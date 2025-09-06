MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Jito’s $1 mln JTO buyback fails to lift token after 60% drop: What now?
Jito's buyback program hit $1M but bulls are still hesitant.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 13:00
5 best coins to buy as the crypto market gears up for a big pump
The entire crypto market is currently in the red, but experienced investors view this red […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 13:00
US SEC Under Fire For Gensler’s ‘Missing’ Texts From Key Crypto Crackdown Period
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is under fire after a recent report detailed a series of “avoidable” mistakes from the watchdog’s IT department that resulted in the loss of records linked to crypto enforcement actions during Gary Gensler’s tenure. Related Reading: Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 13:00
MemeCore (M) Keeps Pumping by Double Digits, Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles at $111K: Weekend Watch
M is up by 200% in the past week.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 12:51
Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto staat bekend om volatiliteit. Maar steeds meer signalen wijzen op een andere toekomst: betalingen die schaalbaar en onzichtbaar werken. Waar all-time highs jarenlang de krantenkoppen haalden, zijn het nu initiatieven als PayPal’s crypto checkout en nieuwe regelgeving rond stablecoins in de headlines. Van speculatie naar utility PayPal voegde deze zomer crypto toe aan de kassa voor Amerikaanse handelaren. Daarmee kunnen consumenten met meer dan honderd tokens en wallets betalen, waarbij de afwikkeling achter de schermen gebeurt in stablecoins of fiat. Volgens PayPal kunnen internationale betalingen met deze infrastructuur tot 90% goedkoper worden verrekend. Dat is een grote verschuiving in hoe geldstromen grensoverschrijdend werken. Waar traders vooral winst zoeken in koersschommelingen, levert dit directe waarde op voor miljoenen bedrijven en gezinnen. Tired: Paying high transaction fees for international payments. Wired: Reducing costs up to 90% by offering pay with crypto for payments. ✅ Reduce international transaction fees by up to 90% ✅ Offer 100+ cryptocurrencies and eligible wallets at checkout✅ Get immediate… pic.twitter.com/3XgOXW2Smr — PayPal (@PayPal) July 28, 2025 Regelgevers kiezen voor betalingen Een tweede belangrijke trend: regulering volgt het pad van betalingen, niet van handel. In Europa zorgt MiCA voor uniforme regulatie voor stablecoins. Singapore hanteert ondertussen strikte regels voor reserves, inwisselbaarheid en transparantie van stablecoins, en Hongkong verstrekt sinds kort officiële licenties aan uitgevers. Waar handel in veel landen nog in een grijs gebied blijft, wordt crypto voor betalingen steeds meer als financiële infrastructuur behandeld. Voor developers is dit een kantelpunt. Voor het eerst bestaat er een duidelijk pad om compliant betalingsproducten te bouwen, zonder maandenlange onzekerheid of dreigende sancties. Massale adoptie komt onzichtbaar De ironie is dat de eerste golf van massale adoptie waarschijnlijk ongemerkt voorbijgaat. Consumenten zullen simpelweg betalen via hun vertrouwde apps, zonder te beseffen dat de transactie op stablecoinrails plaatsvindt. Naast PayPal hebben ook bedrijven als JD.com aangekondigd dat ze stablecoin licenties willen aanvragen in meerdere markten, om zo internationale afrekeningen te versnellen. Het zijn dit soort stappen die crypto van nicheproduct naar achterliggende infrastructuur duwen. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Welke crypto gaat stijgen in september? Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Fed-voorzitter Powell kondigde een mogelijke verlaging van de rentes aan en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen. Dit zou zomaar eens de start van een nieuwe bull run kunnen betekenen. In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Kritiek en risico’s Niet iedereen juicht de ontwikkeling toe. Voorstanders zien stablecoins als dé manier om crypto praktisch en schaalbaar te maken, maar critici waarschuwen dat te veel macht terugvalt bij grote betaalbedrijven. Centrale banken zoals de ECB wijzen bovendien op systeemrisico’s en mogelijke impact op het monetaire beleid. Die zorgen zijn terecht. Grootschalig gebruik van stablecoins betekent dat toezichthouders meer nadruk leggen op audits, reserves, en realtime monitoring. Toch zien veel bedrijven dit niet als rem, maar juist als voorwaarde om wereldwijd te kunnen opschalen. Betalingen veranderen wie profiteert Het nut van crypto betalingen gaat verder dan technologie: het verschuift de waarde in de economie. Remittances die vroeger 5-10% aan kosten opslokten, dalen nu naar ongeveer 0,99% bij PayPal’s nieuwe programma. Dat is direct meer koopkracht voor gezinnen en kleine ondernemers. Bedrijven die zich ontwikkelen tot gereguleerde financiële nutsbedrijven zullen hiervan het meest profiteren. Stablecoins fungeren als de rails waarop dit gebeurt, met een groeiende rol als brug tussen traditionele financiën en crypto. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 12:46
Is Coinbase Vibe Coding Your Wallet Software?
More than 40% of the company’s “daily code” is written using AI and the firm is targeting 50% by October, according to CEO Brian Armstrong. Coinbase’s Vibe Coding Flex Irks Skeptics Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to X on Wednesday afternoon to boast about how much of his firm’s “daily code” is generated by AI […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 12:45
HBAR Tumbles 2% as Wyoming Stablecoin Win Fails to Halt Selloff
The post HBAR Tumbles 2% as Wyoming Stablecoin Win Fails to Halt Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s HBAR token staged an early rally but ended Thursday’s session battered, as heavy sell pressure erased gains and broke through critical technical levels. The token climbed 6% from $0.21 to $0.22 in the 23 hours leading up to 14:00 UTC on Sept. 5, establishing a modest $0.013 trading range. However, the move quickly soured as sellers emerged into surging volumes, which doubled the 24-hour average to 77.6 million tokens. The reversal came swiftly in the final hour of trading. Between 13:26 and 14:25 UTC, HBAR slipped back to $0.22, breaking through a key support level at 14:16. That move triggered a cascade of stop-loss orders and an acceleration of institutional liquidations. Within two minutes, volume spiked to 6 million tokens—triple the average hourly turnover—underscoring the intensity of the retreat. The breakdown overshadowed a significant regulatory milestone for Hedera. Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission named the network the exclusive candidate for its state-backed Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), citing Hedera’s speed and reliability for issuing a dollar-backed digital currency. The decision marked one of the strongest signs yet of institutional validation for the public ledger. Despite the breakthrough, markets largely shrugged off the news. HBAR has shed 12% over the past month as retail demand faded. On-chain data shows social dominance falling 55% to 0.74%, while the Smart Money Index—a proxy for institutional flows—dropped to 1.108, signaling that sophisticated traders are reducing exposure. With $0.19 emerging as the next major support zone, Hedera faces mounting pressure to translate state-level validation into sustained investor confidence. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Trading Data Points to Continued Weakness Support holds at $0.21 with early-session volume confirmation Resistance emerges at $0.22 as selling pressure intensifies above 77.6 million volume Multiple support breaks at $0.22 levels before temporary $0.22 stabilization Two-minute volume surge to 6 million signals institutional selling during…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:45
SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Trading Adaptation
The post SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Trading Adaptation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC and CFTC announce proposals for 24/7 trading in traditional markets. Initiatives align with July’s directive to ease trading restrictions. Potential impact on U.S. stock exchanges and crypto assets like BTC, ETH. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham jointly announced on September 5 proposals to expand crypto market integration into traditional finance through continuous trading and relaxed derivative rules. This initiative aims to align U.S. financial markets with the non-stop nature of digital assets, potentially increasing market efficiency and expanding investment opportunities nationwide. SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Market Trading SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham introduced measures for continuous trading in U.S. stock exchanges. They also proposed easing event and perpetual contracts’ restrictions and introduced an innovation exemption for DeFi protocols. This effort represents a strategic move to align traditional markets with the cryptocurrency sector’s always-on trading approach. Such changes aim to drive liquidity and competitiveness within the U.S. financial space. By enabling stock exchanges to operate round-the-clock, assets like BTC, ETH, and others may witness expanded trading options, directly affecting market dynamics and global positioning. Market analysts have noted this initiative as a positive advancement for U.S. markets. This step aligns with an existing July directive focusing on cryptocurrency trading. The regulatory harmonization and adaptation are expected to influence both market sentiment and investor strategies. Impact on Crypto and Financial Markets Did you know? Such proposals, reflecting a significant policy shift, highlight efforts to match the crypto market’s operational pace, reminiscent of past attempts to extend traditional trading hours, which met only moderate success. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,819.68, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. The trading volume decreased by 5.80% over the last 24 hours, and BTC shows a moderate price decline of 0.47%…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:43
Why Bitcoin Adoption Is On The Rise Among Businesses
The post Why Bitcoin Adoption Is On The Rise Among Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: A recent report reveals how businesses from different industries have been embracing Bitcoin. BTC analysis by region reveals rising competition between Asia and the U.S. Currency debasement woes are pushing business owners to explore alternative money. There’s no doubt that the current institutions have been frontrunning the latest bull run this year. This was largely due to the improving regulatory landscape, but institutions and whales were not the only key category aggressively buying into the market. While Bitcoin has so far enjoyed robust institutional involvement in 2025, its involvement has attracted other buyers. The number of business owners embracing BTC has been rising aggressively this year. According to the River Bitcoin adoption report, businesses owned about $500 million worth of Bitcoin in 2022. That figure has since surged past $43 billion. The analysis also revealed that businesses across various industries have been demonstrating interest in BTC. Businesses in the real estate industry had the highest rate of investment in Bitcoin. Bitcoin services and the hospitality industry had ranked second and third, respectively. The level of business investment into BTC was significantly influenced by their ability to integrate Bitcoin into their business operations. Bitcoin Adoption in Asia Rivals Adoption in the US The rising Bitcoin adoption across the institutional and business landscape also provided the perfect conditions to gauge global adoption. This is because the institutional involvement was a phenomenon that has been accelerating at the global scale. The U.S has been pushing towards becoming the global leader in terms of crypto adoption. However, it has been facing stiff competition, especially from Asia. The U.S came in second in a recent Chainalysis global crypto adoption index. Bitcoin Adoption by Countries | Source: Chainalysis India ranked first in the index, and there were a few other Asian countries in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:41
2 Meme Coins Poised to Skyrocket to Dogecoin’s Market Cap and Enter Crypto’s Top 10 in No Time
The post 2 Meme Coins Poised to Skyrocket to Dogecoin’s Market Cap and Enter Crypto’s Top 10 in No Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin’s rise to the top ranks of crypto was once considered a fluke, a joke project that lucked into Elon Musk’s Twitter spotlight. Yet it’s sitting conveniently in the top 10 with billions in market cap, proving that meme coins can cement themselves as serious players. But the race is no longer to the swift; it is not for meme projects that can scale quickly and capture global attention. Two standouts, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Mubarak ($MUBARAK), are emerging with the cultural power, community strength, and tokenomics required to go toe-to-toe with Dogecoin’s legacy. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Infrastructure to Match Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly risen from a fun meme to a serious contender in the meme economy. While it inherits the recognizable Pepe meme appeal, the project adds depth through security, infrastructure, and presale success that most competitors lack. Little Pepe has already raised over $23.5 million at the presale stage, selling over 14.8 billion tokens. That early interest shows investors are excited about LILPEPE and believe it will last longer than just a fad. CoinMarketCap has also listed the project as a significant step toward visibility and accessibility. What sets LILPEPE apart is its multi-layered strategy: Meme power ensures organic spread across social channels. Tokenomics are designed with deflationary mechanisms and community incentives. Infrastructure includes Ethereum-based reliability, staking features, and transparent liquidity. This three-pronged foundation uniquely positions LILPEPE to capture meme enthusiasts and more cautious crypto investors who want long-term sustainability. Mubarak ($MUBARAK): Where Cultural Storytelling Meets Meme Virality Mubarak is creating a unique niche by fusing meme culture with cultural storytelling. Unlike generic copy-paste meme coins, Mubarak leverages cultural references, humour, and viral narratives to create relatability for global audiences. Its branding is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:30
