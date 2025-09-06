MEXC-tőzsde
Dogecoin Whales Are Rapidly Dumping DOGE, Do They Know Something You Don’t?
Dogecoin Whales Are Rapidly Dumping DOGE, Do They Know Something You Don't? Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:10
Nasdaq’s listing overhaul could raise the bar for shell companies, crypto treasuries
Shell companies could become costlier under Nasdaq’s proposed listing plan, raising entry barriers along a common route to crypto treasuries. Nasdaq’s newly proposed listing rules may give established digital asset treasury firms an edge, while raising new barriers for smaller players looking to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their balance sheets.The changes, announced Wednesday, include lifting the minimum public float to $15 million and fast-tracking delistings for companies that fall out of compliance.According to Brandon Ferrick, general counsel at Web3 infrastructure company Douro Labs, the proposed changes are unlikely to hurt well-managed digital asset treasury firms. Instead, they give stronger players a trading premium.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/06 05:06
The Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 for Explosive Returns
The Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 for Explosive Returns Discover the top crypto presales for 2025, featuring BullZilla, Cardano, and Cheems. Explore the potential for massive returns in the evolving crypto market. The world of cryptocurrency is constantly growing, and every year brings new opportunities for early-stage investors. The landscape of meme coins is particularly exciting, as it continues to capture the attention of both seasoned investors and newcomers. However, finding the next big project to ride the wave of viral success is no easy feat. With tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe seeing monumental growth, the question on everyone's mind is: which meme coin will take the lead in 2025? Enter Bull Zilla, a project that is not only tapping into the meme coin frenzy but is doing so with an innovative presale model that promises massive returns for early investors. This article will explore why BullZilla stands out among its competitors, including the established Cardano blockchain and the viral success of Cheems. By looking at their presale mechanics, potential for explosive returns, and how they fit into the broader crypto market, we'll uncover why BullZilla is one of the best crypto presales to invest in 2025. BullZilla: A Viral Meme Coin with Game-Changing Presale Mechanics BullZilla ($BZIL) is generating serious buzz as the next big meme coin. However, what sets BullZilla apart from other tokens is its unique presale mechanics and innovative approach to tokenomics. Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on community-driven hype, BullZilla's presale offers progressive pricing, ensuring that early investors are rewarded with a lower entry price, while the price continues to rise with each stage of the presale. This guarantees a massive ROI potential for those who act quickly. Currently in its first stage (The Project Trinity Boom), BullZilla has already raised over $155k and attracted over 500 holders.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:06
Legal expert affirms public blockchains remain regulatory standard despite corporate L1 launches
Legal expert affirms public blockchains remain regulatory standard despite corporate L1 launches Variant Fund chief legal officer Jake Chervinsky maintains that decentralized public blockchains remain the regulatory standard for product development, despite recent announcements of corporate-controlled layer-1 (L1) networks. Chervinsky argued on X that many new L1s built by companies for product-specific reasons are "unnecessary" and "unhelpful" from a regulatory perspective. He noted that no US regulator has demanded permissioned validator sets or built-in compliance tools, and no serious legislative effort in Congress has contemplated such requirements. Chervinsky added: "If you have a great commercial reason to build (or build on) a product-specific L1, have at it. If not, and you're just vaguely worried about compliance issues, decentralized public blockchains remain the standard." Circle recently announced its own L1 called Arceeee last month, followed by Stripe revealing Tempo, a payment-focused L1 network built in collaboration with Paradigm. Corporate L1s as regulatory arbitrage Venture capitalist Revaz Shmertz offered a contrasting view in response to Chervinsky's remarks, arguing that corporate L1s represent a form of regulatory arbitrage. Shmertz contended that regulatory agencies may act unilaterally through enforcement actions and guidance letters, regardless of congressional inaction. He argued: "Corporate L1s represent regulatory arbitrage, with companies building blockchain infrastructure that preemptively satisfies compliance requirements rather than fighting for protocol-level neutrality." Shmertz suggested this approach creates a "bifurcated adoption" where compliant corporate chains serve institutional use cases while neutral protocols handle retail and DeFi applications. He further assessed that the structural reality is that when traditional finance companies can build blockchain rails with familiar regulatory frameworks, they avoid the need to lobby for crypto-friendly legislation. Chervinsky's position emphasizes maintaining base layer neutrality principles rather than compromising on
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:05
BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN
BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN BTC bounces ahead of jobs report. SEC plans to revamp crypto policies. WLFI blacklists Justin Sun's address, freezes tokens. WLFI tokens unreasonably frozen: Sun. Nasdaq to step up scrutiny on DATs, MSTR falls. Sora Ventures to buy $1b BTC. HK's Yungfeng Financial buys $44m ETH. DFDV buys $40m SOL. ETH ICO participant moves to stake $646m ETH. Tether considers investing in gold miners. Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network. Etherscan expands to SEI with Seiscan. Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo blockchain. UK to impose stricter AML rules on crypto firms. S. Korea caps crypto lending at 20% rate, bans lev loans. EU lawmakers still sceptical of digital euro.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:02
Ripple CTO Claps Back At Pundit Over Budding XRP Vs. Litecoin War
Ripple CTO Claps Back At Pundit Over Budding XRP Vs. Litecoin War Ripple CTO David Schwartz has clapped back at a Litecoin influencer who attacked XRP in a post on X. The argument began when Jonny Litecoin, a supporter of the Litecoin network, said XRP was created "out of thin air" without any mining or staking. With both sides trading sharp words online, the debate reignites the
XRP
$2.9361
+1.89%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 05:00
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:00
We Just Witnessed The Largest Bitcoin Whale Selloff Since 2022
Bitcoin is under pressure today, holding near the $110,000 mark, as new on-chain data reveals one of the largest whale distribution events in years. According to analyst @caueconomy on CryptoQuant, large holders with 1,000–10,000 BTC have cut down their reserves by more than 100,000 BTC over the past 30 days. Whale Distribution Hits Hard The
Coinstats
2025/09/06 05:00
Chainlink’s targets for 2025 – Partnerships, ETFs, and a new ATH for LINK’s price?
Investors might need to wait for $30 to be reclaimed as support before expecting quick, intense rallies.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 05:00
Trump Media Signs $105M Crypto Deal With Crypto.com Custody Partnership
Trump Media Signs $105M Crypto Deal With Crypto.com Custody Partnership Trump Media acquires 684.4M CRO tokens in $105M acquisition with Crypto.com Custody, the first multi-million-dollar corporation to go fully crypto.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 05:00
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant