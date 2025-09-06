2025-09-09 Tuesday

Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors as ETH and PEPE Join Early Buyers

The presale market in 2025 has entered one of its busiest phases yet, with retail buyers and institutions alike chasing early-stage opportunities. Ethereum (ETH), PEPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE have emerged as the clear frontrunners, each tapping into different narratives that drive crypto adoption. Together, these projects showcase how credibility, culture, and community can combine to [...] The post Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors as ETH and PEPE Join Early Buyers appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 06:00
Next Ethereum? This Layer 2 Project Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2026

Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance has always been tempered by one issue: scalability. High fees and congestion have limited adoption, creating the space for Layer 2 solutions to thrive. By moving transactions off the main chain while still anchoring to Ethereum’s security, L2s are solving the bottlenecks that once threatened Ethereum’s long-term growth. In 2025, […] Continue Reading: Next Ethereum? This Layer 2 Project Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2026
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/avax-struggles-ada-nears-1-blockdags-19-6k-miners-make-it-best-bet-for-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Crypto Investors Uncertain About Solana’s Future As They Divert Funds to New Meme-to-Earn Token

Solana (SOL) is making headlines currently as investors debate its next move. Despite strong institutional adoption and market-leading staking metrics, $1 billion in withdrawals has rattled confidence and revealed how volatile the token is. While Solana’s basics remain solid, the uncertainty has caused investors to consider alternatives like Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX). MAGAX has emerged as
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Watch Out: The Worst Day of the Year for Bitcoin Has Been Identified and It’s Close – Here’s the Date to Prepare For

Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson has identified the two worst days for Bitcoin's price according to historical data. Continue Reading: Watch Out: The Worst Day of the Year for Bitcoin Has Been Identified and It’s Close – Here’s the Date to Prepare For
Coinstats2025/09/06 05:59
Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at leading cross-border payments processing giant Ripple, has outlined his outlook for the future of XRPL. The Ripple official shared his outlined vision for XRPL, particularly his solution to some existing network issues needing rectification. In an X post, Schwartz revealed the state of things with the XRP Ledger hub under his management and further highlighted a graph depicting the number of peer connections to the hub received from August 21st to August 25th. The Ripple CTO explained that the upgrade has resulted in improved bandwidth measurements, and as demonstrated by the images he provided, the hub has shown solid operation over the week. “After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it’s connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now.” He wrote. After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it's connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now. These images so the solid operation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AEs9jDXp6x — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 26, 2025 David Schwartz shares long-term network plans for XRPL The CTO proceeded to share his long-term plans for XRPL, stating that he first intends to run production on the XRPL infrastructure. He noted that a software flaw caused server link disconnection as a key network issue plaguing the XRPL software, which could be rectified with data secured from the production hub. Advertisement &nbsp Schwartz went on to disclose validators’ struggle with network connectivity, which he maintains could be strengthened. He breaks down the current situation and presents a solution, as his post…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:58
Covalent August 2025 Recap: Buybacks, Revolut Listing, and GoldRush Speed

The post Covalent August 2025 Recap: Buybacks, Revolut Listing, and GoldRush Speed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August moved fast for Covalent (CXT). Every move pushed the same engine forward—speed, scale, and the $CXT onchain flywheel. From fresh buybacks to GoldRush upgrades, the protocol doubled down on its deflationary and utility-first model. $CXT Buybacks & Token Flow Nearly 900,000 $CXT was bought back in August alone. Over the past year, Covalent has retired 7.7M $CXT, equal to 0.77% of supply. Tokens are permanently gone. With no more unlocks left and burns ahead, the deflationary engine is already spinning. Buybacks are no longer theory—they’re a recurring event fueled by protocol revenue. Covalent August 2025 Recap gSpeed fam, August moved fast for @Covalent_HQ , and everything they shipped pushed the same engine forward: speed, scale, and the $CXT onchain flywheel. ▫ Buybacks & Token FlowNearly 900,000 $CXT was bought back in August alone. In total, that’s… pic.twitter.com/YnO7ivFghF — Jeffreybj 💎 (@Jeffreybj22) September 4, 2025 Exchange Access August also marked a major exchange milestone: $CXT listed on Revolut. The app reaches 60M+ global users and stands fully MiCA-compliant, putting $CXT in one of the most regulated consumer crypto environments available. For visibility, this is a step into the mainstream. For adoption, it opens the door to a user base that spans retail investors across Europe and beyond. Product Upgrades: GoldRush Gets Faster The GoldRush Streaming API leveled up in August. Ultra-fast pair updates (price, volume, liquidity) across Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain. Sub-second data streams for AI agents, HFT bots, and compliance dashboards. Live workshops with Eco Foundation, showing devs how to plug into real-time data right out of the box. The key takeaway: latency beats throughput. In a market where AI bots and traders fight for milliseconds, GoldRush gives Covalent users the edge. Ecosystem Growth Covalent’s reach expanded further:  150+ chains supported, making it the largest onchain data network.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:57
Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions

Jerome Powell's term ends mid-2024, with Trump considering three successors. Trump eyes Kevin Hassett, Christopher Waller, and Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair. Continue Reading:Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions The post Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/06 05:55
Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserves Jump With 43,937 LINK

The post Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserves Jump With 43,937 LINK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink price has been carving a path of resilience, supported by steady inflows and consistent accumulation. Alongside this steady performance, the Chainlink Reserve has continued to expand its holdings, adding subtle strength to the asset’s broader outlook. These factors now raise the question of how far LINK price can extend in the coming months. Chainlink Price Action: Can the Path Toward $55 Remain Intact? Chainlink price action has respected an ascending channel, with reliable support forming near $17.63. The chart shows multiple rebounds from this level, proving its strength in holding upward movement. At press time, LINK current market value trades at around $22.34, showing stability even after recent pullbacks within its wider channel. Resistance is more visible at $30.54, which stands as a key breakout zone for future rallies. LINK has been consolidating between $22 and $24, which often signals buildup before a larger move.  If price falls through the trendline, a retest of lower levels could follow, though current energy supports upside chances. Therefore, the long-term LINK price outlook rests on LINK’s ability to reclaim and hold higher levels. Chainlink price has also managed to climb steadily after each dip, creating a structure that supports further expansion. Projections suggest moves toward $39.88, followed by higher targets around $49.22 and $54.99.  These checkpoints have become central to gauging LINK’s price medium-term trajectory. However, maintaining the channel support is essential since losing it could stall progress.  If LINK secures daily closes above $30.54, conviction for stronger rallies may accelerate quickly. This setup highlights how LINK price has evolved into a structured climb that points toward the $55 region. LINK/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) Chainlink Reserve Expansion Strengthens the Case for LINK’s Growth Chainlink Reserve has once again expanded its holdings, reinforcing confidence in the network’s long-term sustainability. A fresh addition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:55
U.S. stocks fell Friday after weak job data raised concerns about economic slowdown

Stocks plunged on Friday as new job numbers overwhelmed and underwhelmed Wall Street at the same time. The labor report triggered a sharp reversal on Wall Street, with expectations now split between a small cut and a more aggressive move when the Fed meets later this month. The S&P 500 dropped 0.32% to 6,481.50, while […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 05:51
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant