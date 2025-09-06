MEXC-tőzsde
Index Gains 3% as All Assets Trade Higher
The post Index Gains 3% as All Assets Trade Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4081.41, up 3.0% (+120.44) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: SUI (+5.0%) and FIL (+4.5%). Laggards: AAVE (+1.1%) and XRP (+2.3%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/05/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-3-as-all-assets-trade-higher
$1.92829
+5.39%
SUI
$3.4337
+1.04%
XRP
$2.9392
+1.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:33
Sabalenka And Anisimova’s Common Enemy Is Fear In U.S. Open Final
The post Sabalenka And Anisimova’s Common Enemy Is Fear In U.S. Open Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Women’s Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway, the original self-help book of the 80s, had a section called the No-Lose Model. At face value, that might be a difficult concept to sell to the combatants in the U.S. Open women’s singles final on Saturday. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on home girl Amanda Anisimova in what has all the makings of a gut-churning classic. Both players want the win so bad it hurts. This could be popcorn viewing with a bittersweet crunch. Sabalenka has endured a traumatic time at the business end of the 2025 majors, losing the Australian Open endgame to Madison Keys and coming up short in an error-strewn Roland Garros showpiece against Coco Gauff. She also lost in three sets to Anisimova at the Wimbledon semifinal stage. Those six months of slam agony suck. The 27-year-old must pine for a perfect Iga Swiatek-like final record rather than the 3-3 ratio that hints at an increasing vulnerability on prizegiving day. Nevertheless, this is the Belarusian’s sixth consecutive Grand Slam hard court final. She is the defending champion too, beating Jessica Pegula in 2024 and then again in Thursday’s semifinal after ceding the first set. Pegula said her opponent “plays really fearless.” It’s not always the way. Sabalenka has admitted to self-doubt before their clash at the All England Club in July. “”I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot…
$0.01006
-9.53%
SIX
$0.02166
+0.83%
CITY
$1.0284
+0.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:32
Cardano Price Prediction and New Crypto Tipped to Outshine ADA in Long-Term Gains
With Cardano (ADA) still operating in a turbulent crypto environment, more investors are shifting their focus to new coins that have the potential to reshape the long-term growth patterns. One of the most successful projects is the Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is a decentralized lending protocol that is quickly gaining increased popularity because of its […]
$0.10075
-0.53%
GAINS
$0.0276
+1.80%
ADA
$0.8574
+2.14%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 09:30
Bookings Begin For Night Stays At Warrens’ Real-Life ‘Conjuring’ House
The post Bookings Begin For Night Stays At Warrens’ Real-Life ‘Conjuring’ House appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American ghost hunters Lorraine and Ed Warren. April 30, 1980. (Photo by Russell McPhedran/Fairfax Media via Getty Images). Fairfax Media via Getty Images Just in time for the release of the horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites, bookings are being accepted for overnight stays in the late Ed and Lorraine Warren’s “Conjuring House” in Connecticut. In The Conjuring: Last Rites — which is being billed as the last of the four Conjuring films in the Conjuring Cinematic Universe — the story begins with Ed and Lorraine Warren’s first encounter with a demonic presence in 1964 and then skips ahead to 1986. As it turns out, the mirror that housed the demonic presence in 1964 has resurfaced 22 years later in a home in Pennsylvania and has conjured up three evil ghosts to terrorize a family of eight. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers As such, the Warrens — who retired from Paranormal investigations because of Ed’s weak heart — are compelled to help the Pennsylvania family because their only child, 22-year-old Judy, is in danger. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren and Mia Tomlinson plays the adult version of Judy. Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor play the 1964 version of Ed and Lorraine. Ed Warren died in 2006 at age 79 and Lorraine Warren died in 2019 at age 92. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers Now, the real house that Ed and Lorraine Warren lived in Monroe, Conn. — and is depicted throughout the Conjuring movies — in is booking overnight stays, according to NBC Connecticut. Overnight rentals, according to the Warren House website, cost $1,999 per night. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema How…
$0.06074
-0.04%
PHOTO
$1.2956
-6.79%
PLAY
$0.04394
-4.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:29
China Merchants Macro: Weak non-farm payrolls fuel expectations of a Fed rate cut
PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, following a sharp downward revision to the US non-farm payroll data in July, August's non-farm payroll figures again fell significantly short of expectations. Due to the weak JOLTS and ADP employment data released midweek, and the expectation in overseas markets that the BLS would significantly revise its benchmark non-farm payroll figures downward, expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate cut were already firmly established before the release of this data. Following the data release, the 2-year Treasury yield fell another 11 basis points, prompting overseas markets to speculate on a 50 basis point or subsequent rate cut in September. The US dollar index weakened, and cooling economic fundamentals pressured US stocks.
$28.01
-0.10%
BLS
$0.00094
-28.24%
INDEX
$1.163
+0.69%
PANews
2025/09/06 09:28
Protecting Crypto Security From Account Abuse
The post Protecting Crypto Security From Account Abuse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decisive WLFI Action: Protecting Crypto Security From Account Abuse Skip to content Home Crypto News Decisive WLFI Action: Protecting Crypto Security from Account Abuse Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-security-account-abuse/
$0.2038
-11.27%
COM
$0.017456
+6.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:25
How Rookie Thomas Sorber’s Season-Ending Injury Impacts Thunder Now And In Future
The post How Rookie Thomas Sorber’s Season-Ending Injury Impacts Thunder Now And In Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Thomas Sorber #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a portrait during the 2025 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images Less than a month before the start of NBA Training Camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder received tough news. Thomas Sorber, the team’s No. 15 overall pick in June’s draft and a one-and-done standout freshman center from Georgetown, has torn his ACL and will miss the entire 2025-26 season. The 19-year-old is a highly talented big with passing chops and a knack for making plays for others, but his ability to contribute at the NBA level will have to wait another year. The reigning champions should be fine without him in the immediate future. Their frontcourt is already loaded and more than capable of holding its own — after all, it anchored them to a title just last season. Still, Sorber’s injury could impact the group’s depth during the regular season if other frontcourt injuries arise. Beyond that, the setback carries long-term implications, too. Sorber was projected as a player with the talent to potentially eventually replace Isaiah Hartenstein in the rotation if the Thunder is unable to retain him due to future financial constraints. With this injury, Sorber won’t make his NBA debut until the 2026-27 campaign, meaning he’ll be behind the curve in terms of experience. It may take him an additional year or two beyond that before he’s ready to handle a heavy role on a championship-caliber team. Of course, surprises do happen and first-year players…
$0.01622
+0.18%
CITY
$1.0284
+0.25%
TORN
$13.545
-1.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:23
Cardano Near $0.90 Considered an Undervalued Gem — Analysts See $1.20 Upside Target
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-near-0-90-seen-as-undervalued-gem-analysts-target-1-20/
$2.603
+4.53%
COM
$0.017456
+6.41%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:20
Trump Signs Order for Tariff Adjustments on Select Goods
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/trump-tariff-reduction-agreement/
$8.54
+0.56%
COM
$0.017456
+6.41%
$0.1337
-0.66%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:16
BullZilla Price Hike Set to Hit Soon, Best New Meme Coin for Exponential Returns with HYPE and BABYDOGE
As 2025 unfolds, the meme coin space is heating up, with investors looking for the next big opportunity. While some coins like Hyperliquid and Baby Doge Coin have made waves, BullZilla ($BZIL) is setting the stage to be the meme coin of the year. Launching at a low price of $0.00000575, BullZilla’s presale offers massive growth potential, […]
$0.0000000012762
+0.15%
WAVES
$1.1156
+0.96%
HYPE
$50.86
+5.25%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:15
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant