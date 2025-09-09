2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
SkinsLuck Review: Newest CS2 Gambling Site On The Block

SkinsLuck Review: Newest CS2 Gambling Site On The Block

Google Trends data shows that searches for “CSGO/CS2 gambling” have generally stayed high since the beginning of 2025, underscoring its continued appeal among players drawn by the thrill of anticipation and excitement around winning rare, valuable skins.  And as the adoption accelerates, the spotlight is shifting from traditional sites to new, modern platforms that perfectly […]
SuperRare
RARE$0,05569-%0,08
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,06543-%10,49
Részesedés
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 04:22
Részesedés
Wall Street Giant Cantor Debuts Bitcoin Fund With Gold Insurance

Wall Street Giant Cantor Debuts Bitcoin Fund With Gold Insurance

The fund will supposedly protect investors from Bitcoin's sometimes huge dips by using the precious metal.
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0,36888+%3,28
FUND
FUND$0,03+%66,66
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:21
Részesedés
Aster Announces Launch of Aster Genesis as Stage 2 Goes Live, Unveils TGE Date

Aster Announces Launch of Aster Genesis as Stage 2 Goes Live, Unveils TGE Date

Amid efforts to continue to expand its growing ecosystem, Aster, a decentralized privacy-focused perpetual exchange, has announced today the official launch of the Aster Genesis: Stage 2.  While the move has seen the platform confirm the long-anticipated date for its Token Generation Event (TGE), it is set to kickstart its airdrop points campaign. Before this, […]
Movement
MOVE$0,1237+%3,25
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01294+%0,85
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01926+%6,40
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:21
Részesedés
Koah pushes ads into AI apps while OpenAI lags behind

Koah pushes ads into AI apps while OpenAI lags behind

Koah, a company focused on AI startups and developers, is bringing sponsored advertisements to AI tools and apps.  The company, which has raised $5 million, believes integrating ads into AI apps and tools is the best way for developers to monetize their work. Forerunner Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm, supported Koah during its seed round, according to data from CrunchBase. Koah wants to monetize vibe-coded AI apps AI-generated ads are everywhere, but it’s rare to see ads when interacting with chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity. Of course, these companies are capable of building this feature on their own. However, Koah is capitalizing on third-party builders that create various apps and tools on top of large models like ChatGPT. Koah is serving users who are not paying a monthly subscription for an AI model. The company is targeting AI apps with a demographic outside the United States, like in South America or Asia. Developers of such apps struggle to bring in revenue because it’s expensive to scale. Koah fills this gap and provides devs with an ad-based monetization model. Vibe-coded apps could turn into revenue gushers when integrated with sponsored ads from platforms like Koah. This is similar to the early days of Google and social media apps, also known as Web 2.0. Koah started integrating ads across AI apps such as Luzia, Liner, and DeepAI. The advertisements are from UpWork, General Medicine, and Skillshare. These ads are labeled as sponsored content by default. They are programmed to pop up during relevant user interactions. For example, a query about website design could trigger an UpWork ad offering freelance support. GPT devs left waiting on revenue model Early last year, OpenAI introduced the GPT Store. It’s a place for developers to create customized GPTs and share them with everyone. At the time of launching the GPT Store, OpenAI said, “Users have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT.” Today, the GPT Store is crowded with millions of customized GPTs. However, the developers of those GPTs are struggling to generate revenue. OpenAI promised to provide a revenue-sharing model with the devs of third-party apps. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during DevDay in November 2023, “Revenue sharing is important to us. We’re going to pay people who build the most useful and the most-used GPTs a portion of our revenue.” OpenAI started testing the revenue-sharing model and partnered with a selected group of US-based devs. The company announced the pilot phase in March of last year. OpenAI made no new announcements regarding the progress or wider availability of its proposed revenue-sharing model. The feedback from the developer community has been filled with frustration due to the unknown progress of this proposal. According to a report from The Information, the ChatGPT maker doubled its revenue this year, reaching $12 billion. Last month, Cryptopolitan reported that OpenAI raised $8.3 billion, valuing the company at $300 billion. Even with the massive revenue and funds raised, OpenAI is still unprofitable. The tech giant is spending heavily on operations compared to its income. Last year, OpenAI spent $5 billion on operational costs. Based on internal estimates, it is expected to burn $8 billion this year. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
GET
GET$0,008575-%0,66
SuperRare
RARE$0,05569-%0,08
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:20
Részesedés
Solana Marks 21st Straight Week of Inflows as XRP and BTC Nibble at Investor Allocations

Solana Marks 21st Straight Week of Inflows as XRP and BTC Nibble at Investor Allocations

Digital asset investment products posted $352M in weekly outflows as trading volumes fell 27%. Bitcoin drew net inflows while Ethereum led redemptions (~$912M).
Bitcoin
BTC$111.318,4+%0,14
XRP
XRP$2,9392+%1,94
LayerNet
NET$0,00009491--%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 04:20
Részesedés
Fuelling The U.S. Economy Through The EB-5 Investor Immigrant Program

Fuelling The U.S. Economy Through The EB-5 Investor Immigrant Program

The post Fuelling The U.S. Economy Through The EB-5 Investor Immigrant Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More money could come to the USA through investments made in the U.S. EB-5 program. Some improvements are needed. getty The EB-5 investor immigrant program ​is fuelling the U.S. economy. Its purpose is straightforward—and its impact is significant. A foreign investor invests $800,000 into a Targeted Employment Area (TEA)—which includes rural communities, high-unemployment areas, or infrastructure projects—or $1,050,000 in other locations. If this investment results in or maintains at least 10 full-time U.S. jobs, the investor (along with their spouse and unmarried children under 21) qualifies for conditional permanent residency, which can change to permanent status after two years. A Billion-Dollar Boost—and Counting Since its inception in 1990, the EB-5 program has invested tens of billions of dollars into the American economy, supporting local redevelopment, healthcare, energy, and numerous other initiatives. Invest in the USA (IIUSA) estimates that, between 2008 and 2015 alone, EB-5 generated over $20 billion in foreign direct investment, creating U.S. jobs. A June 2025 study by IIUSA and Fourth Economy highlights ongoing impact through 2019, the most recent data available. In 2022, the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) significantly revised the EB-5 program. As already mentioned, the minimum investment thresholds were raised to $800,000 in Targeted Employment Areas (rural, high-unemployment, or infrastructure projects) and $1,050,000 elsewhere, adjusting these amounts for inflation. The Act also enhanced oversight of Regional Centres through mandatory audits, tighter fund monitoring, background checks for project sponsors, and registration of promoters to prevent fraud and abuse. The RIA also introduced visa set-asides for rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure projects to ensure capital reaches underserved areas, while offering “grandfathering” protections so that petitions filed by September 30, 2026, remain valid even if the program lapses. Finally, it reauthorized the Regional Centre Program until September 30, 2027, providing investors and communities with greater stability and…
Union
U$0,01006-%9,20
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00196018-%0,94
Moonveil
MORE$0,10096-%0,35
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:19
Részesedés
Circle to Launch Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid as USDH Bids Roll In

Circle to Launch Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid as USDH Bids Roll In

The post Circle to Launch Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid as USDH Bids Roll In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s stablecoin race drew bids from Agora, Paxos, and Frax this week, but another headline move is Circle’s plan to deploy native USDC and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 on Hyperliquid. Allaire Signals Big Bet on Hyperliquid With Native USDC, CCTP V2 Circle disclosed that native USDC and CCTP V2 will launch on HyperEVM, enabling […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/circle-to-launch-native-usdc-and-cctp-v2-on-hyperliquid-as-usdh-bids-roll-in/
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999--%
Movement
MOVE$0,1237+%3,25
CROSS
CROSS$0,23176-%0,70
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:17
Részesedés
Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, heeft aangekondigd dat zijn land een strategische cryptoreserve gaat opbouwen en uiterlijk in 2026 een nieuwe wet voor digitale activa invoert. Daarnaast bevestigde hij dat het futuristische project “CryptoCity” in de stad Alatau zal verrijzen, waar cryptobetalingen volledig geïntegreerd worden in het dagelijks leven. Tenminste, dat is het plan. Dat zeggen lokale media. Strategische cryptoreserve onder centrale bank van Kazachstan In zijn jaarlijkse toespraak stelde Tokajev dat Kazachstan zich snel moet ontwikkelen tot een volwaardige speler in de digitale economie. Om dat te bereiken wil hij dat de Nationale Bank’s Investment Corporation een nieuw staatsfonds opricht: de State Fund of Digital Assets. Dit fonds moet een cryptoreserve opbouwen die bestaat uit “veelbelovende activa” zoals Bitcoin (BTC) en andere digitale valuta. Volgens Tokajev is dit onderdeel van een bredere hervorming waarin “bankgeld effectiever moet terugstromen naar de economie”. De precieze invulling van het fonds wordt in de komende jaren uitgewerkt, maar de president wil dat de wetgeving vóór 2026 is afgerond. Het Agentschap voor Regulering en Ontwikkeling van de Financiële Markt krijgt de opdracht een wetsvoorstel op te stellen. CryptoCity Alatau als pilotzone Naast de nationale cryptoreserve kondigde Tokajev ook concretere stappen aan voor de zogenaamde CryptoCity in Alatau, een stad in het zuidoosten van het land met ruim 50.000 inwoners. Deze stad moet uitgroeien tot de eerste volledig digitale zone van Centraal-Azië. Burgers en bedrijven zullen er goederen en diensten kunnen afrekenen met digitale valuta, ondersteund door smart city-technologie. Tokajev noemde Alatau “het gezicht van de toekomst van Kazachstan” en ziet de stad als een centrum voor innovatie en aantrekkelijke leefomstandigheden. Internationale trend van nationale cryptoreserves Kazachstan volgt hiermee een trend die ook in andere landen zichtbaar is. Eerder dit jaar werd gemeld dat Brazilië en Indonesië onderzoeken hoe zij een strategische crypto- of Bitcoinreserve kunnen aanleggen. In de Verenigde Staten is al gewerkt aan een digitale activareserve onder leiding van de federale overheid. Recentelijk lanceerde het land ook de eerste Bitcoin ETF in centraal-Azië. De keuze van Kazachstan om deze stap te zetten is niet verrassend. Het land behoort tot de grootste spelers in de wereldwijde Bitcoin-miningindustrie. Rond 2021 was Kazachstan zelfs goed voor zo’n 13 procent van de totale Bitcoin-hashrate. Die dominantie zorgde echter ook voor uitdagingen, zoals illegale miningoperaties en druk op de nationale energievoorziening. Wetgeving en regulering als volgende stap voor Kazachstan Met de introductie van een digitale activawet wil de regering meer duidelijkheid scheppen over mining, handel en gebruik van digitale valuta. Tegelijkertijd wordt gewerkt aan een digitale tenge, de eigen centrale bank digitale valuta (CBDC). Deze zou een brug moeten vormen tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de nieuwe cryptomarkt. Tokajev benadrukte dat Kazachstan geen tijd te verliezen heeft: “Ons doel is om binnen drie jaar een volledig digitale natie te worden, met kunstmatige intelligentie en digitale activa als fundament.” Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026 is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0276+%0,20
Bitcoin
BTC$111.318,4+%0,14
Wink
LIKE$0,010838+%1,46
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:16
Részesedés
AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models

AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models

BitcoinWorld AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, accurate information is paramount. Investors, traders, and developers alike rely on data to make informed decisions. So, when cutting-edge AI tools like large language models generate confident but false statements—known as AI hallucinations—it poses a significant challenge not just for AI developers, but for anyone leveraging these powerful systems. A recent groundbreaking research paper from OpenAI dives deep into this perplexing issue, asking why even advanced models like GPT-5 and popular chatbots like ChatGPT continue to fabricate information, and crucially, what can be done to dramatically improve their AI reliability. Understanding the Enigma of AI Hallucinations What exactly are AI hallucinations? OpenAI, in a blog post summarizing their new research paper, defines them as “plausible but false statements generated by language models.” These aren’t just minor errors; they are fabrications presented with an air of absolute certainty, making them particularly deceptive. Despite significant advancements in AI technology, these hallucinations “remain a fundamental challenge for all large language models” and, according to the researchers, will likely never be completely eliminated. To illustrate this point, the researchers conducted a simple yet telling experiment. They asked a widely used chatbot about the title of Adam Tauman Kalai’s PhD dissertation. Kalai, notably, is one of the paper’s co-authors. The chatbot provided three different answers, all of which were incorrect. When asked about his birthday, it again offered three different dates, none of which were accurate. This scenario highlights a core problem: how can an AI system be so definitively wrong, yet sound so confident in its incorrectness? The Core Challenge for Large Language Models The roots of these persistent hallucinations, the paper suggests, lie partly in the pretraining process of large language models. During this phase, models are primarily trained to predict the next word in a sequence. The crucial missing element here is the absence of true or false labels attached to the training statements. As the researchers explain, “The model sees only positive examples of fluent language and must approximate the overall distribution.” This means the AI learns to generate text that sounds natural and coherent, but not necessarily factually correct. Consider the difference between predictable patterns and arbitrary facts. The researchers note, “Spelling and parentheses follow consistent patterns, so errors there disappear with scale.” With enough data, models can master grammatical and structural rules. However, “arbitrary low-frequency facts, like a pet’s birthday, cannot be predicted from patterns alone and hence lead to hallucinations.” When faced with a question about an obscure fact not strongly represented in its training data, the model, compelled to provide an answer, often fabricates one that sounds plausible within its learned language patterns, regardless of its truthfulness. OpenAI‘s Insight: Bad Incentives, Not Just Bad Training While the pretraining process contributes to the problem, OpenAI’s paper proposes that the more immediate and addressable issue lies in how these models are currently evaluated. The researchers argue that existing evaluation models don’t directly cause hallucinations, but rather they “set the wrong incentives.” This is a crucial distinction, shifting the focus from inherent model limitations to the external pressures shaping their behavior. They draw a compelling analogy to multiple-choice tests. In such tests, if there’s no penalty for incorrect answers, students are incentivized to guess, because “you might get lucky and be right,” whereas leaving an answer blank “guarantees a zero.” This encourages a strategy of speculative answering over admitting uncertainty. Similarly, when AI models are graded solely on accuracy—the percentage of questions they answer correctly—they are effectively encouraged to guess rather than to express that they “don’t know.” This system inadvertently rewards confident fabrications when a correct answer isn’t available. Elevating ChatGPT‘s Trustworthiness: A New Evaluation Paradigm The proposed solution from OpenAI focuses on revamping these evaluation metrics to foster greater AI reliability. The researchers advocate for a system akin to standardized tests like the SAT, which include “negative [scoring] for wrong answers or partial credit for leaving questions blank to discourage blind guessing.” This approach directly addresses the incentive problem. Specifically, OpenAI suggests that model evaluations need to “penalize confident errors more than you penalize uncertainty, and give partial credit for appropriate expressions of uncertainty.” This would encourage models like ChatGPT to acknowledge when they lack sufficient information, rather than inventing plausible-sounding but false statements. The paper stresses that it’s not enough to introduce “a few new uncertainty-aware tests on the side.” Instead, “the widely used, accuracy-based evals need to be updated so that their scoring discourages guessing.” The message is clear: “If the main scoreboards keep rewarding lucky guesses, models will keep learning to guess.” Implementing these changes is paramount for building trust in AI systems across various applications, including those that demand high factual accuracy. The Path to Enhanced AI Reliability The implications of OpenAI’s research are profound for the future of large language models and the broader AI landscape. By shifting evaluation paradigms, developers can steer AI behavior towards greater honesty and transparency. This means moving beyond mere fluency and coherence to prioritize verifiable truthfulness and appropriate expressions of doubt. For users, this could translate into more dependable AI assistants that are less prone to generating convincing falsehoods, thereby enhancing trust and utility in critical applications, from research to financial analysis. Achieving this enhanced AI reliability requires a concerted effort from researchers, developers, and evaluators to adopt these new scoring mechanisms. It’s an acknowledgment that AI systems, much like humans, respond to incentives. By designing evaluations that reward genuine knowledge and penalize confident ignorance, we can cultivate a generation of AI models that are not only powerful but also trustworthy. This transformative approach promises to make AI a more dependable partner in navigating complex information landscapes. OpenAI’s paper offers a critical roadmap for mitigating AI hallucinations, underscoring that the path to more reliable AI lies not just in better training data or more complex architectures, but fundamentally in changing the incentives that govern their learning and performance. By penalizing confident errors and rewarding genuine uncertainty, we can pave the way for a future where large language models like ChatGPT become truly reliable sources of information, ultimately fostering greater confidence in these powerful tools across all sectors, including the dynamic world of blockchain and digital assets. To learn more about the latest AI model evaluation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,0162+%0,06
ChainAware
AWARE$0,004823-%17,00
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01686+%0,05
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:15
Részesedés
Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements

Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements

The post Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT reported that the Solana (SOL) trading platform Aqua allegedly conducted a rug pull, draining 21.77k SOL worth $4.65 million after securing endorsements from major ecosystem partners and recently passing security audits. Aqua positioned itself as a trading infrastructure designed to democratize access beyond “insiders or whales,” claiming to have processed over $90 million in volume with execution speeds reaching milliseconds. The platform promised revenue sharing through its AQUA token, which would distribute trading fees to holders via buy-and-burn mechanisms and staking rewards. Aqua performed a public sale of their token, sharing an address where investors could send up SOL and receive AQUA tokens after launch. According to an announcement, the protocol raised $1 million in 30 minutes. Multiple endorsement The project gained credibility through partnerships with established Solana entities, including Meteora, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect, as well as promotion from various influencers. QuillAudits provided additional legitimacy on Aug. 31, congratulating the Aqua team for achieving a “99.7% score” in their security assessment and praising their commitment to security. ZachXBT’s investigation revealed that funds were “split four ways and transferred between intermediary addresses before being sent to multiple instant exchanges” just hours before his report was submitted. The team disabled replies on all X posts following the alleged exit. Ethos Network CEO Serpin Taxt confirmed the project’s dissolution, stating Aqua had briefly contacted his team about potential collaboration before disappearing. He added that Aqua’s team deleted the messages sent through Telegram. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. ‘Liquidity ladder’ The platform launched its token through what it called a “Liquidity Ladder” model, marketed as an alternative to traditional presales that would ensure “deep launch…
Solana
SOL$211,44+%1,84
Hyperbot
BOT$0,05244+%1,74
DeepBook
DEEP$0,135812+%5,10
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:15
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant