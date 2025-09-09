2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Doge Price Prediction, And This Memecoin Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Doge Price Prediction, And This Memecoin Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Doge struggles near $0.215 with weak momentum, while Pepeto gains traction as the best crypto to buy now with zero-fee DEX, bridge, staking, and audits.
NEAR
NEAR$2.607+4.78%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002134+13.87%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004166--%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 04:00
Részesedés
Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds Steady, but Investors Are Turning to Trending $0.035 DeFi Altcoin for 10x Potential

Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds Steady, but Investors Are Turning to Trending $0.035 DeFi Altcoin for 10x Potential

Ethereum (ETH) is stuck in a sideways trend, where it is firmly holding on in a bearish trend, but all the focus is now being switched to a surprise DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is in its sixth presale level and missing out at this point means a 14.28% premium when phase 7 comes. […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006478+7.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0017+5.65%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.28-0.37%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:00
Részesedés
US House Urges Senate Action

US House Urges Senate Action

The post US House Urges Senate Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action Skip to content Home Crypto News Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-market-structure-bill-senate/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+6.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014141-1.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:57
Részesedés
Javascript Library Compromise Goes After Bitcoin Wallets

Javascript Library Compromise Goes After Bitcoin Wallets

The post Javascript Library Compromise Goes After Bitcoin Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major NPM developer, qix, has had their account compromised. It was used to push malware that targets and searches for bitcoin and cryptocurrency wallets on users devices. If detected, the malware would patch the code functions used to coordinate transaction signing, and replace the address a user is trying to send money to with one of the malware creator’s own addresses. This should mostly be a concern for web wallet users, so in the Bitcoin ecosystem Ordinals or Runes/other token users, as unless an update for your normal software wallet happened to be pushed just earlier today with the compromised dependency, or if your wallet dynamically loads code directly from the wallet back end bypassing the app-store, you should be fine. NPM is a package manager for Node.js, a popular Javascript framework. This means it is used to grab large sets of pre-written code used for common functionality to be integrated into different programs without the developer having to rewrite basic functions themselves. The targeted packages were not cryptocurrency specific, but packages used by countless numbers of normal applications built with Node.js, not just cryptocurrency wallets. If you are using a hardware wallet in combination with your web wallet, take extra care to verify on the device itself that the destination address you are sending too is correct before signing anything. If you are using software keys in the web wallet itself, it would be advisable to not open them or transact until you are certain you are not running a vulnerable version of the wallet. The safest course of action would be waiting for an announcement from the team developing the wallet you use. Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/npm-attack-javascript-library-compromise-goes-after-bitcoin-wallets
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01297+0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+6.43%
NODE
NODE$0.0827-0.15%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:56
Részesedés
MegaETH taps Ethena to launch USDm stablecoin and cut layer 2 fees

MegaETH taps Ethena to launch USDm stablecoin and cut layer 2 fees

MegaETH is creating a new economic core by launching the USDm stablecoin. The asset leverages yield from institutional-grade reserves to subsidize network operations, aiming to permanently decouple revenue from user fees. In an announcement on September 8, MegaETH revealed that…
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9954+0.02%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4373+1.20%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5307+1.60%
Részesedés
Crypto.news2025/09/09 03:55
Részesedés
CoinShares Targets U.S. Scale via $1.2B SPAC – Nasdaq Debut in Sight

CoinShares Targets U.S. Scale via $1.2B SPAC – Nasdaq Debut in Sight

Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, CoinShares International Limited, announced a landmark move to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States through a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The firm explained that the deal, structured as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) business combination, positions CoinShares as one of the world’s largest publicly traded pure-play digital asset managers with approximately $10 billion in assets under management. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. On completion, securities of CoinShares and Vine Hill will be exchanged for shares in a new combined company, Odysseus Holdings Limited. Expansion into the U.S. CoinShares already trades on Nasdaq Stockholm and OTCQX in the U.S., and said the U.S. listing marks more than a shift in venue. The firm views it as a leap into the world’s largest asset management market. “This transaction signals a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares. “The U.S. is now the crucible of the digital asset space, and listing here positions us to capture the opportunity in the world’s largest asset management market, home to over half of global AuM,” added Mognetti. Market Leadership and Financial Strength CoinShares has built a dominant position as the fourth-largest manager of digital asset ETPs globally, behind BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, while holding the number-one spot in EMEA with a 34% market share. The firm reported that over the past two years, AuM has surged more than 200% on the back of supportive pricing, new product launches, and strong net inflows. “CoinShares exemplifies everything we look for in a high-value investment: market leadership, a scalable model, and strong profitability. Combined with U.S. market access, it creates an unstoppable growth engine,” said Nicholas Petruska, CEO of Vine Hill. Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth CoinShares said it has diversified from four products since 2021 to a 32-product suite spanning crypto ETPs, indices, and equity products tied to the digital asset ecosystem. With U.S. regulatory clarity improving and investor demand for tokenization and on-chain financial products accelerating, the Nasdaq listing is set to give CoinShares direct access to new capital. If successful, the transaction will cement CoinShares as a leading global bridge between traditional investors and the rapidly evolving digital asset economy. CoinShares First Asset Manager in Continental Europe to Gain MiCA Authorisation In July, CoinShares announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, had received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. With this latest approval, CoinShares became the first regulated asset management firm in continental Europe to be authorised under MiCA. The MiCA authorisation adds to CoinShares’ existing regulatory approvals, making it the only asset management firm in continental Europe currently holding all three licences
Union
U$0.01005-9.70%
Octavia
VIA$0.0141-2.08%
Részesedés
CryptoNews2025/09/09 03:53
Részesedés
Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users

Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users

The post Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital currency sector is experiencing a fresh wave of cyber assaults, with hackers relentlessly pursuing opportunities to exploit digital asset vulnerabilities. A significant breach recently occurred when an account used by a prominent developer known for distributing critical code libraries was compromised. Continue Reading:Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cyber-intruders-target-defenseless-crypto-users
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+6.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.7789-2.89%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:53
Részesedés
Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025

The post Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 366,000 units, marking 2025’s biggest female debut and her career-best week. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Sabrina Carpenter is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the ranking of the most-consumed albums in the United States. Her new full-length Man’s Best Friend launches atop the tally dated September 13, 2025, with the biggest debut in America by a woman this year, and the largest of her career thus far. Sabrina Carpenter’s New Career Best Carpenter’s latest project starts with 366,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. That figure earns Carpenter a new personal best, as it narrowly beats the 362,000 units her 2024 full-length Short n’ Sweet managed in its opening week just barely more than a year ago. Man’s Best Friend Follows Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd Man’s Best Friend scores the third-largest debut of 2025 overall. Carpenter comes in behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem with 493,000 equivalent units, and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, which started with 490,000. Hundreds of Thousands of Sales Of its first-week total, 224,000 of those 366,000 units come from actual sales. That’s also a new career-high for Carpenter. That impressive sum also gives Man’s Best Friend the year’s strongest sales week for a female artist. The set easily rules the Top Album Sales chart, joining Short n’ Sweet as her second No. 1 on that tally. The No. 1-Streamed Album in America Streaming activity powered another 141,000 units, equal to 184.11 million on-demand official streams of the 12 tracks. That makes Man’s Best Friend the most-streamed debut by a woman in…
MemeCore
M$1.94177+5.96%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097-0.21%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:52
Részesedés
XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction

XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction

The post XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank, a financial analyst at GoldenMining, predicts that XRP’s future growth is tied to the expected tokenization of global assets by 2030. If only 8% of global assets are tokenized on the Ripple Ledger (XRPL), XRP’s price could soar to $48,657. This means that by 2030, 8% of global assets are expected to be tokenized—a market estimated to be approximately $45 trillion. Frank said: “The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, which may increase market liquidity and bring the short-term target price of Ripple (XRP) to $6. However, the current price of XRP is around $2.81. Instead of waiting for the price to rise and earn passive income, it is better to take the initiative and turn passive into active, earning $11,000 every day through GoldenMining’s XRP contracts.” How to Participate in Ripple (XRP) Contracts 1. Visit GoldenMining and register using your email address. 2. Sign the contract, and the mining machine will begin operating. 3. Receive earnings. Earnings will be calculated from the moment the contract is signed, and interest will be settled every 24 hours. Popular Ripple (XRP) Contract Recommendations $100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8 (Daily Sign-in Rewards) $1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243 (AntminerL916G) $6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610 (Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5 – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185 (Elphapex DG2) $12,500 Investment – 38 Days – Daily Profit $212.5 – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075 (Elphapex DG2+) Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542 (ANTSPACE MD5) $500,000 Investment – 50 Days – Daily Profit$11,000…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009311-2.44%
XRP
XRP$2.9359+1.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:51
Részesedés
Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! “Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!”

Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! “Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!”

The post Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! “Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore-based cryptocurrency firm QCP Capital evaluated the impact of non-farm payroll data released last Friday on the market and cryptos. QCP analysts stated that they increased their expectations for an interest rate cut following the weak employment data, and that risk appetite increased with the expectation of an interest rate cut, but this situation was not reflected in the cryptocurrency market. At this point, the stock market recovered, gold reached a new high, but Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins moved independently and performed sideways. Analysts stated that the market sees horizontal consolidation as a downward trend and that demand for put options expiring in September has increased. On the other hand, analysts stated that despite the increasing put trend and ETF outflows, BTC held above $110,000 and Ethereum (ETH) above $4,250, claiming that this consolidation was a reflection of the resilience of cryptocurrencies. Analysts also noted a lack of direction and confidence in the cryptocurrency market, saying this lack could be due to the market’s cautious attitude towards Thursday’s US inflation report. QCP analysts finally added that unless there is a clear catalyst, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market may continue to consolidate. If the CPI rises 0.3% more than expected, the Fed’s path to rate cuts could become complicated. However, considering the customs duty factor, the market will not be too surprised by this situation. Even if the tariff policy causes a temporary spike in data, given the current economic climate, it is unlikely the Trump administration will further escalate trade disputes. Therefore, unless this week’s inflation data data leads to an overreaction, the cryptocurrency market will continue to see strong support as long as there is no significant catalyst.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-warns-reveals-expectations-for-bitcoin-and-altcoins-pay-attention-to-us-inflation-data/
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.02-0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.55+0.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,331.1+0.16%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:50
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant