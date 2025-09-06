Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens

TRON founder Justin Sun is no stranger to drama (or to making headlines). He found himself at the center of controversy once again, after World Liberty Financial (WLFI), abruptly froze a huge chunk of his tokens. Sun is more than just an investor here. As he makes clear in his open post to the WLFI team and community, he put not only his money, but also "trust and support for the future of this project." Fairness Is a Core Issue for Justin Sun Justin Sun has played the game before, both as a supporter and entrepreneur. It's not every day a billionaire goes public to demand his tokens back, and it's no small sum. Reports have Sun's WLFI holdings at around $107 million, locked in limbo. There are accusations swirling about market manipulation and governance that's anything but decentralized. The WLFI saga goes deeper than frozen tokens. The project has been dogged by rumors and allegations since its inception. Insiders hold more than half the supply. The Trump family reportedly controls billions of tokens and a staggering share of the project's revenue. Token allocations have also been called out for their opacity. Some retail investors are accusing the team of "insider dumps" right after launch. That sent prices into a steep decline just as everyday holders piled in. WLFI has also faced scrutiny for alleged secret deals and preferential treatment for high-profile investors. However, the team has denied any wrongdoing, chalking it all up to routine treasury management. For Sun, the core issue is fairness. He stated, echoing a sentiment deeply woven into the crypto world, "Tokens are sacred and inviolable—this should be the most basic value of any blockchain." In his view, the freeze is not just bad for him but bad for the project itself, risking a collapse…