Australia’s Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI

Australia's Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI

The post Australia’s Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 05, 2025 07:12 Australia aims to enhance government productivity by adopting cloud and AI technologies, potentially saving billions and improving public services, according to a Mandala report. Australia, a leader in digital government, is at a pivotal moment in its digital journey. As global peers accelerate their AI transformations, Australia risks lagging unless it embraces modern technologies, according to a report by Mandala. The report, titled Unlocking the Productivity Dividend of Digital Government, highlights the potential for significant productivity gains through cloud and AI adoption. The Opportunity: $1.4 Billion in Annual Savings The report identifies that modernizing outdated IT systems and adopting cloud technology could result in annual savings of $1.4 billion for the Australian government. This transformation could lead to cumulative savings of $13.5 billion over the next decade. The non-market sector, including public administration, education, and healthcare, stands to benefit significantly from these advancements. Tom McMahon, Partner at Mandala, emphasized that only 10% of government IT spending currently goes to public cloud, highlighting a vast potential for productivity improvements. By retiring legacy systems and accelerating cloud adoption, Australia could enhance service delivery and free up staff for higher-value tasks. The AI Dividend Cloud technology is crucial for deploying AI at scale. The report suggests that cloud adoption could unlock an additional $5 billion in productivity through AI tools by 2035. This represents a 63% increase in productivity compared to current practices. The 2024 trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot already demonstrated significant time savings and efficiency gains in the public sector. Strengthening Cybersecurity & Boosting Resilience Legacy IT systems pose cybersecurity risks and inefficiencies. The report notes that cloud migration could save $178 million in breach-related costs over a decade by offering enhanced security features. Additionally, cloud platforms…
Trump Media Acquires 684 Million CRO Tokens from Crypto.com

Trump Media Acquires 684 Million CRO Tokens from Crypto.com

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-media-cro-token-acquisition/
SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury

SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury

The post SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) treasury company SOL Strategies secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq, according to a Sept. 5 announcement. The company expects trading to commence on Sept. 9, under the ticker symbol “STKE” while maintaining its Canadian Securities Exchange listing under “HODL.” Shares will no longer trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, and existing shareholders will be automatically converted to the Nasdaq listing without requiring any action. CEO Leah Wald said: “Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure.” She added that the listing provides shareholders with enhanced liquidity, while giving the firm access to deeper capital markets. SOL Strategies completed its transformation from a diversified crypto holding company to a Solana-first investment vehicle after unanimously approving the strategy shift at its shareholder meeting on July 30, 2024. The rebranding coincided with the appointment of Wald as new CEO in early July, which accelerated the company’s accumulation of SOL tokens and ecosystem investments. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The green light marks a significant milestone for the Toronto-based company following its strategic rebrand from Cypherpunk Holdings and pivot to Solana-focused investments. Institutional interest in Solana treasuries grows The approval arrives amid broader institutional interest in Solana exposure, with Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto reportedly seeking approximately $1 billion to assemble the largest dedicated SOL treasury through a public company vehicle. Cantor Fitzgerald serves as lead banker for the effort, which contemplates acquiring a listed entity to create an institutional-grade Solana treasury. Other companies also operate SOL treasuries through public markets, including Upexi,…
SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan

SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan

TLDR SharpLink has confirmed its full compliance with Nasdaq regulations amid growing scrutiny of digital asset treasury firms. The company clarified that it does not need shareholder approval for its Ethereum acquisition strategy. SharpLink emphasized its transparent approach and adherence to industry best practices in all transactions. The firm reassured shareholders that its capital-raising strategy [...] The post SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.
Who Will Lead the Fed Next?

Who Will Lead the Fed Next?

Speculation mounts as Jerome Powell’s tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve approaches its end in mid-2024. Former President Donald Trump plans to announce a nominee by May, introducing three potential successors for the first time.Continue Reading:Who Will Lead the Fed Next?
Bitcoin Seesaws as Investors Weigh Weak Jobs Data, Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Seesaws as Investors Weigh Weak Jobs Data, Rate Cuts

The post Bitcoin Seesaws as Investors Weigh Weak Jobs Data, Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The U.S. economy added just 22,000 jobs in August. That locks in rate cuts in the coming months, according to Grayscale’s Zach Pandl. A labor snapshot like Friday’s would typically provoke recession fears, he said. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies seesawed on Friday as investors weighed a weaker-than-expected jobs report against the increased likelihood of rate cuts. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 22,000 in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, while economists anticipated that the U.S. economy would add 75,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate meanwhile ticked up to 4.3% from 4.2% a month prior. Bitcoin climbed to $113,000 following the report’s release, but then it dove $110,500, while still showing a 1.1% increase over the past day, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Ethereum and XRP meanwhile fell 1.1% to $4,300 and 0.7% to $2.82, respectively, over the same period. ETH was more recently down a few fractions of a percentage point, while XRP rose slightly.  ﻿ Today’s report could be a catalyst for the next leg up in crypto valuations, if stocks and other risky assets are able to hold up okay, according to Zach Pandl, head of research at the crypto asset manager Grayscale.  A job report like Friday’s would typically trigger recession fears, he told Decrypt, but there’s an understanding that reduced immigration is negatively affecting growth.  “We know stocks fall in a recession, but they may not fall in a sluggish labor market driven by immigration cuts,” he said. “We know that reduced immigration has played a big role, and the slowing jobs market is not just about firms pulling back on hiring or on labor demand.” Friday’s labor snapshot included revisions for June and July, wiping away a total 21,000 jobs across both months. The U.S. economy actually…
What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch

What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch

The post What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Getty Images The National Football League returns to São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, for a game against two AFC West Division rivals. The 2025-26 NFL Regular Season kicked off Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles defeated their NFC East Division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20. There’s one more primetime game, however, before Sunday action gets underway in the the league, with the NFL international game in São Paulo. Last year, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in Brazil 34-29, marking the first-ever NFL game to be played in the country. ForbesThe NFL’s Most Valuable Teams 2025By Justin Teitelbaum Now, on Friday, the NFL returns to São Paulo when the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The game will stream for free on YouTube, as well as the subscription-based NFL app NFL+. The Chargers and Chiefs will be playing at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. The seating capacity is 50,000 in Arena Corinthians and the game is sold out. Patrick Mahomes will be under center for the Chiefs, while Justin Herbert will be starting at quarterback for the Chargers. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images The NFL Has Seven International Games Scheduled For 2025 The São Paulo, Brazil, game between the Chargers and…
Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin Price Prediction

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Meme coins are back in focus as the 2025 bull run begins. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme token, is once again making headlines as traders discuss its price prediction and chances of reaching new highs. At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum-based presale, is quickly gaining attention as one of the most promising projects of the year. The key question is: which offers the biggest upside, Dogecoin or Pepeto, and which is the best crypto to buy now? Dogecoin Price Prediction and News for 2025 Dogecoin has shown signs of recovery after years of sideways action. It recently broke past resistance levels around $0.20, with trading activity rising in both spot and futures markets. Many analysts believe Dogecoin could climb toward $1 to $2 during this cycle if market momentum continues. News of whale accumulation and renewed optimism in the crypto space has added fuel to the conversation. But the idea of Dogecoin hitting $10 is a very different story. With more than 145 billion tokens in circulation, that price would mean a market cap of $1.45 trillion, larger than Bitcoin’s all-time high and equal to tech giants like Apple or Microsoft. While Dogecoin’s loyal community and cultural impact keep it relevant, its size makes huge, life-changing gains far less likely. That has left many traders searching for smaller, early-stage tokens with much more room to grow. Pepeto: Meme Hype Meets Real Utility What makes Pepeto stand out is that it combines the viral energy of meme coins with actual utility, something Dogecoin and Shiba Inu never fully achieved. SHIB grew fast but lacked strong products, while DOGE became a cultural symbol without building its own ecosystem. Pepeto is taking a different path by offering both. Its meme identity helps attract attention, while real tools like…
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Fails To Make S&P 500 Listing, MSTR Stock Drops

Michael Saylor's Strategy Fails To Make S&P 500 Listing, MSTR Stock Drops

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Ethereum’s price to $4800 or $4200? An analysis of THIS metric reveals…

Ethereum's price to $4800 or $4200? An analysis of THIS metric reveals…

Ethereum is in a tricky spot right now, but better days may be ahead for the altcoin.
