2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Best Crypto Presale 2025 — Analysts Rank MAGACOIN FINANCE With XRP and Avalanche Among Top 3 Buys

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — Analysts Rank MAGACOIN FINANCE With XRP and Avalanche Among Top 3 Buys

The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — Analysts Rank MAGACOIN FINANCE With XRP and Avalanche Among Top 3 Buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor attention is shifting as analysts highlight the best crypto presale 2025 opportunities alongside established market leaders. With Avalanche seeing record activity and XRP holding critical levels, a new Ethereum-based project, MAGACOIN FINANCE, has entered the spotlight as one of the most promising presales under $0.01. Analysts are calling it part of the top crypto presales to watch, signalling both momentum and early-stage potential. AVAX Price Prediction: Transactions Point to Strong Growth Avalanche’s transaction growth recently surpassed that of all other blockchain networks, signalling a shift in investor mindshare toward the smart-contract blockchain’s utility token, as it also saw increasing governmental adoption. Avalanche, a smart contract blockchain designed to improve scalability and usability, has emerged as one of the fastest–growing blockchain networks. Transactions on AVAX rose over 66% during the past week, surpassing 11.9 million transactions across over 181,300 active addresses, wrote crypto intelligence platform Nansen, in a Friday X post. The increased transactions may signal more incoming investor interest in the Avalanche token, catalyzed by Avalanche’s latest governmental implementation and renewed exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings around the altcoin. XRP Price Forecast: Key Levels Define Risk and Reward XRP price is stuck in a downtrend, with several metrics suggesting that the sell-off could continue to $2 if the support at $2.70 is lost. XRP price extended the losses from the sharp sell-off last week. The altcoin’s price is down 2.33% over the past 24 hours, trading at $2.74 as of Monday. Risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market and a decline in on-chain activity suggest XRP could remain stuck in a downtrend over the next week or two. However, a reversal could occur if key support levels are maintained. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Best New Altcoin Presale to Watch in 2025 Among the best altcoins to buy during presale, one that stands…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-0.55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006475+7.39%
XRP
XRP$2.9359+1.89%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:28
Részesedés
A whale followed the non-farm payroll data and lost money on long ETH, then turned to shorting BTC, with a current floating profit of $830,000.

A whale followed the non-farm payroll data and lost money on long ETH, then turned to shorting BTC, with a current floating profit of $830,000.

PANews reported on September 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a whale has turned to shorting BTC after losing $10.67 million on ETH due to last night's non-farm payroll data and a total loss of $35.84 million on long ETH. After closing all of its long ETH positions last night, the whale has been gradually building short positions on BTC over the past five hours. Currently, it has shorted 1,107 BTC, valued at $122 million. The opening price was $111,390, and the liquidation price was $116,824. This leaves a current unrealized profit of $830,000.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.03-0.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,244.05+0.11%
67COIN
67$0.012406-15.22%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 08:26
Részesedés
Yes, Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is For Real

Yes, Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is For Real

The post Yes, Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is For Real appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Tyson will return to the ring to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved Seriously, it’s happening: Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. The two boxing Hall of Famers are scheduled to meet in an early 2026 matchup. Neither a date nor a site has been noted in the press release by CSI Sports, the live boxing production company set to launch a media streaming and broadcast partnership with the Tyson-Mayweather event. “When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’” Tyson said in the release announcing the fight. “But, Floyd said yes.” Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, will return to the ring after losing to Jake Paul last year in an eight-round match that drew 65 million concurrent viewers on Netflix, making it the most-streamed sporting event ever. Here’s a look back at the closing moments of a fight that drew criticism for being a snoozer: Mayweather, 48, retired after knocking out UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. He’s since fought in eight exhibition bouts; his most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024. The weight disparity between the two fighters will be massive. Tyson weighed 228.4 pounds in his fight against Paul; Mayweather tipped the scales at 160.8 pounds against Gotti. Mayweather retired in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record while winning titles in five different weight classes. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what…
MemeCore
M$1.93713+5.56%
Threshold
T$0.01621+0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.0607-0.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:26
Részesedés
Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Offers Clarity: Staking & Airdrops Excluded from Securities

Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Offers Clarity: Staking & Airdrops Excluded from Securities

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Offers Clarity: Staking & Airdrops Excluded from Securities Exciting news is brewing in the world of digital assets! A revised draft of a pivotal US crypto bill, known as the Digital Asset Market Structure Act (CLARITY), has recently emerged from the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. This development, highlighted by Crypto in America host Eleanor Terrett, signals a significant step towards clearer regulatory waters for the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. Many in the crypto community are keenly watching these legislative movements, hoping for a framework that fosters innovation while ensuring consumer protection. What Does This Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Propose? The latest iteration of the CLARITY bill introduces several groundbreaking provisions that could reshape how digital assets are classified and regulated in the United States. Perhaps the most anticipated aspect is its explicit stance on certain crypto activities. Here are the key takeaways from the new draft: Exclusion of Staking from Securities: Crucially, the draft bill proposes that staking, a popular method for earning rewards by holding cryptocurrencies, would not be categorized as a security. This provides much-needed relief and clarity for participants and developers in proof-of-stake networks. Airdrops Are Not Securities: Similarly, the distribution of free tokens, known as airdrops, would also be exempt from securities definitions. This clarification is vital for many decentralized projects that use airdrops for community building and initial distribution. DePIN Exemptions: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), which leverage blockchain to build and operate real-world infrastructure (like decentralized wireless networks or energy grids), would also be exempt from traditional securities laws. This could unlock immense potential for innovation in these hybrid digital-physical sectors. These exclusions are monumental, offering a pathway for crypto projects to operate with greater certainty, potentially reducing the regulatory burden that has often stifled growth. Why is This US Crypto Bill So Significant for the Industry? The implications of this draft US crypto bill extend far beyond just definitions. For years, the lack of a clear regulatory framework in the U.S. has been a major point of contention. Companies and developers have often operated in a gray area, leading to uncertainty and, at times, enforcement actions from regulatory bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This proposed legislation aims to bring much-needed clarity, offering several benefits: Fostering Innovation: By clarifying that certain core activities like staking and airdrops are not securities, the bill encourages further development and participation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and broader crypto ecosystems. Reducing Regulatory Arbitrage: A clear framework could help prevent companies from seeking friendlier jurisdictions overseas, potentially bringing more innovation and investment back to the U.S. Investor Confidence: While the bill focuses on definitions, a clear regulatory environment can indirectly boost investor confidence by reducing the perceived risks associated with the industry. Moreover, the draft outlines a procedure for the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to form a joint advisory committee. This committee would be tasked with making decisions on crypto-related issues and resolving inter-agency disputes, a crucial step towards cohesive federal oversight. What Protections Does This US Crypto Bill Retain? It’s important to note that this revised draft doesn’t start from scratch. It thoughtfully retains several key provisions from previous versions, ensuring a continuity of protective measures for users and the decentralized nature of crypto. These include: Protections for Self-Custody: The bill continues to safeguard the right of individuals to hold their digital assets directly, outside of third-party custodians. This is a fundamental principle for many in the crypto community, emphasizing individual sovereignty over digital wealth. Exemptions for Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The framework also retains exemptions for certain decentralized finance protocols, recognizing their unique structure and operational model. This is critical for the continued growth and innovation within the DeFi space, which relies on automated, permissionless systems. This balanced approach suggests a thoughtful consideration of the industry’s nuances, aiming to regulate without stifling its core principles. However, it is crucial to remember that this is still a draft, and the legislative journey is often complex and lengthy. Staying informed about the ongoing discussions and potential amendments will be key for anyone involved in the digital asset space. A Promising Step for Digital Assets The emergence of this revised US crypto bill draft marks a potentially transformative moment for the digital asset landscape in the United States. By proposing clear definitions for staking, airdrops, and DePIN, and by fostering inter-agency cooperation, the bill aims to usher in an era of greater regulatory certainty. While the path to becoming law is still ahead, this draft offers a compelling vision for how the U.S. could embrace and regulate cryptocurrencies, paving the way for sustained innovation and growth within the industry. It’s a development that every crypto enthusiast and industry professional should watch closely. Frequently Asked Questions About the US Crypto Bill Q1: What is the Digital Asset Market Structure Act (CLARITY)? A1: The CLARITY Act is a proposed US crypto bill by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee designed to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, defining how they should be classified and overseen. Q2: Why is the exclusion of staking and airdrops from securities definitions important? A2: This exclusion provides much-needed legal clarity for two common crypto activities. It reduces regulatory uncertainty for developers and users, potentially encouraging innovation and participation in decentralized networks without fear of being classified as unregistered securities offerings. Q3: What are Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN)? A3: DePINs are projects that use blockchain technology to incentivize the building and operation of real-world physical infrastructure, such as wireless networks, energy grids, or data storage, often through token rewards. The bill’s exemption could significantly boost their development. Q4: How will the joint advisory committee between the SEC and CFTC function? A4: The draft bill proposes the formation of a joint advisory committee comprising representatives from both the SEC and CFTC. Its purpose is to collaborate on crypto-related issues, make joint decisions, and resolve jurisdictional disputes, aiming for a more unified regulatory approach. Q5: What existing protections does the new draft bill retain? A5: The revised draft maintains important provisions from earlier versions, including protections for individuals practicing self-custody of their digital assets and exemptions for certain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, acknowledging their unique operational models. Enjoyed this insightful update on the evolving crypto regulatory landscape? Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the future of digital assets! Your engagement helps us bring more crucial news and analysis to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Offers Clarity: Staking & Airdrops Excluded from Securities first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01621+0.18%
Union
U$0.01006-9.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0607-0.06%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:25
Részesedés
Armand De Brignac Reveals Its Most Exclusive Champagne To Date: Assemblage No. 5

Armand De Brignac Reveals Its Most Exclusive Champagne To Date: Assemblage No. 5

The post Armand De Brignac Reveals Its Most Exclusive Champagne To Date: Assemblage No. 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Armand de Brignac’s Assemblage No. 5 Armand de Brignac It’s been a decade since Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter forever changed the game for champagne with the introduction of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs cuvée. At the time, the mega-mogul sought to bottle something opulent and expressive of minerality—not unusual characteristics for luxury sparkling wines. The departure from the norm was in his desire for a Blanc de Noirs (built entirely of Pinot Noir grapes) and his willingness to blend vintages into an assemblage to create a dynamic offering, greater than the sum of its parts. So he worked closely with his winemaking team in the northeast of France to develop something spectacular. Assemblage No. 1 exhibited aromas of stone fruit and tickled the palate with crystallized orange zest. It popped off in a pleasantly piquant way that few Blanc de Blancs could echo. Only 3000 bottles of the bubbly liquid rolled out of the cellar—along with a new benchmark for what this label would be. Now the Maison is unveiling the latest chapter in that ongoing story: Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 5. “Mr. Z” seems pretty pleased with the results. “Assemblage No. 5 is the result of years of patience, precision, and purpose,” says Carter, the business-minded founder of Armand de Brignac (in 2021, he sold a 50% stake in the to LVMH for a purported $315 million). “It’s bold, it’s rare, and it reflects the legacy we’ve been building bottle by bottle. We built this brand from scratch with a clear vision to create champagne of the highest quality and taste, with no compromises.” As it pertains to “A5,” that equates to a 100% Pinot Noir-derived juice plucked from Premier and Grand Cru villages, including Chigny-les-Roses and Verzenay. Richness and depth was layered atop that in the form…
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002258-12.58%
Echo
ECHO$0.03137+0.73%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0946+0.27%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:20
Részesedés
SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

PANews reported on September 6th that SOL Strategies (HODL) , a Toronto-listed digital asset company focused on the Solana blockchain , has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9th under the ticker symbol STKE. As of the end of August, the company held 435,064 SOL tokens. The shares, previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), will continue to trade under the symbol HODL but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded under the symbol CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take any action, as their shares will automatically convert to Nasdaq-listed shares.
Union
U$0.01006-9.53%
Solana
SOL$211.34+1.86%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16343-12.31%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 08:19
Részesedés
Hyperliquid Seeks Proposals to Launch USDH Stablecoin—But Some Call Foul Play

Hyperliquid Seeks Proposals to Launch USDH Stablecoin—But Some Call Foul Play

The post Hyperliquid Seeks Proposals to Launch USDH Stablecoin—But Some Call Foul Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Hyperliquid has opened proposals for teams to issue a USDH stablecoin on its network. Validators will have five days to vote on proposals, with the ticker being unlocked for the winning team once quorum is reached. But an established Hyperliquid stablecoin protocol is calling it “unfair,” as it pursued the ticker in the past. Hyperliquid, a popular decentralized exchange with a dedicated layer-1 network, has opened proposals for teams to issue a USDH stablecoin that will be “Hyperliquid-first” and “Hyperliquid-aligned.” However, one established Hyperliquid stablecoin protocol is calling foul play, as it was previously blocked from using the USDH ticker. And the timing of the Foundation’s announcement has drawn other questions, as well. The Discord announcement posted on Friday says the USDH ticker should go to a team building a “Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin.” Validators will vote over the next five days for the best team to build a “natively minted” stablecoin on Hyperliquid. At the time of writing, three posts have been made in the USDH Discord proposals channel. One has been mostly dismissed by the community, another has been accused of having a head start, and the third is stirring controversy. Native Markets made its proposal just over an hour after the announcement was made. The team threw its hat into the ring to build a GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoin with integrated fiat gateways, and will share its reserve proceeds with the Hyperliquid Assistance Fund. This proposal has received the most Discord reactions of any proposal thus far. However, the already-established Hyperliquid stablecoin protocol, Hyperstable, has also stepped forward to push back on the USDH plans.  ﻿ The author of the post, who goes simply by Max, claimed that the USDH ticker had previously been blacklisted, so Hyperstable was forced to use USH instead. Max…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04395-4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03591+0.16%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:19
Részesedés
How The US Senate’s New Market Legislation Could Boost Crypto

How The US Senate’s New Market Legislation Could Boost Crypto

The post How The US Senate’s New Market Legislation Could Boost Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Banking Committee just released a draft of its impending market structure legislation. This 182-page document includes many important changes from the last known version. A few particular areas of interest include airdrops and staking, DePIN, and coordination between relevant agencies. Moreover, it expands the usage of regulatory exemptions, which the CFTC has recently been employing. Sponsored Sponsored New Market Structure Legislation Crypto regulation has been a hot topic in the last few months, and the CLARITY Act has been a particularly influential bill. It’s remained in a certain limbo after passing a House vote in July, but the Senate Banking Committee has been revising it. A draft version of this crypto market structure legislation is currently circulating. 🚨NEW: The Senate Banking Committee’s latest market structure draft reflects stakeholder and lobbyist feedback. Here are some standouts from the text: 1. Ancillary Assets (Section 101): This section aims to provide more legal clarity, exclude assets that are clearly… pic.twitter.com/ubK0f1UEF8 — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 5, 2025 Sponsored Sponsored Although the full text hasn’t been publicly released, journalists have been scouring the 182-page document. The bill offers substantial changes to the crypto market structure, covering areas of particular interest to the community. For example, the bill explicitly tackles the question of whether or not staking rewards are securities, which has substantial market implications. The Committee is continuing a trend of excluding assets from the securities designation, mentioning airdrops as another exemption. The Laissez-Faire Attitude Expands The market structure bill also includes explicit protections for software developers, which were not in the CLARITY Act. This may be a reaction to the controversial Roman Storm trial, which saw SEC Commissioners and DOJ spokesmen alike criticize the aggressive prosecution. Additionally, the bill seeks to formalize coordination between the SEC and CFTC, which has already…
Threshold
T$0.01621+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-0.55%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01328+1.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:16
Részesedés
Robinhood was included in the S&P 500 index, but Strategy's stock price fell nearly 3% after the market closed due to its omission.

Robinhood was included in the S&P 500 index, but Strategy's stock price fell nearly 3% after the market closed due to its omission.

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Coindesk, Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) was not included in the S&P 500 despite meeting all inclusion criteria. The company's stock price fell nearly 3% after hours on the news, erasing Friday's gains. Robinhood (HOOD) unexpectedly received inclusion in the S&P 500, sending its stock price up 7% after hours. The adjustment will take effect on September 22nd.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793+0.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+0.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0276+1.80%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 08:13
Részesedés
Trump Confirms Shortlist for Fed Chair Includes Hassett and Waller

Trump Confirms Shortlist for Fed Chair Includes Hassett and Waller

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/trump-fed-chair-shortlist/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.531+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.43%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:12
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant