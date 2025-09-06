SharpLink Will Explore Staking Portion of $3.6 Billion Ethereum Treasury on Linea, CEO Says

The post SharpLink Will Explore Staking Portion of $3.6 Billion Ethereum Treasury on Linea, CEO Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SharpLink Gaming will explore staking part of its Ethereum holdings to the Linea network once it hits mainnet, as the firm looks to expand its yield-bearing opportunities. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, told Decrypt that the treasury company is currently staking almost the entirety of its holdings through its custodians, but this is set to change. SharpLink has joined the Linea Consortium, a collective of companies committed to stewarding the LINEA token launch and driving the network’s success. SharpLink Gaming plans to explore staking an undisclosed portion of its $3.6 billion Ethereum holdings on Ethereum layer-2 network Linea, once it hits mainnet on September 10. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, told Decrypt that the treasury company is currently staking almost the entirety of its holdings through its custodians, Anchorage and Coinbase. However, as the company matures, it will look to diversify the staking vehicles it utilizes as it seeks out higher-yield opportunities. “When you hold billions of dollars of ETH and you’re looking at a portfolio of staking, there is going to be an ability to deploy that through staking opportunities on Linea,” Chalom told Decrypt. “And that is really, really important, not only to Consensys, but to the Linea Consortium. And if there are opportunities that SharpLink can avail itself of to get better yield, higher risk-adjusted yield through the Linea network, we will do that.” “SharpLink has been staking our ETH after purchasing through a combination of native staking and liquid staking tokens,” he added. “As we expand our potential staking opportunities, we will be actively considering Linea-based staking opportunities.” The co-CEO stressed the importance of driving real-world activity to “Ethereum-aligned” projects, Linea being one of those. He explained that by driving high-quality activity towards these kinds of projects, it should, in turn, also drive up…