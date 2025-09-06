Covalent August 2025 Recap: Buybacks, Revolut Listing, and GoldRush Speed
August moved fast for Covalent (CXT). Every move pushed the same engine forward—speed, scale, and the $CXT onchain flywheel. From fresh buybacks to GoldRush upgrades, the protocol doubled down on its deflationary and utility-first model. $CXT Buybacks & Token Flow Nearly 900,000 $CXT was bought back in August alone. Over the past year, Covalent has retired 7.7M $CXT, equal to 0.77% of supply. Tokens are permanently gone. With no more unlocks left and burns ahead, the deflationary engine is already spinning. Buybacks are no longer theory—they're a recurring event fueled by protocol revenue. Covalent August 2025 Recap gSpeed fam, August moved fast for @Covalent_HQ , and everything they shipped pushed the same engine forward: speed, scale, and the $CXT onchain flywheel. ▫ Buybacks & Token FlowNearly 900,000 $CXT was bought back in August alone. In total, that's… pic.twitter.com/YnO7ivFghF — Jeffreybj 💎 (@Jeffreybj22) September 4, 2025 Exchange Access August also marked a major exchange milestone: $CXT listed on Revolut. The app reaches 60M+ global users and stands fully MiCA-compliant, putting $CXT in one of the most regulated consumer crypto environments available. For visibility, this is a step into the mainstream. For adoption, it opens the door to a user base that spans retail investors across Europe and beyond. Product Upgrades: GoldRush Gets Faster The GoldRush Streaming API leveled up in August. Ultra-fast pair updates (price, volume, liquidity) across Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain. Sub-second data streams for AI agents, HFT bots, and compliance dashboards. Live workshops with Eco Foundation, showing devs how to plug into real-time data right out of the box. The key takeaway: latency beats throughput. In a market where AI bots and traders fight for milliseconds, GoldRush gives Covalent users the edge. Ecosystem Growth Covalent's reach expanded further: 150+ chains supported, making it the largest onchain data network.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:57