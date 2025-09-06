2025-09-09 Tuesday

SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Approval for STKE Trading September 9

The post SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Approval for STKE Trading September 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The company holds over 420,000 SOL tokens worth $61.32 million and operates validator nodes generating staking rewards. SOL Strategies gained 1,775% in 12 months while securing $500 million convertible funding with plans for $1 billion CAD raise. Trading begins September 9 on Nasdaq Global Select Market while maintaining CSE listing and discontinuing OTC operations. SOL Strategies Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., has secured approval from Nasdaq for listing its common shares on the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “STKE,” with trading set to commence on September 9, 2025. The Toronto-based company will maintain its existing listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “HODL” while discontinuing trading on the OTC Market, such as the OTCQB, where it previously traded under the symbol “CYFRF.” Current OTCQB shareholders need not take any action as their shares will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. SOL Strategies Becomes First Solana Treasury Company to Reach Nasdaq SOL Strategies has positioned itself as a publicly traded gateway to the Solana blockchain ecosystem, focusing on validator operations and strategic SOL token holdings. The company currently holds over 420,000 SOL tokens valued at approximately $61.32 million as of its June filing. CEO Leah Wald emphasized the significance of this milestone in the press release, stating that joining Nasdaq “aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract the institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure.” The listing represents validation for the entire Solana ecosystem, as SOL Strategies becomes the first Solana-focused treasury company to achieve Nasdaq status. The company operates through a three-pronged approach: direct SOL token acquisition, validator node operations for staking rewards, and strategic investments within the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies runs validator nodes that verify transactions and produce new blocks, earning rewards…
Killing the "Comfortable Singaporean": A Local Entrepreneur's Declaration of Cultural Resistance

Author: Eigen Moomin Compiled by: TechFlow We are the descendants of those brave people who gave up everything they had and migrated to this island, either fleeing war, seeking refuge from famine, or simply in pursuit of a better life. They built a functioning nation, a place that tamed chaos and gave us a well-ordered life. A life that allowed us to navigate the routine without having to do anything truly courageous. Sure, you still had to work hard, but we also became the first nation of immigrants to completely domesticate ourselves. We extinguished the ambition that had driven our ancestors, hungry and full of dreams, to cross oceans in pursuit of a better life. This is a prosperous land, and it has been for decades. Our people are industrious, hardworking, and well-educated. Our universities are nearly world-class, and will continue to improve. We are fortunate to be the only country in the world with a rational government and an efficient bureaucracy. Yet, after half a century of unremitting efforts, turning a barren land into fertile soil, where are our "crops"? Where are our local companies that we can proudly point to? Where are our "Ericsson" or "Nokia"? The way we refer to ourselves has changed with the times. From our earliest days as an "entrepôt," a trading hub connecting the wealth of China and India, to a "manufacturing base," where our labor carved silicon wafers and refined oil. Today, we've traded our factory uniforms for suits and lab coats, evolving from a "base" to a "hub"—a term for finance, biotech, and a host of other buzzwords favored by The Economist. While times have changed, the core relationship between Singaporeans and work remains unchanged. We remain the world's foremost compradors. As a service-oriented economy, we train young people to work in banks, funds, laboratories, and factories. We once served as intermediaries for Western companies, unlocking the wealth of the East, but now we serve as image packagers for Eastern companies, integrating them into a world still dominated by the West. The old "boss" has passed away, and a new "boss" has taken his place; he may look like us, but we are still his workers. As for those local small "bosses": Is there anyone who is truly worthy of admiration? Every so-called "success story" ultimately boils down to a kind of "rent-seeking" behavior. Here, you can make a lot of money by providing very little value. Find a new policy direction the government is enthusiastic about, set up a consulting firm, and promise to deliver on those buzzwords. Apply for government grants, do no real work, and simply give flashy speeches and hold "seminars." Or, if you're not good at speaking eloquently, source OEM products from China, slap your own brand on them, and sell them as a "local entrepreneur" at double the price. As for real estate tycoons, modern history has long since proven right against those who made their fortunes on land. Our brightest minds never try to invent—they're too smart to know it's too risky! We Singaporeans are smart enough to understand that the safest way to get a return on investment is to observe what others are doing and then do it better. We're good at math and intuitively know that the risk-reward ratio of starting a business is far lower than being an investment banker, consultant, lawyer, doctor, or software engineer, and the Sharpe Ratio of the latter is much higher—just look at this study: 90% of startups fail! And when that hollow feeling of “we are a nation without a corporate bastion to be proud of” strikes us, we write articles and make slick CNA documentaries explaining why we can’t innovate, so we can rest easy knowing we’ve at least diagnosed our problems so “professionally”. The problem, of course, is culture. It's always about culture. I could cite thousands of economists and commentators, hundreds of minds smarter than mine, but in the end it all comes down to that simple word: culture. Smart people Our education system is brutally cruel, rewarding those who consistently succeed while excluding those who are prone to failure. Those who commit the grave sin of botching even one exam must pay the price and are forced to take a long road in life in Singapore (except for those who are wealthy enough to pay for studying abroad, of course). By the time you finally get to college, you’ve already gone through two rounds of intensely competitive exams, each of which claims to give you the skills and knowledge necessary to survive in modern society. But in reality, the most important lesson they teach you is: don’t be the one who gets eliminated. Faced with such a system, the rational response is to strive tooth and nail to climb up, lest you be crushed by the "sawchipper" at the bottom. But when every test score determines your future, who can afford to do poorly at anything? The opportunity cost of doing an extra test or an hour in cram school is a side project that can't be continued, a skill unlearned, and another door closed to a long and uncertain future. It artificially confines an otherwise rich life to the pursuit of academic excellence, the ultimate goal of becoming a professional in a field that requires exceptional credentials to reap the rewards. Maybe you're one of the 1% who never suffered in school—lucky you! You had plenty of time to discover what you truly love and try new things. There are probably 50 people like you in each class. Half of them will join the government, have a glamorous career, and never see the light of day again. The other half will leave Singapore for the United States, never to return. Thankfully, the rest of us are still smart and hardworking enough, and our excellent educations have taught us how to solve any problem in the world for our bosses. But without great leaders to show the way, do we know what problems we want to solve on our own? Smart, tasteless people After 18 years of consistently excelling, you arrive at college and the script suddenly flips. Studying for A's and becoming a "jack of all trades" is no longer enough to qualify as "excellence." Now, you're expected to "follow your passion" and "create something meaningful." Of course, there's no time to waste on cultivating passion or a sense of meaning. There's even less time in college these days. The courses are harder, the people are smarter, and more motivated. So, you're forced to adapt to a new script, scrambling to learn how to perform on a new stage. You enroll in the university's entrepreneurship program and practice entrepreneurship yourself. You learn all the buzzwords and every presentation technique you need. You create engaging LinkedIn posts, exaggerating every major achievement. You help the university meet its key performance indicators (KPIs) to prove it's producing successful entrepreneurs as part of a government-sponsored entrepreneurship initiative. Once you complete your university-sponsored year-long internship in Silicon Valley, the mecca of startups, you'll add another shiny badge to your resume. Congratulations! You're now a certified entrepreneur. Note a subtle irony in Singapore: even the birth of entrepreneurs seems to be government-directed. This isn't a grassroots encouragement of ambitious eccentrics, but rather a carefully choreographed dance, with Type-A kids ticking boxes and completing tasks according to a script sent from across the ocean. Even those who perform well enough, even vaguely imitating entrepreneurial behavior, often execute on lackluster projects. "Uber for hawker centers," "Amazon for Singapore," "another tutoring marketplace," "another HDB rental property platform." Where's the ambition? Why do these ideas always stop there? Give a Singaporean a few hundred thousand dollars and he'll build a tuition center. Localize, spin off, and extract value from existing problems rather than trying to solve any. A smart, tasteful, and faithless person At some point, your tastes improve, maybe a few years into your career, maybe during college, and you realize you can spot the bullshit that's all around us. The problem is, you have all these brilliant ideas and observations, but they're trapped by layers of self-sabotage. You need absolute certainty to even speak, and even then, every idea comes pre-packaged with a corresponding rebuttal. You avoid conversations where you might be challenged; you remain silent in meetings unless you're absolutely certain; you retreat from discussions where someone might know more than you do. There's a widespread social shyness about expressing opinions, even the simplest ones. The primary consequence is that we end up missing countless opportunities to do interesting things. When you present yourself to the world, even if imperfectly, you allow others to shape your image, your beliefs, and your interests. When someone needs help with something or needs advice, the first person they think of is often someone who already exists in the world. If you don't write or express yourself, you exclude yourself and may even be ignored. Our shyness leads us to minimize our exposure, and this is the little tragedy of transmission that we all ultimately experience every day. The deeper tragedy is that this is the core reason we remain compradors. Not only is our biggest dream to work for a foreign company or implement someone else's ideas, but it's because we don't believe our own ideas deserve unconditional recognition. We've been so thoroughly trained to yield, hesitate, and avoid mistakes that we've lost our fundamental faith in our own observational abilities. I hope we can change this. I hope we can be comfortable with our fears, make mistakes, and speak out loudly for our convictions. The ultimate goal is to gain autonomy in our actions, to stop being compradors and start controlling our own destinies. But autonomy in action requires autonomy in thought—the conviction that when you see something, you see it, it matters, and that you will speak out unapologetically. Without this basic belief, we will always be compradors. We know everything but have no right to decide anything. A person with intelligence, taste, and faith, but no will I'm deeply afraid of becoming someone who can only survive within the Singapore system, afraid of being over-specialized to the point where I can thrive only in this environment and wither elsewhere. I believe I'm smart enough to do what I want; I have the taste to discern what's important; I even have enough confidence in my observations to write this, perhaps overly pretentious, article for the world to read. But did I have the will to act on it? How many hours had I spent pondering these questions, endless lunches and coffees with friends, all agreeing that “something had to change, by someone”? I've come to realize this: You can't wait for others to change Singapore. Everything you enjoy now—even this behemoth you treat like a god, the government you curse when you fail and pray to when you need it—is because someone spent their entire life building it. If you hate the way things are, either take action yourself or stop pretending that complaining will solve the problem. Doing anything hard requires sacrifice, especially when the alternative—a comfortable life in Singapore—will almost certainly make you happier. But I hope to stop dreaming of the good life everyone else aspires to and start dreaming of the hard life I'm willing to endure. In that life, I'll stop being a Singaporean who lives a comfortable life and doesn't dare to promise anything, and become someone who believes in my ability to create anything I imagine and ultimately achieve it. For the first 22 years of my life, I followed a predetermined trajectory: attending the right school, having the right ambitions, pursuing the right goals. In college, like everyone else, I spent my summers interning at major tech companies, hoping to finally land that coveted position. I had everything every successful Singaporean dreams of: a good job with a high salary and the ability to live comfortably outside of work. But I turned it down and tried my luck in San Francisco. I traded my senior year of college—a carefree time spent partying and having fun with friends—for weekend work in an unfamiliar city, where I was alone and knew very few people. I had a partner I loved deeply, and I knew we would spend our lives together, but I chose to spend the next few years separated from them by an ocean. I write this not for show, not to earn your admiration for the sacrifices I made for my "struggle"—braver people than I have sacrificed far more for far less. Rather, I write this because I am proud of the one and only act of bravery I ever experienced: meeting that "comfortable Singaporean" on the road and then killing him. Empty talk is useless, and you have no reason to believe me. But when I come back, I will create something worth sacrificing ten years of my life for.
Leni Riefenstahl Documentary Shines Damning Light On Nazi Filmmaker

The post Leni Riefenstahl Documentary Shines Damning Light On Nazi Filmmaker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. German film maker Leni Riefenstahl (1902 – 2003) and cameraman Walter Frentz being wheeled along by an assistant at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images If anyone in Germany had the ability to tailor their image and avoid retribution following the devastating carnage of World War II, it was Leni Riefenstahl. As a seasoned filmmaker and chief propagandist for the ruthless Nazi regime, she not only knew how to spin a captivating yarn, but also how to execute it in such a way — adjusting the frame, coaching performances, editing out pieces here and there — until it possessed a dangerous power to manipulate human thoughts and emotions. Riefenstahl had proved as much with Triumph of the Will (1935) and Olympia (1938), a pair of cinematic propaganda coups blessed by that preeminent manipulator of truth and head of the Nazi lie factory: Joseph Goebbels. When the fascist dictatorship founded on grotesque principles of anti-Semitism and racial purity fell before advancing Allied forces in early May of 1945, Riefenstahl claimed she knew nothing of the unspeakable Nazi atrocities that resulted in the death of 11 million people, six million of them Jews (these crimes against humanity are, of course, collectively known as the Holocaust). After several rounds of denazification trials, Riefenstahl received the designation of Follower/Fellow Traveler (Mitläufer). The second-best level after Exonerated, or non-incriminated persons (Entlastete), those dubbed Mitläufer faced mild repercussions, which included everything from a fine to a temporary employment ban. A slap on the wrist, in other words. Adolph Hitler gives a Nazi salute, as German men and women look on and laugh. (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Corbis/VCG via Getty Images It seems almost laughably absurd that someone who moved in the highest echelons of the Third Reich,…
Crypto.com Expands Access to DeFi – Launches Web-Based On-Chain Staking On Platform

With on-chain staking now available on Crypto.com, users can get more than 19% p.a on stacking 30+ popular tokens including $ETH, $SOL, and $CRO.
Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win for Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out

BitcoinWorld Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win for Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out The financial world is buzzing with significant news: Robinhood, the popular U.S. stock and crypto trading app, is set to join the prestigious S&P 500 index on September 22, as reported by CoinDesk. This monumental Robinhood S&P 500 inclusion marks a pivotal moment, not just for the company, but for the broader cryptocurrency landscape, further cementing digital assets within mainstream finance. However, not all crypto-related entities shared in this success, with one prominent strategy missing out. What Does S&P 500 Inclusion Mean for Robinhood? Becoming part of the S&P 500 is more than just a listing; it is a powerful symbol of legitimacy and market prominence. The S&P 500 index tracks the performance of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States, representing a significant portion of the total U.S. stock market value. For Robinhood, this inclusion brings several key benefits: Enhanced Visibility: Being part of such a widely followed index dramatically increases Robinhood’s exposure to institutional and retail investors alike. Increased Investment Flow: Many index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to mirror the S&P 500. Consequently, these funds will automatically buy Robinhood shares, leading to increased demand and potentially more stable valuations. Credibility and Trust: Inclusion signals that Robinhood meets rigorous financial and operational standards, boosting investor confidence and market credibility. This development is a testament to Robinhood’s growth and its established position within the financial ecosystem. It also highlights the evolving nature of traditional indices to include companies that cater to modern investment trends, including cryptocurrency. How Does Robinhood’s S&P 500 Inclusion Impact the Crypto Market? Robinhood’s entry into the S&P 500 is particularly significant for the cryptocurrency space. It brings the total number of crypto-related companies in the index to three, joining industry giants like Coinbase and Block (formerly Square). This growing representation underscores a critical trend: Mainstream Legitimacy: Each new inclusion of a crypto-linked company in a major index further validates digital assets as a legitimate and integral part of the global financial system. Broader Investor Exposure: Institutional investors who might have previously shied away from direct crypto investments can now gain indirect exposure through companies like Robinhood within their diversified portfolios. Normalizing Digital Assets: This move helps to normalize cryptocurrency trading and ownership, potentially encouraging more traditional investors to explore the digital asset market. The collective presence of these companies within the S&P 500 suggests that the line between traditional finance and the crypto world is increasingly blurring, paving the way for greater integration and innovation. The Curious Case of Strategy: A Puzzling Omission Amidst Criteria? While Robinhood celebrates its inclusion, the report also noted that a company referred to as ‘Strategy’ was not included in the latest rebalancing, despite reportedly meeting all the requirements for inclusion. This detail raises questions about the selection process and the competitive landscape within the financial technology sector. S&P Dow Jones Indices, which manages the S&P 500, uses a committee to make decisions on index additions and removals. While quantitative factors like market capitalization, liquidity, and profitability are crucial, qualitative factors can also play a role. The specific reasons for ‘Strategy’s’ omission are not detailed, but it highlights the intense competition and the discretionary nature of such high-profile index decisions. For other companies vying for similar recognition, this serves as a reminder that meeting basic criteria does not always guarantee inclusion, and the path to mainstream acceptance can be complex and challenging. Actionable Insights for Investors After Robinhood’s S&P 500 Inclusion For investors, this development offers several insights into the evolving market: Diversification Opportunities: The increasing presence of crypto-related companies in major indices provides new avenues for diversified exposure to the digital asset economy through traditional stock investments. Market Trends: This signals a continued trend towards the institutionalization and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. Investors should observe how these companies perform within the index. Regulatory Environment: As more crypto-linked firms join traditional indices, the regulatory landscape will likely continue to adapt, potentially bringing more clarity and stability to the crypto market. Understanding these shifts can help investors make more informed decisions about their portfolios, balancing traditional assets with exposure to the rapidly growing digital economy. In conclusion, the Robinhood S&P 500 inclusion is a landmark event for the financial sector, underscoring the undeniable integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream investment vehicles. While it’s a significant win for Robinhood and the broader crypto market, the omission of ‘Strategy’ reminds us of the competitive and nuanced nature of index selection. This move undoubtedly paves the way for a more intertwined future between traditional finance and digital assets, promising exciting developments for investors and the market as a whole. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the S&P 500 index? The S&P 500 is a stock market index that represents the performance of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. It is widely regarded as one of the best gauges of large-cap U.S. equities and the overall health of the U.S. stock market. Why is Robinhood’s inclusion significant for crypto? Robinhood’s S&P 500 inclusion is significant because it further legitimizes cryptocurrency within mainstream finance. As a major platform for crypto trading, its presence in a top index increases institutional exposure and helps normalize digital assets for a broader investor base. Which other crypto-related companies are already in the S&P 500? With Robinhood’s addition, there will be three crypto-related companies in the S&P 500: Coinbase, Block (formerly Square), and now Robinhood. What does Robinhood’s S&P 500 inclusion mean for its investors? For Robinhood investors, inclusion in the S&P 500 typically means increased visibility, enhanced liquidity for shares, and potential for more stable stock performance due to automatic buying by index funds. It also boosts the company’s credibility. Why was ‘Strategy’ not included despite meeting requirements? While the exact reasons for ‘Strategy’s’ omission are not publicly detailed, S&P Dow Jones Indices’ committee considers both quantitative and qualitative factors for index selection. Even if a company meets basic criteria, other strategic considerations or discretionary decisions by the committee can influence the final outcome. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant news on the evolving crypto landscape. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency market’s institutional adoption. This post Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win for Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Ethereum ICO Whale Awakens, Stakes $645 Million ETH

The post Ethereum ICO Whale Awakens, Stakes $645 Million ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief An Ethereum ICO whale from 2015 moved $645 million worth of ETH from three wallets to a staking service. The whale still holds $1.1 billion in ETH. A Myriad Linea prediction market shows more than 70% of respondents believing that ETH will hit $5,000 by year’s end. An Ethereum whale that scooped up one million ETH during the ICO in 2015 has moved $645 million worth of funds from three wallets to a staking service, onchain data shows. The whale movement was initially spotted by EmberCN. The account noted that the whale appears to still hold $1.1 billion worth of ETH after having initially acquired one million ETH in the ICO. In recent months, investor optimism about Ethereum has soared following the passage of crypto regulation that should benefit the network, and amid rapidly growing institutional interest in the asset that has fueled massive inflows into ETH exchange-traded funds.  Ethereum was recently trading just below $4,300, down slightly over the past 24 hours, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko, but it set a record high last month above $4,900 and is up more than 71% over the past three months. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt parent company DASTAN, are still confident that Ethereum will climb above $5,000 with 73% of them thinkingETH will surpass that milestone before 2026.  ﻿ With the Bureau of Labor Statistics nonfarm payroll report showing a negative result for the first time since 2020, the odds of a September rate cut have risen and risk-on assets are pumping, Max Shannon, senior research associate at Bitwise, told Decrypt.  “Risk-on assets have screamed higher, as the DXY and USTs tank,” he said. “Not only did the jobs print come in lower than Wall Street estimates—it also showed that the prior month’s numbers…
Hyperliquid Plans USDH Launch, HYPE Token Price Jumps 3%

TLDR Hyperliquid announced that validators will vote on who can launch its native stablecoin USDH. The governance vote for USDH will take place fully onchain after the next network upgrade. Teams must submit proposals with user addresses in the Hyperliquid Discord to be considered for deployment rights. The USDH ticker is reserved and intended to [...] The post Hyperliquid Plans USDH Launch, HYPE Token Price Jumps 3% appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP Treasury Firm Webus May Unlock Access to 60 Million Users, Here's How

The post XRP Treasury Firm Webus May Unlock Access to 60 Million Users, Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Webus International partnered with Air China to enable XRP payment. The deal set the stage for XRP payments in travel, loyalty, and cross-border services. Ripple Labs supported compliance and settlement tools to expand XRP’s global use. Webus International announced a deal with Air China to reach more than 60 million PhoenixMiles members. Notably, this will set the stage for future XRP payment use in travel and loyalty programs. The partnership linked blockchain settlement with one of China’s largest airlines. Webus Pushes XRP Through Air China Deal In a major update, Webus International confirmed a partnership with Air China, one of the leading airlines in China. The agreement gave Webus direct access to PhoenixMiles, the airline’s loyalty program with over 60 million members. Notably, the move aimed to prepare for XRP-based payments in global travel. By adding blockchain settlement, Webus said it wanted to reduce delays and extra costs often seen in cross-border payments. Using XRP could cut transaction times to seconds and lower expenses for both airlines and passengers. The Webus-Air China XRP Deal | Source: RippleXity The company said it chose XRP because of its speed and scalability. Airline tickets, loyalty redemptions, and other purchases often require large volumes of transactions. XRP was seen as fit for that scale. Webus also stressed the importance of regulatory approval. The firm said it was working with financial institutions, Ripple’s enterprise network, and regional regulators to make sure its services followed local rules. For Air China, the partnership offered a chance to make PhoenixMiles more competitive. Accepting blockchain payments could attract frequent travelers and create new options for loyalty rewards. It could also support the airline’s broader digital shift. Future plans included expanding XRP payments to other travel services tied to PhoenixMiles. This might include hotels, duty-free shops, and transport…
How The Venus Protocol Whale Lost Over $13 Million

The post How The Venus Protocol Whale Lost Over $13 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earlier this week, crypto whale Kuan Sun shared his detailed experience of being targeted by a sophisticated phishing attack on his X account. This story serves as a stark warning to all investors, as he lost and then recovered $13.5 million. As the digital asset ecosystem expands, so does the risk of hacking. How can investors prevent massive losses? A Seemingly Harmless Meeting That Became a Nightmare Sponsored A phishing attack on Tuesday robbed Kuan Sun, a user of the decentralized lending platform Venus Protocol, of his cryptocurrency. However, thanks to the swift response and cooperation of the Venus Protocol team, he was able to recover the stolen funds. The elaborate attack began in April 2025 at the Hong Kong Wanxiang Conference. There, a mutual friend introduced Sun to someone who claimed to be a representative for Stack’s Asia Business Development. This kind of networking is common in the crypto space, and they added each other on Telegram. On August 29, the so-called “BD” requested a simple Zoom meeting. Sun joined late and noticed that there was no sound in the room. A pop-up message on his webpage read, “Your microphone needs an update.” Confused, Sun clicked the upgrade button—a fatal mistake that set the trap. Sun later realized the hackers were not acting on the fly. He said the highly customized attack had been in motion since Monday, targeting him specifically. Sponsored X Post From the Victim After the “update,” he started seeing strange messages on his computer. The Chrome browser would close abnormally, and a “Restore tabs?” message would pop up. Suspecting nothing, Sun continued his routine and accessed Venus Protocol through his browser. There, he proceeded to perform a withdrawal, a task he had done countless times before. Shortly after, his computer slowed down, his Google account…
Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know

The post Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a big step into a new area of decentralized finance, making it part of a cross-chain lending and borrowing market. This latest move was made possible by an integration with Chainlink (LINK) and a new listing on Folks Finance.  Shiba Ibu Official Announcement Confirms Cross-Chain Lending Launch The news was confirmed directly by SHIB’s official account on X. The team said that SHIB is now available for lending and borrowing on Folks Finance. Following the announcement, token holders can participate in new financial activity by depositing the tokens to earn yields or using them as collateral across different blockchains. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has enabled Shiba Inu to function as a cross-chain token. By adopting CCIP, SHIB is no longer limited to one network and avoids the liquidity trap on separate chains. With the integration, digital assets can be transferred seamlessly between blockchains, supporting lending and borrowing within a single, interconnected system. According to the official announcement, the CCIP protocol resolves the liquidity issue of liquidity fragmentation. Using Chainlink’s technology, SHIB has entered a new stage where it can serve as part of the cross-chain DeFi market. This key move makes the token the first memecoin to join Folks Finance’s lending markets. In the announcement, the SHIB team also said that incentives for depositors were already active. Depositors and users who add SHIB tokens to Folks Finance can immediately participate in the program and benefit from the new market structure. Folks Finance Hails Shiba Inu As First Memecoin In Cross-Chain Markets Folks Finance also shared the development on its official X account. The platform described the Shiba Inu token as “the first memecoin with cross-chain lending markets.” This description shows the significance of the listing because no other memecoin has reached this level of…
