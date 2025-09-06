2025-09-09 Tuesday

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch

The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum (ETH) cofounder, has shared his thoughts about stablecoins as an asset class in the cryptocurrency space. Buterin dropped his insights in reaction to a post highlighting Codex, a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain. Vitalik Buterin tags stablecoins key driver of crypto utility According to Buterin, cheap stablecoin transactions remain one of the key real-world value drivers of the crypto industry. He is implying that stablecoins have utility in cross-border remittances and payments, which makes them pivotal in the adoption of crypto. You Might Also Like Notably, new users in the crypto space require stablecoins to purchase different cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, XRP and others. This arguably makes them a vital link in the crypto adoption chain compared to NFTs or meme coins, for instance. Cheap stablecoin transactions continue to be one of the most important sources of large-scale value that crypto provides today. Excited to see @codex_pbc joining the arena as an L2 and thinking explicitly about synergy between itself and ethereum L1 from day one. https://t.co/BuCyZZqYgh — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 5, 2025 Buterin expressed excitement at how Codex has distinguished itself among other layer 2s and is exclusively for stablecoins. “Excited to see @codex_pbc joining the arena as an L2 and thinking explicitly about synergy between itself and Ethereum L1 from day one,” he wrote. The Ethereum cofounder is highlighting the fact that Codex, rather than compete with Ethereum, has decided to align and create a mutually beneficial ecosystem. With this development, it could help Ethereum maintain dominance in global crypto finance. This could support Ethereum in staying ahead of Tron and other competitors in the stablecoin market as it seeks to make payments cheaper worldwide. Stablecoin’s $1.2 trillion market projection You Might Also Like Vitalik Buterin’s post is gaining traction, with one user agreeing that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:27
Publicly listed Blue Gold plans to launch a gold-backed digital token

Publicly listed Blue Gold plans to launch a gold-backed digital token

PANews reported on September 6th that Nasdaq-listed company Blue Gold Limited announced a strategic partnership with TripleBolt Technology to jointly explore the development of blockchain-based digital assets backed by gold futures. The plan aims to launch Blue Gold Coin (BGC), a digital token backed by a forward contract for up to 1 million grams of gold from the company's mining assets. The project aims to provide investors with transparent, asset-backed digital investments that combine the value of gold with blockchain technology. The token issuance will be carried out in phases, beginning with a private placement. Proceeds from the token issuance will be used to support Blue Gold's production targets and growth plans. Blue Gold Limited has acquired the Bogoso Prestea mine in Ghana and is committed to unlocking value in the gold industry through sustainable practices and innovative financial models.
PANews2025/09/06 11:20
Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens

Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens

The post Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TRON founder Justin Sun is no stranger to drama (or to making headlines). He found himself at the center of controversy once again, after World Liberty Financial (WLFI), abruptly froze a huge chunk of his tokens. Sun is more than just an investor here. As he makes clear in his open post to the WLFI team and community, he put not only his money, but also “trust and support for the future of this project.” Fairness Is a Core Issue for Justin Sun Justin Sun has played the game before, both as a supporter and entrepreneur. It’s not every day a billionaire goes public to demand his tokens back, and it’s no small sum. Reports have Sun’s WLFI holdings at around $107 million, locked in limbo. There are accusations swirling about market manipulation and governance that’s anything but decentralized. The WLFI saga goes deeper than frozen tokens. The project has been dogged by rumors and allegations since its inception. Insiders hold more than half the supply. The Trump family reportedly controls billions of tokens and a staggering share of the project’s revenue. Token allocations have also been called out for their opacity. Some retail investors are accusing the team of “insider dumps” right after launch. That sent prices into a steep decline just as everyday holders piled in. WLFI has also faced scrutiny for alleged secret deals and preferential treatment for high-profile investors. However, the team has denied any wrongdoing, chalking it all up to routine treasury management. For Sun, the core issue is fairness. He stated, echoing a sentiment deeply woven into the crypto world, “Tokens are sacred and inviolable—this should be the most basic value of any blockchain.” In his view, the freeze is not just bad for him but bad for the project itself, risking a collapse…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:20
BullZilla Takes Center Stage with Stellar and Floki as the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today for Explosive Gains

BullZilla Takes Center Stage with Stellar and Floki as the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today for Explosive Gains

The post BullZilla Takes Center Stage with Stellar and Floki as the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today for Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore why BullZilla is taking center stage among the best crypto presales to buy today. Learn about its explosive ROI potential, its ecosystem features, and how it compares to Stellar and Floki in this comprehensive analysis. Cryptocurrency is a fast-moving world, with countless opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the next big thing. The best crypto presales to buy today are often the ones that combine strong community support, innovative features, and massive ROI potential. Among the many exciting projects in the crypto space, BullZilla, Stellar, and Floki have captured the attention of investors seeking explosive gains. BullZilla ($BZIL), in particular, has emerged as one of the top presale opportunities, and in this article, we will explore why it stands out among the best crypto presales to buy today, along with a detailed look at Stellar and Floki. BullZilla’s presale has been making waves, driven by its Roarblood Vault and HODL Furnace, which offer innovative ways for investors to earn rewards and secure long-term gains. Meanwhile, Stellar and Floki continue to provide unique value propositions in their respective niches, making them viable options in the ever-growing cryptocurrency market. Read on to discover why BullZilla is poised to lead the charge in the best crypto presales to buy today. BullZilla: The Presale That’s Redefining Crypto Investment BullZilla, a meme coin with a massive potential for growth, is quickly emerging as one of the top presales to join today. At its core, BullZilla is not just another meme coin, its robust ecosystem and innovative features set it apart from the crowd. With its Roarblood Vault and HODL Furnace, the project has created an environment where investors can stake tokens, refer others, and see real rewards. The Roarblood Vault: Powering the Community The Roarblood Vault is the heart of BullZilla’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:17
A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny

A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny

The post A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny Skip to content Home Crypto News Grayscale’s Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/grayscale-spot-dot-etf-delay/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:16
BullZilla Takes Center Stage as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Explosive Gains with XLM and FLOKI Surging

BullZilla Takes Center Stage as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Explosive Gains with XLM and FLOKI Surging

Cryptocurrency is a fast-moving world, with countless opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the next big thing. The best […] The post BullZilla Takes Center Stage as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Explosive Gains with XLM and FLOKI Surging appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 11:15
Why BullZilla Is The Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With Over 500 Holders, as Toncoin and Pepe Make Waves

Why BullZilla Is The Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With Over 500 Holders, as Toncoin and Pepe Make Waves

Discover the top 100x crypto presales in 2025! Explore BullZilla, Toncoin, and Pepefor explosive ROI potential and presale dynamics.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 11:15
Shiba Inu price prediction – All about THIS risky buying opportunity for traders!

Shiba Inu price prediction – All about THIS risky buying opportunity for traders!

The post Shiba Inu price prediction – All about THIS risky buying opportunity for traders! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Shiba Inu has been trading above a solid demand zone that bulls need to defend. However, the weekly price chart revealed that sellers may have the upper hand right now.  Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price has been consolidating above the key demand zone at $0.000012 since mid-August. In fact, a recent AMBCrypto report noted that whales have been accumulating SHIB too. Source: Glassnode That’s not all though as the exchange net position change has been negative since 17 August. Here, negative flows represent outflows from exchanges – A classic sign of accumulation. Source: Glassnode The cost basis distribution heatmap is a visualization of the supply density of SHIB across price levels. Warmer colors represent a greater supply acquired at that cost. The $0.000012 area represented a key demand zone, since it was where a sizeable amount of Shiba Inu has been acquired in recent months. Therefore, bulls have to defend this key support if they want to drive a rally in the coming weeks. Can Shiba Inu’s price stay above $0.000012, or should traders expect a southbound move? Shiba Inu likely to drop 15% to weekly range lows Source: SHIB/USDT on TradingView The weekly chart revealed that Shiba Inu has traded within a range (purple) from $0.0000106 to $0.000016. It has consolidated within a smaller range too, between $0.00012 and $0.000014. If the $0.000012 support fails, SHIB is likely to fall to its weekly range lows. This is a possibility traders and investors should be prepared for. The OBV made a new low on the weekly charts, signaling seller strength. The RSI was unable to push past the neutral 50-level – Another sign of weakness from the bulls. Source: SHIB/USDT on TradingView Finally, the 1-day chart did not show any strength from the market’s buyers. In fact, the descending…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:09
Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC

Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC

The post Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/a-good-bitcoin-entry/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:06
Data: Corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past nine months

Data: Corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past nine months

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Cointelegraph, River data showed that corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past 9 months.
PANews2025/09/06 11:05
