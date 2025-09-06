2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Best Crypto to Buy for 1000% Gains — XRP, AVAX and a Viral Low-Cap Altcoin Lead Rotation

Best Crypto to Buy for 1000% Gains — XRP, AVAX and a Viral Low-Cap Altcoin Lead Rotation

As Bitcoin ETFs dominate headlines and institutional capital floods into the crypto market, traders are shifting their focus toward altcoins that could deliver outsized returns. XRP, Avalanche (AVAX), and a new viral low-cap altcoin are increasingly seen as leading candidates for investors hunting 1000% gains this cycle. This renewed interest follows a pattern observed in
Coinstats2025/09/06 07:00
Bitcoin treasury companies’ purchase volumes slump despite record transaction count

Bitcoin treasury companies’ purchase volumes slump despite record transaction count

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies reached a record holding of 840,000 BTC in August, but underlying data reveal weakening institutional demand. According to a Sept. 5 report by CryptoQuant, purchase volumes and transaction sizes plummeted to multi-year lows. Strategy led corporate Bitcoin accumulation with 637,000 BTC, representing 76% of total treasury holdings. At the same time, 32 other companies control the remaining 203,000 BTC. Holdings surged following the November 2024 US Presidential Election, with Strategy more than doubling its position from 279,000 to 637,000 BTC and other companies expanding their holdings 13-fold from 15,000 to 203,000 BTC. Declining purchase volumes Strategy acquired 3,700 BTC in August, down dramatically from 134,000 BTC purchased in November 2024. Other treasury companies purchased 14,800 BTC, which is below the 2025 average of 24,000 BTC and significantly lower than their June peak of 66,000 BTC. The average Bitcoin per transaction dropped to 1,200 for Strategy and 343 for other companies, down 86% from early 2025 highs. The report attributed the smaller transaction sizes to liquidity constraints or potential market hesitation among institutional buyers. Monthly holdings growth decelerated sharply for Strategy, falling from 44% in December 2024 to just 5% in August. Other treasury companies experienced similar patterns, with monthly growth dropping from 163% in March to 8% in August. Despite recording 53 purchase transactions in June and maintaining elevated activity through August with 46 transactions, the frequency masks declining institutional appetite. Treasury companies completed only 14 transactions in November 2024, making current levels appear robust by comparison. The report focused on pure-play, publicly-traded Bitcoin treasury companies holding 1,000 BTC or more, excluding mining companies and firms with substantial
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:59
Revised Crypto Bill Sets Rules for SEC-CFTC Cooperation

Revised Crypto Bill Sets Rules for SEC-CFTC Cooperation

The Senate Banking Committee released an updated draft of the Crypto Market Structure Bill. The bill clearly exempts staking, airdrops, and DePIN from being classified as securities. It blocks the SEC from taking action against existing non-fraudulent tokens. The bill introduces legal protections for software developers building decentralized platforms. It incorporates the Blockchain Regulatory
Blockonomi2025/09/06 06:59
Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

it is possible to postulate that AI already has language consciousness. It may not have emotions consciousness, or feelings consciousness and more, but it possesses language, and for areas it aligns with human capabilities, is at least more than half of the divisional total in an instance. So, AI already has language consciousness. AI is already language sentient, conceptually.
Hackernoon2025/09/06 06:56
What is Ethereum (ETH)? A Beginner’s Guide to the Smart Contract Blockchain

What is Ethereum (ETH)? A Beginner’s Guide to the Smart Contract Blockchain

Ethereum transformed the blockchain industry by enabling smart contracts, DAOs, NFTs, and decentralized apps. From its 2015 launch to The Merge in 2022, Ethereum has driven innovation and faced growing pains. Ethereum powers DeFi and NFTs, but still battles high fees, scalability limits, and fierce competition. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, is a blockchain-powered platform for creating decentralized applications (dapps). Ethereum is not just a cryptocurrency. It's a global, decentralized network that enables smart contracts—self-executing programs on the blockchain—and decentralized applications, or dapps, that run without banks, governments, or big tech. When programmer Vitalik Buterin published a "whitepaper" in late 2013 proposing a new kind of blockchain—not just for money but for programmable code—a revolution in digital finance began. Today, the Ethereum blockchain hosts decentralized applications like smart contracts, games, digital art, and assets worth billions. Ultimately, many believe that Ethereum could underpin a re-imagining of how the internet works, dubbed Web3, in which control of the internet is disintermediated away from big companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and X. This guide will help you understand the history of Ethereum, Buterin's big idea, and the role Ether plays in that vision. Smart contracts: Ethereum's breakthrough The feature that set Ethereum apart from Bitcoin early on was the smart contract. A smart contract is a code stored and executed on the blockchain that runs automatically once its conditions are met. Smart contracts are transparent, tamper-proof, and execute without relying on third parties. This makes them the backbone of everything built on Ethereum, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Who Invented Ethereum? Russian/Canadian computer programmer Vitalik Buterin wrote the whitepaper that Ethereum is based on. However, the building of the network and community was helped along by a number of co-founders: Anthony Di Loria, Charles Hoskinson, Miha Alisie, Amir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:56
Bitcoin News: Wie Strategy mit BTC in Richtung S&P500 geht

Bitcoin News: Wie Strategy mit BTC in Richtung S&P500 geht

Strategy erfüllt fast alle Kriterien für den Beitritt in den S&P 500. Die Aufnahme könnte nicht nur das Unternehmen stärken, sondern auch Bitcoin und den gesamten Kryptomarkt. Doch die Entscheidung liegt beim unabhängigen US Index Committee – und das könnte kritisch auf das Modell schauen.
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 06:55
Country Duo BoomTown Saints Releases New Single ‘A Good Woman’

Country Duo BoomTown Saints Releases New Single ‘A Good Woman’

Chris Ramos and Ben Chism of BoomTown Saints Courtesy of BoomTown Saints It's been quite a summer for Chris Ramos and Ben Chism, the two men who make up BoomTown Saints. After years of hard work, their music has started connecting with country fans in a big way with songs like "Heart Breaks You, "Blacktop Don't," and their latest No. 1 charting hit "This Side of the Dirt." "This year has been good for us. We've kind of reached a point where crowds finally know who we are," Ramos says with a laugh. He goes on to explain, "We were in South Dakota a few weeks with 8000 people there and half the audience was singing our song back to us." With a deep appreciation for 90s country and a knack for writing songs that resonate, the duo has found a combination that works. "When we're writing a song, we're trying to write lyrics that make us feel something," Chism says, "because if it makes you feel something, hopefully it makes everybody else feel something, as well." "Also," Ramos adds, "having Ben's voice on almost any song, especially with his accent and drawl, takes it and gives it a down-home, warm feel. So, we have that in our favor." Their songs often tap into their own personal experiences and while some of the life lessons they share may have been painful at the time, the two look for the silver lining. "There's enough bad stuff and negativity in the world, so our objective is to have a positive spin on everything – even the heartbreak songs," Ramos says. "Both of our heartbreak songs have positive messages. The concept behind our song "How to Lose a Lady," is – I lost somebody, let me tell you what not to do because
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:51
Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts ‘Floodgates Are Opening’

Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts ‘Floodgates Are Opening’

The post Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts ‘Floodgates Are Opening’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts ‘Floodgates Are Opening’ Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-buying-frenzy-ahead-as-eric-trump-predicts-floodgates-are-opening/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:49
A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking

A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking

The post A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough For Crypto Staking Skip to content Home Crypto News SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sol-strategies-nasdaq-listing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:47
Solana Treasury Company Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Company Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc. has received approval to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. As a Solana-based treasury and infrastructure company, these will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and allow institutions to invest in the company. Nasdaq Listing to Boost Validator Growth and Institutional Access for Solana According to the official statement, the approval represents a major step for SOL Strategies, which invests in and builds infrastructure for the Solana blockchain. Trading will begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. This marks a milestone for both the firm and the wider Solana ecosystem. The company will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL. However, its shares will no longer be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under CYFRF once Nasdaq trading begins. OTC holders do not need to act, as shares will convert automatically. Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said joining Nasdaq aligns the company with the world's most innovative technology firms. She described the move as validation not just for SOL Strategies, but for the entire Solana ecosystem. Wald added that the listing strengthens the ability of the firm to scale validator operations and access institutional capital markets. This echoes broader network upgrades such as the recently approved Solana Alpenglow proposal to boost network speed. In a social media statement, Wald commented on how it had taken the company more than one year to reach this milestone, citing over a year of hard work, perseverance, and dedication to the company vision. She pointed out that SOL Strategies is yet to enter the full swing in its expansion and the new listing could help in this regard. The company expects the Nasdaq debut to accelerate validator partnerships and expand staking operations as demand for Solana rises. The listing remains subject to regulatory
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:46
