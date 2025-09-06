Country Duo BoomTown Saints Releases New Single ‘A Good Woman’

Chris Ramos and Ben Chism of BoomTown Saints Courtesy of BoomTown Saints It's been quite a summer for Chris Ramos and Ben Chism, the two men who make up BoomTown Saints. After years of hard work, their music has started connecting with country fans in a big way with songs like "Heart Breaks You, "Blacktop Don't," and their latest No. 1 charting hit "This Side of the Dirt." "This year has been good for us. We've kind of reached a point where crowds finally know who we are," Ramos says with a laugh. He goes on to explain, "We were in South Dakota a few weeks with 8000 people there and half the audience was singing our song back to us." With a deep appreciation for 90s country and a knack for writing songs that resonate, the duo has found a combination that works. "When we're writing a song, we're trying to write lyrics that make us feel something," Chism says, "because if it makes you feel something, hopefully it makes everybody else feel something, as well." "Also," Ramos adds, "having Ben's voice on almost any song, especially with his accent and drawl, takes it and gives it a down-home, warm feel. So, we have that in our favor." Their songs often tap into their own personal experiences and while some of the life lessons they share may have been painful at the time, the two look for the silver lining. "There's enough bad stuff and negativity in the world, so our objective is to have a positive spin on everything – even the heartbreak songs," Ramos says. "Both of our heartbreak songs have positive messages. The concept behind our song "How to Lose a Lady," is – I lost somebody, let me tell you what not to do because…