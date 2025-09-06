What is Ethereum (ETH)? A Beginner’s Guide to the Smart Contract Blockchain
Ethereum transformed the blockchain industry by enabling smart contracts, DAOs, NFTs, and decentralized apps. From its 2015 launch to The Merge in 2022, Ethereum has driven innovation and faced growing pains. Ethereum powers DeFi and NFTs, but still battles high fees, scalability limits, and fierce competition. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, is a blockchain-powered platform for creating decentralized applications (dapps). Ethereum is not just a cryptocurrency. It's a global, decentralized network that enables smart contracts—self-executing programs on the blockchain—and decentralized applications, or dapps, that run without banks, governments, or big tech. When programmer Vitalik Buterin published a "whitepaper" in late 2013 proposing a new kind of blockchain—not just for money but for programmable code—a revolution in digital finance began. Today, the Ethereum blockchain hosts decentralized applications like smart contracts, games, digital art, and assets worth billions. Ultimately, many believe that Ethereum could underpin a re-imagining of how the internet works, dubbed Web3, in which control of the internet is disintermediated away from big companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and X. This guide will help you understand the history of Ethereum, Buterin's big idea, and the role Ether plays in that vision. Smart contracts: Ethereum's breakthrough The feature that set Ethereum apart from Bitcoin early on was the smart contract. A smart contract is a code stored and executed on the blockchain that runs automatically once its conditions are met. Smart contracts are transparent, tamper-proof, and execute without relying on third parties. This makes them the backbone of everything built on Ethereum, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Who Invented Ethereum? Russian/Canadian computer programmer Vitalik Buterin wrote the whitepaper that Ethereum is based on. However, the building of the network and community was helped along by a number of co-founders: Anthony Di Loria, Charles Hoskinson, Miha Alisie, Amir…
