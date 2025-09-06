2025-09-09 Tuesday

Coinbase Adds Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on September 6 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase added Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its coin listing roadmap.
Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

The post Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies to Begin Trading on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SOL Strategies received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Exchange. The firm intends to trade under ticker STKE starting on September 9. Shares of the firm were up nearly 20% on the Canadian Stock Exchange on Friday. Publicly traded Solana treasury and infrastructure company SOL Strategies received approval to list its common shares on the American-based Nasdaq Exchange, the firm announced on Friday.  The Canadian firm expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on September 9 with the ticker STKE. It will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, but no longer trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. OCTQB shareholders will automatically have their shares converted to the Nasdaq listing.  “For SOL Strategies, the listing opens up deeper capital markets, greater institutional visibility, and new partnership opportunities that simply aren’t accessible on other exchanges,” SOL Strategies President and CEO Leah Wald told Decrypt. “For shareholders, it brings enhanced liquidity, broader investor participation, and the credibility that comes with being in Nasdaq’s orbit. We are expanding access and creating a stronger platform for shareholders with real long-term value.” ﻿ The official Nasdaq listing remains subject to listing and regulatory requirements, and the firm’s effective registration of common shares with the SEC.  Upon listing, the firm anticipates that it will accelerate growth of its Solana validator operations as it builds institutional interest.  As of August 31, SOL Strategies has accumulated 435,064 SOL, worth around $89 million at the time of writing. Additionally, its validators have amassed more than 3 million staked SOL, worth around $741 million.  The $89 million in its Solana treasury places it third among publicly traded SOL treasuries, according to data gathered by CoinGecko. It trails only Upexi and DeFi Development Corp, each of which holds around $400 million worth of Solana.  Shares…
Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE Are you keeping an eye on the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency? If so, you’re likely aware that news from major exchanges can significantly impact the market. Recently, Coinbase made an announcement that has certainly caught the attention of many, adding KTA and NOICE to its official Coinbase listing roadmap. This development is more than just a simple update; it provides a crucial glimpse into the future direction of one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms. For both seasoned investors and newcomers, understanding the implications of such an announcement is key to navigating the fast-paced digital asset landscape. What Does the Coinbase Listing Roadmap Mean for Investors? When an exchange like Coinbase reveals its Coinbase listing roadmap, it offers crucial insight into potential future offerings. This transparency is a big deal for investors and traders alike, providing a heads-up on which assets are currently under consideration for a full listing. It allows the community to research upcoming assets, understand their underlying technology, and assess their potential market impact well before they are available for trading. For KTA and NOICE, this inclusion means they are now on Coinbase’s radar, undergoing necessary reviews and due diligence for a possible future listing. This early signal can influence market sentiment and investment strategies, as potential liquidity and exposure on a major exchange are highly sought after by projects and investors. Meet KTA and NOICE: What We Know So Far While specific, in-depth details about KTA and NOICE are still emerging, their presence on the Coinbase listing roadmap suggests they have met initial criteria for consideration. Typically, assets added to the roadmap are projects with growing communities, innovative use cases, or strong technological foundations. Investors often look for these early signals to understand which projects might gain wider adoption and liquidity in the future. It is an exciting time for the teams behind KTA and NOICE, as this announcement provides significant validation and exposure to a global audience. These projects could represent various sectors within the crypto ecosystem, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to gaming or even new forms of digital identity. The diverse nature of assets on the roadmap reflects the ongoing innovation in the blockchain space. The Rigorous Journey to a Coinbase Listing Being added to the Coinbase listing roadmap is just the first step in a rigorous process. Coinbase is known for its stringent evaluation criteria, ensuring that any asset listed on its platform adheres to high standards of security, compliance, and technological integrity. This process includes thorough technical reviews, legal and compliance checks, and market analysis to ensure the asset meets all regulatory standards and provides value to its users. Only a fraction of the projects considered ultimately make it through this comprehensive vetting. A successful listing on Coinbase can dramatically increase an asset’s liquidity, visibility, and credibility within the broader crypto ecosystem. This exposure often leads to increased trading volume and greater institutional interest, which are vital for a project’s long-term success and adoption. Navigating New Listings: Tips for Crypto Enthusiasts For those interested in KTA, NOICE, or any other assets that appear on the Coinbase listing roadmap, here are some actionable tips to consider before making any investment decisions: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Always investigate the project’s whitepaper, team, technology, and community. Understand its value proposition and potential risks. Understand the Risks: Cryptocurrency markets are inherently volatile and speculative. Never invest more capital than you can comfortably afford to lose. Stay Informed: Follow official announcements from Coinbase and the projects themselves for the latest updates regarding listing timelines and developments. Consider Diversification: Avoid putting all your investment capital into a single asset. Spreading investments across different assets can help mitigate risk. These strategies empower you to make informed decisions and participate responsibly in the dynamic world of digital assets. The addition of KTA and NOICE to the Coinbase listing roadmap marks an exciting development in the digital asset space. It underscores Coinbase’s commitment to expanding its offerings and providing users with access to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. As these projects move closer to potential listings, the crypto community will be watching closely to see their impact on the market and their contributions to the evolving blockchain landscape. This roadmap serves as a beacon, guiding enthusiasts towards the next wave of innovation in the crypto world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Coinbase listing roadmap? The Coinbase listing roadmap is a public list of assets that Coinbase is exploring for potential listing on its exchange. It provides transparency and allows the community to track which projects are under consideration. 2. Does inclusion on the roadmap guarantee a listing? No, inclusion on the roadmap does not guarantee a listing. Assets on the roadmap are still undergoing review and must meet Coinbase’s strict standards before being officially listed for trading. 3. How can investors research KTA and NOICE? Investors should conduct their own research by visiting the official websites of KTA and NOICE, reading their whitepapers, and examining their community activity and technological developments. 4. What are the benefits for KTA and NOICE of being on the roadmap? Being on the roadmap provides significant exposure, validation, and increased attention from potential investors and the wider crypto community, which can boost project development and community growth. 5. When will KTA and NOICE be available for trading on Coinbase? The exact timeline for listing is not disclosed. Assets remain on the roadmap until they either complete the review process and are listed, or are removed if they do not meet the necessary criteria. If you found this update on the Coinbase listing roadmap insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space by spreading the word on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Senate Banking Committee draft bill would exclude staking, airdrops, and DePIN networks from securities laws

PANews reported on September 6 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett tweeted that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee’s latest draft of the market structure bill has incorporated feedback from stakeholders and lobbying groups. The following are some highlights of the draft: 1. Ancillary Assets (Section 101): This provision is intended to provide clearer legal interpretation, exclude “ancillary assets” from the scope of securities, stipulate that pledges and airdrops are not securities, and provide that SEC enforcement actions and private lawsuits cannot target existing tokens issued before the date of enactment of the bill, provided that these tokens do not constitute fraud. 2. DePIN (Section 504): Adds a new exemption to exempt decentralized physical infrastructure networks from securities laws. 3. Protecting software developers: The new draft retains the self-custody protection clause (Section 506), the DeFi exemption clause (Section 501), and the blockchain regulatory certainty bill (Section 505). 4. SEC-CFTC Coordination: The SEC and CFTC have established processes to jointly form a joint advisory committee to make decisions in the digital asset area (Section 701) and resolve any disputes (Section 702).
SUI Bulls Target $3.50 After A Breakout From This Key Chart Pattern

The post SUI Bulls Target $3.50 After A Breakout From This Key Chart Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
Anthropic’s Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate On Writers’ Rights

Trump to Announce Fed Chair Nominee, Markets React

The post Trump to Announce Fed Chair Nominee, Markets React appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump’s Fed chair nominee announcement set for late 2025. Market uncertainty grows over Fed’s future direction. Stephen Miran faces confirmation amid political friction. Donald Trump plans to announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee by October 2025, with Stephen Miran as the leading candidate, potentially reshaping U.S. monetary leadership. This nomination could impact the Federal Reserve’s independence and influence cryptocurrency markets, particularly affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum amid monetary policy changes. Trump’s Fed Pick Spurs Political Debate and Market Speculation Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee announcement aims to influence future fiscal directions, impacting both traditional and cryptocurrency markets. The appointment of Stephen Miran as Federal Reserve chair is underway, pending Senate confirmation. Public figures such as Senator Elizabeth Warren have expressed concerns over potential compromises to the Fed’s independence due to Trump’s choices, warning about the broader economic implications. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s criticisms emphasize tensions around Trump’s strategic moves, suggesting they threaten Fed neutrality. Republican backing for Miran conflicts with Democratic scrutiny, highlighting division over financial stewardship and regulatory stability. “If I’m confirmed to this role, I will act independently as the Federal Reserve always does, based on my own personal analysis of economic data, my own personal analysis of the effects of economic policies.” – Stephen Miran, Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers. Bitcoin and Market Dynamics After Fed Chair Announcement Did you know? The last major Federal Reserve leadership shift resulted in increased volatility in both traditional and crypto markets, with notable movements in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a dominant position in the market, valued at $110,855.64 with a market cap of approximately $2.21 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent data shows a modest 0.35% increase in the past 24 hours, though it experienced a 3.54% decline over the past month. The circulating supply of BTC stands at…
U.S. Added Just 22K Jobs in August as Unemployment Rate Rose to 4.3%

The post U.S. Added Just 22K Jobs in August as Unemployment Rate Rose to 4.3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The employment situation in the U.S. continued to show softness last month, likely sealing the deal for a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in mid-September. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 22,000 in August, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday morning. That was shy of economist forecasts for 75,000 and July’s 79,000 (revised from an originally reported 73,000). Alongside July’s 6,000 job upward revision, June’s number was revised lower by 27,000 to a negative 13,000 in what would have been the first negative monthly jobs print since the Covid lockdowns of 2020. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, in line with forecasts and up from July’s 4.2%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% for the month and 3.7% year-over-year, both matching forecasts. Financial markets reacted immediately, with bitcoin BTC$110,808.18 adding about $500 to $112,800 in the minutes following the report. The “it” asset of the moment, gold shot higher by more than 1% to a new record of $3,644 per ounce. U.S. stock index futures added modestly to previous gains, the dollar weakened and the 10-year Treasury yield fell six basis points to 4.11%. 50 basis point cut on the table Though rising modestly overnight in the hours ahead of the jobs report, bitcoin had been under sizable pressure since hitting a record high above $124,000 in mid-August, falling to as low as $107,400 earlier this week. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell flipping from hawk to dove at his Jackson Hole speech on Aug. 22 failed to ignite anything more than a one-day rally. Not entering the debate at all in past weeks was the idea that the Fed might cut rates by 50 basis points instead of the assumed 25. This morning’s soft numbers, however, may prompt that discussion to get started. All things being…
