: Key BTC Recovery Price to Watch
The post Bitcoin Price Air Gap Spotted: Key BTC Recovery Price to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Air gap models hint at a Bitcoin price breakout to $185,000. Key short-term range comes in at $114,000 to $116,000 for holders. Bitcoin ETF inflows slowed, showing weaker demand from traditional finance. The recent air gap analysis for Bitcoin price showed recovery targets of $167,000 to $185,000, based on links to global money supply and gold. The data was disclosed on September 1, 2025, through research shared by Tephra Digital and supported by Glassnode market updates. Bitcoin Price: Air Gap Signals Rally to $185,000 The idea of a BTC air gap came from comparing its price to broader financial benchmarks. Tephra Digital published charts using lagged data against the global M2 money supply and gold. The first chart applied a 102-day lag with M2, while the second used a 200-day lag with gold performance. Both suggested that Bitcoin price could climb toward $167,000 to $185,000 if past correlations holds. Bitcoin Price Air Gap Outlook | Source: Glasnode The M2 comparison implied a level near $167,000 within the next 102 days. The gold model pointed higher, with a possible $185,000 target in 200 days. These numbers did not come from direct forecasts but from the way Bitcoin price has historically tracked global liquidity and gold prices with a delay. This view was also linked to market activity on exchanges. Glassnode data showed funding rates near $366,000 per hour. Meanwhile, that level was seen as neutral as it sat between overheated peaks above $1 million per hour earlier in 2024. However, a weaker phase below $300,000 per hour is expected in 2025. Analysts said this showed demand was steady but not strongly rising. Is Bitcoin Price Falling due to Cooling Demand? It is worth noting that market sentiment in M2 terms pointed to slowing inflows from traditional finance. Spot exchange-traded…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:33
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Shares His Crypto Investment Strategy
The post Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Shares His Crypto Investment Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Once a vocal crypto skeptic, high-profile investor Kevin O’Leary has gone all-in on the industry. The prominent “Shark Tank” star is now a key investor in Bitzero, an energy infrastructure company focused on Bitcoin mining. In a podcast with BeInCrypto, O’Leary stated that the crypto cycle is here to stay. He confirmed that he invests in four specific areas: Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and the mining industry. Meanwhile, Bitzero President Mohammed Bakhashwain explained why clean energy is the key to successful Bitcoin mining. Mr. Wonderful’s Great Reversal Kevin O’Leary’s transformative stance on crypto exemplifies the experience of many investors who have leapt from traditional finance to the digital assets sector. Sponsored Sponsored In an interview with CNBC six years ago, “Mr. Wonderful” used adjectives like “worthless” and “garbage” to describe Bitcoin. Now, his portfolio is filled with cryptocurrency investments. “I also own tokens. I have a whole research team that works on this now. If I want exposure to crypto, I only need three positions now – I used to have 27. But if you statistically look at the volatility of just Bitcoin and Ethereum and a stablecoin for liquidity… That’s all I need to own,” O’Leary told BeInCrypto. The Shark Tank investor added that his earlier hesitation to invest in the crypto sector was due to its lack of regulatory clarity. “You have to remember, back at that time, the regulator was not on board. It was a hostile regulatory environment in every geography, not just the United States,” he said, adding, “I didn’t have any choice but to take a stance in alignment with regulators. When things started to change, notably in Switzerland and Canada, where they brought the first ETF for Bitcoin, then I also changed.” O’Leary has come a long way since then. He explained why Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:32
Stray Kids Score A Career Win As The Band’s New Smash Single Arrives
The post Stray Kids Score A Career Win As The Band’s New Smash Single Arrives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids celebrate with “Ceremony” becoming a top 40 hit in the U.K. and Karma breaking into the albums top 10 on one tally. In this image released on October 6, 2024, Changbin, Seungmin, I.N, Felix, HAN, Hyunjin, Lee Know and Bang Chan of Stray Kids arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images Stray Kids invade the charts in the United Kingdom this week with wins on both the singles and albums lists. The band’s new full-length Karma opens inside the top 10 on one tally, and nearly does the same on several other rosters, while its lead single “Ceremony” manages a lofty start across a mix of sales and streaming-based charts. “Ceremony” Debuts on Four Charts “Ceremony” proves to be one of Stray Kids’ better-performing singles in Britain as it launches. The dance-pop cut arrives on four tallies at once, beginning at No. 37 on the Official Singles chart, becoming an instant top 40 smash. The latest Stray Kids tune also starts at No. 68 on the Official Streaming chart, as the group’s music is connecting with a large audience in the U.K. on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music – though the numbers there don’t match the band’s sales strength. Sales Drive Success for “Ceremony” The real power behind “Ceremony” comes from purchases, which is not unusual for a big new release from a K-pop giant. The song launches at No. 29 on the Official Singles Sales chart and four spaces higher, at No. 25, on the Official Singles Downloads list. Streaming vs. Downloads for Stray Kids While “Ceremony” is a solid streaming success, Stray Kids’career wins are still tilted toward pure purchases. The band has now placed just…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to Take a Backseat as Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shine Brighter in 2025
Meme coins are once again the talk of the crypto world, but not all are moving at the same pace. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been holding its ground, but its growth curve shows signs of slowing. In contrast, Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains lively but may be peaking. Meanwhile, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is building momentum with
Coinstats
2025/09/06 04:30
