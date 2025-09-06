2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Mets Ship Struggling Pitching Star Kodai Senga To Minor Leagues

Mets Ship Struggling Pitching Star Kodai Senga To Minor Leagues

The post Mets Ship Struggling Pitching Star Kodai Senga To Minor Leagues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Erstwhile ace Kodai Senga, struggling over recent weeks, has been sent to Triple-A Syracuse by the playoff-hopeful New York Mets. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images An ancient baseball adage says, “It’s not what you’ve done for me, it’s what you’ve done for me lately.” With that saying in mind, the New York Mets have sent their erstwhile ace to the minor leagues. Kodai Senga, starting pitcher for the team in the first game of the 2024 National League playoffs, was optioned to Syracuse to make roster room for rookie Brandon Sproat, who will make his big-league bow Sunday. Senga will still receive full pay on the guaranteed five-year, $75 million contract he signed on Dec. 11, 2022 after spending 11 seasons in Japan’s major leagues. That contract stipulated he could not be sent to the minors without his consent. The pitcher was included in multiple discussions about the possibility before the move was announced, according to Andy Martino of SNY, the team’s broadcast outlet. He said he felt “respected by the process” and did not lose face when the news was announced. Two-Week Stint Senga will now be required to spend at least 15 days at the Triple-A level while trying to recapture his former form. He was an All-Star as a rookie in 2023, when he went 12-7 with a 2.98 earned run average while making 29 starts. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza escorts struggling Kodai Senga off the mound as a Japanese interpreter follows. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images The following season, however, he suffered a right shoulder capsule strain in spring training, triceps inflammation and nerve issues, and also a left calf strain — suffered in a game against the arch-rival Atlanta Braves in his only start of the season on July 26. Rusty after…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0702+0.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234+3.17%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:09
Részesedés
Trump names Hassett, Waller, and Warsh as his final 3 picks to lead the Fed

Trump names Hassett, Waller, and Warsh as his final 3 picks to lead the Fed

President Donald Trump has confirmed today that Kevin Hassett, Christopher Waller, and Kevin Warsh are the final three candidates he’s considering to run the Fed. Speaking to reporters in the Oval, Trump said, “You could say those are the top three,” while making clear he’s not waiting around to change the direction of the central bank. The comment came as the president continues his push to replace Jerome Powell, whose term as chair of the Fed ends in May. This update comes from Reuters, which also noted that Trump, while already leaning toward a specific name, plans to carry out formal interviews. That hasn’t stopped him from signaling who he’s favoring. He’s said multiple times that Powell won’t be renominated, and that decision has now turned into a full search operation. The president blames Powell’s refusal to cut rates for the weak August jobs report and has accused him of slowing the economy. Scott leads search while attacking Fed policies Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was initially thought to be a possible replacement himself, has removed his name from consideration. Speaking Friday, Scott said, “I’m the only person on the planet who does not want the job.” Instead, he’s managing the replacement process. According to Bloomberg, the interviews to find Powell’s replacement began Friday, although there’s no official confirmation yet on who is participating. Scott isn’t just organizing interviews. He’s also taking aim at the Fed’s authority. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, he called for a full nonpartisan review of how the Fed operates. That includes monetary policy, staffing, regulation, and how it communicates with the public. He argued that the Fed should stop overseeing banks and pull back on actions that affect markets, like bond buying in non-emergency situations. In a separate article published in The International Economy, Scott went further, claiming the Fed has been responsible for worsening inflation, helping the wealthy while hurting working-class Americans, and making housing more expensive. He also accused the central bank of misusing taxpayer money, citing expenses like renovations and its internal police. These are all claims the Fed has denied, but Scott insisted that his goal is to restore independence at the institution. This all happens as Powell, originally appointed in 2018, faces pressure from Trump to step aside. Trump has repeatedly said Powell should have slashed rates this year and pushed his allies into key positions inside the Fed to make that happen. The three finalists — Hassett, Waller, and Warsh — are seen as more aligned with Trump’s views on interest rates and economic management. Cook fights removal while Miran pledges unpaid leave Trump’s actions aren’t limited to Powell. He’s also trying to remove Lisa Cook, another Fed governor, after accusing her of mortgage fraud. Lisa denies the charges and is taking legal action to block the move. For now, she remains in her position. The White House has not commented on how that process will move forward, but Trump appears determined to push her out. Meanwhile, Trump’s pick to fill an actual vacant Fed seat, Stephen Miran, testified this week at his nomination hearing. He told the Senate that he would take unpaid leave from his role as economic advisor at the White House if confirmed. That move is meant to avoid conflicts of interest, though Democrats have questioned whether that’s enough. They argue that anyone closely tied to the president may still lack the independence expected of Fed officials. Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14574-0.99%
MemeCore
M$1.93498+5.44%
Threshold
T$0.0162+0.12%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:06
Részesedés
Biggest Celebrities Attending 2025 U.S. Open Days 9-12

Biggest Celebrities Attending 2025 U.S. Open Days 9-12

The post Biggest Celebrities Attending 2025 U.S. Open Days 9-12 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emma Roberts in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA The 2025 U.S. Open attracted more big-name celebrities in its second week of play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. During the U.S. Open Days 6-8, Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, LL Cool J and Justin Theroux were among the big stars in the stands. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers During fan week and Round 1 last weekend, several more celebrities took in the matches, including Jeff Goldblum, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Michael Che, Maria Sharapova, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joy Sunday. Below are more photos from the U.S. Open from Days 9-12. The U.S. Open – the fourth and final event in the 2025 Grand Slam of Tennis – wraps up on Sept. 8. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took in matches earlier in the week as well as on Day 12 on Thursday. Ludacris in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA Rap star and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges attends Day 12 of the 2025 U.S. Open. Alexandra Daddario and her guest at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA True Detective and The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario took in Day 12 at the U.S. Open with a guest. Emma Roberts and her guest in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA Scream Queens and American Horror…
Union
U$0.01006-9.53%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004294-1.26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04395-4.62%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:06
Részesedés
Attorneys General Issue Critical Warning On Child Harm

Attorneys General Issue Critical Warning On Child Harm

The post Attorneys General Issue Critical Warning On Child Harm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI Safety Under Scrutiny: Attorneys General Issue Critical Warning On Child Harm Skip to content Home AI News OpenAI Safety Under Scrutiny: Attorneys General Issue Critical Warning on Child Harm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/openai-safety-child-harm/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463+6.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1462+15.84%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:05
Részesedés
XRP Will Never Crash 90% Again, Says Digital Ascension CEO

XRP Will Never Crash 90% Again, Says Digital Ascension CEO

The post XRP Will Never Crash 90% Again, Says Digital Ascension CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076-0.58%
XRP
XRP$2.9366+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463+6.44%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:04
Részesedés
Are AI agent tokens primed for a comeback?

Are AI agent tokens primed for a comeback?

The post Are AI agent tokens primed for a comeback? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI agent tokens surged to prominence in the final quarter of last year, with Virtuals, one of the leading platforms in the sector, showing great promise. By the end of the year, the market capitalization had ballooned from just $50.9 million in October to $4.6 billion.  Trading fees reached as high as $1.5 million a day, while the leading agent token, AIXBT, grew from $162,000 on its November launch to nearly $1 billion just two months later. Since then, Virtuals’ market cap has fallen to less than $704 million, down 84% from its peak. AI agent tokens show signs of divergence Despite the gloom that befell the AI agent token space, for the first time, fundamentals are beginning to decouple from weak token prices. In August, daily fees within the Virtuals ecosystem rose from $33,000 to $230,000, even as the market cap fell by 10%, according to data shared on X by Chris Davis, a researcher at Messari, a crypto market intelligence platform. Virtuals fee generation and market cap in August. Source: Messari The market itself has been experiencing a shift in leadership. In early August, Ribbita dethroned AIXBT as the leading token, while another project, launched in July by former Coinbase engineer Luke Youngblood, also surpassed AIXBT. Some quarters believe that newer-generation agents with better use cases are getting attention from market participants compared to the first-generation agents. Projects like Mamo, an automated yield-farming agent integrated into Coinbase’s Base app, have attracted around $138 million in deposits, a signal of growing institutional-style demand. Quality over quantity The performance of standout agents has brought the ecosystem back to the limelight. ArAIstotle, a multilingual fact-checking agent developed by the team behind facticity.ai and listed by TIME as one of 2024’s best inventions, has outlined an enterprise-driven monetization strategy. Since its August…
Capverse
CAP$0.12548-13.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463+6.44%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:03
Részesedés
Trump names Hassett, Warsh, and Waller as top three picks for Fed chair

Trump names Hassett, Warsh, and Waller as top three picks for Fed chair

PANews reported on September 6th that according to Cailian Press, Trump said he never said he would choose Hassett as Federal Reserve Chair, and that Hassett was one of the top three candidates. Bensont was the fourth choice for the Fed Chair, and now the remaining three are Waller, Warsh, and Hassett.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535+0.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00666-3.47%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 08:01
Részesedés
XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

Bears suffocating, as seen on charts of XRP, Bitcoin and SHIB, which could be sign of trend reversal
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001267+1.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,259.36+0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.9366+1.92%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:01
Részesedés
Avalanche RWAs shoot up by 58%, but what does that mean for AVAX’s price?

Avalanche RWAs shoot up by 58%, but what does that mean for AVAX’s price?

RWAs and stablecoins are powering AVAX's price growth over the past one month.
Avalanche
AVAX$24.96+0.72%
Mars Battle
SHOOT$0.0001783-0.05%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:00
Részesedés
Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details

Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details

Russia’s Ministry of Finance wants to open the door wider for citizens to take part in crypto trading, calling for lower entry requirements that currently limit participation to the country’s wealthiest individuals. Related Reading: Ethereum Smart Contracts Become Latest Hiding Spot For Malware Russia Wants Broader Crypto Participation Finance Ministry official Alexey Yakovlev said the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014565+0.87%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00506-2.25%
Particl
PART$0.2007+1.21%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 08:00
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant