Top XRP Trader Thinks Market ‘Poised’ to Go up Unless This Happens

When "DonAlt" speaks, the market tends to listen, and for good reason. More than a year ago, he said XRP would go up from below $0.70, and he was right. The token went on a 700% historic rally. Now the trader is looking at the bigger picture, not just one coin, and in his opinion the whole market is going to go up. Unless — and it is a big unless — something happens in the U.S. economy. The timing of his comments is in one of the strangest periods we have had recently. For the first time in over 10 years, PPI inflation is set to be known before CPI inflation. The latest jobs report shows just how fragile things are right now. The payroll growth was expected to be around 75,000 but ended up being less than 22,000. June's figures were revised so much that what looked like a gain turned out to be a net loss of 13,000. My general view on the market is it's poised to go upThe only way in my mind in which it doesn't is if something in the US properly breaks Just need to pray that the US admin might be dumb enough to break something but not dumb enough to keep it broken — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) September 8, 2025 All this creates a stagflation backdrop — a situation in which prices keep climbing while the economy cools down. Then businesses have to deal with higher costs because demand is down, which leads to weaker earnings, softer guidance and thinner equity valuations. "Keep it broken" Investors may react with their usual "bad news is good news" burst, hoping weak data might unlock easier policy, but that optimism will be quickly replaced by a more serious view. There are some…