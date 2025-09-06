2025-09-09 Tuesday

xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears

xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears

The post xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes UTK holders face 10-30x dilution as XMN launches with 10 billion supply versus UTK’s 1 billion total tokens. Conversion offers 1:1 rate with six-month lockup or immediate 3:1 rate, creating arbitrage opportunities for traders. Company justifies higher valuation through recent infrastructure investments and global expansion strategy plans. xMoney, a leading Web3 payment startup in Europe, announced on September 5 the launch of a new multipurpose token, XMN, on the Sui blockchain. This, however, raised controversy among UTK investors, who held the until-now official multipurpose token for the platform. The change comes amid an announced expansion from MultiversX to Sui, described as “xMoney’s next stage of growth,” explaining that “the future of xMoney will not be limited to one system or one chain.” XMN will be launched at a $0.10 price per token and with a $1 billion fully diluted value (FDV), considering a 10 billion total supply. xMoney was formerly known as UTrust, being acquired by MultiversX Labs, formerly Elrond, in January 2022, based on a previous Coinspeaker report. The rebranding from UTrust to xMoney happened in August 2023 via a governance proposal that passed with over 92% of the votes. Besides the rebranding, this proposal, named UTK 3.0, also changed the token’s economic model—setting a total supply of 1 billion UTK, as opposed to the aimed 250 million cap deflationary model promoted at the UTK 2.0 proposal post-acquisition. UTK has been live on the MultiversX network since then, attracting investors under the premise of being a governance, staking (for xMoney’s merchant guilds), and cashback token. In February 2025, Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX Foundation’s CEO, communicated that xMoney and other MultiversX Labs-owned companies were becoming independent. Greg Siourounis later joined as xMoney’s new co-founder and CEO, coming from a managing director position at the Sui Foundation. UTK Price Analysis…
Ethereum records an all-time high of 48.22 million in monthly transactions

Ethereum records an all-time high of 48.22 million in monthly transactions

Ethereum recorded an all-time high of 48.22 million in monthly transactions, with 1.8 million daily transactions recorded in the last 24 hours.
SEC Announces International Fraud Task Force Targeting ‘Pump-And-Dump’ Schemes

SEC Announces International Fraud Task Force Targeting 'Pump-And-Dump' Schemes

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is launching a Cross-Border Task Force to investigate foreign-based fraud schemes, the agency announced on Friday. SEC Announces Key Crypto Task Force According to a September 5 press release from the federal regulator, the Cross-Border Task Force will focus on fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S., including “pump-and-dump” and “ramp-and-dump” schemes. The task force will also heighten its enforcement efforts against “gatekeepers” who assist these organizations in accessing U.S. capital markets, particularly with regard to underwriters and auditors. Lastly, the Cross-Border Task Force will examine where governmental control and other factors related to companies in foreign jurisdictions play a role in securities law violations. “We welcome companies from around the world seeking access to the U.S. capital markets,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “But we will not tolerate bad actors—whether companies, intermediaries, gatekeepers, or exploitative traders—that attempt to use international borders to frustrate and avoid U.S. investor protections.” “This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” Atkins added. SEC, CFTC Team Up for Joint Roundtable News of the SEC’s latest task force comes the same day that the federal regulator announced a joint roundtable with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for the end of September. The two agencies are set to host the joint roundtable on September 29 in order to discuss “regulatory harmonization priorities.” ​​“It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” SEC Chairman Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a statement. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added
Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft

Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft

The post Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Banking Committee on Friday afternoon finalized an updated version of its market structure bill, and it includes a key provision that industry members have been pushing.  The latest version of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025, which comes in at 182 pages, includes a section titled “protecting software developers and software innovation,” according to a copy of the draft reviewed by Blockworks.  It’s a section that is notably missing from the House’s market structure bill, the CLARITY Act. Lawmakers are expected to consider the new version at the end of September, Blockworks reported last week.  The Senate’s new draft seeks to exclude certain actors from securities laws and disclosure requirements. It states that validators are exempt from anti-money laundering and anti-fraud compliance requirements.  The new version also stipulates that offering, selling or transferring an NFT does not constitute a securities offering or sale of an investment contract, something the House’s bill also did not include.  Friday’s discussion draft expands significantly on the 35-page draft Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) — along with Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) — introduced in July. While the first draft focused on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s role in overseeing digital assets, the updated text includes provisions for how the agency should work with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).  Similar to the CLARITY Act, the new version requires the SEC and CFTC to issue joint rules defining and regulating digital commodities. Lawmakers are now tasked with turning the two pieces of legislation into one. Lummis, earlier this month at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, said she hopes to have a crypto market structure bill on President Donald Trump’s desk by Thanksgiving.  The CLARITY Act passed the House in a 294-134 vote. 78 Democrats voted in…
US dollar posts longest losing streak since April 2023 after labor market shock

US dollar posts longest losing streak since April 2023 after labor market shock

The post US dollar posts longest losing streak since April 2023 after labor market shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The dollar just recorded its fifth straight week of losses, the worst losing streak since April 2023. This drop followed a weak U.S. labor market report that hit traders like a freight train. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slumped as much as 0.7% on Friday, locking in another brutal week for the currency. So far this year, the dollar has fallen more than 8% against a group of global currencies. The moment the jobs data hit, traders flipped. They locked in bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates this month, and not just a small trim. Some are even putting money on a half-point cut. Traders price in Fed cuts as inflation looms “After this report, markets will likely be priced dovishly for the Fed path,” said Jayati Bharadwaj, strategist at TD Securities. She added, “We maintain a bearish dollar structural view with an eye out for near-term bounce.” This bearish movement is gaining speed. Traders now expect the Fed to return to full-on monetary easing. Friday’s weak payroll numbers only fueled that. On top of that, investors are watching fiscal risks and former President Donald Trump’s tariffs, both weighing down the dollar like dead weight. “Today’s report was not great and just adds fuel to the fire of the idea that the Fed is slipping well behind the curve,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies. He added, “Market expectations for more rate cuts makes sense and next week’s inflation report is likely make or break on the dollar.” That report lands on Thursday. Estimates from Bloomberg suggest inflation will heat up in August. It’s expected to rise after staying locked at 2.7% for both June and July. If that number spikes, rate-cut pressure could ease. But if inflation stays calm, or even just drops, the…
SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight

SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight

The post SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold a joint roundtable on Sept. 29 to advance regulatory coordination in the digital asset sector. In a Sept. 5 joint statement, the agencies said fragmented oversight in the past had discouraged innovation and driven some crypto activity overseas. They stressed that harmonization is no longer optional, noting that a failure to coordinate has created uncertainty that hinders economic activity even when products are legally permissible. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that harmonization can lower barriers, improve efficiency, and reaffirm US leadership in financial markets. According to the financial regulatory chiefs: “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors and all Americans.” The event follows the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, which urged regulators to create a fit-for-purpose framework that supports innovation while protecting investors. Key priorities The Sept. 29 roundtable will examine measures to align US markets with the global, always-on economy. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Among the priorities under consideration is the expansion of trading hours across select asset classes. The financial regulators said markets such as foreign exchange, gold, and crypto already operate continuously, and extending trading windows could improve liquidity while maintaining investor protections. The agencies also plan to review frameworks for prediction markets and perpetual contracts. By clarifying rules for event-based contracts and onshoring compliant perpetual swaps, they aim to channel more trading activity back to US platforms. Another proposal centers on portfolio margining. A coordinated framework could allow firms…
Elliptic Unveils Crime-Tracking Tool as Stablecoins Like USDT, USDC Go Mainstream

Elliptic Unveils Crime-Tracking Tool as Stablecoins Like USDT, USDC Go Mainstream

The post Elliptic Unveils Crime-Tracking Tool as Stablecoins Like USDT, USDC Go Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are fast becoming a mainstream payment vehicle and not just for legitimate transactions. Criminals, like everyone else, would rather avoid currency risk as they move large sums of money around. That can make stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and the USDC issued by Circle Internet (CRCL), whose values are pegged 1:1 to the U.S. currency, preferable to bitcoin BTC$110,768.70 and other potentially volatile cryptocurrencies, said James Smith, the founder of blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, even though the issuers of the dollar-backed tokens have the ability to freeze them. Billions of dollars worth of stablecoins change hands every day — $94 billion in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data — hence the need for a product like Elliptic’s new due diligence toolset, which can scrutinize wallets and track assets as they hop from one blockchain to another. Catering to companies in mainstream finance, the tracking tools and dashboard can be applied to stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle, the two largest in the almost $300 billion industry, and their main counterparties and distributors. “It’s an interesting and very attractive business to be in from a bank’s perspective, because they can have a private company with billion dollars that they’re looking for a bank to lodge that with,” Smith said in an interview. “So any sensible bank must be thinking, ‘How do I make sure that I am able to participate in this whilst aligning with the regulation as it is today and as it will evolve?’” A number of big banks that work with the issuers are already using Elliptic’s Stablecoin Issuer Due Diligence product, although Smith could not reveal who these financial institutions are, he said. The product is relevant to all stablecoin issuers operating today, not just the major ones, Smith said. “We are not in…
Three Of Hard Rock’s Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1

Three Of Hard Rock's Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1

The post Three Of Hard Rock’s Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Poppy’s “End of You,” featuring Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, opens at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., dethroning Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance.” MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 14: Amy Lee of Evanescence performs at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on December 14, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/Redferns) Redferns Hard rock and metal are so often associated solely with men, but there are plenty of women who rock just as hard as their male counterparts. Three of the most successful in those genres — Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante — have collaborated on a new track together, and it’s the biggest new hit at the outset of the new tracking week in America. “End of You” Opens at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. Poppy’s new single, “End of You,” featuring Amy Lee from Evanescence and Courtney LaPlante, lead singer of heavy metal band Spiritbox, arrived on Friday (September 5). As of the time of writing, “End of You” leads the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States. Lady Gaga Forced From No. 1 The cut replaces Lady Gaga’s new single “The Dead Dance” at No. 1, taking over as the bestselling song on the platform right now. The pop/dance superstar dropped her new tune mid-week as the second installment of season two of Netflix’s Wednesday dropped, as she’s featured in the new season. A Standalone Single — For Now For the moment, “End of You” appears to be a standalone single, but it could precede a new era for Poppy. She spent 2024 promoting her album Negative Spaces, and that full-length produced singles like “No Way Out,” “They’re All Around Us,” and “The Cost of Giving Up.” Zac Brown Band and Of Monsters and Men Also Launch Only a few tunes break into the…
Ethereum Price’s Major Support Holds, ETH Tops BTC in Trading Volume, Malicious Code Found in Smart Contracts: Ethereum News Recap

Ethereum Price's Major Support Holds, ETH Tops BTC in Trading Volume, Malicious Code Found in Smart Contracts: Ethereum News Recap

The post Ethereum Price’s Major Support Holds, ETH Tops BTC in Trading Volume, Malicious Code Found in Smart Contracts: Ethereum News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Ethereum (ETH) is taking a breath before the next leg of its rally, one level of resistance has turned into support. Bulls managed to protect $4,250 from massive seller pressure over the last two weeks. Ethereum (ETH) price: Support at $4,250 looks strong Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is down by a negligible 0.2% in the last 24 hours. As the performance of all major crypto assets becomes apathetic, Ethereum (ETH) follows suit. The Ethereum (ETH) price is sitting at $4,419 as of press time, with 24 hour trading volume dropping to $36.15 billion in equivalent. In the last 14 days, Ethereum (ETH) bulls managed to establish $4,250 as a strong support level for the ETH price. Since reaching it on Aug. 22, 2025, bulls have not allowed sellers to push the Ethereum (ETH) price lower. Image by CoinMarketCap Ethereum (ETH) support at $4,250 survived seven stress tests in 14 days.  Most likely, this is an indicator of persistent interest from buyers. As such, Ethereum (ETH) might continue its rally in Q4, 2025. Ethereum (ETH) reached a new ATH on Aug. 24, 2025 at $4,953. Ether tops Bitcoin in trading volume for the first time in seven years In August, a super-rare event was observed on cryptocurrency spot trading platforms. Ethereum (ETH) exceeded Bitcoin (BTC) by trading volume on the monthly time frame (with the seven-day moving average) for the first time in seven years.  In August 2025, Ethereum (ETH), the biggest programmable blockchain, logged $408 billion equivalent in trading volume, while Bitcoin (BTC) only hit $400 billion. Such an imbalance might be triggered by the “altcoin season” narrative dominating cryptocurrency sentiment. Based on ETF inflows statistics, traders and investors are actively moving funds from the Bitcoin (BTC) to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, as the local peak for Bitcoin…
Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner

Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner

The post Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmain, a mining equipment manufacturer, is facing a lawsuit from a former partner. Specifically, Old Const alleges that the firm pulled out of a hosting agreement without cause and is now trying to illegally reclaim its hardware. Old Const filed this action in hopes of receiving a Temporary Restraining Order. Bitmain allegedly threatened to find a new jurisdiction to acquire a seizure order for the hardware in question. Bitmain’s New Lawsuit Explained 2025 has been a good year for Bitmain’s US operations, despite its subsidiary being placed on a sanctions list in January. The firm secured a $314 million deal with the Trump-backed American Bitcoin and plans to formally establish US operations. Sponsored Sponsored However, it’s hitting a speed bump, as Bitmain now faces a lawsuit from Old Const, a US hosting provider: “On August 22, 2025, Bitmain’s counsel sent Old Const a Notice of Termination as to all agreements including the HSA. The Notice of Termination was improper and a material breach of the parties’ agreements. Bitmain has fabricated purported breaches in order to terminate the agreement immediately,” the lawsuit claimed. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Bitmain tried to renege on several key clauses of a November 2024 agreement. Old Const agreed to purchase mining equipment from Bitmain and provide hosting services with it, but these two companies are ending their association early. Hardware Recovery Efforts Instead, the firm is alleging that Bitmain may try to recover some of its mining hardware without cause. Its lawsuit claims that Bitmain is violating the agreement in a few ways in addition to pulling out under false pretenses. One of these complaints concerns an agreed-upon jurisdictional issue. Apparently, although both companies decided to adjudicate all legal disputes in Texas, Bitmain threatened to file a seizure order in a Tennessee state court. Old…
