Trump’s Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns

The post Trump’s Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tensions in the global cryptocurrency markets have been notably affected by international conflicts, causing pronounced volatility. Recent developments have seen President Donald Trump pivot his focus to Venezuela, raising the specter of military action in response to tensions with Iran. Continue Reading:Trump’s Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-bold-venezuela-move-raises-concerns
SOL Strategies Takes Wall Street: First SOL-Focused Firm Wins Nasdaq Listing Approval

SOL Strategies Inc., a Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company confirmed the news this week, marking it as the first Solana-focused public firm to achieve a U.S. listing. Trading is scheduled to begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. Until then, the company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL. Once Nasdaq trading begins, its stock will no longer appear on the OTCQB Venture Market, where it currently trades under the symbol CYFRF. Shareholders on the OTCQB do not need to take action, as their holdings will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. SOL Strategies to Begin Nasdaq Trading Under ‘STKE’ on September 9 The listing, still subject to the company’s Form 40-F registration statement becoming effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, represents a milestone in bringing Solana-focused infrastructure to regulated American capital markets. Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald described the approval as validation not just for the company but for Solana’s broader ecosystem. “Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract the institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure,” Wald said. She added that the listing would give shareholders greater liquidity and provide the company with access to deeper capital markets as it scales validator operations and expands investments. The approval follows a series of moves by SOL Strategies to align with Nasdaq requirements. In July, the company consolidated its shares on a one-for-eight basis, reducing its total outstanding shares from more than 176 million to about 22 million. The consolidation was designed to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements and resulted in proportionate adjustments to the firm’s stock options, warrants, and convertible securities. SOL Strategies rebranded from Cypherpunk Holdings in September 2024, shifting its focus entirely to Solana, a blockchain known for high transaction speeds and low costs. Since then, the firm has intensified its Solana acquisition strategy, reporting 254,380 SOL staked by mid-2025, roughly half of which came from third-party delegators. By June 2025, filings revealed that the company held over 420,000 SOL, positioning it as one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native token. Nasdaq Approval Strengthens SOL Strategies’ Role in Solana’s Institutional Growth The company currently has 22 million common shares outstanding, alongside 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. Following the consolidation, the capital structure remains active, with potential for further expansion as investor demand grows under a U.S. listing. As a Canadian-domiciled firm, SOL Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules. This status exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, such as proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. The company plans to continue operating under Canadian governance standards, which do not require a majority of independent directors or separate nominating and compensation committees. The Nasdaq debut is expected to accelerate validator growth through institutional partnerships, enhance operational scalability as demand for Solana staking rises, and strengthen the company’s position as an institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies first filed its Nasdaq application in December 2024, submitting a registration statement with the SEC. The Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq then began reviewing the application for compliance with exchange standards. The company framed the application as a key step in attracting institutional capital and broadening its reach into U.S. markets. With approval now secured, the company is set to open trading on one of the world’s most prominent exchanges, offering U.S. investors regulated exposure to Solana infrastructure for the first time. SOL Strategies Emerges as Key Gateway for Institutional Solana Holdings SOL Strategies reported a milestone in August with over C$1 billion worth of Solana delegated to its validators. As of Aug. 31, the company managed 3.62 million SOL under delegation, including 402,623 SOL from its own treasury, valued at about C$111.7 million. A record 8,812 unique wallets are now staking with the firm, showing growing retail and institutional participation in its validator operations. CEO Leah Wald said the achievement reflects “the increasing scale of our operations and confidence in Solana’s ecosystem.” The company also advanced open-source failover technology and is participating in upcoming Solana upgrades, including SIMD-326 (Alpenglow consensus) and the Block Auction Marketplace. Partnership growth remained central. The company’s white-label validator service for Solana Mobile’s Seeker device attracted more than 3,200 wallets within a month of launch, despite devices not yet reaching most of the 150,000 pre-order customers. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest moved 3.6 million SOL, worth roughly C$888 million, to SOL Strategies’ infrastructure in July, calling it a validation of the firm’s institutional capabilities. Elsewhere, major players are committing billions toward Solana reserves. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly raising $1 billion to establish a corporate treasury vehicle, while Sharps Technology announced a $400 million financing to build what it described as the world’s largest Solana treasury. DeFi Development Corp. has also doubled its holdings to more than 2 million SOL following recent purchases. The developments position SOL Strategies as one of the leading institutional gateways to Solana, with 8.887 million SOL now held through public entities, representing nearly 1.55% of the token’s circulating supply
Nasdaq Rule Change Triggers Crypto Stock Plunge,  BTC, ETH Slide

The post Nasdaq Rule Change Triggers Crypto Stock Plunge,  BTC, ETH Slide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq announced recently, it will now require shareholder approval before companies issue new shares to buy crypto. The news sent crypto stocks sharply lower. MicroStrategy (MSTR) pioneered this strategy, raising roughly $71 billion by issuing stock to accumulate bitcoin. Shares of MicroStrategy itself fell over 3% intraday, and BitMine Immersion, SharpLink Gaming and ETHZilla all plunged on the day. Bitcoin and Ether also retreated, each down roughly 2–3%, pulling the total crypto market capitalization about 2.2% lower by day’s end. Nasdaq said the change aims to preserve market integrity as companies raise large sums through complex crypto-funding deals. For perspective, roughly 184 U.S. companies plan to raise about $132 billion for crypto purchases this year. Nasdaq’s move directly targets that wave of stock-for-crypto financing. What Nasdaq Rule Change Means For Crypto Stock Effective immediately, Nasdaq’s updated policy requires some crypto-focused companies to get shareholder approval before issuing new equity for cryptocurrency purchases. Nasdaq says issuers must now secure an investor vote for any large stock-for-crypto capital raise. Nasdaq warned that companies failing to comply could face trading suspension or even delisting. The exchange said the rule is a guardrail for market integrity. For context, crypto advisory Architect Partners estimates roughly 124 U.S.-listed companies plan to raise about $133 billion this year to buy digital assets. Analysts note that crypto treasuries “often prioritize share offerings as a way to raise capital for additional coin purchases,” a model “pioneered by Strategy (MSTR).” Nasdaq’s oversight will cover many of those deals. Crypto Stock and Crypto Market Plunge MSTR Stock Chart: Google Finance Crypto-linked equities took an immediate hit after the Nasdaq announcement. Shares of MicroStrategy fell as much as 2.7% intraday. BitMine Immersion slid nearly 9%, SharpLink Gaming tumbled about 11%, and ETHZilla plunged roughly 15% on the news. By midday, ETHZilla remained…
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Weak Signals While Meme Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett With 100x Gain Potential

This new meme coin is like none other, using Ethereum Layer 2 scaling for both viral energy and genuine utility. […] The post Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Weak Signals While Meme Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett With 100x Gain Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Robinhood Set to Join S&P 500 as Bitcoin Giant Strategy Misses Out

The index added crypto exchange Coinbase in May.
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Bollinger Bands Explode Tight – Wyckoff Signals Incoming Face-Melter Rally

Technical indicators suggest past downwards volatility may have eased – PI coin price prediction now signals its next major rally with a textbook Wyckoff setup.
Dolly Parton Returns With A New Top 10 Bestseller

The post Dolly Parton Returns With A New Top 10 Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dolly Parton returns with Zac Brown Band on “Butterfly,” debuting at No. 4 on iTunes Top Songs as the country group readies its Love & Fear album. FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) WireImage Months after losing her husband of decades just months ago, Dolly Parton is back with new music. The legendary country artist took time away from the spotlight and only shared one track in honor of her love – the heartbreaking “If You Hadn’t Been There” – then remained quiet as she mourned. Now, the singer-songwriter teams up with one of the biggest groups in country music for what has turned into one of the hottest tracks of the new tracking week, which begins this Friday (September 5). “Butterfly” Marks Dolly Parton’s Latest Release Parton has partnered with Zac Brown Band for “Butterfly.” The title is a personal one for her, as the word has long been associated with her career and even appears in her official logo. The powerhouse talent has built an entire imprint, Butterfly Records, which she has used to release many of her recent albums. At the time of writing, “Butterfly” ranks at No. 4 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in America. Zac Brown Band Lands Two Bestsellers Zac Brown Band didn’t only share its collaboration with Parton this week. The Grammy-winning group dropped two new tracks, both of which are already bestsellers. Sitting just beneath “Butterfly” is “Give It Away,” which appears at No. 5 on the iTunes Top Songs list. iTunes Chart Led by “End of You” Parton and Zac Brown Band may have new hits to celebrate, but they aren’t leading the…
Lighter TVL Surges Above $350 Million

The post Lighter TVL Surges Above $350 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital is pouring into the perpetuals trading platform as its closed beta draws to an end. Decentralized perpetuals exchange Lighter is attracting increased inflows as it prepares to close its private beta phase and open to the public. The exchange crossed $350 million in total value locked (TVL) on Sept 3, and is at $375 million today, representing a 90% increase from the beginning of August. Lighter TVL – DeFiLlama While there is no set date for the public launch, the project posted on X on July 31, “Lighter Private Beta Ending Soon!”. Currently, the platform is gated by invite codes, which users receive based on trading activity and total points earned. Lighter also introduced pre-launch derivatives on Aug. 26, debuting with World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token. LINEA and XPL pre-markets are also available on Lighter, but record significantly lower volume than competing venues such as Hyperliquid. Lighter recorded $1.1 million in XPL pre-market trading volume over the last 24 hours, compared to Hyperliquid’s $23 million, despite a controversial market manipulation incident on Hyperliquid’s XPL perps. Traders have also been using Lighter’s liquidity provider vault, LLP, to earn yield on their profits and stablecoins. The pool allows variable deposit sizes based on a user’s total points on Lighter, but contributed funds are currently earning 68% APR with $145 million deposited, making up 38.5% of the platform’s TVL. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/lighter-tvl-surges-above-usd350-million
Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Bought and Sold

Cryptocurrency whales have been making a significant number of transactions in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Bought and Sold
Tesla propose a new performance-based pay package for its CEO, Elon Musk, valued at nearly $1 trillion

Tesla has proposed a new performance-based pay package for its CEO, Elon Musk, valued at nearly $1 trillion.
