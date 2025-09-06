2025-09-09 Tuesday

Tether holds talks to invest across gold supply chain: Report

Tether has accumulated $8.7 billion in physical gold and has a gold-backed cryptocurrency with a $1.4 billion market cap. Stablecoin issuer Tether, the creator of USDt (USDT), has begun discussions with mining and investment groups about deploying capital across the gold supply chain, according to the Financial Times. The move would further diversify Tether's portfolio risk.According to the report, Tether has been exploring deploying capital across several sectors in the gold business, including gold mining, refining, trading and royalty companies. The company has accumulated $8.7 billion worth of physical gold, which is stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. The reserves back Tether Gold (XAUT), the firm’s gold-pegged stablecoin with a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion.Read more
U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Iraq ‘Calm Before The Storm,’ Analysts Warn

The post U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Iraq ‘Calm Before The Storm,’ Analysts Warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. soldiers queue to board a plane to begin their journey home out of Iraq from the al-Asad Air Base west the capital Baghdad, on November 1, 2011. (Photo by ALI AL-SAADI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar and Victoria base in Baghdad ahead of the September 2025 deadline means the first phase of a previously agreed-upon two-phase transition, withdrawing from the federal provinces, is complete. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all U.S. troops will be out of the country by the upcoming completion of the second phase of the transition, withdrawing from the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan Region, tentatively scheduled for September 2026. The recent U.S. withdrawal proceeded “well ahead of schedule” to the extent that it reportedly surprised the Iraqi military. In September 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it would end the anti-Islamic State coalition mission in Iraq by September 2025 as part of “a two-phase transition plan.” The second phase would see the U.S. retain a residual presence in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in the north to support continued anti-IS operations in Syria, where the group still poses a significant threat. That phase would continue “until at least September 2026, subject to conditions on the ground and, obviously, consultations among future political leaders of Iraq and the United States,” an official said at the time. Consequently, it’s unclear whether all remaining U.S. troops will similarly pack up and leave their base at Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan by September 2026. “It’s likely to remain a drawdown and not a full withdrawal even after the 2026 deadline, which is publicly framed as a ‘full withdrawal’ of U.S. troops from the entirety of Iraq,” Mohammed A. Salih, a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the…
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Livermore Model Hints at $100+ Target if Resistance Flips

Hyperliquid is consolidating near the $50 resistance, with participants watching closely for a breakout that could spark the next major rally.
Can XRP Hit $20 in 2025? Here’s What AI Thinks

What if a digital asset once called “too slow” or “too regulated” suddenly became one of crypto’s biggest comeback stories? XRP is trading at $2.80 and has a market cap of over $170 billion. With Ripple’s lawsuits mostly behind it and adoption stories picking up, investors and traders might be asking how high XRP price
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025

ETH has hit a record and has cooled to support near $4,280; BTC has retraced from $124K and has bounced above $110K. DeepSeek predicts momentum to persist and an XRP $5+ path if an ETF is approved, amid updates like the XRP Mastercard and a Base–XRP Commons link.
Best Crypto to Buy Now – 5 September

Best Crypto has been examined amid a 1% market-cap rise, outlining Maxi Doge’s presale and trading-competition plans, PEPENODE’s mine-to-earn staking and Wall Street Pepe’s listings and Solana expansion, with funds raised ($1.8M, $600K, $73M) and performance (+260% since May).  
Senate Banking Committee Releases Updated Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Strategy’s Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details

The post Strategy’s Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emphasis on “orange” once again, here’s nuance Max Keiser likens Saylor and MSTR to Tesla and Elon Musk Strategy’s cofounder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a tweet, where he made a mysterious reference to the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The community has, as usual, praised him. However, the praise likely came not for the tweet itself but for advocating BTC tirelessly. Also, this time, Saylor has surpassed even himself in touting Bitcoin to the community. Emphasis on “orange” once again, here’s nuance In today’s tweet, Saylor shared an image generated by AI, in which he is wearing orange sunglasses and sees the world in the orange color typically associated with Bitcoin. One of the things he sees is fire from an atomic explosion taking place right in front of him. “Only orange,” the tweet states, with Saylor in the image, watching the fire, and with the glasses apparently protecting his eyes. This tweet aligned with the bellwether cryptocurrency, BTC, soaring above the $113,000 price level earlier today; growth constituted 2.51%. By now, Bitcoin has moved back and is changing hands at $113,000. You Might Also Like Max Keiser likens Saylor and MSTR to Tesla and Elon Musk In a recent tweet, Bitcoin advocate and BTC advisor to El Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele, Max Keiser, likened Strategy and Michael Saylor to Tesla and Elon Musk. He called them both geniuses — one a financial engineer, the other a genius in engineering — saying that investors are not just buying their companies’ shares because of what Strategy and Tesla do but mostly because they trust Saylor and Musk to deliver on their promises and goals. Source: https://u.today/strategys-saylor-outdoes-himself-in-promoting-bitcoin-details
Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans

The post Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Ripple has published the full program for its flagship Swell conference, confirming a two-day, invite-only event in New York City from November 4–5. The gathering, now in its ninth year, will bring together financial heavyweights, regulators, and crypto leaders to map out the future of digital assets. From Tokenization to Regulation This year’s lineup blends Wall Street institutions with crypto-native firms. Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman, BlackRock executives, and Moody’s analysts will share the stage with Ripple leadership to discuss how tokenized assets, custody solutions, and stablecoins are reshaping capital markets. Cross-border payments remain a centerpiece, with panels highlighting how blockchain-based stablecoins can drive speed and inclusion in remittances. Policy and Global Coordination The second day spotlights regulatory priorities. Speakers from the Atlantic Council, Blockchain Association, and international agencies will debate the U.S. role in setting crypto rules under the Trump administration, while Ripple’s policy team outlines where it sees legislative opportunities. A new consumer-facing body, the National Cryptocurrency Association, will also be introduced as a bridge between public interest and industry standards. Broader Themes and Keynotes Ripple has added unusual voices to the mix, including chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who will discuss using blockchain for disaster relief with Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. Security is another major theme, with Coinbase, Elliptic, and academics tackling crypto crime prevention. The program closes with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse laying out his 2026 outlook and plans for RLUSD, the company’s stablecoin designed to anchor global trust. Market Context The conference comes as XRP trades at $2.84, holding firm after a summer of volatility. With tokenization, ETFs, and stablecoins dominating institutional conversations, Ripple is using Swell to position itself at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year

The post Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Semiconductor Market: Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year Skip to content Home AI News US Semiconductor Market: Unprecedented Shifts Define 2025’s Pivotal Year Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-semiconductor-market-2025/
