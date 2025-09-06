xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears
The post xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes UTK holders face 10-30x dilution as XMN launches with 10 billion supply versus UTK’s 1 billion total tokens. Conversion offers 1:1 rate with six-month lockup or immediate 3:1 rate, creating arbitrage opportunities for traders. Company justifies higher valuation through recent infrastructure investments and global expansion strategy plans. xMoney, a leading Web3 payment startup in Europe, announced on September 5 the launch of a new multipurpose token, XMN, on the Sui blockchain. This, however, raised controversy among UTK investors, who held the until-now official multipurpose token for the platform. The change comes amid an announced expansion from MultiversX to Sui, described as “xMoney’s next stage of growth,” explaining that “the future of xMoney will not be limited to one system or one chain.” XMN will be launched at a $0.10 price per token and with a $1 billion fully diluted value (FDV), considering a 10 billion total supply. xMoney was formerly known as UTrust, being acquired by MultiversX Labs, formerly Elrond, in January 2022, based on a previous Coinspeaker report. The rebranding from UTrust to xMoney happened in August 2023 via a governance proposal that passed with over 92% of the votes. Besides the rebranding, this proposal, named UTK 3.0, also changed the token’s economic model—setting a total supply of 1 billion UTK, as opposed to the aimed 250 million cap deflationary model promoted at the UTK 2.0 proposal post-acquisition. UTK has been live on the MultiversX network since then, attracting investors under the premise of being a governance, staking (for xMoney’s merchant guilds), and cashback token. In February 2025, Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX Foundation’s CEO, communicated that xMoney and other MultiversX Labs-owned companies were becoming independent. Greg Siourounis later joined as xMoney’s new co-founder and CEO, coming from a managing director position at the Sui Foundation. UTK Price Analysis…
