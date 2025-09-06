2025-09-09 Tuesday

A Deep Dive Into Market Reactions

The post A Deep Dive Into Market Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive Into Market Reactions
DeepBook
BRC20.COM
Ethereum
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:04
A Decentralized Mechanism For Dispute Resolution

The post A Decentralized Mechanism For Dispute Resolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kleros (PNK) is a blockchain-based dispute resolution protocol designed to provide a decentralized and efficient mechanism for resolving disputes in various applications and industries. The protocol aims to offer a fair and transparent way to resolve disagreements without the need for traditional legal systems or intermediaries.  While it has the potential to reduce reliance on traditional legal systems and intermediaries, it also faces challenges related to scalability, jurisdictional issues, and the need to ensure the integrity of the juror pool. Decentralized arbitration Kleros operates as a decentralized arbitration platform where disputes are resolved by a global network of jurors rather than traditional judges or arbitrators. Jurors are chosen based on their staked PNK tokens and their reputation within the Kleros ecosystem. PNK is the native cryptocurrency token of the Kleros protocol. PNK token holders can stake their tokens to become jurors in the Kleros dispute resolution system. Jurors are incentivized to make fair and accurate judgments, as they can earn rewards for participating and face penalties for making incorrect decisions. Jurors are rewarded with PNK tokens for their work in resolving disputes. However, if they make incorrect or biased decisions, they may lose some of their staked tokens as a penalty.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:03
Justin Sun Faces Backlash After Urging WLFI to Unfreeze Tokens

Tron founder Justin Sun has once again found himself at the center of crypto controversy, this time over his frozen holdings in World Liberty Financials (WLFI). Related Reading: The Ripple Swell 2025 Agenda Is Out—These Are The Highlights The project blacklisted Sun’s wallet last week, freezing nearly 595 million WLFI tokens worth over $100 million […]
SUN
WLFI
Swell Network
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 11:00
Dogecoin and SHIB ETF Speculation Could Trigger a 50% Surge

The meme coin sector is back in the spotlight after speculation that ETFs tied to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be in the works. The rumors alone can fuel a massive rally of more than 50%. Investors are now debating whether meme coins, once dismissed as speculative jokes, are stepping into a new era […] Continue Reading: Dogecoin and SHIB ETF Speculation Could Trigger a 50% Surge
SHIBAINU
Moonveil
BitShiba
Coinstats2025/09/06 11:00
Bitcoin Holds $111,194: Key Metrics Hint at Volatility and Possible Upside

Bitcoin is trading at $111,194.83, a figure that keeps it well above the six-figure threshold. The current price reflects both strong market demand and lingering investor uncertainty. Traders are closely watching how Bitcoin interacts with Altcoins, as this relationship often sets the tone for the broader crypto sector. The crypto market has long observed that […]
SIX
Hive Intelligence
WELL3
Tronweekly2025/09/06 11:00
Pilot AI Taps FishWar to Streamline Web3 Gaming and Improve Player Experience

In partnership with FishWar, Pilot AI endeavors to minimize the barriers hindering players and improve the adoption of cutting-edge gaming platforms.
Edge
Sleepless AI
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 11:00
Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card

The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images The undisputed super middleweight title is on the line on Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in a highly anticipated matchup. The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the line are Alvarez's long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas. We look at the full Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing fight card, which streams on Netflix. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Betting Odds And Line MovementBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight Card Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0), 12 rounds Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0-0) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0-0), 12 rounds Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0-0) vs. John Ornelas (5-2-1), 10 rounds Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4-0), 10 rounds Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0-0) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (23-2-0), 10 rounds Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0-0) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2-0), 6 rounds Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed (0-0-0) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), 4 rounds Light heavyweight: Steven Nelson (20-1-0) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Marco Verde (2-0-0) vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt (11-2-1), 6 rounds Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back…
Threshold
Seed.Photo
Helium Mobile
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:56
Playing Online Poker Without Registration in 2025

The post Playing Online Poker Without Registration in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. No registration poker sites, otherwise referred to as poker sites without registration, present themselves as the ideal solution for players who want to skip traditional account sign-ups and start playing almost instantly.  They are primarily designed to deliver a seamless, swift, and hassle-free gaming experience, eliminating the tedious registration procedures that can slow players down.  Basically, when you choose to play at no registration poker sites, you won't have to fill lengthy forms or undergo identity verification – you can jump straight into the action, no matter where you are located.  In this article, we highlight the key advantages of playing online poker without registration, identify factors to consider before joining no registration tables, and introduce one of the top sites that excels at delivering fast, secure, and highly convenient gaming experiences. What are No Registration Poker Sites? Amid growing appetite for swift, convenient, and flexible gameplay, more and more gambling platforms are now allowing players to dive into online poker without registration. This approach completely eliminates lengthy sign-up and verification procedures to deliver a seamless and uninterrupted poker experience.  Operators offering online poker without registration often adopt simple login systems. In fact, in most cases, players are only required to provide a valid email address and a secure password.  Payment systems on these platforms are designed with speed and anonymity in mind. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are commonly used for deposits and withdrawals. Some platforms also accept prepaid vouchers or e-wallets, keeping transactions separate from banking data. The biggest advantage of no registration online poker sites? Global accessibility! Players can join from various locations without undergoing identity checks.  That being said, the absence of account registration does not necessarily imply that the site is insecure. After all, most of these providers employ encryption and provably fair systems…
Threshold
PlaysOut
Moonveil
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:55
Strategy: Nasdaq's new rules will not affect Strategy

PANews reported on September 6 that Strategy stated on the X platform that Nasdaq's new regulations on the formation of digital asset treasuries (DATs) will not affect the company's strategy, and its cryptocurrency ATM business and other capital market activities will continue as usual.
USUAL
Notcoin
PANews2025/09/06 10:55
Trump-Backed Thumzup to Add 3,500 DOGE Mining Rigs

The post Trump-Backed Thumzup to Add 3,500 DOGE Mining Rigs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media, the Nasdaq-listed company backed by Donald Trump Jr., is making a major bet on retail favourite dogecoin DOGE$0.2178 with plans to deploy 3,500 Dogecoin mining rigs by year-end. The expansion is expected to come through a pending acquisition of Dogehash, a miner focused on the Scrypt algorithm that secures both Dogecoin and Litecoin. Scrypt is specifically designed to make it costly to perform large-scale custom hardware attacks by requiring large amounts of memory. According to its latest shareholder letter, Thumzup intends to buy Dogehash's existing 2,500-rig fleet and add another 1,000 rigs before December, contingent on shareholder approval of the all-stock deal. "Cryptocurrency mining presents what could be one of the greatest opportunities for value creation in the industry," the company said, projecting "material" high-margin revenue from the integration. Revenue estimates range from $22.7 million at current DOGE prices to more than $100 million if the token reaches $1. Dogecoin was trading near 22 cents on Friday, having remained little changed over the past 24 hours. Thumzup's pivot into crypto comes just months after it seeded a $1 million bitcoin position for its treasury in January. The firm has since expanded its mandate to include Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, XRP, ether and USDC, with board approval granted in recent weeks. The move reflects a broader shift among small-cap firms looking to blend crypto exposure with traditional operations. While MicroStrategy has dominated headlines with its bitcoin-heavy balance sheet, Thumzup's strategy leans toward diversification and direct mining revenue on relatively smaller tokens. Dogecoin mining has historically been less profitable than bitcoin due to lower token value and Scrypt's dynamics, but rising memecoin adoption has sparked new interest. Pairing Litecoin and Dogecoin mining also allows operators to hedge output across two actively traded assets. If the rigs go live as projected, Thumzup…
NEAR
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Moonveil
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:54
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant