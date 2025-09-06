2025-09-09 Tuesday

Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

This fund allows Sora Ventures to support companies with high conviction investment in Bitcoin, focusing on projects that have already proven traction.
2025/09/06 09:15
The US SEC and CFTC propose that traditional financial markets be open for trading 24/7

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Decrypt, Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Caroline Pham, Acting Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), put forward several proposals in a joint statement to more actively support cryptocurrencies, including a proposal for a "24/7 market" in traditional financial markets, aimed at adapting the U.S. economy to the rhythm of the digital asset market. The policy will allow stock exchanges to trade continuously online. For the 154 years since Wall Street introduced continuous trading, such markets have adhered to a strict trading schedule, operating only during specific business hours on weekdays since 1985. However, the two chairmen indicated today that the policy may need to be adjusted to keep pace with consistently active markets such as cryptocurrencies, gold, and foreign exchange. The chairmen also proposed relaxing the rights of "innovators" to list event contracts on prediction markets and allowing perpetual derivatives contracts (common in offshore cryptocurrency markets but currently heavily restricted in the United States) to trade freely across securities and commodities exchanges. Another proposal would establish an "innovation exemption" for DeFi protocols that offer both spot cryptocurrency and perpetual derivatives contracts. The chairmen stated that these proposals are consistent with a July report released by the Trump administration directing agencies to ease many of the restrictions on cryptocurrency trading in the United States.
2025/09/06 09:13
Trump Signs Executive Order to Adjust U.S. Import Tariffs

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-import-tariffs-adjustment/
2025/09/06 09:13
A Monumental Win For Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out

The post A Monumental Win For Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win For Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out Skip to content Home Crypto News Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win for Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/robinhood-sp500-inclusion-crypto/
2025/09/06 09:10
Edgen and Sahara AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Decentralized Validation in Market Intelligence

The post Edgen and Sahara AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Decentralized Validation in Market Intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 6th, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, an AI operating system for stocks and crypto markets, today announced its collaboration with Sahara AI, a leading decentralized artificial intelligence network. Through this collaboration, Edgen will leverage Sahara AI’s data validation capabilities in a targeted pilot initiative aimed at improving the precision and dependability of AI-generated insights in the stock and cryptocurrency markets. Convergence in Data Integrity Edgen and Sahara AI are partnering on a focused application of decentralized validation within market intelligence. This ensures that the insights used by its agents are accurate, reliable, and validated. It is an early step toward raising the standard of trust in data that powers cross-asset analysis, where investors demand clarity most, due to data fragmentation and overload. Building Trust With Verified Information Verified Market Insights: Sahara AI supports Edgen’s cross-asset analyses through its decentralized verification procedures applied in this first stage of collaboration. Expanded Edgen Store: The platform begins incorporating Sahara AI validation methods, elevating the standard of insights available to users. Trusted Foundation: This first stage establishes a framework for market insights transparency and trust that will expand with future integrations. Trust Through Decentralized Verification Sahara’s decentralized architecture of AI distributes validation across independent nodes. This yields diverse and trustworthy insights. By combining this structure with Edgen’s cross-asset intelligence system platform in a selective rollout, signals and reports gain an added layer of assurance. Investors receive information they can act on with greater confidence, knowing that behind the interface, verification has been factored into the process. Looking Ahead This collaboration marks the first stage of deeper integration between Edgen and Sahara AI. Users can anticipate ongoing enhancements, expanded verification procedures, and an increasingly powerful platform for stock market and cryptocurrency intelligence. About Edgen Edgen is an AI Co-Pilot for investors, bringing…
2025/09/06 09:08
Air China Plans to Introduce XRP Payments to Over 60M Members

The post Air China Plans to Introduce XRP Payments to Over 60M Members appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wetour aims to support XRP for faster settlements, vouchers, and tokenized rewards. Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan sees the announcement as a clear signal of real-world adoption. In June, Webus revealed plans for a $300M XRP treasury reserve managed by Samara Alpha. Webus International (NASDAQ: WETO), through its travel brand Wetour, has entered a strategic alliance with Air China. The collaboration offers access to the airline’s PhoenixMiles loyalty program, reaching over 60 million members worldwide. As part of this initiative, Wetour plans to enable support for XRP payments, with the goal of facilitating faster settlements, blockchain-based vouchers, and tokenized rewards.  Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan weighed in, acknowledging that the press announcement’s wording, “XRP payment support,” may be ambiguous. Critics may argue it doesn’t guarantee that XRP will be used in actual transactions, but nonetheless, Morgan sees it as a clear signal of real-world adoption. Some will throw shade on the the fact that the announcement that chauffeur services provider Webus has signed a strategic partnership with Air China which has 60 million members refers to XRP payment support but does not specifically and explicitly state XRP will be used. For me… pic.twitter.com/WzyR8rJWFJ — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 4, 2025 Earlier in June, Webus disclosed via SEC Form 6-K its intent to establish a $300 million XRP treasury reserve managed by Samara Alpha Management (SEC-registered advisor). This move shows its ambition to lean into XRP as a strategic treasury asset and to use Ripple’s payment infrastructure for smoother cross-border settlements. XRP’s utility comes into play here, as analysts highlight the relevance of integrating XRP into loyalty ecosystems like PhoenixMiles. The cryptocurrency offers rapid transaction speeds (3 to 5 seconds), low fees (below $0.01), and is well-suited for global, high-volume use cases such as loyalty points, tokenized redemptions, and cross-border services. XRP’s Institutional…
2025/09/06 09:04
S&P 500 Rebalance Excludes Strategy Despite Meeting Criteria, Adds Robinhood

The post S&P 500 Rebalance Excludes Strategy Despite Meeting Criteria, Adds Robinhood appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood is set to join the S&P 500 while Strategy, a leading Bitcoin proxy, was excluded despite eligibility, highlighting the committee’s discretionary control over index composition. S&P 500 Opts for Robinhood Over Strategy Despite Both Meeting Standards S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Sept. 5 that Applovin (Nasdaq: APP), Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD), and Emcor […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sp-500-rebalance-excludes-strategy-despite-meeting-criteria-adds-robinhood/
2025/09/06 09:03
Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path

The post Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 06: Brenden Queen, driver of the #28 Best Repair Chevrolet waits in the garage area during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway on June 06, 2025 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Getty Images Another young driver is taking his shot at the big leagues of NASCAR. But unlike the dozens who’ve tried to climb the sport’s development ladder, this one already arrives with a fanbase and a nickname that sounds more like a State Fair snack than a race car driver. Brenden Queen—known far and wide as “Butterbean”—will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway next week in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet. And when he does, Butter Nation, his rowdy legion of supporters, will be in full voice. The 27-year-old Virginia native isn’t just another hopeful with a helmet and a dream. He brings with him a trophy case already straining under its own weight. Queen is the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion, and in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series, he’s been more of a wrecking ball than a participant—collecting six wins and three poles, both tops in the series. And if you’re wondering whether he can hang at NASCAR’s higher levels, well, we already have a hint. His official NASCAR debut came last year in the Truck Series at North Wilkesboro. Starting 26th, he carved his way through the field and finished fourth. His Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim may have won that day, but the crowd only had eyes for the stocky kid with the fried-food nickname. When Queen climbed from his truck, the cheers were louder than those for the winner. That’s the kind of thing you can’t fake. Now the next chapter is Bristol—NASCAR’s…
2025/09/06 09:02
Analyzing how Solana just got a $400M vote of confidence from a major player

Solana, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, is rapidly becoming a company favourite.
2025/09/06 09:00
Solana ETF Rumors Heat Up – Is This the Start of a New Altcoin Boom?

The crypto market has been buzzing with speculation that Solana could soon be the next digital asset to receive an exchange-traded fund (ETF). After the success of Bitcoin ETFs and the growing momentum for Ethereum-based products, many believe Solana is a natural candidate for institutional exposure. The prospect has fueled a fresh wave of optimism, […] Continue Reading: Solana ETF Rumors Heat Up – Is This the Start of a New Altcoin Boom?
2025/09/06 09:00
