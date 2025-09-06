MEXC-tőzsde
Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal
The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:12
AJ Lee Returns On WWE SmackDown And Mauls Becky Lynch
The post AJ Lee Returns On WWE SmackDown And Mauls Becky Lynch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AJ Lee returned on WWE SmackDown. WWE After over a week of rumors, and days of chanting, former WWE Divas champion AJ Lee returned to WWE on SmackDown in Chicago to assist her real-life husband CM Punk. AJ Lee has not wrestled in 10 years, and her last match was March of 2015. With Seth Rollins cockily observing from the rafters, and the Allstate Arena chanting for AJ Lee, Lee’s music hit to an enormous explosion. Lee saved Punk from a second round of slaps at the punchy hands of Becky Lynch. Lee skipped to the ring and attacked a terrified Lynch, who was more fearful than Tony Khan when WWE announces an evening PLE. CM Punk came up short in a Fatal 4-Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. Just as Punk was closing in on a second GTS on Rollins, Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch delivered a low-blow to Punk, allowing Rollins to retain. At one point in the main event, Rollins told Punk “I hate your stupid family!” The promo segment the following night on Raw between CM Punk and Becky Lynch was one of the best of the year. Fans in France desperately chanted for AJ Lee as Punk and Lynch went back-and-forth. “Classic, always chanting for a dope who doesn’t work here,” quipped Becky. The segment ended with Lynch—ever the provocateur—slapping around CM Punk knowing he wouldn’t put his hands on a woman. But to quote Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the last last WrestleMania AJ Lee competed on: “I would never, ever put my hands on a woman. But I know somebody who would be happy to.” The Rock was referring to former UFC and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey, but this time around, AJ Lee will be evening the odds…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:11
Shiba Inu’s Death Cross Fakeout Appears: What Happens Next?
The post Shiba Inu’s Death Cross Fakeout Appears: What Happens Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu recently created a death cross signal on its hourly chart, which appears when the short-term moving average falls below the long term MA. Early Thursday, Shiba Inu had formed a golden cross on its hourly chart, as reported by U.Today, but a few hours later, the SHIB price reversed, with a death cross following on the hourly chart. SHIB/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView The emergence of a death cross was not farfetched as the market saw short-term selling pressure ahead of the jobs data release on Thursday, with the Shiba Inu price likewise dropping. The surprising twist remains that, while Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.000012 —which coincided with the death cross emergence — the price sharply rose afterward, invalidating the signal. You Might Also Like A death cross remains a bearish indication, but this particular signal appeared when the price was relatively oversold, stunning bears, with Shiba Inu sharply rebounding after. What comes next? At press time, Shiba Inu was trading up 2.28% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000124, in line with the broader crypto market rise following a weak jobs data report. You Might Also Like According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, jobs creation saw a slowdown in August, adding to recent signs of labor market weakening, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month. Following a sharp drop to a low of $0.000012 on Thursday, Shiba Inu rebounded. The cryptocurrency posted a green candlestick in the early Friday session, reaching a high of $0.00001246 before somewhat retreating. In the coming days, Shiba inu is poised for a major moving average crossover on its daily chart, which will be closely watched. Shiba Inu formed a golden cross on its daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:09
A Company Backed by Donald Trump’s Son Invests in 6 Cryptocurrencies, Including Bitcoin! Here Are the Details
The post A Company Backed by Donald Trump’s Son Invests in 6 Cryptocurrencies, Including Bitcoin! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced in its investor letter that it has taken an important step towards crypto assets. Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media Makes Crypto Move: $1 Million Bitcoin Purchase and DOGE Mining Investment The company announced that it has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and has also authorized investments in leading cryptocurrencies such as DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. Thumzup Media has also made a strategic move into crypto mining, signing a definitive agreement to acquire 2,500 Dogecoin (DOGE) miners. The company is also reportedly considering adding an additional 1,000 miners to its inventory to expand its operations. These steps indicate that the company views digital assets not only as financial investment tools but also as part of its operational growth strategy. The investment in DOGE mining is believed to enable Thumzup to take a more active role in the blockchain ecosystem. Despite the volatile nature of crypto markets, institutional interest in Bitcoin and other digital assets continues to grow. Thumzup Media’s move could both reinforce traditional investors’ confidence in crypto and strengthen the company’s financial diversification. The company management emphasized that these investments are an important part of their long-term growth strategy and stated that they will closely follow developments in the crypto sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-company-backed-by-donald-trumps-son-invests-in-6-cryptocurrencies-including-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:06
OpenAI expects to generate nearly $10 billion in revenue this year through ChatGPT
PANews reported on September 6th that according to a report by Cailian Press, OpenAI is reportedly projecting revenue in 2030 to be approximately 15% higher than previously forecast, and is expected to consume over $8 billion this year, approximately $1.5 billion higher than previously projected. OpenAI expects to generate nearly $10 billion in revenue this year from ChatGPT, bringing its total revenue to $13 billion.
PANews
2025/09/06 10:05
Bitcoin traders tipping Q4 price top do 'not understand statistics’ — Analyst
Bitcoin analyst PlanC says there is no reason for Bitcoin to reach a cycle high this year except for a “psychological, self-fulfilling prophecy.” Traders who predict Bitcoin will reach its cycle-high price by the end of this year may be misunderstanding the principles of statistics, a Bitcoin analyst says.It comes as several analysts have been forecasting the outcome for Bitcoin (BTC) in recent times.“Anyone who thinks Bitcoin has to peak in Q4 of this year does not understand statistics or probability,” PlanC said in an X post on Friday.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/06 10:04
Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues
The post Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oasis performs on opening night of the American leg of their ‘Oasis Live ’25’ reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen “So, it’s been a long time…” mused vocalist Liam Gallagher as Oasis took to the stage in Chicago for their first U.S. concert in 17 years. “Seriously. It’s great to be back in America,” said the singer on stage at Soldier Field later in the show. “We love ya. We’ve always loved ya!” In a strange coincidence, opening night of the U.S. leg of the Oasis “Live ‘25” reunion tour took place 16 years to the day following the group’s unexpected breakup in Paris on August 28, 2009. While brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have famously feuded since, Thursday night in Chicago they were all smiles, hugging as they took to the Soldier Field stage. Since reuniting last summer, Oasis have reissued their 1994 studio debut Definitely Maybe while dropping a Complete Studio Album Collection box set ahead of a remastered reissue of their sophomore release (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? set for October 3, 2025, celebrating the album at 30 while kickstarting a catalog responsible for global record sales in excess of 75 million. Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) perform on stage during the “Oasis Live ’25” tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen The group’s reunion run kicked off in Cardiff, Wales in July, including five sold out nights in their home of Manchester, England alongside a stunning seven performances at London’s Wembley Stadium, part of a massive tour which resumes this weekend in Los Angeles, heading to Mexico this month before moving to South Korea and Japan in October ahead of dates in Australia and South…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:02
StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance
The post StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance Skip to content Home Crypto News StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised for ENA Dominance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoinx-massive-funding-ena/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:01
Top Altcoins to Watch for 2025 and Beyond – ADA, XRP, ETH and a Hidden Gem
In 2025, there will be many projects for cryptocurrency investors to choose from, but a select few will always stand out. With solid foundations and increasing traction, ADA, XRP, and ETH continue to be three of the most talked-about assets. For traders who are looking ahead, the real question is which undiscovered treasures might overtake […] Continue Reading: Top Altcoins to Watch for 2025 and Beyond – ADA, XRP, ETH and a Hidden Gem
Coinstats
2025/09/06 10:00
Tether Eyes Gold Mining As New Frontier For Crypto Profit Deployment
Tether, the issuer of the market’s largest stablecoin by trading volume, USDT, is reportedly in discussions to invest in gold mining. The company aims to channel its substantial cryptocurrency profits into the metals market. According to a recent Financial Times report, Tether is exploring opportunities across the entire gold supply chain, including mining, refining, trading, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 10:00
