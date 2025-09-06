Belarus’ Lukashenko pushes to fast-track crypto regulation

The post Belarus’ Lukashenko pushes to fast-track crypto regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is urging government officials to speed up the process of cryptocurrency regulation. The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency industry in Belarus has led its President to urge for more precise and comprehensive rules. Lukashenko pushes Belarusian regulators to speed up crypto regulation Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered government officials to urgently finalize rules for regulating digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a government conference on the development of the digital economy, Lukashenko emphasized the need for clear oversight systems and transparent standards to guide the country’s crypto sector. He stated that the cryptocurrency industry, though it was full of opportunities, was developing faster than the country’s legislation. “The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere,” Lukashenko said. He added that regulation is necessary because the field is still relatively new for Belarus, despite earlier efforts to regulate it. Back in 2023, Lukashenko gave initial instructions to create comprehensive rules for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, he pointed out that he has yet to see approved documents on his desk. At present, the Hi-Tech Park oversees the creation, issuance, sale, and purchase of tokens in Belarus, operating under Ordinance No. 8, which originally functioned as the foundation of the country’s digital economy. Lukashenko acknowledged that while this system has been valuable, it no longer fully addresses the challenges posed by the industry’s rapid expansion. Investor protection concerns An unscheduled inspection the State Control Committee found and highlighted several problems in the operation of cryptocurrency platforms in Belarus. The findings showed that the sector still requires “finer tuning.” According to Lukashenko, violations were found in the registration of financial transactions. He said that a key concern is the outflow…