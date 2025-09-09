2025-09-09 Tuesday

Tetra Digital Raises $10M to Create a Regulated Canadian Dollar Stablecoin

The post Tetra Digital Raises $10M to Create a Regulated Canadian Dollar Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tetra Digital Group, a digital asset custodian based in Alberta, Canada, said on Monday it has raised around $10 million to develop and issue a regulated stablecoin pegged to the Canadian dollar. Backers of the project include Shopify, Wealthsimple, Purpose Unlimited, Shakepay, ATB Financial, National Bank and Urbana Corporation, which has held a majority stake in Tetra since April. The firm aims to roll out the stablecoin in early 2026, subject to regulatory approval. The token would be issued through Tetra Trust, regulated digital asset custody subsidiary, and would be backed 1:1 with Canadian dollar reserves held domestically, according to the press release. Stablecoins, a special group of cryptocurrencies on blockchains with prices tied to fiat currencies, are increasingly being viewed as a faster, cheaper alternative for global payments. The market is projected to surpass $1 trillion in the next few years from $270 billion, but it’s overwhelmingly dominated by tokens anchored to the U.S. dollar. Tetra Digital’s goal with developing a Canadian dollar stablecoin is to “create a reliable, institutional-grade solution for Canadian dollar payments and remittances at scale,” the firm said. “By bringing together many of Canada’s most trusted financial institutions and companies, we’re not just launching a stablecoin — we’re supporting homegrown solutions, built by Canadians, for Canadians and ensuring we maintain economic sovereignty,” CEO Didier Lavallée said in a statement. Earlier this year, Toronto-based fintech Stablecorp raised $1.8 million including from Coinbase Ventures to advance development of its Canadian dollar-pegged QCAD stablecoin. The firm filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission for the token’s issuance in June. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/tetra-digital-raises-usd10m-to-create-a-regulated-canadian-dollar-stablecoin
What We Know About The iPhone 17 And Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

The post What We Know About The iPhone 17 And Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Apple is set to host a product event Tuesday afternoon and is expected to reveal its newest iPhone model, which is rumored to feature a slim version of the company’s flagship product alongside improvements to battery capacity and the front-facing camera. The Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The Apple annual release event on Tuesday will begin at 1 p.m. EDT and can be livestreamed on YouTube, Apple’s website and Apple TV. Apple has not confirmed what will be shown at the event, but it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 and a new Apple Watch, according to multiple outlets. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Do We Know About The Iphone 17? The next iteration of the iPhone will have improved battery life, according to 9to5Mac, attributing the bolstered battery to the space saved by incorporating eSIMs instead of SIM cards. The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have 6.6% additional battery capacity, 9to5Mac added. Apple will also introduce the iPhone 17 Air, a more affordable but less powerful model that will be a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, Bloomberg reported, which noted the phone will come with a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, premium versions of the phone, will have improved processors, camera quality upgrades and simultaneous front-and-back video recording, Bloomberg added. How Much Will The New Iphones Cost? Official pricing will not be known until Tuesday’s event, but price leaks have suggested a $799 price tag for the iPhone 17 and a $100 price hike to $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro with…
Top XRP Trader Thinks Market ‘Poised’ to Go up Unless This Happens

The post Top XRP Trader Thinks Market ‘Poised’ to Go up Unless This Happens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. and iWhen “DonAlt” speaks, the market tends to listen, and for good reason. More than a year ago, he said XRP would go up from below $0.70, and he was right. The token went on a 700% historic rally. Now the trader is looking at the bigger picture, not just one coin, and in his opinion the whole market is going to go up. Unless — and it is a big unless — something happens in the U.S. economy. You Might Also Like The timing of his comments is in one of the strangest periods we have had recently. For the first time in over 10 years, PPI inflation is set to be known before CPI inflation. The latest jobs report shows just how fragile things are right now.  The payroll growth was expected to be around 75,000 but ended up being less than 22,000. June’s figures were revised so much that what looked like a gain turned out to be a net loss of 13,000.  My general view on the market is it’s poised to go upThe only way in my mind in which it doesn’t is if something in the US properly breaks Just need to pray that the US admin might be dumb enough to break something but not dumb enough to keep it broken — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) September 8, 2025 All this creates a stagflation backdrop — a situation in which prices keep climbing while the economy cools down. Then businesses have to deal with higher costs because demand is down, which leads to weaker earnings, softer guidance and thinner equity valuations.  “Keep it broken” Investors may react with their usual “bad news is good news” burst, hoping weak data might unlock easier policy, but that optimism will be quickly replaced by a more serious view. There are some…
Major Hacking Incident Occurs: Large Amount of Solana (SOL) Stolen – Here Are the Details

The post Major Hacking Incident Occurs: Large Amount of Solana (SOL) Stolen – Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain researcher ZachXBT reports that Switzerland-based cryptocurrency platform SwissBorg experienced a security incident on its Solana network, resulting in the theft of approximately 192,600 SOL (approximately $41.5 million). SwissBorg explained that the incident was caused by a vulnerability in its partner API provider, Kiln, and only affected the SOL Earn program. The platform confirmed that approximately 193,000 SOL were stolen in total. According to the company’s statement: The SwissBorg app and other Earn programs were not affected by this incident. SwissBorg’s own SOL treasury will be deployed to compensate for the losses of the majority of users. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen funds, in collaboration with white hat hackers and their security partners. SwissBorg also stated that affected users will be contacted via email and provided detailed explanations. The platform maintained that its financial health is strong and daily operations have not been affected. CEO Cyrus Fazel will be livestreaming on YouTube today to connect directly with the community. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-hacking-incident-occurs-large-amount-of-solana-sol-stolen-here-are-the-details/
OpenAI in talks with Indian data center for Stargate project

PANews reported on September 9 that OpenAI is negotiating with an Indian data center on the "Stargate" project.
The US OCC plans to remove the "reputational risk" clause to curb the "de-banking" behavior of banks

PANews reported on September 9th that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ( OCC ) announced it would revise its regulations, removing references to "reputational risk" and requiring nine major regulated banks to disclose their "de-banking" practices. OCC Director Jonathan Gould stated that the move aims to eliminate unfair discrimination against customers based on political or religious beliefs. This follows an executive order signed by the U.S. President directing federal regulators to overhaul relevant regulatory standards.
Cardano News Today; Why Holders Are Backing Layer Brett As Meme Coin Goes Viral Across Social Media

Meanwhile, a viral sensation is erupting across social platforms—Layer Brett. This Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is combining internet culture […] The post Cardano News Today; Why Holders Are Backing Layer Brett As Meme Coin Goes Viral Across Social Media appeared first on Coindoo.
California man sentenced for $37 million crypto scam

PANews reported on September 9th that Shengsheng He, a resident of La Puente, California, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $26.9 million in restitution for assisting in the laundering of nearly $37 million in crypto investment fraud funds, according to Decrypt. He and others operated the Bahamian shell company Axis Digital Limited, which converted victim funds into Tether (USDT) through bank accounts and transferred them to fraudulent wallets. The case is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's global crackdown on crypto fraud and money laundering, and eight co-defendants have pleaded guilty.
$41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach

The post $41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach Skip to content Home Crypto News Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/critical-swissborg-hack-sol/
Ex-WhatsApp security chief files suit over privacy failures at Meta

The post Ex-WhatsApp security chief files suit over privacy failures at Meta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A former Meta employee has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of allowing “systemic cybersecurity failures” at WhatsApp that put user privacy at risk. The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, comes from Attaullah Baig, WhatsApp’s former head of security. Baig alleges Meta retaliated against him after he raised concerns, including those directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, about serious flaws in the messaging app. Ex-WhatsApp security chief claims Meta ignored privacy risks The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that after joining WhatsApp in 2021, Baig uncovered security flaws that breached federal securities laws and Meta’s obligations under a 2020 Federal Trade Commission (FTC) privacy settlement. The case emerges against the backdrop of Meta’s broader legal battles, including its recent request for a U.S. federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust suit. That case accuses Meta of unlawfully consolidating power in the social media market by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp. In its defence, Meta argues the FTC has failed to provide sufficient evidence that the deals were anticompetitive or harmful to consumers. The company contends that Instagram and WhatsApp have thrived under its ownership, benefiting from significant investments, improved security, and enhanced features. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Meta also rejects the FTC’s narrow market definition, pointing out that platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit compete directly for users’ attention. In the current case, Baig claimed that in a security test with Meta’s central team, he found that about 1,500 WhatsApp engineers had unrestricted access to sensitive user data and could move or steal it without detection or audit logs. Meta disputed Baig’s allegations in a statement and sought to downplay his position and responsibilities. “Sadly this is a familiar playbook in which a former employee…
