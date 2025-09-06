2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Anthropic Settles Book Copyright Lawsuit For $1.5 Billion

Anthropic Settles Book Copyright Lawsuit For $1.5 Billion

The post Anthropic Settles Book Copyright Lawsuit For $1.5 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic will pay $1.5 billion to settle a lawsuit from a group of book authors and publishers, according to a filing, marking the largest U.S. copyright settlement of all time. Claude is a language model developed by Anthropic (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Anthropic, which did not admit wrongdoing in the case, will pay around $3,000 for each of the approximately 500,000 books covered by the settlement. The settlement comes after several book authors and publishers accused Anthropic of copyright infringement, alleging the company pirated literary works to train its AI chatbot, Claude. The settlement keeps Anthropic from litigation regarding the alleged piracy and copyright violations. If Anthropic fought the case and lost, it may have cost the company multiple billions of dollars, legal analyst Wolters Kluwer told the Associated Press. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “In June, the District Court issued a landmark ruling on AI development and copyright law, finding that Anthropic’s approach to training AI models constitutes fair use,” Aparna Sridhar, deputy general counsel for Anthropic, said in a statement. “Today’s settlement, if approved, will resolve the plaintiffs’ remaining legacy claims.” What To Watch For A district judge will review the settlement terms in a hearing scheduled for Monday. Big Number $183 billion. That is Anthropic’s latest valuation following its $13 billion Series F funding round on Tuesday. Key Background Anthropic was sued by book authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson last year in what became a landmark copyright case regarding AI chatbot training. This summer, a judge ruled Anthropic’s use…
SynFutures
F$0.006551+0.81%
Union
U$0.01006-9.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:00
Részesedés
5 Cryptos That Could Become Big Names in the Next 5 Years

5 Cryptos That Could Become Big Names in the Next 5 Years

Every cycle turns quiet builders into household names. Ethereum, Solana, and XRP started as niche bets before gaining mass recognition. As 2025 matures, investors are asking which smaller projects could step into the spotlight over the next five years. The likely winners pair real technical edge with compelling narratives, strong communities, and improving liquidity. Modular […] Continue Reading: 5 Cryptos That Could Become Big Names in the Next 5 Years
RealLink
REAL$0.06073-0.01%
XRP
XRP$2.9373+1.94%
Edge
EDGE$0.36171--%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:00
Részesedés
Best Presale Coins to Buy in 2025. BlockDAG PEPENODE, BEST, & SUBBD Lead the Pack

Best Presale Coins to Buy in 2025. BlockDAG PEPENODE, BEST, & SUBBD Lead the Pack

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-presale-coins-in-2025-blockdag-pepenode-subbd-best/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463+6.44%
HashPack
PACK$0.01754+2.33%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:00
Részesedés
Wall Street giants now expect 3 rate cuts from the Fed between September and November

Wall Street giants now expect 3 rate cuts from the Fed between September and November

Wall Street’s biggest players have flipped their rate cut bets after another weak jobs report hammered expectations. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Oxford Economics now all expect the Fed to cut rates three times between September and November. According to Kalshi, the probability of a 25 basis point cut at the September 17 meeting […]
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000223+2.19%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06339-4.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00666-3.47%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 07:59
Részesedés
Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin Plans, HYPE Jumps 3% Intraday

Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin Plans, HYPE Jumps 3% Intraday

The post Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin Plans, HYPE Jumps 3% Intraday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin proposal awaits on-chain validator voting approval, following the platform’s standard governance process. HYPE token surged 3.4% to $47 following the announcement, demonstrating strong market confidence in the project’s direction. Dual-token stablecoin architectures offer enhanced transparency by separating peg maintenance from yield generation mechanisms. Prominent decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has unveiled plans to launch USDH, its proposed native dollar-pegged stablecoin, driving 3% intraday gains for HYPE. The exchange confirmed via its official Discord channel that USDH’s proposal is now subject to validator vote before moving forward, similar to its asset delisting process. HYPERLIQUID IS RELEASING $USDH A Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin. pic.twitter.com/9oonRulXZD — 800.HL (@degennQuant) September 5, 2025 Voting will take place directly on-chain at the first level, giving validators authority to approve the design and select the development team. Hyperliquid Price Action on September 5, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap Despite the buzz, USDH is not yet listed on Hyperliquid’s official site, leaving traders waiting for official confirmation. Still, the markets reacted positively as HYPE rose 3.4% on the daily chart, trading as high as $47 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data. Tether Co-founder’s Project Shows Decentralized Stablecoin Model Since President Trump signed the Genius Act into law in July 2025, top players USDC and USDT have seen on-chain supplies hit new peaks, while attracting high-profile new entrants like Trump-backed WLFI’s USD1, and US Banking Giant JP Morgan, which also moved to launch their own stablecoin-like token, JPMD. However, Hyperliquid’s proposal shows investors want decentralized stablecoins that do more than just peg to the dollar. The USTT, YLD, and STBL stablecoins founded by STBL, a decentralized stablecoin protocol chaired by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins, offer a working model for new dual-purpose tokens. The future of finance isn’t just about tokenization. It’s about building the…
Threshold
T$0.01622+0.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.536+0.54%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2041-11.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:59
Részesedés
XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms

XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms

The post XRP, SOL Seen Moving 4% as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Jobs Report Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market awaits the U.S. nonfarm payrolls release for insights on the how the Federal Reserve might act on interest rates, implied volatility indexes point to moderate price volatility in major cryptocurrencies. At press time, Volmex’s annualized bitcoin BTC$110,657.30 one-day implied volatility index was 43.80. That means a 24-hour expected price swing of 2.29%. The indexes for ether (ETH), XRP XRP$2.8187 and SOL (SOL) suggested price swings of 3.7%, 4%, and 4.86%, respectively. Analysts said that a hotter-than-expected jobs report could weaken the case for rapid Fed rate cuts, sending risk assets lower. Derivatives Positioning Ether’s open interest in USDT and dollar-denominated perpetual contracts on major exchanges declined to 1.93 million ETH, a four-week low. This capital outflow raises questions about the sustainability of ETH’s nearly 18% gain over the period. Except for LINK and BTC, open interest declined across the top 10 tokens. OI in major Solana perpetuals slipped below 11 million SOL, threatening to invalidate the four-week uptrend. BTC futures activity on the CME remains subdued, but options are heating up, with open interest rising to 47.23K BTC, the highest since April. The notional OI has risen to $5.21 billion, the most since November. Some traders have been buying cheap out-of-the-money puts, prepping for a potential hotter-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. Consistent with trends on offshore exchanges, Ether’s futures open interest on the CME slipped below 2 million ETH, while the three-month annualized premium rose from 5% to 7%. On Deribit, BTC puts continue to trade at a premium to calls across all tenors, pointing to downside concerns. The seven-day volatility risk premium has retraced nearly to zero, suggesting that the implied volatility for seven days is now roughly equal to the realized volatility. In other words, investors aren’t expecting a premium to hedge against…
Threshold
T$0.01622+0.24%
Union
U$0.01006-9.53%
Solana
SOL$211.46+1.91%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:58
Részesedés
Indomobil rolls out blockchain-based education for 50,000 students across Indonesia

Indomobil rolls out blockchain-based education for 50,000 students across Indonesia

The post Indomobil rolls out blockchain-based education for 50,000 students across Indonesia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Indonesian students will now receive onchain credentials through Space and Time’s decentralized network. The initiative replaces cash payments and banking intermediaries with direct SXT token transactions. Students and schools benefit from verifiable data trails for both coursework and tuition transfers. A blockchain-powered approach to education access in Indonesia Indomobil Group is launching a new blockchain-based initiative aimed at making education more accessible and verifiable for tens of thousands of students across Indonesia. In partnership with the Space and Time Foundation, the Indonesian conglomerate plans to onboard over 50,000 students onto a platform where coursework credentials and tuition payments are recorded directly onchain. At the core of the initiative is SXT Chain, a decentralized data platform that will store proof of course completion, allowing students to securely present their academic credentials to future employers or higher education institutions. The use of blockchain technology is expected to create a new standard of transparency for student achievements. Tuition payments, which have historically required in-person cash transactions or third-party banking intermediaries, will now be handled with Space and Time’s native SXT token. These tokens enable parents and students to pay schools directly, simplifying the process and removing reliance on traditional financial infrastructure—an important shift in a country where many remain unbanked. Cutting out intermediaries in education financing The rollout of this new system transforms the legacy payment model that once placed the burden of coordination on schools and families. With SXT as the underlying payment method, tuition can be sent peer-to-peer and verified instantly. Each transaction, from enrollment to course completion, is logged onchain through Space and Time’s backend, making it fully auditable. “Indomobil has always believed in building long-term infrastructure that supports national development. Education is a critical part of that. Our partnership with Space and Time and MakeInfinite Labs allows…
Space and Time
SXT$0.0844+5.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076-0.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.17%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:54
Részesedés
Belarus’ Lukashenko pushes to fast-track crypto regulation

Belarus’ Lukashenko pushes to fast-track crypto regulation

The post Belarus’ Lukashenko pushes to fast-track crypto regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is urging government officials to speed up the process of cryptocurrency regulation.  The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency industry in Belarus has led its President to urge for more precise and comprehensive rules. Lukashenko pushes Belarusian regulators to speed up crypto regulation Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered government officials to urgently finalize rules for regulating digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a government conference on the development of the digital economy, Lukashenko emphasized the need for clear oversight systems and transparent standards to guide the country’s crypto sector. He stated that the cryptocurrency industry, though it was full of opportunities, was developing faster than the country’s legislation. “The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere,” Lukashenko said. He added that regulation is necessary because the field is still relatively new for Belarus, despite earlier efforts to regulate it. Back in 2023, Lukashenko gave initial instructions to create comprehensive rules for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, he pointed out that he has yet to see approved documents on his desk. At present, the Hi-Tech Park oversees the creation, issuance, sale, and purchase of tokens in Belarus, operating under Ordinance No. 8, which originally functioned as the foundation of the country’s digital economy. Lukashenko acknowledged that while this system has been valuable, it no longer fully addresses the challenges posed by the industry’s rapid expansion. Investor protection concerns An unscheduled inspection the State Control Committee found and highlighted several problems in the operation of cryptocurrency platforms in Belarus. The findings showed that the sector still requires “finer tuning.” According to Lukashenko, violations were found in the registration of financial transactions. He said that a key concern is the outflow…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076-0.58%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0702+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463+6.44%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:51
Részesedés
BREAKING: Saylor’s Strategy Misses S&P 500 Inclusion, Robinhood Takes Spotlight

BREAKING: Saylor’s Strategy Misses S&P 500 Inclusion, Robinhood Takes Spotlight

In a surprising move, Robinhood (HOOD), the US-based cryptocurrency trading platform, has been approved for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, which represents the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States.  This announcement, made by S&P Dow Jones Indices, has sent ripples through the community, particularly given the recent speculation surrounding the potential […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+3.26%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+0.51%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000024-17.24%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 07:50
Részesedés
Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

The post Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko pressed his government to introduce tougher regulation for the crypto industry, local media reported on Sept. 5. According to the report, Lukashenko warned that lax oversight was undermining investor security and the state’s economic interests. The President delivered the rebuke during a high-level government conference after a state audit found that about half of all citizen investments sent to foreign crypto platforms fail to return. The inspection, carried out by the State Control Committee, also uncovered violations in how domestic platforms register financial operations. Push for regulatory overhaul The President said he had ordered a comprehensive framework for digital tokens and crypto as far back as 2023, but no binding legislation has reached his desk until now. The country has also initiated plans to create a central bank digital currency tied to the Russian ruble. He criticized the government for allowing “digital life” to outpace the law, urging officials to finalize regulations that guarantee financial stability while protecting investors. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Currently, digital asset activity in Belarus falls under the Hi-Tech Park, a special economic zone governed by Ordinance No. 8. The framework, introduced to foster the country’s IT sector, sets the legal foundation for token creation and trading. Lukashenko acknowledged the framework but said it was insufficient and signalled that traditional state agencies would soon play a larger role in the sector’s oversight. Balancing security and investment The measures Lukashenko outlined focus on creating transparent rules for market participants, including safeguards that ensure funds remain within the country. At the same time, he stressed the importance of allowing legitimate local businesses and foreign investors to continue operating…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04398-4.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463+6.44%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:50
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant