2025-09-09 Tuesday

Crypto M&A Predicted to Hit $11.98 Billion in 2025

Crypto M&A Predicted to Hit $11.98 Billion in 2025

Coinstats2025/09/06 13:43
Analyst Favorites Under $10 — AVAX and DOT Highlighted as Undervalued Accumulation Targets

Analyst Favorites Under $10 — AVAX and DOT Highlighted as Undervalued Accumulation Targets

As capital rotates through the cryptocurrency markets, investors and traders are wondering what are the next undervalued altcoins to hold in 2025. Indeed, in a crowded market filled with so many projects, answering that question is hard. However, analysts’ spotlight on Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) has pushed them to the forefront of the conversations […] Continue Reading: Analyst Favorites Under $10 — AVAX and DOT Highlighted as Undervalued Accumulation Targets
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:40
Possible XRP Worth if Bitcoin Hits Bitwise-Predicted $2.97M

Possible XRP Worth if Bitcoin Hits Bitwise-Predicted $2.97M

XRP price may benefit substantially if Bitcoin reaches the ambitious target set by prominent asset manager Bitwise in one of its latest reports. While the crypto market has entered a downturn, some investors remain optimistic that the bull run is far from over. Interestingly, as market watchers anticipate higher prices in this cycle, asset manager Bitwise is already projecting Bitcoin's potential price in the next 10 years. Bitwise Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $2.97M in 2035 Specifically, in one of its recent reports, Bitwise predicted that Bitcoin could grow to a price between $1.3 million and $2.97 million by 2035, a decade from now. According to the report, in a base case scenario, the Bitcoin price would trade at $1,306,740 by 2035. Meanwhile, it could reach as high as $2.97 million in a bull case. With Bitcoin currently changing hands at around $111,000, either of the two cases would translate to an impressive growth for the premier crypto asset over the next decade. However, what's more exciting is how this could impact the broader crypto market, spilling into altcoins like XRP. This is typically due to the correlation between Bitcoin and the crypto market. This correlation can be a bittersweet experience for altcoins, as they usually drop with Bitcoin during market uncertainties, but appreciate with the firstborn crypto when it stages a recovery campaign.  As a result, Bitwise's future outlook for Bitcoin bodes well for altcoins, especially top ones like Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, which remain closely aligned with Bitcoin. For instance, data from Macroaxis shows that Bitcoin and XRP have a near-perfect correlation coefficient of 0.91 over the past three months.  Bitcoin and XRP Price Correlation MacroaxisBitcoin and XRP Price Correlation | Macroaxis Notably, this shows that both assets have moved together within this period, showing almost no diversification. If this pattern persists over the years and Bitcoin hits $2.97 million, XRP will likely claim higher prices. For context, Bitcoin would need to surge 2,575% from its current price to reach the $2.97 million target from Bitwise. Possible XRP Price if BTC Hits $2.97M Today, XRP trades for $2.83. If it replicates a similar 2,575% upsurge, the price will rise to $75.7, marking a new all-time peak. However, it is unlikely that XRP will trail Bitcoin's price movements so closely due to the slight deviations both assets face during these rallies.  Specifically, XRP often surges at a higher pace during periods of market growth. For instance, over the past three months, while both assets have had a close price correlation, Bitcoin is up 6%. Meanwhile, XRP has gained by a massive 30%, outperforming BTC by exactly 5x. Supposing this deviation in price performance drops to around 2x in the future, XRP would soar to a price of $151.4 when Bitcoin claims a $2.97 million value. Interestingly, Telegaon analysts expect XRP to surpass this $151 price level, but they predict this could happen in 2040, five years later. XRP Price Predictions TelegaonXRP Price Predictions | Telegaon
The Crypto Basic2025/09/06 13:34
Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens

Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens

The post Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/russia-looks-to-open-crypto-market-wider-for-citizens-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:34
Best Crypto to Invest in Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

Best Crypto to Invest in Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

The post Best Crypto to Invest in Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Searching BlockDAG and the best crypto to invest in. See why Pepeto stands out with real products, audits, staking, and a clear path to liquidity. Read milestones and a simple how to buy guide. If you search the best crypto to invest in today, you will see many presale headlines, bold claims, and new feature teasers. Look closer and you will notice another name rising in investor chats, Pepeto. Here is why readers who arrive for the best crypto to invest in often stay for Pepeto, an Ethereum mainnet project with tools you can try, documents you can read, and a setup that matches how crypto really moves. If you want the best crypto to invest in this cycle, start with something you can use on day one. In a busy presale season, Pepeto does not rely on noise. It delivers steps you can feel right away. A zero fee exchange in live demo, public audits, staking with published terms, and a clear path to liquidity. This mix is turning Pepeto into the standout new altcoin to watch in 2025 for readers who want a direct and fair comparison with BlockDAG. Why Pepeto Leads the Best Crypto to Invest In Pepeto is more than a plan, it works today. It runs on Ethereum mainnet, so you get mature wallets, proven security, and access to deeper liquidity pools when markets move. That is a core reason many readers who search BlockDAG and the best crypto to buy now end up choosing Pepeto for day one usage. The zero fee PepetoSwap exchange is live in demo. The native cross chain PepetoBridge is under active development, so value can move between chains with less friction. Staking has public terms that anyone can review before they buy, with a visible APY near…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:33
Best Crypto to Invest in, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

Best Crypto to Invest in, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

If you search the best crypto to invest in today, you will see many presale headlines, bold claims, and new […] The post Best Crypto to Invest in, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 13:30
The ONDO question: Why it’s a buying opportunity laced with sell pressure

The ONDO question: Why it's a buying opportunity laced with sell pressure

The CMF on the 1-day chart warned traders of further price losses for ONDO.
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:30
Elizabeth Warren Says Trump 'Turned Out To Be A Big Liar' As President's Family Reportedly Scores $5 Billion Crypto Windfall

Elizabeth Warren Says Trump 'Turned Out To Be A Big Liar' As President's Family Reportedly Scores $5 Billion Crypto Windfall

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused President Donald Trump of lying about lowering costs while his tariffs raise prices and his family's WLFI crypto venture reportedly boosted their wealth by $5 billion.read more
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:30
Market News: Hong Kong SAR Government is preparing to issue digital bonds for the third time

Market News: Hong Kong SAR Government is preparing to issue digital bonds for the third time

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to market sources, the Hong Kong SAR government has commissioned banks to prepare for a potential digital bond issuance. If this issuance proceeds, it will be Hong Kong's third digital bond issuance. In 2023, the Hong Kong SAR government successfully issued HK$800 million in tokenized green bonds under the Government Green Bond Program, the world's first tokenized green bond issued by a government. This was followed by the issuance of the world's first multi-currency digital green bond in 2024, totaling approximately HK$6 billion.
PANews2025/09/06 13:27
Unprecedented $12 Billion Boom Signals Maturation

Unprecedented $12 Billion Boom Signals Maturation

The post Unprecedented $12 Billion Boom Signals Maturation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto M&A: Unprecedented $12 Billion Boom Signals Maturation Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto M&A: Unprecedented $12 Billion Boom Signals Maturation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-m-a-record-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:26
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant