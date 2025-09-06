Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs

The post Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Black Widow’ represented an unfortunate turning point for the MCU Marvel Studios When the history books are written they will leave little doubt about which movie triggered the decline in popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That honor goes to 2021’s Black Widow and, to be fair, the odds couldn’t have been stacked much higher against it. It was Marvel Studios’ first movie following Avengers: Endgame which claimed the crown of being the highest-grossing film in history with total takings of $2.8 billion. Those big boots were made even harder to fill by the fact that Black Widow was a prequel story, set long before Endgame, about a character who died in that movie. It meant that her eponymous story lacked tension as audiences knew she would make it through the movie. That’s just the start. Black Widow was originally due to debut in May 2020 but Covid put paid to that. The pandemic brought the curtain down on movie theaters all over the world and led to repeated delays in release schedules. By the time that theater doors started to swing open again, takings were a shadow of their pre-pandemic highs as many movie-goers didn’t want to be stuck in a confined space near to potentially-infected people. Attendance was so low that many theaters remained shuttered and Black Widow paid the price. The spy story starred Scarlett Johansson as the eponymous Avenger who fights alongside Florence Pugh against General Dreykov, an evil Russian dictator played by Ray Winstone. It was one of the first major post-pandemic titles from any studio and grossed just $379.8 million, the lowest tally of all but three of the 37 MCU movies. However, that only tells half of the story. Mindful of the fact that theater occupancy was still far off pre-pandemic levels,…