MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Limitless High Five: AI Browsers & Billion-Dollar Hires
Welcome to your new weekly rundown on our limitless future.
AI
$0.1468
+16.32%
FUTURE
$0.13833
+1.81%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 04:56
Részesedés
Sol Strategies will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE on September 9, 2025
Sol Strategies, the Canadian company behind Solana-focused investments, just got the green light to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company, which used to go by Cypherpunk Holdings, confirmed on Friday that it will begin trading on September 9 under the ticker STKE. This is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana […]
SOL
$211.5
+1.91%
LIGHT
$0.02924
-1.31%
GO
$0.00013
-62.85%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 04:55
Részesedés
Turkey Treasury Cash Balance rose from previous -68.49B to 84.22B in August
The post Turkey Treasury Cash Balance rose from previous -68.49B to 84.22B in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.01746
+6.43%
WELL
$0.0002769
-0.85%
ROSE
$0.02552
+3.61%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:54
Részesedés
Bitcoin Mining’s Golden Age or Final Battle? Insights From Fakhul Miah
The post Bitcoin Mining’s Golden Age or Final Battle? Insights From Fakhul Miah appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Fakhul Miah, Managing Director of GoMining Institutional and former Morgan Stanley executive, to explore the rapidly evolving world of Bitcoin mining in 2025. 🎙️ Listen to Interview 📺 Watch Video Episode Description In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Fakhul Miah, Managing Director of GoMining Institutional and former Morgan Stanley executive, to explore the rapidly evolving world of Bitcoin mining in 2025. From the rise of AI hyperscalers competing for energy resources to the financial engineering transforming miners into sophisticated operators, this conversation dives deep into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the industry. Key topics covered:1. Why AI is Bitcoin mining’s most aggressive new competitor2. How miners are evolving with BTC-backed loans and convertible notes3. The shifting geopolitics of mining: U.S. vs. Latin America and Africa4. What $100B in Bitcoin ETFs and sovereign reserves mean for adoption5. The big picture: Bitcoin mining’s transformation into a global infrastructure industry Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, investor, or just curious about the intersection of technology, energy, and finance, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss. Chapters:00:00 Introduction: Bitcoin Mining Faces a New Kind of Competition00:45 GoMining’s Role in Tokenized Bitcoin Mining02:43 The Rise of AI Hyperscalers and Energy Market Disruption03:15 Bitcoin Mining’s Flexibility vs. AI’s Energy Demands06:15 Why AI Is a Formidable Competitor for Miners08:09 The Power Struggle: Bitcoin Mining’s Future Amid AI Growth09:02 Financial Engineering: How Miners Are Avoiding Liquidation12:11 The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining into a Balance Sheet Business16:57 Shifting Geopolitics: Latin America and Africa’s Mining Rise20:36 U.S. Mining Dominance: Can It Adapt to Stay on Top?24:50 Institutional Adoption: $100B in ETFs and Sovereign Reserves28:40 Bitcoin’s Next Phase: Stability, Risks, and Financialization31:10 Bitcoin as Digital Gold vs. Everyday Currency34:51…
T
$0.01622
+0.18%
U
$0.01005
-9.70%
BTC
$111,331.1
+0.16%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:53
Részesedés
Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury On Midjourney
The post Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury On Midjourney appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Copyright Battle: Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury On Midjourney Skip to content Home AI News AI Copyright Battle: Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury on Midjourney Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/warner-bros-midjourney-lawsuit/
COM
$0.01746
+6.43%
AI
$0.1468
+16.32%
FURY
$0.0275
+4.40%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:50
Részesedés
ECB Renews Digital Euro Pitch to Skeptical Lawmakers
The post ECB Renews Digital Euro Pitch to Skeptical Lawmakers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) renewed its push to issue a digital euro, drawing pushback from EU lawmakers over privacy protections and potential risks to commercial banks. ECB board member Piero Cipollone told a parliamentary economic committee on Thursday that a digital euro “will ensure that all Europeans can pay at all times with a free, universally accepted digital means of payment, even in case of major disruptions.” Some parliamentarians pushed back over concerns that the digital currency wouldn’t protect user privacy, and that offering accounts backed by the central bank would undercut the private sector. Legislation for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been before the European Parliament since 2023, and has faced delays amid political concerns and the 2024 elections. Digital euro seen as fallback in crisis The ECB’s Cipollone said the core of the bloc’s digital payment systems comes from non-EU providers, which could hinder the “capacity to act swiftly and independently — particularly in times of crisis.” He pitched the digital euro as a fallback in cases of cyberattacks or network outages, and noted US efforts to promote dollar-backed stablecoins. Source: ECB Cipollone said a digital euro would “complement physical cash, which remains key for resilience and inclusion,” but added that digital payments are now “essential to daily life,” which the government is expected to ensure. Lawmakers warn on privacy, risks to banks Some lawmakers raised concerns about the privacy implications of a digital euro and the risk that EU citizens would choose to bank with the ECB over a commercial bank, as it would present a safer option. On privacy, Cipollone stressed that the central bank “will not know anything about the payer and the payee” and that an offline solution for the digital currency “will be as good as cash in terms of…
T
$0.01622
+0.18%
COM
$0.01746
+6.43%
LIFE
$0.00003523
-1.75%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:49
Részesedés
SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable
The post SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC and CFTC plan a joint crypto regulatory roundtable on September 29, 2025. Focus on regulatory coordination and market clarity. No major institutional funding announcements yet. The SEC and CFTC will host a roundtable on September 29, 2025, to discuss regulatory alignment for cryptocurrency markets, featuring SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham. This collaboration seeks to resolve jurisdictional overlaps and enhance market clarity, potentially affecting major crypto assets like ETH and BTC, fostering industry confidence and innovation. SEC and CFTC Align on Crypto Oversight Strategies The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced their plans to host a joint regulatory roundtable on September 29, 2025. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham will lead the discussion to explore opportunities for cross-agency regulatory coordination in the crypto asset market. Areas of focus will include harmonizing definitions of products and trading platforms, simplifying reporting and data standards, and unifying capital and margin frameworks. This coordination aims to address past regulatory conflicts, particularly over assets such as Ethereum (ETH), and better serve public interests. Market reactions have been closely monitored, with industry participants anticipating potential impacts on major crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). The joint statement from Atkins and Pham highlights a shift from prior “turf wars” towards collaborative regulatory clarity, inviting market participant engagement. Ethereum Surges 70% Amidst Regulatory Developments Did you know? The SEC and CFTC’s previous combined efforts on spot crypto products marked early steps for regulatory alignment, with prior conflicts over Ethereum’s status as a commodity or security. Ethereum is priced at $4,298.96, with a market cap of $518,907,300,159.73. In the past 90 days, its price rose by 70.90% with a 24-hour trading volume…
D
$0.03208
+0.75%
BTC
$111,331.1
+0.16%
CAP
$0.12576
-13.53%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:47
Részesedés
Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.
Software consultant and DevOps expert, Patrick Lee Scott, shares his views on versioning and releases. Scott says that releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. He explains how he arranges modular workflows with minor tweaks, such as parameter changes, to make this happen, and a new tool named vnext.
LEE
$1.57
--%
EXPERT
$0.00082
+8.32%
Részesedés
Hackernoon
2025/09/06 04:47
Részesedés
Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives
Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
LIKE
$0.010835
+1.40%
MAJOR
$0.15748
-0.73%
BANK
$0.06352
-3.87%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 04:45
Részesedés
The Most Style-Defining Moments Of The U.S. Open 2025
The post The Most Style-Defining Moments Of The U.S. Open 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amy Shiels, known for starring in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks (2017), wearing a bag by Courtgirl, bracelet by Tiffany’s, pearls by Mikimito, jacket by Lululemon, skirt by Viori and shoes by Alexander Wang. nadja sayej The U.S. Open is not just for tennis—it’s also for style. A-listers gather in the stands to show their support, make a statement with what they wear and perhaps answer the perennial question: Is tenniscore still alive and well? Some of the most outstanding looks in the stands at the 2025 edition suggest it is. With sports and lifestyle crossovers, this year’s edition of the U.S. Open, which runs until September 7, has been all about brand activations, carefully dressed celebrities and capsule collections that celebrate the art of the tennis match. Everyone from Issa Rae to Chanel Iman and Gunna has walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open so far. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Issa Rae attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) Getty Images Preppy Chic Shines In The U.S. Open Stands Polo Ralph Lauren is the “official outfitter” of the U.S. Open, meaning that employees, WAGs and many athletes are decked out in the preppy American brand. Polo Ralph Lauren is the lifestyle sub-brand of Ralph Lauren, focusing on classic American preppy chic sportswear, and the celebrities at the event have worn it best. Some of the top celebrity styles include Ciara in a blue and white striped dress by Polo Ralph Lauren, while Chase Sui Wonders and Awkwafina were also spotted in fits from the iconic brand. The national anthem was sung by LaChanze, who wore a Ralph Lauren dress with jewelry by Alexis Bittar and…
U
$0.01005
-9.70%
WHITE
$0.0004297
-1.17%
CITY
$1.0284
+0.30%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:45
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant