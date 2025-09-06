Italy’s Demolition Of Estonia Gifts Gennaro Gattuso A Fairytale Debut

It's the kind of result every coach dreams of before making their debut: 70% possession, 40 shots on goal, and five goals in a 34-minute timespan. Indeed, Gennaro Gattuso got the winning start he desperately needed as Italy swept aside Estonia 5-0 in Friday's FIFA World Cup qualifier. Having missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and with Norway and Israel occupying first and second places in Group I respectively, the pressure on Gattuso has been unwavering since he was named as Luciano Spalletti's successor in June. And a first half full of near misses at the Stadio di Bergamo didn't quite calm the nerves of the 47-year-old as Italy went into the break at nil-all. Yet, that all changed for the 2006 World Cup winner in the second half. Gattuso reveled as his side broke the deadlock when Moise Kean headed in Mateo Retegui's flick-on in the 58th minute. BERGAMO, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Mateo Retegui of Italy celebrates his goal with Moise Kean of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Italy and Estonia at Stadio di Bergamo on September 05, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images) Getty Images Retegui then made it 2-0 when he side-footed into the bottom corner, before substitute Giacomo Raspadori beat Estonia shot stopper Karl Hein with a stooping header. The floodgates widened further when Retegui scored a powerful header at the end of the match, with Alessandro Bastoni following suit in stoppage time. "I have to thank the lads for their performance, Gattuso told Italian broadcaster RAI. "In the first half, all they needed was a goal, but they played well." Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma barely got a touch as Stefano Tonali and Nicolò Barella took turns at directing traffic. Despite holding firm…