Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men's Final

Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: John McEnroe and Donald Trump attend the Williams sisters match on day nine of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) GC Images President Donald Trump is expected to attend the men's final at the US Open on Sunday afternoon, a USTA spokesman confirmed. US Open officials are planning for beefed up security measures. Trump, a Queens, N.Y. native, hasn't been to the Open as President. He last made an appearance in 2015 when he was heartily booed by the New York tennis fans. Trump was on hand to watch Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus in the quarterfinals. Actor Alan Cumming Tweeted at the time, "So much fun joining in the mass collective boo at Donald Trump here at the U.S. Open!!" No American men are left in the draw, with the final set for 2 p.m. on ABC. The semifinals are being played Friday afternoon with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 7 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, followed by No. 1 and defending champ Jannik Sinner against No. 25 Felix-Auger-Aliassime. Trump is also expected to the Tigers-Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11.
Bull Run Countdown: 10 Top Meme Coins to Invest Before This Bull Charges 500% Higher

Bull Run Countdown: 10 Top Meme Coins to Invest Before This Bull Charges 500% Higher

BullZilla’s Stage 1-D presale has raised $150K+, sold billions of tokens, and delivered 347% ROI, making it the top meme coin pick over DOGS, Neiro, Moo Deng, and others.
Sora Ventures to Buy $1B in Bitcoin With New Treasury Fund

Sora Ventures to Buy $1B in Bitcoin With New Treasury Fund

Investment firm Sora Ventures announced what it says is Asia's first dedicated bitcoin BTC$110,795.88 treasury fund, with plans to buy $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency in the next six months. The announcement was made during Taipei Blockchain Week, where the firm revealed $200 million in initial commitments from investors across the region. The fund will serve as a central pool of capital for strengthening Asia's network of bitcoin treasury firms, the company said. A number of companies in the region already manage their own bitcoin treasuries, the largest of which belongs to Tokoy-based Metaplanet (3350) at 20,000 BTC. "This is the first time Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of bitcoin treasury firms," Luke Liu, partner at Sora Ventures, said. Founder Jason Fang added that institutional interest has long been concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, and that the new fund signals Asia's emergence as a serious player in the market. Taipei-based Sora has already invested in several regional pioneers. In 2024, it backed Metaplanet's 1 billion yen ($6.7 million) bitcoin allocation, and in 2025 it acquired Hong Kong's Moon Inc., Thailand's DV8 and partnered with South Korea's BitPlanet, the firm said. Bitcoin treasury firms' accumulation is one of the major trends of the current cycle. In total, publicly traded companies control over 1 million BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. The lion's share of these coins are held by Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Strategy (MSTR), which holds 636,505 BTC.
RFK Jr. Will Reportedly Link Autism To Tylenol Use During Pregnancy

RFK Jr. Will Reportedly Link Autism To Tylenol Use During Pregnancy

Topline A promised report from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will claim the use of the common painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy is a potential cause for autism, The Wall Street Journal reported, while the drug's maker maintains the drug's safety. The report is slated to publish this month. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Kenvue, which owns McNeil Consumer Healthcare, the maker of Tylenol, told The Journal, "We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism." Acetaminophen, the key drug in Tylenol, is available in a variety of other over-the-counter pain-killers. The HHS report will include findings linking pregnant women's use of the painkiller to autism and also will suggest folinic acid as a means of decreasing autism symptoms, according to the Journal. Forbes has reached out to HHS and Kenvue for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A Highly Discussed Move from Stablecoin Giant Tether: "They Started Negotiations for Natural Bitcoin!"

A Highly Discussed Move from Stablecoin Giant Tether: “They Started Negotiations for Natural Bitcoin!”

According to the Financial Times, stablecoin giant Tether is in talks to invest in the gold mining sector. Aiming to transfer cryptocurrency profits to the gold industry, the company plans to seek opportunities at all stages of the gold industry, from mining to refining and trading. Citing multiple sources, the FT reported that "Tether has recently been exploring investment opportunities with mining and investment companies across the entire gold supply chain, from mining and refining to distribution and royalty companies." Tether, which manages USDT with a market value of $168.5 billion, reported a profit of $5.7 billion in the first half of 2025. Tether also disclosed on its balance sheet that it holds $8.7 billion in gold in its Zurich vault as collateral for USDT. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino described gold as a "natural bitcoin," saying that gold is more secure than any sovereign currency and an important complement to Bitcoin. "If Bitcoin is 'digital gold,' gold is the source of our core assets." Tether, which also operates a physical gold-backed cryptocurrency called XAUt, also acquired a minority stake in Toronto-based gold royalty firm Elemental Altus for $105 million in June.
Is Russia About to Let Ordinary Citizens Trade Crypto?

Is Russia About to Let Ordinary Citizens Trade Crypto?

The Russian government allows only wealthy individuals to use crypto in cross-border payments. Retailers in Russia had to face fines for trading crypto and could be fined if found guilty. A 2025 Q1 report found that Russians invested in over 2 trillion rubles, worth $25.4B. Russia, which has been an important member in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, has proposed providing crypto trading to retailers. Talks are underway and if approved, the retail investors could soon access crypto assets if existing laws are eased. Speaking to reporters after the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Alexey Yakovlev, the Director of the Financial Policy Department at the Russian Ministry of Finance, hinted that discussions are ongoing to enable more investors to access and trade crypto assets in the near term. Russian Crypto Laws to Be Eased for Retail Traders' Sake? Earlier this year, Russia's Central Bank proposed regulating crypto investments for wealthy traders and proposed under an experimental legal regime, that certain investors and companies would participate in a three-year crypto-investment program.  The bank only allowed wealthy individuals with an income of more than 50 million rubles per year, which is approximately $600k, and must invest at least 100 million rubles, which is equal to $1.2 million. An earlier report by TASS stated that crypto assets held by Russian investors exceeded 2 trillion rubles, which is equivalent to $25.4 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2025. How Will Russia's Ordinary Investors Access Crypto Legally? During the EEF meeting in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Yakovlev stated that the government has been actively discussing how to reduce the figures to encompass more investors legally. "We are discussing exactly these figures. We believe these criteria can be adjusted downwards. It's being discussed now," Yakovlev noted. Earlier this year, Russia's Finance Ministry Anton Siluanov…
StablecoinX expands financing to $890M for Ethena's ENA treasury

StablecoinX expands financing to $890M for Ethena's ENA treasury

TLGY and StablecoinX raised an additional $530 million in financing for its ENA strategy reserve. StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition have secured an additional $530 million in financing to buy digital assets, bringing total commitments to $890 million ahead of a planned merger and Nasdaq listing.The combined company, to be renamed StablecoinX Inc., is set to hold more than 3 billion ENA, the native token of the Ethena protocol. According to the company, it will be the first dedicated treasury business for the Ethena ecosystem, which issues the USDe and USDtb stablecoins.The capital was raised through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction, which allows public companies to raise capital by selling discounted shares to institutional investors.
Ethereum just hit an all time high in monthly transactions

Ethereum just hit an all time high in monthly transactions

Ethereum hit an all-time high of 48.22 million monthly transactions, with 1.8 million daily transactions recorded in the last 24 hours. On-chain data also shows that ETH's monthly transactions increased by 5.8% in the past 30 days and 51% in the past 12 months. The digital asset topped $320 billion in transaction volume across the mainnet in August, marking its third-largest month ever. Institutional demand and exchange-traded fund inflows drove a huge chunk of ETH transactions. Ethereum witnesses an uptick in price Ethereum just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH in monthly transactions. 📈 @growthepie_eth Over 48.1M txs on mainnet in the past 30 days! 🔥 The highest ever recorded! pic.twitter.com/6Hk8uuHXv5 — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 5, 2025 Ethereum's price surged last month and hit an all-time high of $4,953, and is exchanging hands at $4,460 at press time after experiencing slight intraday volatility. The digital asset's price has also seen a 24% increase in the past 30 days and an 86.52% surge in the last 12 months. ETH's total value locked (TVL) in DeFi currently stands at $92.24 billion, nearing its peak at approximately $108.8 million from the 2021 bull cycle. It also received a total of 64,793 new addresses in the last 24 hours. On-chain data shows that Ethereum topped its monthly decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume at $139.63 billion last month. It marked the digital asset's strongest month ever for DEX activity, solidifying its role as the leading Layer-1 network for on-chain trading. As of September 5, Ethereum's supply on all exchanges dropped to its lowest level in three years, roughly 17.3 million. Increased demand from investment funds and corporate buyers has drained most of ETH's reserves on exchanges. Companies adding Ethereum to their holdings also hit $12 billion by the end of August. SharpLink Gaming led the pack with 797,704…
Trump Releases Unified Agenda Of Federal Regulations

Trump Releases Unified Agenda Of Federal Regulations

As the leaves begin to fall, the Trump administration has at last released Spring 2025 edition of the semiannual "Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions" (the Agenda). Lee Zeldin, administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), from left, Linda McMahon, US education secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Doug Burgum, US secretary of the interior, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Trump plans to name longtime aide Dan Scavino as the director of the White House personnel office, an influential role responsible for staffing positions throughout the administrations. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Often tardy, the Agenda has surveyed recently completed and forthcoming mandates and priorities from dozens of federal departments and agencies. While this first Agenda of Trump's second term overlaps with fading regulatory ambitions from the Biden era, it unmistakably documents the rise of "the Unrule." During his tenure, the Biden administration used the Agenda to showcase "whole-of-government" pursuits on climate, equity, ESG, and the so-called "care economy"— essentially a broad progressive custodial state at odds with individualism and limited government. By contrast, the new Agenda reflects Trump's order to "to commence the deconstruction of the overbearing and burdensome administrative state." While the Agenda's departmental and agency preambles tend toward boilerplate bureaucratese, press releases accompanying the rollout—such as those from Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham are more reflective of the streamlining campaign, invoking "overreach" and the need to "rightsize." Although Trump harbors contradictory industrial policy impulses that tear holes in any streamlining drive, this new…
Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves

Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves

The crypto scene in 2025 is filled with stories of new projects, but few have reached the level of attention BlockDAG (BDAG) has captured. By securing global sports partnerships and running one of the most successful presales in recent years, BlockDAG has become one of the most talked-about projects in the market. With more than $396 million raised and over 25.5 billion BDAG coins sold, BlockDAG is achieving milestones that most projects never reach. The presale price was reset to $0.0013 during the BDAG Deployment Event, under a flat-rate model, ensuring fairness and simplicity for all buyers. This mix of strong financial traction, broad visibility, and active adoption is why BDAG has earned its place as one of the top trending crypto projects of 2025. Global Sports Deals Boost BlockDAG's Visibility One reason for BlockDAG's rise as a top-trending cryptocurrency in 2025 is its unique move into global sports. Unlike most presale projects, BlockDAG secured partnerships with leading sports franchises. In Europe, it partnered with football powerhouse Inter Milan, gaining exposure to one of the sport's largest global fan bases. In the United States, it expanded further with deals involving the Seattle Seawolves rugby team and the Seattle Orcas cricket franchise, tapping into two sports gaining traction in North America. These deals have put BlockDAG in front of millions of fans across stadium banners, jerseys, and media coverage. Instead of relying on traditional crypto promotion, BlockDAG entered mainstream sports, connecting with audiences outside of the crypto niche. This bold strategy has given the project visibility on a global stage, strengthening its position as a project with influence beyond the crypto community. The presale has raised more than $396 million and sold over 25.5 billion BDAG coins, making it one of the largest presales in the past seven years. These achievements highlight real momentum that goes beyond speculation. Adoption is also clear from its mining products. The X1 Miner app already has more than 2.5 million users mining up to 20 BDAG daily without technical barriers. Alongside this, more than 19,500 X-series miners have been sold, generating over $7.8 million in sales. These hardware options offer scalable mining for different levels of participation. Together, the app and hardware show that BlockDAG is already being used actively rather than just discussed. This early traction proves why the project is ranked as one of the top trending crypto stories of 2025. Analysts Predict $1 Target as BlockDAG’s Reach Grows Analysts view BlockDAG’s growth as more than a temporary presale surge. Its presale price has jumped from $0.001 to $0.0013 across 30 batches, marking a 2,900% increase. In the process, it raised more than $396 million and sold over 25.5 billion BDAG coins. These numbers reflect broad demand, but BlockDAG’s true strength comes from pairing financial success with cultural exposure. The project’s partnerships with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas push its visibility into stadiums, broadcasts, and fan communities worldwide. Few projects gain this level of recognition before launch, making BlockDAG a rare case of strong branding and adoption together. Based on these factors, analysts forecast BDAG could move toward $1 or higher in the future. Its unique combination of presale strength, mining adoption, and sports partnerships makes BlockDAG one of the top trending crypto projects with real staying power in 2025. Final Thoughts: BlockDAG Shapes the Path Ahead BlockDAG has built a record of achievement on three clear fronts. First, it raised more than $396 million in presale with over 25.5 billion coins sold. Second, it achieved adoption through millions of users on the X1 Miner app and thousands of X-series hardware miners sold. Third, it secured global sports deals with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas, pushing its name into mainstream culture. These combined results show that BlockDAG is not just attracting attention; it is creating measurable traction that supports long-term growth. Analysts now expect BDAG to reach $1 or more, reflecting confidence in its path forward. In 2025, this mix of presale strength, adoption, and global exposure places BlockDAG among the top trending crypto projects with the potential to define the market in the years ahead. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Breaking Records: BlockDAG Raises $396M and Gains Global Recognition Through Sports Deals with Inter Milan & Seattle Seawolves appeared first on 36Crypto.
