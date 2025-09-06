AJ Lee Returns On WWE SmackDown And Mauls Becky Lynch

AJ Lee returned on WWE SmackDown. WWE After over a week of rumors, and days of chanting, former WWE Divas champion AJ Lee returned to WWE on SmackDown in Chicago to assist her real-life husband CM Punk. AJ Lee has not wrestled in 10 years, and her last match was March of 2015. With Seth Rollins cockily observing from the rafters, and the Allstate Arena chanting for AJ Lee, Lee's music hit to an enormous explosion. Lee saved Punk from a second round of slaps at the punchy hands of Becky Lynch. Lee skipped to the ring and attacked a terrified Lynch, who was more fearful than Tony Khan when WWE announces an evening PLE. CM Punk came up short in a Fatal 4-Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. Just as Punk was closing in on a second GTS on Rollins, Rollins' wife Becky Lynch delivered a low-blow to Punk, allowing Rollins to retain. At one point in the main event, Rollins told Punk "I hate your stupid family!" The promo segment the following night on Raw between CM Punk and Becky Lynch was one of the best of the year. Fans in France desperately chanted for AJ Lee as Punk and Lynch went back-and-forth. "Classic, always chanting for a dope who doesn't work here," quipped Becky. The segment ended with Lynch—ever the provocateur—slapping around CM Punk knowing he wouldn't put his hands on a woman. But to quote Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the last last WrestleMania AJ Lee competed on: "I would never, ever put my hands on a woman. But I know somebody who would be happy to." The Rock was referring to former UFC and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey, but this time around, AJ Lee will be evening the odds…