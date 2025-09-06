2025-09-09 Tuesday

Bitcoin vs Ethereum – Is the 'flippening' on after ETH's spot volume overtakes BTC's?

Bitcoin vs Ethereum – Is the 'flippening' on after ETH's spot volume overtakes BTC's?

The post Bitcoin vs Ethereum – Is the ‘flippening’ on after ETH’s spot volume overtakes BTC’s? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Part of Ethereum’s latest edge over Bitcoin comes down to where institutional money is moving. Corporate treasuries, including firms like BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, have recently disclosed billions in ETH purchases. Source: CoinGecko ETF flow data reinforced the trend too. While Bitcoin products saw uneven inflows throughout August, Ethereum-linked funds enjoyed consistent green weeks before closing the month with higher aggregate inflows. Source: SoSoValue Source: SoSoValue ETH funds continued to attract fresh capital too, even as BTC products posted outflows. Hence, by the looks of it, Ethereum may be the market’s hot property heading into September. Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-vs-ethereum-is-the-flippening-on-after-eths-spot-volume-overtakes-btcs/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,287.88+0.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:30
EU sticks to 2028 target to end Russian oil imports, says no pressure from US

EU sticks to 2028 target to end Russian oil imports, says no pressure from US

The post EU sticks to 2028 target to end Russian oil imports, says no pressure from US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is moving ahead with its plan to stop buying oil and gas from Russia by January 1, 2028, and that deadline is not changing, even with president Donald Trump telling European leaders to cut ties with Moscow now. On Thursday, Trump told European officials to halt oil purchases from Russia, but didn’t give them a deadline, according to Reuters, which first reported the development from Copenhagen on September 5. On Friday, Dan Jorgensen, who handles the EU’s energy policies, made it clear in an interview that Washington hasn’t asked him to fast-track the deadline. “Not only has Putin weaponised energy against us, blackmailed member states, we are actually also indirectly helping finance Putin’s war, and that needs to stop. And if President Trump agrees to that, then that is only a welcome support, because that is certainly our main objective,” Jorgensen said. Right now, the European Union is finalizing legal rules to formally ban oil and gas imports from Russia within the next three years. These imports have been one of Russia’s biggest cash flows since its full invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and that money has gone straight into funding its war effort. Hungary and Slovakia resist, want gas and oil to keep flowing Not every EU country is on board. Hungary and Slovakia are still bringing in about 200,000 to 250,000 barrels of Russian oil every day through the Druzhba pipeline. That’s around 3% of the entire bloc’s oil needs. They’re also buying Russian gas and aren’t happy about Brussels’ timeline, warning that this cut-off could jack up energy prices and trigger shortages in their countries. Robert Fico, the prime minister of Slovakia, stood his ground during a press conference on Friday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He refused to comment on Trump’s remarks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:29
Staking & Airdrops Excluded From Securities

Staking & Airdrops Excluded From Securities

The post Staking & Airdrops Excluded From Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Offers Clarity: Staking & Airdrops Excluded From Securities Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial US Crypto Bill Draft Offers Clarity: Staking & Airdrops Excluded from Securities Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-crypto-bill-clarity/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:25
Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with significant news as U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows have been recorded for a second consecutive day. This recent development, totaling a substantial $162 million on September 5, signals a notable shift in investor behavior within the institutional crypto landscape. For many, understanding these movements is crucial to grasping the broader market sentiment and potential future trends for Bitcoin. What’s Driving These Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows? According to data from TraderT, the collective net outflow of $162 million on September 5 saw several key players contribute significantly to the withdrawals. BlackRock’s IBIT, a prominent fund, led these movements with $64.95 million in outflows. Following closely were Bitwise’s BITB, which experienced $49.65 million in withdrawals, and Grayscale’s GBTC, seeing $47.33 million exit its coffers. Interestingly, no U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF reported any net inflows for the day, highlighting a broad-based withdrawal trend rather than a simple rebalancing between funds. These figures represent a clear pause, if not a reversal, in the previously strong accumulation seen in these investment vehicles. When we talk about “net outflows,” it means that more money was withdrawn from these ETFs than was invested. This metric is a powerful indicator of institutional confidence and short-term market sentiment, particularly for an asset like Bitcoin that is increasingly intertwined with traditional finance through these regulated products. Why Do Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows Matter for the Crypto Market? The consistent recording of Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows carries significant weight for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. Historically, the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs was hailed as a landmark moment, promising to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. They offered institutional investors and retail traders a regulated, accessible way to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly holding the underlying asset. Therefore, sustained withdrawals from these funds can signal a shift in institutional appetite or a broader cautious outlook. Here’s why these outflows are important: Market Sentiment: Consecutive outflows can dampen overall market sentiment, potentially leading to increased selling pressure on Bitcoin’s spot price. Institutional Confidence: They might suggest that some institutional players are taking profits, rebalancing their portfolios, or becoming more risk-averse in the short term. Liquidity Impact: While $162 million might seem small compared to Bitcoin’s overall market cap, sustained outflows can affect liquidity, especially if they persist over a longer period. Moreover, these movements often create a ripple effect. When major institutional products like BlackRock’s IBIT see significant withdrawals, it can influence the perceptions and decisions of other large-scale investors, potentially amplifying market trends. Navigating the Future Amidst Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows Understanding the context behind these Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows is crucial for investors. While two days of outflows might not signify a long-term bearish trend, they certainly warrant close monitoring. Possible reasons for these withdrawals could include broader market risk-off sentiment, profit-taking after recent gains in Bitcoin’s price, or portfolio rebalancing as institutions adjust their asset allocations. It is also important to remember that market cycles are dynamic, and periods of withdrawal are a natural part of any investment landscape. What should investors watch for next? Continued Trends: Observe if the outflow trend persists for several more days or weeks, indicating a more entrenched shift. Bitcoin Price Action: Monitor how Bitcoin’s spot price reacts to these institutional movements. Significant drops could confirm a negative correlation. Macroeconomic Factors: Broader economic indicators, interest rate decisions, and geopolitical events can also influence institutional investment decisions in risk assets like Bitcoin. For those looking to make informed decisions, staying updated on these institutional flows is paramount. While short-term fluctuations are common, consistent trends in Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows can provide valuable insights into the health and direction of the institutional crypto market. In conclusion, the recent $162 million in Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows, marking a second straight day of withdrawals, serves as a critical data point for the cryptocurrency market. While not a definitive indicator of a prolonged downturn, it underscores the need for investors to remain vigilant and understand the various factors influencing institutional capital flows into digital assets. These movements highlight the evolving nature of Bitcoin’s integration into traditional finance and the continuous interplay between institutional sentiment and market performance. Staying informed and adaptable will be key for navigating the dynamic crypto landscape ahead. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Spot Bitcoin ETF? A Spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds Bitcoin. It allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to buy, store, or secure the cryptocurrency themselves. Q2: What does “net outflow” mean for an ETF? A net outflow occurs when the total value of shares redeemed (sold back to the fund) by investors exceeds the total value of new shares purchased. It indicates more money is leaving the fund than entering it. Q3: How do Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows impact Bitcoin’s price? While not a direct one-to-one correlation, significant and sustained Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows can contribute to negative market sentiment and potentially increase selling pressure on Bitcoin, which could lead to a decrease in its spot price. Q4: Is this a common occurrence for ETFs? ETFs, including those for traditional assets, regularly experience both inflows and outflows as investors adjust their portfolios. However, consecutive days of significant net outflows, especially from newly launched products like Spot Bitcoin ETFs, warrant attention. Q5: What are the main reasons for these recent Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows? The exact reasons can vary, but common factors include profit-taking by investors after price gains, portfolio rebalancing, broader macroeconomic concerns leading to risk-off sentiment, or shifts in institutional investment strategies. Q6: Should individual investors be concerned by these outflows? Individual investors should view these outflows as one data point among many. It’s important to conduct your own research, consider your personal financial goals, and understand that short-term market fluctuations are normal. These outflows primarily reflect institutional activity. If you found this analysis insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue providing valuable market insights and fostering a more informed crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:25
SEC Launches Task Force Targeting Foreign Pump-and-Dump Schemes Threatening US Investors

SEC Launches Task Force Targeting Foreign Pump-and-Dump Schemes Threatening US Investors

The post SEC Launches Task Force Targeting Foreign Pump-and-Dump Schemes Threatening US Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is unleashing an aggressive new task force to target foreign-based companies exploiting U.S. markets through pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump manipulation schemes. Cross-Border Pump-and-Dump Schemes Prompt SEC Enforcement Action The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Sept. 5 the launch of a Cross-Border Task Force to enhance the Division of Enforcement’s efforts to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-launches-task-force-targeting-foreign-pump-and-dump-schemes-threatening-us-investors/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:24
Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

This article validates a market simulation and calibration procedure using real-world historical data from the Hong Kong exchange (HKEX).
Hackernoon2025/09/06 10:21
The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.

The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.

PANews reported on September 6th that the U.S. SEC will extend its review of Grayscale Polkadot Trust (DOT) listing application submitted by Nasdaq. The Commission will extend the deadline for approving or disapproving the proposed rule change by another 60 days, with a final decision date of November 8th.
PANews2025/09/06 10:21
Africa Becomes Ripple's Next Battleground For RLUSD Stablecoin

Africa Becomes Ripple's Next Battleground For RLUSD Stablecoin

The post Africa Becomes Ripple’s Next Battleground For RLUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:18
Belarus President Lukashenko Makes Another Crypto Push

Belarus President Lukashenko Makes Another Crypto Push

The post Belarus President Lukashenko Makes Another Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed lawmakers to develop transparent rules for the country’s cryptocurrency market. According to a Friday report by the local news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko said during a recent government conference that it is important for Belarus to keep up with trends. He said: “The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere. It is important because it is a new area for the country.” Lukashenko pointed out that in 2023, he “gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies.” He was referring to the Belarusian Presidential Decree No. 80, which called for developing a national crypto framework. Alexander Lukashenko. Source: Wikimedia Related: SEC’s agenda proposes crypto safe harbors, broker-dealers reforms Belarus shows interest in crypto The Belarusian president noted that it is necessary to clearly determine the role of government agencies and the government-backed IT special economic zone Hi-Tech Park in the crypto industry. The remarks follow Lukashenko’s instructions in March to his energy minister to begin developing the country’s cryptocurrency mining industry. “Look at this mining,” Lukashenko said, according to a translated version of the report. “If it is profitable for us, let’s do it. We have excess electricity. Let them make this cryptocurrency and so on.” Related: ‘Too few guardrails,’ CFTC’s Johnson warns on prediction market risks Yes to crypto, but not really While Belarus appears to be interested in cryptocurrency, it also seems to be opposed to its decentralized and permissionless nature. In the summer of 2023, the Belarusian Ministry was working on legal amendments that would prohibit peer-to-peer transactions in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. That intent was translated into a new law last year, when, in mid-September,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:15
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:13
