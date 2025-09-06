2025-09-09 Tuesday

US-Europe Tensions Spike with Massive Google Fine

The EU fined Google 2.95 billion euros, accusing it of adtech market abuse. Trump criticized the penalty, treating it as an attack on US economic interests. Continue Reading:US-Europe Tensions Spike with Massive Google Fine The post US-Europe Tensions Spike with Massive Google Fine appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
A Powerful Leap In AI Gaming Tools And Creator Economy

The post A Powerful Leap In AI Gaming Tools And Creator Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roblox Innovation: A Powerful Leap In AI Gaming Tools And Creator Economy Skip to content Home AI News Roblox Innovation: A Powerful Leap in AI Gaming Tools and Creator Economy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/roblox-innovation-gaming-ai/
Best Crypto Presale 2025: Analysts Rank MAGACOIN FINANCE With XRP and Avalanche Among Top 3 Buys

Trump Media sluit omstreden deal met Crypto.com voor $6,4 miljard aan tokens

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Een opvallende crypto-alliantie trekt wereldwijd de aandacht: Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), het moederbedrijf achter het sociale mediaplatform Truth Social, kondigt een deal aan met Crypto.com ter waarde van maar liefst $6,4 miljard. De samenwerking roept vragen op over belangenverstrengeling, politieke invloed en de geloofwaardigheid van CRO als digitale munt. Daarnaast is een token van een beurs echt wat anders dan aandelen. Het gaat om veel minder zekerheid dan bij aandelen. Een token geeft je allicht bepaalde (tijdelijke) rechten. Terwijl aandelen aan allerlei lokale regels vastzitten. Dit maakt deze deal van Trump Media extra opvallend. Trump Media koopt 684 miljoen CRO-tokens tegen bodemprijs Trump Media bevestigt in een persbericht dat het 684,4 miljoen Cronos (CRO) tokens aankoopt, het native token van Crypto.com, tegen een prijs van $0,153 per stuk. De aankoop vertegenwoordigt een initiële investering van ongeveer $105 miljoen, via een combinatie van aandelen en contanten. De tokens maken deel uit van een grotere strategie om een gezamenlijke cryptoschatkist van $6,4 miljard op te bouwen. De transactie wordt uitgevoerd onder een lock-upperiode, al blijft onduidelijk hoe lang die duurt. De CRO-prijs noteert inmiddels rond de $0,27 – een stijging van meer dan 66% sinds het bekendmaken van de deal op 26 augustus. Daarmee lijkt Trump Media direct te profiteren van de koersstijging. CRO-integratie op Truth Social via beloningsprogramma Volgens Trump Media biedt de overeenkomst de mogelijkheid om CRO-tokens te integreren op Truth Social, onder meer als beloning voor gebruikers. Hoewel er nog weinig bekend is over hoe dit beloningsprogramma eruit zal zien, lijkt het project gericht op het stimuleren van gebruikersactiviteit op het platform. De deal komt voort uit de eerder aangekondigde Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, een joint venture tussen Trump Media, Crypto.com en investeringsvehikel Yorkville Acquisition. Het doel is om CRO te positioneren als een kernmunt binnen de digitale economie rond Trump Media. Belangenverstrengeling en politieke belangen? De timing en aard van de samenwerking zorgen voor stevige kritiek. De nauwe banden tussen Trump en Crypto.com roepen vragen op over mogelijke belangenverstrengeling, zeker nu Trump opnieuw kandidaat is voor het Amerikaanse presidentschap. Het feit dat Crypto.com-CEO Kris Marszalek in maart werd uitgenodigd voor een bijeenkomst in het Witte Huis om het digitale activabeleid van de VS te bespreken, versterkt deze zorgen. De samenwerking past in een bredere strategie van Trump om zich te profileren als voorvechter van crypto en digitale innovatie. Eerder al flirtte zijn campagne met NFT’s en bitcoin-donaties, maar deze samenwerking met Crypto.com lijkt een volgende (en meer controversiële) stap. Recentelijk zagen we bijvoorbeeld American Bitcoin grote stappen zetten. Dit bedrijf van Eric Trump kende een indrukwekkende beursgang. Kritiek op Trump Media, CRO-token en Crypto.com De keuze voor het CRO-token wekt bij experts verbazing. Cronos geldt in de cryptowereld niet als een topmunt qua adoptie of technologische innovatie. Het project heeft het imago van een ‘marketingmunt’, vooral gepromoot via sportdeals zoals de naamswijziging van het Staples Center naar Crypto.com Arena. Het is als een Albert Heijn bonuskaart, maar dan in de vorm van een token. Het geeft tijdelijke voordelen, maar je hebt geen garantie op wat dan ook. Bovendien hangt er een zweem van onzekerheid rond Crypto.com zelf. De exchange zette in maart een eerste stap naar beursnotering, maar gaf in een recent interview aan dat er nog geen definitief besluit is genomen. CEO Marszalek stelt dat de exchange in 2024 $1,5 miljard aan omzet draaide en mikt op verdere groei in 2025. Toch blijven zorgen bestaan over transparantie, governance en het bedrijfsmodel. Trump Media lijkt op een schimmige wijze dus in te zetten op een vage cryptobeurstoken. En dat past eigenlijk wel bij het cryptobeleid van Trump: vaag en vooral gebaseerd op onderbuik en mogelijke winsten. Het is allicht beter voor de industrie, maar het komt niet zonder problemen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Trump Media sluit omstreden deal met Crypto.com voor $6,4 miljard aan tokens is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Waarom PEPENODE de meme coin kan worden die PEPE en SHIB achter zich laat

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. PEPENODE brengt een frisse aanpak naar de cryptomarkt door een virtueel mining spel waarbij spelers tokens verdienen door nodes te upgraden. PEPE koos voor eenvoud met een burn-en-verdeel model dat holders beloont. SHIB ging voor een allesomvattende strategie en bouwde een eigen DEX, een Layer 2-netwerk en zelfs NFT’s. Toch lijkt PEPENODE een weg in te slaan die groter kan uitpakken dan allebei. Op dit moment worden PEPENODE tokens aangeboden voor slechts $ 0,0010325 in de presale. Wat dit project bijzonder maakt, is dat het meer biedt dan een grappig logo of snelle hype. In plaats van enkel te hopen dat de prijs stijgt, krijgen gebruikers daadwerkelijk een manier om hun tokens actief te benutten. Geen dure mining rigs meer nodig Wie zich de begindagen van Bitcoin herinnert, weet dat minen toen betekende dat je peperdure computers nodig had die zoveel lawaai maakten dat ze op straalmotoren leken. Voor de meeste mensen is dat verleden tijd. PEPENODE vond een manier om die ervaring toegankelijk te maken zonder hoge stroomkosten of investering in hardware. Virtuele nodes hebben het hele mining proces binnen het gamesysteem. Spelers kopen nodes, voeren upgrades uit en zien hoe ze beloningen opleveren.   Het aantrekkelijke is dat iedereen mee kan doen. Er komt geen technische installatie aan te pas en je hoeft je energierekening niet te verdubbelen. Je wallet verbinden en direct aan de slag gaan is voldoende. Elke keer dat een node wordt geüpgraded, worden er permanent tokens geburned, waardoor de resterende tokens schaarser en mogelijk waardevoller worden. Hoe PEPENODE zich onderscheidt van PEPE en SHIB De drie projecten hebben ieder hun eigen aanpak. PEPE werd razendsnel populair door de eenvoud. Je koopt de token, een deel van de voorraad wordt bij elke transactie geburned en holders krijgen automatisch beloningen. Die simpele formule zorgde ervoor dat PEPE in korte tijd miljarden waard werd. SHIB koos voor het tegenovergestelde pad, en bouwde in recordtempo een compleet ecosysteem. Ze lanceerden hun eigen exchange, een snellere blockchain, NFT’s en mogelijkheden om te staken en te stemmen. Daarmee werd SHIB de multitool onder de meme coins. PEPENODE neemt een middenpositie in die goed kan uitpakken. Het combineert de meme cultuur met echte gameplay. In plaats van enkel tokens vasthouden en afwachten, bouw je een virtuele mining rig die daadwerkelijk nieuwe PEPENODE tokens genereert, aangevuld met beloningen in andere meme coins. Hoe meer je investeert in upgrades, hoe groter de opbrengst. Smart contracts zorgen voor eerlijk spel Binnen crypto draait alles om vertrouwen en transparantie. Bij PEPENODE nemen smart contracts de volledige distributie van beloningen over. Deze programma’s draaien op Ethereum en sluiten manipulatie of voorkeursbehandeling uit. Elke upgrade en elke vorm van deelname wordt vastgelegd op de blockchain. Hoe actiever en groter je virtuele mining setup, hoe hoger de opbrengsten. Alles is openbaar controleerbaar, wat vertrouwen schept, zeker bij een project dat nog in de startfase zit. Staken met torenhoge percentages Wat investeerders direct opvalt, zijn de beloningen voor staken die oplopen tot meer dan 2900%. Zulke hoge percentages zijn logisch in de beginfase, wanneer een project nog weinig bekendheid heeft en snel populariteit wil opbouwen. De keuze ligt bij de gebruiker. Wie liever passief inkomen ontvangt, kiest voor staking. Wie liever actief bezig is, duikt in het mining spel. Er is dus ruimte voor zowel de investeerder als de gamer die steeds nieuwe upgrades wil uitproberen. Communities bouwen door spel en interactie De meeste meme coins draaien vooral op hype via Twitter en Telegram. PEPENODE voegt daar een spelelement aan toe, waardoor gebruikers niet alleen speculeren, maar ook echt iets samen doen. Door nodes te upgraden en te concurreren om mining beloningen, ontstaan automatisch gesprekken over strategieën en tips. Dit soort gezamenlijke activiteiten kan de community sterker maken dan bij projecten die enkel draaien op memes en koersvoorspellingen. Spelers die samen deelnemen, hebben vaak meer binding en blijven langer betrokken. Gebouwd op Ethereum PEPENODE is een ERC-20 token op Ethereum en profiteert daardoor van de betrouwbaarheid en veiligheid van het proof-of-stake netwerk. Daarnaast werkt het direct samen met bestaande wallets en exchanges. Ook is de ecologische voetafdruk lager dan die van blockchains die nog afhankelijk zijn van traditioneel minen. Omdat PEPENODE op Ethereum draait, kan het later koppelingen maken met DeFi apps en andere blockchain projecten. Vergelijk het met een smartphone die compatibel is met verschillende providers, hoe meer connecties, hoe meer mogelijkheden voor de houder. Meedoen aan de presale Wie al ervaring heeft met crypto, kan eenvoudig deelnemen aan de PEPENODE presale. Via de officiële website koppel je jouw Ethereum wallet en koop je tokens tegen de huidige prijs van $ 0,0010325. Zowel ETH als andere grote cryptocurrencies worden geaccepteerd, waardoor de drempel laag blijft. Neem nu deel aan de presale van PEPENODE i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Waarom PEPENODE de meme coin kan worden die PEPE en SHIB achter zich laat is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Trump’s Bold Military Actions Stir Global Tensions

Global cryptocurrency markets fluctuate strongly due to international conflicts. Trump's military ambitions may ignite new tensions with Venezuela and Russia. Continue Reading:Trump’s Bold Military Actions Stir Global Tensions The post Trump’s Bold Military Actions Stir Global Tensions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements

David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at leading cross-border payments processing giant Ripple, has outlined his outlook for the future of XRPL. The Ripple official shared his outlined vision for XRPL, particularly his solution to some existing network issues needing rectification. In an X post, Schwartz revealed the state of things with the XRP Ledger hub under his management and further highlighted a graph depicting the number of peer connections to the hub received from August 21st to August 25th. The Ripple CTO explained that the upgrade has resulted in improved bandwidth measurements, and as demonstrated by the images he provided, the hub has shown solid operation over the week. “After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it’s connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now.” He wrote. https://twitter.com/joelkatz/status/1960442103781318699?s=46&t=qzsvHvtDB3yjTaoaylh-2g David Schwartz shares long-term network plans for XRPL The CTO proceeded to share his long-term plans for XRPL, stating that he first intends to run production on the XRPL infrastructure. He noted that a software flaw caused server link disconnection as a key network issue plaguing the XRPL software, which could be rectified with data secured from the production hub. Schwartz went on to disclose validators’ struggle with network connectivity, which he maintains could be strengthened. He breaks down the current situation and presents a solution, as his post reads; “Third, I’ve noticed some issues around validators with network connectivity that is not as good as it could be. I think having one *really* good hub that can link several hundred nodes together, including most of the “important” nodes could make an actual difference in overall network reliability and stability.”
U.S. Senate Bill Proposes Crypto Regulation Changes

Wild-Card Races In Both Leagues Tighten For September Stretch

The post Wild-Card Races In Both Leagues Tighten For September Stretch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fueled by slugging catcher Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners are making a serious bid for their first pennant. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images With less than four weeks left in the 2025 baseball season, races for playoff berths – and a possible path to the World Series – are tightening. There’s gold at the end of that rainbow, with this year’s pot likely to exceed the overall postseason pool of $129.1 million produced last fall. Full shares for the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers were $447,440.70 each, while the vanquished New York Yankees awarded shares of $354,571.67 per player. First Flag In Sight With their eyes on the prize, the Seattle Mariners are focused on winning their first pennant. That means erasing the 3½ – game deficit separating them from the front-running Houston Astros in the American League West or fending off four challengers for the final wild-card spot. As play started this weekend, the Yankees and Red Sox held the top two wild-card berths and the Mariners were third – but just a handful of games ahead of the Rangers (1½ behind), Royals and Rays (both 2 ½ back), and Guardians (trailing by 3). All have had roller-coaster rides in the standings since the All-Star break in mid-July, with Seattle even managing to tie Houston for the AL West division lead as recently as Aug. 13. But the Mariners, the only team never to reach the World Series, has had rough sledding since. Both Boston and New York have hopes of catching Toronto and winning the American League East as the three teams were only 3½ games apart on Friday morning. Hefty Payroll At $294 million, the Yankees pay their players more than any American League team, according to Roster Resource, but payroll is less of a…
AI Copyright: Anthropic’s Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate on Writers’ Rights

BitcoinWorld AI Copyright: Anthropic’s Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate on Writers’ Rights In the rapidly evolving world where technology intersects with creativity, a recent development has sent ripples across the tech and literary landscapes. While the cryptocurrency space often focuses on digital assets and blockchain innovations, the underlying principles of ownership and value are equally crucial in the realm of intellectual property. A historic Anthropic settlement, valued at an astounding $1.5 billion, has captured headlines, promising a payout to nearly half a million writers. This landmark agreement, emerging from a class action lawsuit against AI giant Anthropic, initially appears to be a monumental victory for creators. However, a deeper dive reveals a more complex narrative, raising critical questions about the true state of writers’ rights in the age of advanced artificial intelligence. Understanding the Anthropic Settlement: A Closer Look at the $1.5 Billion Payout The headline figure of $1.5 billion is undeniably staggering, marking the largest payout in the history of U.S. copyright law. This settlement stems from a lawsuit, Bartz v. Anthropic, where a collective of authors accused Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, of copyright infringement. The core of the accusation wasn’t just that Anthropic’s large language models (LLMs) were trained on their works, but specifically that the company illegally downloaded millions of books from “shadow libraries” — unauthorized online repositories — to feed its AI systems. Here’s a breakdown of the key aspects of this unprecedented settlement: Historic Sum: $1.5 billion, the largest copyright settlement ever in the U.S. Beneficiaries: Around half a million writers are eligible for a minimum payday of $3,000 each. The Accusation: Anthropic was sued for pirating books from “shadow libraries” to train its AI. The Outcome: The settlement resolves the plaintiffs’ “legacy claims,” avoiding a trial focused on the piracy aspect. While a significant sum, many argue this isn’t a true win for authors against AI training itself. Instead, it’s seen as a costly “slap on the wrist” for Anthropic for its illegal acquisition methods, rather than a definitive ruling on the legality of using copyrighted material for LLM training when legally obtained. The Complex Landscape of AI Copyright and Fair Use The distinction between illegal acquisition and the act of training AI on copyrighted material is central to this debate. In a separate, crucial ruling in June, federal judge William Alsup sided with Anthropic, stating that training AI on copyrighted material is indeed legal. The judge’s reasoning hinges on the “fair use doctrine,” a carve-out in U.S. copyright law designed to allow limited use of copyrighted material without permission for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research. Judge Alsup’s interpretation of fair use in the context of AI is particularly noteworthy: “Like any reader aspiring to be a writer, Anthropic’s LLMs trained upon works not to race ahead and replicate or supplant them — but to turn a hard corner and create something different,” the judge said. This ruling suggests that AI training is “transformative” enough to fall under fair use. The fair use doctrine, which hasn’t been significantly updated since 1976, is now being applied to technologies that were unimaginable nearly fifty years ago. This interpretation has profound implications for the future of AI copyright, suggesting that as long as the AI’s output is “different” from its training data, the original works might be used without explicit permission or compensation. Consider the stark difference between the two legal points: Legal Aspect Judge Alsup’s Stance Implication for AI Developers Piracy (Illegal Acquisition) Illegal, led to settlement Must acquire training data legally (e.g., license, public domain) AI Training on Copyrighted Material (Legally Acquired) Legal under “fair use” (if “transformative”) Can use copyrighted data for training if the output is sufficiently “transformative” This distinction highlights a critical loophole for tech companies: they must ensure their data acquisition methods are legal, but once acquired, the act of training AI on that data might be protected. This perspective worries many creators who see their work being used to build systems that could eventually replace them. Are Writers’ Rights Truly Protected in the Age of LLMs? The core concern for many writers extends beyond mere piracy. It’s about the fundamental value of their creative output in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by AI. Tech giants like Anthropic, Google, Meta, and OpenAI are in an arms race to amass vast quantities of written material to train their sophisticated LLMs. These AIs, which power products like ChatGPT and Claude, become more capable and nuanced with more data. After effectively scraping the public internet, these companies are constantly seeking new sources of information, leading to contentious practices like those seen with Anthropic’s “shadow library” use. For writers, the implications are dire: Diminished Value: If AI can generate content based on their styles and themes without compensation, the perceived value of human-created work may decrease. Economic Threat: The rise of AI-generated content poses a direct economic threat to professional writers, potentially reducing demand for human authorship. Ethical Dilemma: Is it ethical for AI to “learn” from copyrighted works without permission or payment, even if the output is deemed “transformative”? The settlement, while financially beneficial to some, doesn’t address the fundamental challenge to writers’ rights posed by LLM training. It merely punishes a specific illegal act of data acquisition, leaving the broader question of AI’s use of copyrighted material for training largely unchallenged by this particular case’s resolution. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Actionable Insights for Creators The Bartz v. Anthropic settlement sets a precedent, but its limited scope means the broader legal battle over AI and copyrighted works is far from over. Dozens of similar cases against major AI developers are currently making their way through the courts. Each ruling will contribute to shaping the future legal landscape. The interpretation of fair use AI will continue to be a battleground. Creators and legal experts are advocating for: Updated Copyright Laws: A re-evaluation and modernization of copyright law to specifically address AI training and output. Licensing Frameworks: Development of clear, equitable licensing models for AI companies to compensate creators for the use of their work. Transparency: Greater transparency from AI developers about their training data sources. Advocacy: Continued collective action and advocacy from artist and writer communities to protect their intellectual property and livelihoods. As Aparna Sridhar, Anthropic’s deputy general counsel, stated, “We remain committed to developing safe AI systems that help people and organizations extend their capabilities, advance scientific discovery, and solve complex problems.” While the pursuit of advanced AI is commendable, the method and impact on human creators must be carefully balanced. The ongoing legal battles are not just about money; they are about defining the future of creativity, ownership, and the very essence of human ingenuity in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. The Anthropic settlement, while historic in its financial scope, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for clarity and robust protections for creators in the AI era. It highlights the critical distinction between legal data acquisition and the transformative use of copyrighted material for AI training. As more cases proceed, the legal and ethical frameworks governing AI and intellectual property will continue to evolve, hopefully leading to a more equitable future for human creativity. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post AI Copyright: Anthropic’s Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate on Writers’ Rights first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
