Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path

The post Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 06: Brenden Queen, driver of the #28 Best Repair Chevrolet waits in the garage area during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway on June 06, 2025 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Getty Images Another young driver is taking his shot at the big leagues of NASCAR. But unlike the dozens who’ve tried to climb the sport’s development ladder, this one already arrives with a fanbase and a nickname that sounds more like a State Fair snack than a race car driver. Brenden Queen—known far and wide as “Butterbean”—will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway next week in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet. And when he does, Butter Nation, his rowdy legion of supporters, will be in full voice. The 27-year-old Virginia native isn’t just another hopeful with a helmet and a dream. He brings with him a trophy case already straining under its own weight. Queen is the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion, and in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series, he’s been more of a wrecking ball than a participant—collecting six wins and three poles, both tops in the series. And if you’re wondering whether he can hang at NASCAR’s higher levels, well, we already have a hint. His official NASCAR debut came last year in the Truck Series at North Wilkesboro. Starting 26th, he carved his way through the field and finished fourth. His Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim may have won that day, but the crowd only had eyes for the stocky kid with the fried-food nickname. When Queen climbed from his truck, the cheers were louder than those for the winner. That’s the kind of thing you can’t fake. Now the next chapter is Bristol—NASCAR’s…