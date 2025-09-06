2025-09-09 Tuesday

Sam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet Theory

The post Sam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet Theory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted about the Dead Internet Theory getty OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concern about the “Dead Internet Theory,” and was immediately blamed for contributing to the problem. In a post on X (Twitter), Altman noted that there seemed to be a lot of chatbots out there, writing: “I never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now.” OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the most widely used LLMs (Large Language Models), so Altman’s statement was met with derision from X users and commentators. The Dead Internet Theory is becoming alarmingly close to reality, thanks to the proliferation of ChatGPT and other LLMs. What Is The Dead Internet Theory? The Dead Internet Theory was originally coined by a 4chan user who proposed that the vast majority of online activity was generated by bots rather than human users. The theory frames the modern social media landscape as an isolated wasteland, inhabited by a few real people, who are unknowingly interacting with mindless bots. ForbesThe Dead Internet Theory, ExplainedBy Dani Di Placido The theory was originally viewed as something of an ironic conspiracy theory dreamed up by a single disillusioned internet inhabitant, but in the wake of the generative AI era, it has become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now, the Dead Internet Theory is regularly referenced, often in response to the tsunami of AI-generated images, videos and writing that floods the web. X Users Respond To Sam Altman Commentators were quick to point out the irony in an AI-pusher like Altman talking about the Dead Internet Theory. Some users responded to Altman while mimicking the tone of ChatGPT, which has a distinctive writing style, often coming out with sentences that declare “it’s not X, it’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:47
Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs

The post Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Black Widow’ represented an unfortunate turning point for the MCU Marvel Studios When the history books are written they will leave little doubt about which movie triggered the decline in popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That honor goes to 2021’s Black Widow and, to be fair, the odds couldn’t have been stacked much higher against it. It was Marvel Studios’ first movie following Avengers: Endgame which claimed the crown of being the highest-grossing film in history with total takings of $2.8 billion. Those big boots were made even harder to fill by the fact that Black Widow was a prequel story, set long before Endgame, about a character who died in that movie. It meant that her eponymous story lacked tension as audiences knew she would make it through the movie. That’s just the start. Black Widow was originally due to debut in May 2020 but Covid put paid to that. The pandemic brought the curtain down on movie theaters all over the world and led to repeated delays in release schedules. By the time that theater doors started to swing open again, takings were a shadow of their pre-pandemic highs as many movie-goers didn’t want to be stuck in a confined space near to potentially-infected people. Attendance was so low that many theaters remained shuttered and Black Widow paid the price. The spy story starred Scarlett Johansson as the eponymous Avenger who fights alongside Florence Pugh against General Dreykov, an evil Russian dictator played by Ray Winstone. It was one of the first major post-pandemic titles from any studio and grossed just $379.8 million, the lowest tally of all but three of the 37 MCU movies. However, that only tells half of the story. Mindful of the fact that theater occupancy was still far off pre-pandemic levels,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:44
Sol Strategies Gains Nasdaq Approval, Trading Begins September 9

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sol-strategies-nasdaq-solana-listing/
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:43
WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows: 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets. In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds. 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk exposures (security risks are under review). One case (approximately 0.4%) involved suspected misappropriation of other holders’ funds; a comprehensive internal review is underway. WLFI stated that it will not block normal trading activities, but will take immediate action when it receives alerts of malicious or high-risk activities that may harm community members. The subsequent measures are as follows: We will continue to work with the rightful owners to verify control and ensure the security of funds. Once the review is complete, definitive results for each category will be published. Any broader actions affecting holders will be announced publicly.
PANews2025/09/06 08:43
Analyst Says "I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!" Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders!

The post Analyst Says “I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!” Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) experiences sharp corrections amid increasing selling pressure, some analysts argue that Bitcoin could face further declines. At this point, Spectra Markets president Brent Donnelly stated that Bitcoin may decline in the short term. Buy Orders Ready for $94,000 and $82,000! Speaking to Coindesk, Brent Donnelly said that he has placed buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 in anticipation of a possible drop. “If the market panics further, I will place a buy order between $94,000 and $82,000. “Because Bitcoin is trading more like a risk-on asset than a safe haven asset in the short term, there doesn’t seem to be any significant upward momentum at the moment.” Donnelly stated that seasonal factors, such as the decreasing interest in digital assets as company treasury assets and the decline of the Bitcoin halving cycle, are effective in predicting a decline, and claimed that these factors could even drag Bitcoin into a prolonged bear market. Historically, Bitcoin’s bull market peaked approximately 16-18 months after the halving, followed by a bear market of approximately one year. At this point, some analysts suggest that this cycle may now turn bearish, as the last halving occurred in April 2024. However, some analysts argue that halving cycles are no longer valid due to spot ETFs. Bitcoin’s Technical Outlook Points to a Decline! Speaking about the technical outlook, Donnelly pointed out the formation of a double top on the Bitcoin chart, meaning a bearish reversal pattern. “I think Bitcoin’s weekend decline following Powell’s dovish speech in Jackson Hole was a red flag. Now we’re seeing a double top in BTC, the first during Crypto Week at the White House and the second at the ETH party hosted by Bitmine. Technically, Bitcoin recently broke below the $111,982 support level, signaling a bearish reversal and has been…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:42
Public Keys: Big ETH Stakes, AI Boost for Bitcoin Miners and 24/7 Trading

The post Public Keys: Big ETH Stakes, AI Boost for Bitcoin Miners and 24/7 Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SharpLink Gaming plans to stake part of its $3.6 billion ETH holdings on Linea network for higher yields, moving beyond traditional custodians Anchorage and Coinbase. SEC and CFTC leaders announced they’re considering 24/7 trading markets to align with crypto’s always-on nature, marking another potential Trump administration change to financial markets. Bitcoin miners hit a record $39 billion combined market cap by pivoting to AI compute services, with companies like TeraWulf seeing massive stock gains from GPU hosting deals. Public Keys is a weekly roundup from Decrypt, that tracks the key publicly traded crypto companies. Sharpening the Stake Ethereum treasury firm SharpLink Gaming is planning to stake a portion of its $3.6 billion ETH stash on the Linea network once it hits mainnet. The company had been staking almost all of its holdings through its custodians, Anchorage and Coinbase. But now it’s eyeing higher-yield opportunities. “When you hold billions of dollars of ETH and you’re looking at a portfolio of staking, there is going to be an ability to deploy that through staking opportunities on Linea,” SharpLink co-CEO Joseph Chalom told Decrypt. “And that is really, really important, not only to Consensys, but to the Linea Consortium. And if there are opportunities that SharpLink can avail itself of to get better yield, higher risk-adjusted yield through the Linea network, we will do that.” There’s been an awful lot of interest in staking and becoming Ethereum validators. The line to become a validator has a wait time of more than 16 days, according to Validator Queue. An Ethereum ICO whale awakened recently and moved $645 million worth of ETH into a staking wallet this morning—although they still hold $1.1 billion worth of funds. The news about staking ETH hasn’t exactly been great for SharpLink’s share price, though. SBET has lost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:40
Aria Secures $15M To Turn Iconic Music IP Into Liquid, Onchain Assets

The post Aria Secures $15M To Turn Iconic Music IP Into Liquid, Onchain Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aria Protocol Labs Inc. and the Aria Foundation announced today they have raised $15 million in combined seed and strategic funding to expand a novel push: bringing revenue-generating, real-world intellectual property (IP) onchain as liquid, fungible tokens. The round includes major participation from Polychain, Neoclassic, the Story Foundation and other strategic partners across crypto, IP and entertainment. Aria’s approach already has a high-profile proof point. In February 2025 the team launched its first IP-backed token, $APL, which represents partial royalty rights to songs performed by global superstars including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, BLACKPINK and BTS, a move that followed a $10.95 million raise on Stakestone’s LiquidityPad and is being billed as one of the largest music-IP tokenizations to date. “Onchain IP isn’t just a creative frontier, it’s a financial one,” said David Kostiner, Co-Founder and Chief IP Officer of Aria Protocol Labs Inc. “By turning IP into liquid, fungible tokens with embedded licensing logic, Aria creates capital formation rails that protect creative integrity and reward participation. This $15 million funding enables Aria to continue building programmable IP infrastructure and scaling a new IP economy.” Scaling Capabilities Aria is positioning itself to address a growing market challenge: as AI-generated media and rapid digital distribution flood channels with content, demand for authentic, licensed material is rising. The platform embeds attribution, licensing and automated royalty distribution onchain, enabling things like programmable remix licensing, automated revenue splits and community-aligned participation. The fresh funding is intended to scale those capabilities across music, art and film/TV. “The market is finally waking up to IP as a real-world asset class,” said S.Y. Lee, CEO of Story. “Aria is showing what’s possible when historically illiquid IP is brought onchain in a programmable, rights-respecting way. They are building the future of IP finance and creative capital.” Aria Foundation, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:39
Guenther Steiner Acquires Red Bull KTM Tech3 In MotoGP

The post Guenther Steiner Acquires Red Bull KTM Tech3 In MotoGP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Haas F1 Team team principal Guenther Steiner has acquired Red Bull KTM Tech3 in MotoGP. MotoGP Guenther Steiner, the former team principal of Haas F1 Team, has a new role. The 60-year-old Italian is entering the world of MotoGP. Steiner, who led Haas F1 Team from its inception until January 2024, is now investing in MotoGP. On Friday, he announced he is acquiring Red Bull KTM Tech3, effective starting in 2026. Steiner will take over as CEO with partner Richard Coleman as team principal. “This is a fantastic opportunity,” Steiner said. “Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy. Hervé’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations. We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.” The France-based team will continue to operate as is. The team competes in MotoGP and Moto3. Steiner, who first worked for Red Bull from 2005-08, including serving as Red Bull Racing’s Nascar technical director, reuintes with the energy drink brand as part of this acquisition. Steiner has evaluated MotoGP opportunities for more than two years. The team has never won a championship, as Steiner looks to change that. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Guenther to MotoGP,” Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of MotoGP, said. “We’re in a great moment for the sport, continuing our trajectory of growth, and poised for that to accelerate even more. Tech3’s legacy speaks for itself, as does Hervé’s contribution to the sport, and this new era is set to build on that even further, so this is an exciting win-win. Although he will still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:35
Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era For Brazilian Investors

The post Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era For Brazilian Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era For Brazilian Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/itau-crypto-division-brazil/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:31
Robinhood added to S&P 500 with AppLovin, stocks surge 7%

The post Robinhood added to S&P 500 with AppLovin, stocks surge 7% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of Robinhood and AppLovin jumped nearly 7% on Friday evening after S&P Global confirmed both companies will officially join the S&P 500 index before the market opens on Monday, September 22. This information came straight from S&P Global’s index committee, which announced the change in a public statement released after trading hours. Robinhood will replace Caesars Entertainment, while AppLovin is set to take over the slot currently held by MarketAxess Holdings. This reshuffling is part of the index’s regular update cycle. When companies drop out, fund managers tracking the S&P 500 are forced to buy the replacements. That’s why both stocks rallied in after-hours trading. Fund-driven buying happens automatically, no emotions involved. The announcement closed a frustrating chapter for both firms. Robinhood, which was left out of the June quarterly rebalancing, saw its stock slide 2% at the time. AppLovin, meanwhile, had its name dragged through mud by Fuzzy Panda Research, a short seller that asked S&P’s committee in March to block the company from entering the index. When AppLovin was passed over in December in favor of Workday, its shares sank 15%. But both companies hung around long enough to get picked this time. AppLovin replaces MarketAxess while Robinhood takes Caesars’ place Robinhood, the commission-free trading platform, launched on the Nasdaq in 2021. It quickly gained a loyal base of retail traders who pushed meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop into the headlines. At its annual general meeting in June, a shareholder asked Vlad Tenev, Robinhood’s co-founder and CEO, if getting listed on the S&P 500 was part of the plan. “It’s a difficult thing to plan for,” Vlad replied. “I think it’s one of those things that hopefully happens.” He added that he believed the company was eligible. It did happen. And fast. AppLovin, which also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:29
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant