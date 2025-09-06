2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

SOL Strategies is charting a course to the Nasdaq. The green light arrived Friday, with trading slated to begin Sept. 9. Headquartered in Canada, the solana ( SOL) treasury firm currently lists its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL. That will soon change: its Nasdaq debut will carry the new symbol […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:45
Sol Strategies wins Nasdaq approval as first Solana treasury to debut on Wall Street

The post Sol Strategies wins Nasdaq approval as first Solana treasury to debut on Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sol Strategies, the Canadian company behind Solana-focused investments, just got the green light to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company, which used to go by Cypherpunk Holdings, confirmed on Friday that it will begin trading on September 9 under the ticker STKE. This is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will show up on Wall Street. The move officially ends the company’s presence on the OTCQB Venture Market, where it traded as CYFRF. 1/ 🚨Major Milestone Alert! SOL Strategies approved for @NasdaqExchange Global Select Market listing under the ticker “STKE” and trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025! As CEO Leah Wald noted: “This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s… pic.twitter.com/tEJ6uBQahR — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) September 5, 2025 The transition doesn’t require any action from current OTCQB shareholders. All existing shares will automatically shift to the Nasdaq listing. The firm will still keep its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its old symbol, HODL. No changes there. Sol Strategies confirms move to institutional capital The Nasdaq listing is not just a stock shuffle. It gives Sol Strategies exposure to deeper capital pools. According to the company, this opens the door to larger institutional investors and ramps up visibility for anyone tracking serious moves in the Solana space. CEO Leah Wald said getting on Nasdaq puts Sol Strategies in the same lane as major tech players and makes it easier to bring in big-money investors who already see where Solana is headed. It gives their current shareholders more ways to move their money around, and it lets the company tap deeper markets while they keep scaling up validators and throwing more weight behind the Solana ecosystem. But there’s a thing:- the Nasdaq listing still depends on meeting a few final…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:45
SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sharplink-nasdaq-compliance-eth/
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:42
Series A-Backed Bandit Running Is Making Serious Inroads With Track And Field Athletes

The post Series A-Backed Bandit Running Is Making Serious Inroads With Track And Field Athletes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Courtney Okolo readies for the start of the women’s 400 meters at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in 2024. Bandit Running Courtney Okolo was in need of a change in 2023. Following four successful years with Nike, where the 400-meter U.S. sprinter won an olympic gold and five world championships across a three-year period, things had cooled off. By then, the native Texan hadn’t reached a championship final in three seasons and was without a traditional sponsor for two years. But she wasn’t giving up the dream. And Okolo, who was 29 at the time, still felt like she had something left in the tank. That was right around the time that Bandit Running, the three-year-old direct-to-consumer New York-City-based performance apparel brand which began in 2020, came calling with its ‘Unsponsored Project.’ In fact, Tim Rossi, Bandit’s head of experiential marketing, called Okolo to pitch her on a wild idea: short-term financial support to professional athletes during the U.S. Outdoor Championships, only with an asterisk – an opt-out clause. Her first response? “What’s the catch?” Ultimately, there wasn’t any, Rossi said. Athletes signed deals that allowed them to go with a traditional sponsor – such as Nike, Adidas or Puma – if a great performance led to an even greater payday. And many of them did, from Trevor Bassitt to Rachel Gearing to Rachel McArthur landing deals with Adidas and Asics over 2024 and 2025. But Bandit’s investments were key in that they enabled unsponsored athletes to at least get to Eugene. “We refer to them as good for the sport initiatives,” Rossi said of the project, designed to give lesser known athletes a chance on the big stage. “We weren’t worried about hitting key KPIs (key performance indicators). We looked for revenue in other experiential moments. This was about the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:42
SharpLink Will Explore Staking Portion of $3.6 Billion Ethereum Treasury on Linea, CEO Says

The post SharpLink Will Explore Staking Portion of $3.6 Billion Ethereum Treasury on Linea, CEO Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SharpLink Gaming will explore staking part of its Ethereum holdings to the Linea network once it hits mainnet, as the firm looks to expand its yield-bearing opportunities. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, told Decrypt that the treasury company is currently staking almost the entirety of its holdings through its custodians, but this is set to change. SharpLink has joined the Linea Consortium, a collective of companies committed to stewarding the LINEA token launch and driving the network’s success. SharpLink Gaming plans to explore staking an undisclosed portion of its $3.6 billion Ethereum holdings on Ethereum layer-2 network Linea, once it hits mainnet on September 10. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, told Decrypt that the treasury company is currently staking almost the entirety of its holdings through its custodians, Anchorage and Coinbase. However, as the company matures, it will look to diversify the staking vehicles it utilizes as it seeks out higher-yield opportunities. “When you hold billions of dollars of ETH and you’re looking at a portfolio of staking, there is going to be an ability to deploy that through staking opportunities on Linea,” Chalom told Decrypt. “And that is really, really important, not only to Consensys, but to the Linea Consortium. And if there are opportunities that SharpLink can avail itself of to get better yield, higher risk-adjusted yield through the Linea network, we will do that.” “SharpLink has been staking our ETH after purchasing through a combination of native staking and liquid staking tokens,” he added. “As we expand our potential staking opportunities, we will be actively considering Linea-based staking opportunities.” The co-CEO stressed the importance of driving real-world activity to “Ethereum-aligned” projects, Linea being one of those. He explained that by driving high-quality activity towards these kinds of projects, it should, in turn, also drive up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:38
Bitcoin Mining Turns To Clean Energy Alternatives — Here’s Why

The post Bitcoin Mining Turns To Clean Energy Alternatives — Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining is undergoing a profound shift by increasingly adopting alternative renewable energy sources. This trend has led to a remarkable change in the industry’s energy profile, with more than half of the network’s power now coming from sustainable sources. Why Renewable Energy Is Becoming A Strategic Edge For Miners In an X post, Natalie Brunell explained that Bitcoin mining is a unique process that consumes energy to secure the network, while ensuring its integrity and scarcity. Unlike traditional currencies that a central authority can print, Bitcoin’s supply is fixed. The process of mining is the only way to introduce new Bitcoin into circulation, and it requires expanding real-world resources, specifically energy, to validate transactions and secure the network. This design makes the network inherently ethical and resistant to manipulation because no single entity controls the supply or has the power to create more Bitcoin.  However, what makes Bitcoin mining particularly innovative is its flexible and location-agnostic nature. Miners are increasingly plugging into alternative and cheapest renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower, which is often found in places with abundant underutilized or stranded renewable energy, such as East Texas. This flexibility allows Bitcoin miners to act as a crucial stabilizing force for the energy grid. Instead of staining the grid, they help to balance it. When the supply of renewable energy is high and demand is low, miners can soak up the excess power that would otherwise be wasted.  Meanwhile, when demand from homes and businesses spikes, miners can shut down in seconds, instantly giving that power back to the grid. This makes them a valuable component of the energy sector, helping to make renewable energy more economically viable. Marathon’s Position Among Public Bitcoin Miners Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has delivered a strong performance, highlighting its strategic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:37
Russia’s Sberbank launches digital asset based on Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post Russia’s Sberbank launches digital asset based on Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally crypto-sceptic central bank. Sberbank to issue perpetual DFA on BTC and ETH Russia’s largest bank is launching a perpetual digital financial asset (DFA) based on a basket of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the management board of Sberbank, made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the TASS news agency reported Friday. The instrument representing the two coins is intended for qualified investors, he told journalists on the sidelines of the event held this week in the Far Eastern Russian city. Also quoted by the business news outlet RBC, the banker stated: “Sber is launching the first perpetual DFA on the market based on a basket of two leading cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – with equal weights of 50% each.” Popov further noted that Sberbank is offering a tool that allows Russians to spend rubles on these assets without buying them. The indirect investment saves them from all the technological risks and complexities of conducting operations on cryptocurrency exchanges, the executive insisted. The majority state-owned Sberbank, officially Sber, is the biggest bank by assets in the Russian Federation. It was also a leading institution in Central and Eastern Europe, before fallout from the war in Ukraine forced it to pull out of most of the region’s markets. Since the 2020 rebranding, the Moscow-headquartered banking and financial services company has been developing an array of digital services and standing at the forefront…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:36
Can Bitcoin Mining Stocks Bring Investors Generational Wealth?

The post Can Bitcoin Mining Stocks Bring Investors Generational Wealth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin produced generational returns for investors who got into the digital asset a decade ago, and it looks like Bitcoin miners are next.  The infrastructure Bitcoin mining companies use to mine Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to capitalize on artificial intelligence.  Investors Are Starting To View Bitcoin Miners As AI Companies Hive Digital Technologies Executive Chairman and Co-founder Frank Holmes told BeInCrypto that it takes three years to build a data center from scratch. That’s because you have to factor in details like permitting, logistics, and building the data center.  Sponsored Sponsored However, the path to converting a Bitcoin mining data center into an AI data center takes less time. “If you already have the infrastructure built from Bitcoin mining, it’s nine months to improve the data center,” Holmes said.  Hive has a market cap of more than $600 million. But the company doesn’t view itself just as a Bitcoin miner. The company is a vertically integrated, renewable-powered AI infrastructure company, and Wall Street analysts agree.  Analysts have aggressive price targets of $6 to $12. Hive stock currently trades at around $3 per share, which implies more than 300% upside from current levels. HIVE Digital Six-Month Stock Price Chart. Source: Google Finance Some institutional investors are starting to notice as well.  Citadel Securities recently disclosed a 5.4% stake in Hive, and with Hive recently setting up its headquarters in the United States, it will be another year before the stock is eligible for the Russell 2000.  Holmes mentioned that retail investors have fueled much of the initial momentum for Hive stock.  These types of stocks tend to achieve big gains once institutional investors get involved, and investing in indices like the Russell 2000 attracts more capital from those investors. Investing in Bitcoin miners has become a popular trend for large investors. Shark…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:35
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu

Crypto price prediction today has seen XRP, Cardano, and Shiba Inu benefit from renewed optimism. Market value has reached $3.95 trillion as traders anticipate a Fed rate cut this month. With improving fundamentals, these tokens are positioned for stronger performance into year-end.
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:35
Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Listing

TLDR SOL Strategies, a Solana treasury company, has received approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading for SOL Strategies will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. The Nasdaq listing will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and allow institutions to invest in the company. CEO Leah Wald stated that [...] The post Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 06:33
Felkapott hírek

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant