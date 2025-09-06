Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images The undisputed super middleweight title is on the line on Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in a highly anticipated matchup. The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the line are Alvarez's long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas. We look at the full Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing fight card, which streams on Netflix. Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight Card Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0), 12 rounds Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0-0) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0-0), 12 rounds Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0-0) vs. John Ornelas (5-2-1), 10 rounds Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4-0), 10 rounds Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0-0) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (23-2-0), 10 rounds Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0-0) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2-0), 6 rounds Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed (0-0-0) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), 4 rounds Light heavyweight: Steven Nelson (20-1-0) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Marco Verde (2-0-0) vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt (11-2-1), 6 rounds Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:56