2025-09-09 Tuesday

Explore These 9 Cryptos Roaring Into 2025 Along With BullZilla’s Best 100x Meme Coin

BullZilla leads 2025’s best 100x meme coin hunt with a scarcity-driven presale, joined by FLOKI, WIF, Fartcoin, Brett, Apecoin, Osaka Protocol, BOME, and BTC.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 04:15
Kazakhstan Plans $1 Billion Digital Asset Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kazakhstan-announces-digital-asset-fund/
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:13
VivoPower Taps RLUSD for Faster Cross-Border Tembo Transactions

TLDR VivoPower announced that its electric vehicle subsidiary Tembo will accept the RLUSD stablecoin for payments. The adoption of RLUSD will help Tembo reduce international transfer delays and lower associated costs. Tembo’s customers in developing regions will benefit from faster and more affordable transactions. VivoPower is transforming into an XRP-focused digital asset enterprise with RLUSD [...] The post VivoPower Taps RLUSD for Faster Cross-Border Tembo Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 04:13
Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) set to end cycle from April 2025 low

The post Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) set to end cycle from April 2025 low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of seven leading U.S. technology companies. These companies are often referred to as the “Magnificent Seven.” These include major players like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, and NVIDIA. The ETF provides investors with diversified way to invest in the innovation and market dominance of these industry leaders. In this article, we will explore the long term Elliott Wave path of this ETF. MAGS weekly Elliott Wave chart The weekly Elliott Wave chart for the Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) indicates a completed five-wave impulsive rally, peaking at $58.69 in wave (I). The subsequent correction in wave (II) appears to have concluded at $39. MAGS has since turned upward, initiating wave (III). The rally from the wave (II) low in April 2025 is mature, suggesting wave I is nearing completion. A corrective pullback in wave II is expected soon, followed by a resumption of the upward trend. MAGS daily Elliott Wave chart The daily Elliott Wave chart for the Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) reveals that wave (II) unfolded as a double-three corrective structure following the wave (I) all-time high at $58.69. Wave w declined to $45.67, wave x rebounded to $49.46, and wave y concluded at $38.98, completing wave (II). Since then, MAGS has initiated an impulsive rally, marking the start of wave (III). From the wave (II) low, wave ((1)) peaked at $46.67, followed by a wave ((2)) pullback to $40.58. The ETF then advanced in wave ((3)) to $60.96, with a wave ((4)) dip concluding at $57.83. MAGS should extend slightly higher to complete wave ((5)), which should also finalize wave I of a higher degree. Subsequently, expect a corrective wave II pullback against the cycle from the April 2025 low before the uptrend resumes. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:13
European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger

CoinShares International Limited announced a definitive $1.2 billion business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. to list on US Nasdaq by December 2025. The post European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/09 04:12
House GOP pushes for Senate approval of CLARITY Act

The post House GOP pushes for Senate approval of CLARITY Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The US House Committee on Financial Services has publicly urged the Senate to pass a market structure bill for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The proposed bill aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets trading and market oversight in the United States. The House Financial Services Committee, which oversees banking, securities, and broader financial regulation, has called for Senate approval of the Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity (CLARITY) Act. In a statement on X on Monday, the committee, led by Republican French Hill, emphasized that the legislation is critical for establishing a federal framework for digital asset markets and ensuring the US maintains its leadership in global digital finance. The CLARITY Act provides the necessary tools to establish a federal framework for digital asset market structure. It’s critical the Senate passes this bill to ensure the U.S. remains the leader in digital finance. https://t.co/0NRZgz67cl — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) September 8, 2025 US House Majority Whip Tom Emmer also urged the Senate to advance two key pieces of legislation, including the CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which established federal regulations for dollar-backed stablecoins. The Minnesota representative stated that clear regulations would protect consumers while preventing the adoption of authoritarian-style digital control systems similar to China’s CBDC model. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/house-committee-urges-senate-pass-crypto-market-structure-bill/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:12
USDD Launches Natively on Ethereum With Peg Module and Airdrop

USDD, an algorithmic stablecoin, associated with Tron and its founder Justin Sun, is now live natively on Ethereum, the project said Monday. Tron-Affiliated USDD Expands to Ethereum With sUSDD on Deck According to the team’s blog post, the deployment went live Sept. 8, 2025, after a Certik audit, and includes a Peg Stability Module that […]
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:10
Disappointed XRP Investors Flock to This New Crypto Coin To Buy: Early Forecasts Indicate 200x Gains

XRP investors know this story too well. The long wait for major breakthroughs has left many frustrated. Delays with ETF […] The post Disappointed XRP Investors Flock to This New Crypto Coin To Buy: Early Forecasts Indicate 200x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 04:10
Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors

BitcoinWorld Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, rumors can spread like wildfire, often causing unnecessary alarm. Recently, the crypto community buzzed with claims regarding Tether’s strategic asset management, specifically concerning its Tether Bitcoin holdings. These allegations suggested a significant shift, prompting many to question the stablecoin giant’s financial decisions and the stability of its reserves. What Were the Allegations About Tether Bitcoin Holdings? The recent speculation originated from YouTuber Clive Thompson, who made bold assertions about Tether’s investment activities. Thompson claimed that Tether had executed a substantial portfolio adjustment during the last quarter, specifically alleging the sale of approximately $1 billion worth of Bitcoin. According to these claims, the proceeds from this sale were then purportedly used to acquire $1.6 billion in gold. Such a dramatic rebalancing, if accurate, would represent a major deviation from Tether’s established reserve strategy and could have significant implications for market sentiment regarding Tether Bitcoin holdings and the broader crypto ecosystem. These allegations quickly gained traction, raising questions about Tether’s commitment to its digital asset reserves. For a stablecoin issuer, the composition and transparency of its backing assets are paramount to maintaining trust and stability. The idea of divesting from Bitcoin, a cornerstone of the crypto market, to increase gold reserves sparked intense debate among investors and analysts. How Did Tether’s CEO Address the Speculation? Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, wasted no time in directly confronting these claims. Recognizing the potential for misinformation to impact market confidence, Ardoino took to social media to provide a swift and unequivocal refutation. His immediate response aimed to clarify the facts and provide much-needed transparency regarding the company’s asset management practices. This proactive approach is vital in the crypto space, where unverified rumors can quickly escalate and lead to market volatility. Ardoino’s statements directly addressed the core of the allegations, offering a clear counter-narrative to the circulating rumors about Tether Bitcoin holdings. Maintaining open and honest communication is a cornerstone of trust in the financial sector, especially for a company like Tether, which underpins a significant portion of the crypto market with its USDT stablecoin. Ardoino’s prompt clarification served to calm anxieties and underscore Tether’s commitment to its stated reserve policies. Did Tether’s Bitcoin Holdings Actually Decrease? Upon initial inspection, public data did indeed show a reduction in the Bitcoin held directly within Tether’s known wallet addresses. During the second quarter, these holdings appeared to decrease from 92,650 BTC to 83,274 BTC. This raw data might have contributed to the misinterpretation that fueled the gold purchase claims. However, Tether provided a crucial explanation for this observed change, demonstrating that appearances can be deceiving in complex financial operations. The company clarified that this particular movement of Bitcoin was not a sale into fiat or other traditional assets. Instead, it was an internal transfer to XXI, an affiliated entity. This type of inter-company transaction is a common practice for large organizations, often undertaken for various strategic reasons such as: Operational Efficiency: Streamlining asset management across different business units. Enhanced Security: Distributing assets to mitigate single points of failure. Portfolio Restructuring: Optimizing the allocation of assets within the broader corporate structure. Therefore, while the specific wallet addresses under Tether’s direct control showed a temporary dip, the Bitcoin was simply moving within the Tether ecosystem, not exiting it. This distinction is vital for understanding the true status of Tether Bitcoin holdings. What’s the Real Story Behind Tether’s Bitcoin Strategy? Further solidifying Tether’s position, Paolo Ardoino revealed that when accounting for all movements, Tether’s net Tether Bitcoin holdings actually saw a substantial increase. By combining the figures from the second quarter and the subsequent month of July, Tether’s total Bitcoin reserves grew by more than 10,000 BTC. This significant growth paints a very different picture than the one painted by the rumors. This expansion of their Bitcoin reserves clearly indicates Tether’s continued confidence in Bitcoin as a strategic, long-term asset. It suggests a commitment to strengthening their digital asset portfolio rather than diversifying heavily into traditional commodities like gold. Tether’s strategy appears to be focused on: Robust Reserve Management: Ensuring strong backing for its stablecoins. Strategic Crypto Investment: Actively increasing exposure to key digital assets like Bitcoin. Market Stability: Contributing to the overall health and confidence in the cryptocurrency market. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of due diligence and seeking information directly from official sources in the often-speculative cryptocurrency landscape. Tether’s proactive clarification reinforces its dedication to transparency and its unwavering belief in the future of digital finance, anchored by its growing Tether Bitcoin holdings. In conclusion, the recent claims regarding Tether selling Bitcoin to purchase gold have been definitively debunked by CEO Paolo Ardoino. What appeared as a decrease in holdings was, in reality, an internal transfer, and Tether’s net Bitcoin reserves actually increased significantly. This incident highlights the critical importance of verifying information directly from official sources in the volatile crypto space. Tether continues to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and its strategic investment in digital assets, particularly its growing Tether Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing its position as a pillar of the crypto economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q: What was the main claim against Tether? A: The main claim, made by YouTuber Clive Thompson, was that Tether sold $1 billion worth of Bitcoin to buy $1.6 billion in gold during the last quarter. Q: Who refuted these claims? A: Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, publicly refuted these allegations. Q: Did Tether’s Bitcoin holdings actually decrease? A: While some public data showed a decrease in specific wallet addresses, this was due to an internal transfer of Bitcoin to an affiliate, XXI, not a sale. Q: What is Tether’s actual stance on Bitcoin? A: Tether’s net Bitcoin holdings actually increased by over 10,000 BTC across the second quarter and July, demonstrating their continued confidence and strategic investment in Bitcoin. Q: Why is transparency important for stablecoin issuers like Tether? A: Transparency is crucial for stablecoin issuers to maintain trust and stability in the market, as their reserves back the value of their stablecoins. Clear communication helps to prevent misinformation and market volatility. If you found this clarification insightful, help us spread accurate information! Share this article on your social media platforms to ensure more people understand the truth behind Tether’s Bitcoin holdings and market rumors. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:10
Nasdaq files with SEC to enable trading of tokenized securities

The premier tech stock exchanges in the U.S. is preparing to start offering tokenized assets to its traders. Asset tokenization has gotten its biggest endorsement yet. On Monday, September 8, the Nasdaq stock exchange announced a filing with the U.S.…
Crypto.news2025/09/09 04:09
