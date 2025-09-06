MEXC-tőzsde
Solana-Backed Firm Sol Strategies to List on Nasdaq Under Ticker STKE
Sol Strategies, a digital asset firm focused on the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, with trading set to begin on September 9 under the ticker STKE. This listing marks a pivotal step in advancing institutional access to Solana investments while reinforcing confidence in Solana’s blockchain infrastructure. Sol […]
Jack Ma-Backed Yunfeng Financial Acquires $44 Million Ethereum Holdings
The post Jack Ma-Backed Yunfeng Financial Acquires $44 Million Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-listed Yunfeng purchases 10,000 ETH using available cash reserves Yunfeng plans to incorporate Ethereum into Web3 strategies The purchase coincides with institutional buying surge totaling $943 million Hong Kong-listed Yunfeng Financial Group has acquired 10,000 Ethereum tokens valued at $44 million as part of its strategic expansion into digital asset markets. The Jack Ma-backed financial services company funded the purchase entirely through existing cash resources without external financing. Yunfeng confirmed that Ethereum will function as a strategic reserve asset supporting the company’s transition into Web3 technologies and artificial intelligence applications. The acquisition aligns with the firm’s diversification strategy beyond traditional brokerage, asset management, and insurance services into decentralized finance opportunities. Corporate Integration Strategy The financial group plans to integrate Ethereum holdings into its official investment portfolio reporting structure. Company executives indicated that ETH will support upcoming tokenization projects while serving as infrastructure for new Web3 financial solutions across their service offerings. Jack Ma maintains an 11.15% stake in Yunfeng Financial through Yunfeng Capital, according to public filings. While the Alibaba founder does not participate in daily operations, his ownership connection enhances the company’s profile as it pivots toward blockchain technology adoption. The Yunfeng purchase forms part of a larger institutional accumulation trend affecting Ethereum markets. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that institutional buyers and whale investors acquired 218,750 ETH worth approximately $943 million during a two-day period. BitMine Immersion Technologies led corporate purchasing activity, securing 69,603 ETH valued at $300 million through transactions with BitGo and Galaxy Digital. Additionally, five newly created wallets accumulated 102,455 ETH through FalconX trading platform, representing $441.6 million in institutional demand. This institutional buying pressure occurs amid declining Ethereum availability on centralized exchanges. CryptoQuant data shows exchange reserves have decreased by 10.7 million ETH since September 2022, falling from a peak of 28.8 million…
Senate Committee Revises Crypto Bill with Development Protections
The post Senate Committee Revises Crypto Bill with Development Protections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Senate Banking Committee revises crypto bill with development protections. Excludes airdrops and DePIN from securities laws. ETH and decentralized networks benefit from new regulatory clarity. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has revealed a revised crypto market structure bill, reported by Eleanor Terrett, reflecting input from stakeholders and lobbyists, enhancing regulatory clarity on digital assets. The drafted bill offers extensive legal protections, including SEC-CFTC collaboration, potentially influencing institutional involvement and market dynamics, with a focus on safeguarding developers and certain digital assets. Senate Bill Boosts Developer Protection and Clarity The new draft, spearheaded by Senators, such as Tim Scott and Cynthia Lummis, highlights developer protection and clearer regulatory frameworks. By excluding ancillary assets from securities and improving clarity, the bill reflects extensive stakeholder input and collaboration with lobbying groups. Key adjustments include excluding staking, airdrops, and decentralized physical infrastructures from securities laws. This is achieved while retaining self-custody protections and introducing robust exemptions. The SEC and CFTC are mandated to form a joint advisory committee, further streamlining digital asset governance. The crypto community has reacted positively, with noted advocacy voices highlighting the improved legal landscape for developers. Amanda Tuminelli, from the DeFi Education Fund, praised this draft for unmatched developer protections. This change aligns with broader institutional acceptance, boosting optimism for continued development within compliant bounds. “The new market structure draft from Senate Banking has the best developer protections language we have seen to date. Still digging into the rest of the bill, but this is worth celebrating immediately.” Ethereum Gains Amid Regulatory Advances Did you know? The Senate’s bill on digital assets is the most comprehensive protection measure passed since the CLARITY Act, aiming to reconcile innovation with regulatory needs in the U.S. market. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,318.14, with a market capitalization…
Analysts Rank 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 That Could Deliver 1000x Gains and Explosive Returns
What if the next 1000x crypto story is unfolding right now? The market for meme coins hasn’t slowed down, and analysts are pointing toward a handful of projects that could be the top cryptos in September 2025. With whales circling, degens scanning for their next moonshot, and analysts crunching data, the buzz is louder than […]
Shiba Inu Faces Risky Buying Zone as Key Support at $0.000012 Tested
Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to consolidate above its key support zone at $0.000012, raising questions over whether bulls can defend the level or if a deeper decline is imminent. According to recent on-chain data, whales have been accumulating SHIB, while exchange net position flows have remained negative since August 17. Negative flows typically signal that […]
7,626 BTC Aged 3–5 Years Moves Onchain
The post 7,626 BTC Aged 3–5 Years Moves Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
CBDC debate heats up in US Congress as lawmakers push for ban.
The post CBDC debate heats up in US Congress as lawmakers push for ban. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As US lawmakers return from their August recess, the debate over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is once again at the forefront of crypto policy. In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph spoke with Sheila Warren, CEO of the Project Liberty Institute, about whether the CBDC debate in Washington reflects real risks or political posturing, and what it means for the future of the digital dollar. The CBDC debate Supporters of the measure argue that a CBDC would endanger civil liberties by giving the government unprecedented access to financial data. Representative Tom Emmer, who sponsored the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act passed by the House in July, warned: “It is government-controlled, programmable money that, if designed without the privacy protections of cash, could give the federal government the ability to surveil and restrict Americans’ transactions and monitor every aspect of our daily lives.” But policy experts suggest that particular framing oversimplifies the issue. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said it will not launch a CBDC without explicit authorization from Congress, and any potential design could incorporate privacy safeguards. Related: ‘Avoidable errors’ wiped a year’s worth of Gary Gensler’s texts… oops “You can design a CBDC that has significant blockers and protects privacy. You can design a CBDC… that is fully transparent and has zero privacy blockers. And these are design choices,” Warren said. “Right now, this idea that a CBDC is some urgent threat to American privacy, I just don’t see it. A lot of the current posture is rhetorical and political in nature.” The US position also stands in contrast to other major economies. China has already rolled out its version of a CBDC, while the European Union and India are running pilots. “What you’re seeing now is actually quite a significant divergence with the US from a lot…
SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work
The post SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plan to hold a joint roundtable as a next step in their efforts to make the U.S. markets friendlier to financial firms, including crypto businesses. The heads of the agencies — SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham — announced a joint roundtable for later this month to discuss prediction markets, decentralized finance and 24/7 trading in traditional financial markets, among other issues. The agencies also published a joint statement outlining their push for “greater harmonization” between the two agencies. “It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate,” Atkins said during a press call on Friday morning. During the previous administration, the two agencies were sometimes at odds over the policing of crypto, even though their leaders were both Democrats appointed by former President Joe Biden. Gary Gensler, the ex-chief of the SEC, set himself up as a crypto antagonist, taking companies to court and refusing to move forward on comprehensive crypto regulations, while then-CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam was marginally more open to conversations with the industry. For instance, the two agencies adopted distinct positions on which crypto assets were securities and which were commodities, including Ethereum’s ETH, which both seemed to claim under their jurisdictions at different times. In the Friday call, Atkins and Pham presented a new united front, as the two said they’re trying to bring innovators back from overseas jurisdictions and get set to oversee modern, round-the-clock markets. ‘Maximum productivity’ Asked by CoinDesk whether the regulator had the resources to police 24/7 trading, as the agencies suggested in their joint statement, Atkins pointed to self-regulatory organizations as the entities that would take on the bulk of the work. “It’s the markets themselves, the SROs that are charged with looking…
Dogecoin (DOGE) Goes Institutional: REX Shares’ ETF Likely to Launch Very Soon
Market experts believe that the new Dogecoin ETF could launch next week.
$216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow
The post $216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alarming Crypto Liquidations: $216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow Skip to content Home Crypto News Alarming Crypto Liquidations: $216M Wiped Out in 24 Hours as Longs Face Brutal Blow Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-liquidations-brutal-blow/
