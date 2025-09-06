2025-09-09 Tuesday

Best Presale Coins in 2025. BlockDAG, PEPENODE, SUBBD, & BEST

The post Best Presale Coins in 2025. BlockDAG, PEPENODE, SUBBD, & BEST appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presales remain one of the rare areas in crypto where smaller buyers can still gain early entry and capture significant upside. Instead of waiting for exchange listings and late-stage price surges, presale participation often delivers higher returns by riding momentum before it peaks. The real challenge is identifying which projects are truly worth backing. With new presales appearing every week, separating real opportunities from hype takes careful attention. This guide narrows down the best presale coins to buy at present. Each project included demonstrates solid mechanics, active user bases, or incentives that extend beyond vague promises. From viral mobile mining to AI-powered creator economies, these presales are supported by traction and results. Leading the list is BlockDAG, already raising nearly $400 million and continuing to build momentum. 1. BlockDAG Building Scale Ahead of Launch BlockDAG has captured strong momentum with its hybrid architecture that merges Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work security. Fully EVM compatible, it supports dApps and smart contracts similar to Ethereum. Combined with a successful CertiK audit and an open leadership team, BlockDAG has established clear credibility. With almost $400M secured during presale and the price reset to $0.0013, BlockDAG introduced this flat-rate model during the BDAG Deployment Event to eliminate bonus tiers and ensure fairness for every participant. A key driver of adoption is the X1 Miner App, now used by more than 3 million people. It allows smartphones to act as miners, creating a low-cost path for global participation and spreading adoption without heavy marketing. This community-driven expansion has become a unique advantage. Another standout feature is Dashboard V4, which transforms the presale into an interactive platform. Instead of a simple purchase portal, users see live charts, wallet updates, order book data, and leaderboards. Buyer Battles add a competitive edge, rewarding active participants daily.…
StablecoinX and TLGY secure $530 million in funding, bringing their total funding to $890 million.

PANews reported on September 6th that StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition have secured an additional $530 million in financing to acquire digital assets, bringing their total committed financing to $890 million ahead of their planned merger and Nasdaq listing. The merged company, to be renamed StablecoinX Inc., is expected to hold over 3 billion ENA. According to the company, this will be the first dedicated fund pool for the Ethena ecosystem, which issues the USDe and USDtb stablecoins. The funds were raised through a private placement equity (PIPE) transaction, which allows publicly traded companies to raise capital by selling discounted shares to institutional investors. The company’s new investors include YZi Labs, Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, along with returning backers Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Maven11, Kingsway, Mirana, and Haun Ventures. “This additional funding will strengthen the resilience of the ecosystem, increase ENA liquidity, and support the sustainable development of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products,” Marc Piano, a director of the Ethena Foundation, said in a statement. Earlier news , TLGY disclosed its merger plan with StablecoinX, $360 million in initial PIPE financing, and $260 million in ENA repurchase plan on July 21.
Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics

The post Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI’s Crucial Reorganization: Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics Skip to content Home AI News OpenAI’s Crucial Reorganization: Shaping ChatGPT Personality and AI Ethics Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/openai-reorganizes-ai-behavior/
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
Italy’s Demolition Of Estonia Gifts Gennaro Gattuso A Fairytale Debut

The post Italy’s Demolition Of Estonia Gifts Gennaro Gattuso A Fairytale Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s the kind of result every coach dreams of before making their debut: 70% possession, 40 shots on goal, and five goals in a 34-minute timespan. Indeed, Gennaro Gattuso got the winning start he desperately needed as Italy swept aside Estonia 5-0 in Friday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier. Having missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and with Norway and Israel occupying first and second places in Group I respectively, the pressure on Gattuso has been unwavering since he was named as Luciano Spalletti’s successor in June. And a first half full of near misses at the Stadio di Bergamo didn’t quite calm the nerves of the 47-year-old as Italy went into the break at nil-all. Yet, that all changed for the 2006 World Cup winner in the second half. Gattuso reveled as his side broke the deadlock when Moise Kean headed in Mateo Retegui’s flick-on in the 58th minute. BERGAMO, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Mateo Retegui of Italy celebrates his goal with Moise Kean of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Italy and Estonia at Stadio di Bergamo on September 05, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images) Getty Images Retegui then made it 2-0 when he side-footed into the bottom corner, before substitute Giacomo Raspadori beat Estonia shot stopper Karl Hein with a stooping header. The floodgates widened further when Retegui scored a powerful header at the end of the match, with Alessandro Bastoni following suit in stoppage time. “I have to thank the lads for their performance, Gattuso told Italian broadcaster RAI. “In the first half, all they needed was a goal, but they played well.” Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma barely got a touch as Stefano Tonali and Nicolò Barella took turns at directing traffic. Despite holding firm…
Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair Role

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-considers-hassett-fed-chair/
Canada’s jobless rate hits 9-year high as economy loses 66k jobs in August

The post Canada’s jobless rate hits 9-year high as economy loses 66k jobs in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in August, the highest in more than nine years outside of the pandemic, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to deliver an interest rate cut later this month. Statistics Canada reported Friday that the economy shed 66,000 jobs in August, largely in part-time positions. Professional and technical services led the declines, while trade-sensitive sectors such as transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing also posted steep job losses. Economists raise odds of rate cut CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said the latest data shows the weakness is no longer confined to sectors hit by U.S. tariffs. “The weaker than expected employment report saw financial markets pricing in a greater probability of a September interest rate cut, resulting in a decline in bond yields,” he told clients. The Bank of Canada’s next policy decision is set for Sept. 17. The central bank has kept its key rate at 2.75% over the past three meetings, citing trade uncertainty and sticky inflation. However, the jobs report adds to last week’s data showing GDP contracted by 1.6% annually in the second quarter, with only a slight 0.1% rebound estimated for July. August marked a second straight month of job losses, following a decline of 41,000 in July. The number of unemployed rose by 34,000, pushing the layoff rate to 1%, up from 0.9% a year earlier. BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted the economy has lost 38,500 jobs since the trade war began in January, including 58,100 manufacturing roles. Inflation pressures shape policy outlook Inflation could be the deciding factor. The consumer price index rose 1.7% in July, though core measures remained elevated, with a three-month average of CPI-trim and CPI-median at 2.4%. RBC economist Claire Fan said the August inflation report, due a day before the rate decision, will…
Whales Inject $1B Into Solana DeFi as Transactions Surge 500%, Here’s Why

The post Whales Inject $1B Into Solana DeFi as Transactions Surge 500%, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales Inject $1B Into Solana DeFi as Transactions Surge 500%, Here’s Why Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/whales-inject-1b-into-solana-defi-as-transactions-surge-500-heres-why/
South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

The post South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) set new rules for crypto lending. The FSC said on Friday that interest on crypto lending is now capped at 20% in South Korea, and leveraged lending is not allowed. Crypto lending is restricted to the top 20 tokens by market capitalization or those listed on at least three won-based exchanges. The new rules follow late July reports that South Korea’s financial regulators had plans to release guidelines on cryptocurrency lending services to tighten oversight and protect investors. The move also followed the introduction of leveraged lending services by local crypto exchanges. The FSC noted that the review of the rules was triggered by a request from financial services, given the lack of regulations for lending. Now, exchanges must also ensure that first-time borrowers have completed online training and suitability tests set by the local self-regulatory organization, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). South Korea’s Financial Services Commission. Source: Wikimedia Related: South Korea readies stablecoin framework; bill set for October More transparency, fair practices In the event of forced liquidations, users must be notified in advance, and adding capital to a position to avoid liquidation must be permitted. Lastly, exchanges must use their own capital to provide lending services: “Indirect lending through third-party collaborations or outsourcing is banned to prevent regulatory evasion.“ “The new regulations reflect South Korea’s increasingly critical stance toward crypto. Lee Eok-won, the nominee for chairman of the FSC, recently made critical remarks about cryptocurrency, noting that “crypto has extreme price volatility, lacks monetary function” and has “no intrinsic value.” According to reports from late July, the level of scrutiny is expected to increase. At the time, South Korea’s central bank was reported to be launching a virtual asset committee to monitor the crypto market. Still, crypto is gaining popularity in…
A whale shorted BTC after closing its ETH long position at a loss of $35.4 million.

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale holding a 15x ETH long position has closed its position, losing $35.39 million, and opened a BTC short position with 25x leverage, buying 1,106.93 BTC worth $122.6 million.
