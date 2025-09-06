MEXC-tőzsde
Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Trading
The post Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The Solana blockchain is about to gain fresh visibility on Wall Street. SOL Strategies Inc. has secured approval to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where it will begin trading on September 9, 2025 under the ticker STKE. By moving onto Nasdaq, the firm expects to tap a broader base of investors, especially institutions seeking direct exposure to companies tied to Solana. The added liquidity is also seen as a major benefit for existing shareholders. Shares will automatically convert from the OTCQB Venture Market, where the company previously traded as CYFRF, while its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (HODL) will remain. CEO on a Year-Long Push Chief executive Leah Wald called the Nasdaq approval a validation of more than a year’s worth of preparation and persistence. In a social media post, she described the milestone as proof that both the company and Solana’s ecosystem are gaining recognition among the world’s most prominent technology players. Wald added that the listing provides the foundation to scale validator growth and strengthen access to U.S. capital markets. One of the company’s priorities is expanding validator partnerships and staking operations, which are essential for Solana’s performance and security. Analysts note that the move coincides with Solana’s recent Alpenglow upgrade, aimed at accelerating throughput and efficiency on the network. With Nasdaq capital behind it, SOL Strategies hopes to play a larger role in ensuring validator infrastructure keeps pace with rising demand. A Step Toward Broader Growth The approval still requires regulatory clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including effectiveness of its Form 40-F filing. Once complete, executives believe the firm will be positioned to capture institutional flows into Solana infrastructure at a time when demand for staking services continues to rise across the industry. For Wald, the listing isn’t an endpoint but…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:05
Pay Attention to This Metric in Bitcoin and Altcoins: Volatility Increases When Triggered
The post Pay Attention to This Metric in Bitcoin and Altcoins: Volatility Increases When Triggered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has argued that the correlation between Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins plays a critical role in market movements. According to the company, when the correlation between BTC and altcoins decreases, the markets typically experience a wave of volatility. This movement can be either upward or downward. Citing the Correlation Heatmap data frequently used in its analysis, Alphractal stated that this metric serves as a kind of “thermometer” for the crypto market. The statement included the following assessments: When BTC trades sideways, altcoins stand out and often outperform, which lowers correlation and can lead to subsequent pullbacks. When BTC is in a strong downtrend, correlation with altcoins increases and price movements become more synchronized. BTC-Altcoin Heatmap shared by Alphactal. It was stated that altcoin rallies are generally short-lived, and after a while, Bitcoin prices “pull to the floor.” At the time of writing, the BTC price is trading at $110,766 and has gained 1% in the last 24 hours. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/pay-attention-to-this-metric-in-bitcoin-and-altcoins-volatility-increases-when-triggered/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:03
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $447 million yesterday, the second highest in history
PANews reported on September 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$447 million yesterday (September 5, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.812 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net outflow of US$51.7672 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.606 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.642 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.726 billion.
PANews
2025/09/06 12:02
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Saturday, September 6th
The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Saturday, September 6th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT I’m back! After a couple weeks off the rotation, I have returned to cross words with you, dearest puzzle solvers. It felt like the depth of summer back then. Now summer is slinking off and autumn is rushing in, cool and a little wistful. As always, be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide with all the best current streaming options and theatrical releases. Let me know what you’re watching, too! I’m always looking for recommendations. Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Clues Since the Saturday Mini is so much bigger and tougher than any of the rest of the week, I’m including some clues for each of these rather than just the first letter, though you can see first letters below, followed by answers. Across 1A. U.S. prez who served four terms — During WWII 4A. Hurry, in Shakespearean English — Rhymes with “pie” 7A. Only country to have a musical instrument (the harp) as its national emblem — Think Shamrocks 9A. Big name in rum — Rhymes, sort of, with 10A 10A. She holds the record for most #1 Billboard hits by a female rapper (5) — Rhymes, sort of, with 9A 11A. Ancient time-tracking device — Uses the ball of gas in the sky 12A. Ctrl-___-Del —…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:02
Digital Ascension CEO Claims XRP Will Never Return to Sub-$0.50 Levels: Here’s Why
The post Digital Ascension CEO Claims XRP Will Never Return to Sub-$0.50 Levels: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Claver argues investors missed XRP accumulation opportunity at $0.30-$0.50 range CEO cites upcoming ETF launches and $1 billion corporate treasury adoption Current $2.84 price maintains over 400% gains since November 2024 lows Digital Ascension Group CEO Jake Claver has declared that XRP’s trading days below $0.50 have ended permanently. His assessment addresses ongoing debates about whether the cryptocurrency could revisit lower price levels that many investors now wish they had utilized for accumulation. Claver pointed out that numerous investors dismissed XRP as worthless when it traded between $0.30 and $0.50, often labeling the asset negatively. These same market participants now express regret about missing accumulation opportunities at those price levels as XRP has advanced to current trading ranges. ETF Launch Expected to Prevent Major Corrections The CEO emphasized that buyers had multiple years to accumulate XRP at sub-$0.50 prices before the current rally began. He believes that upcoming spot XRP ETF products will create institutional demand that prevents major corrections back to historical lows. Projections suggest XRP ETF launches could occur next month, with estimates of $5 billion in investment inflows arriving within weeks of approval. This institutional interest supports Claver’s thesis that deep retracements to previous support levels are unlikely. Corporate treasury adoption has reached over $1 billion in disclosed XRP holdings, creating additional price support. This institutional backing reinforces arguments against major corrections that could push XRP back toward the $0.50 range. XRP currently maintains gains exceeding 400% since November 2024. The price performance validates Claver’s confidence in the asset’s upward trajectory and institutional appeal. XRP Correction Still Remain Possible However, technical analyst EGRAG presents contrasting scenarios based on historical market cycles. EGRAG suggests that corrections to $0.30 remain possible following potential blow-off tops, with eventual lows depending on peak price levels achieved. EGRAG’s analysis indicates that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:01
Whales Move on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035, Labeling It the Best Crypto to Buy Before Q4 2025
Crypto whales are back in action, setting their sights on Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With the price currently sitting at $0.035, large investors are entering in significant volumes, signaling growing confidence in the project ahead of Q4 2025. For many in the crypto space, whale inflows serve as an early indicator of market conviction, especially when [...] The post Whales Move on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035, Labeling It the Best Crypto to Buy Before Q4 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 12:00
Ethereum – Assessing whether a new bull run may be close for the altcoin
The world's largest altcoin's fortunes could change in the near term.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 12:00
XRP Price Prediction: $6 Target Returns as Whales Accumulate Ahead of ETF Call
Whales are once again making their presence felt in the XRP market. Blockchain data shows wallets holding more than 10 million XRP added over 600 million tokens in August alone. Analysts interpret this as a strong signal that large investors see upside potential ahead of a major catalyst: a potential U.S. ETF approval. Historically, whale […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction: $6 Target Returns as Whales Accumulate Ahead of ETF Call
Coinstats
2025/09/06 12:00
Sergey Nazarov Says Chainlink to Drive Tokenization Beyond Crypto in 2025
Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, spoke with CNBC-TV18 in India about how blockchain technology is moving beyond cryptocurrencies and toward a wider financial transformation. His remarks followed Chainlink’s growing presence in Washington, where policymakers have acknowledged its role as the leading decentralized oracle network. Nazarov noted that the White House recognized the network’s importance, especially […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/06 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $160 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net inflow
PANews reported on September 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$160 million yesterday (September 5, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$63.206 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.741 billion. The second is Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6455 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.211 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.045 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.487 billion.
PANews
2025/09/06 11:59
