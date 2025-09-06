2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
BlockDAG, HBAR, VET & SHIB

The post BlockDAG, HBAR, VET & SHIB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Check out the best crypto to invest in 2025. BlockDAG, Hedera, VeChain & Shiba Inu updates with presale growth, staking, burns, and price action. Finding the best crypto to invest in 2025 means looking at projects with clear updates, active user bases, and price moves backed by real progress. September 2025 brings focus to four names: BlockDAG, Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu. Each project highlights different strengths. BlockDAG leads with a record presale raising over $396 million and more than 3 million people using its X1 mining app. Hedera builds momentum from SWIFT-related activity and ongoing developer events. VeChain adds staking upgrades for institutions, while Shiba Inu cuts supply with aggressive burn campaigns despite sideways movement. Together, these projects cover presale growth, enterprise adoption, staking rewards, and community-driven supply reduction. This article shares price updates, recent milestones, and reasons why these names remain on watchlists for anyone tracking the best crypto to invest in 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Record $396M Presale and 3M+ Mining Users BlockDAG has become one of the most followed projects of 2025 due to its mix of strong security, speed, and large early user base. It runs a hybrid model that combines Directed Acyclic Graph with Proof-of-Work, allowing fast transactions while keeping the protection layer of PoW. The system is also fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, making it simple for developers to move in apps and smart contracts. These features are why BlockDAG (BDAG) is high on many lists of the best crypto to invest in 2025. The presale shows unmatched traction. BlockDAG has raised more than $396 million so far, with its BDAG coin climbing 2900% from its first batch to the current $0.03 in Batch 30. Its X1 Miner App now has more than 3 million users mining BDAG directly from…
RealLink
REAL$0.06074-0.06%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001268+1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:03
Expert Blames ‘Secret Committee’ for Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500

The post Expert Blames ‘Secret Committee’ for Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) missed the inclusion in the S&P 500 index on Friday, despite strong market expectations. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that there’s a ‘secret committee’ rejecting the MSTR stock inclusion, despite meeting all criteria. The stock price tanked 2.90% in the after-hours and is once again trading under $330 level. Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500: A Conspiracy? Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, failed to make it to the S&P 500 in a major setback for investors. This is despite the fact that the company could meet multiple criteria such as liquidity, market cap, public float etc. Following the news, the MSTR share price cracked nearly 3% in the after-hours trading on Friday. Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric Balchunas questioned why MSTR stock was excluded from the S&P 500 Index despite meeting eligibility requirements. Balchunas noted that the decision ultimately came down to the discretion of the S&P’s Index Committee, which he described as operating more like an “active fund run by a secret committee” rather than a strictly rules-based system. Blachunas added that Bloomberg had previously interviewed a former head of the committee on its Trillions podcast, shedding light on how such decisions are made. In the podcast, Balchunas and his colleagues discuss a shadow committee in the S&P 500 that takes the call on which companies can join the index. In the past, the committee has rejected top firms like Elon Musk’s Tesla. “Would be interesting to see a list of all the stocks that were delayed entrance to SPX by The Committee, I know it would include some real studs, eg Microsoft, Tesla,” wrote Balchunas. Additions to the S&P 500 often trigger buying activity from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. This typically provides support for the newly…
SPX6900
SPX$1.3072+1.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.06074-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:01
Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu

Finding the best crypto to invest in 2025 means looking at projects with clear updates, active user bases, and price […] The post Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000524-5.92%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Coindoo2025/09/06 14:00
Dogecoin ETF rumors circle: Is $5 coming for DOGE?

DOGE ETF speculation is heating up, but whale sell-offs still remain a concern.
DOGE
DOGE$0.23392+1.77%
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:00
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-buy-now-ethereum-holds-4400-as-staking-demand-climbs/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00666-3.33%
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:00
Brazil’s Itaú Asset Management creates crypto unit to develop ETFs

The post Brazil’s Itaú Asset Management creates crypto unit to develop ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s largest private asset manager, Itaú Asset, has launched a crypto-focused arm to develop digital-asset mutual funds, ETFs, custody offerings, and staking strategies. The launch adds to Itaú’s growing crypto lineup, complementing its Bitcoin ETF and retirement plan with digital-asset exposure. Ex-Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha will oversee the new unit. He even commented, “The crypto asset segment has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market that creates major opportunities due to its volatility.” Itau’s new crypto arm will focus on bond-like products Itaú Asset lets users directly trade 10 crypto pairs via its mobile platform, featuring assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and USD Coin, while providing in-house custody. Now, the firm is expanding its crypto division, saying its new crypto unit will work on solutions, including bond-like products as well as higher-volatility plays like derivatives and staking-based vehicles. It will also function under Itaú Asset’s mutual funds structure, which manages upwards of 117 billion reais across 15 desks. So far, Itaú has appointed Cunha, who previously directed portfolio management at Hashdex, to run the division, supervising the development of fixed-income-style products and higher-risk crypto strategies. His experience with ETFs and funds positions him well to shape offerings for Brazil’s emerging crypto market. Brazil ranks 10th in global crypto adoption Brazil has taken to crypto products in the last few months. Chainalysis places Brazil in 10th place in its 2024 ranking of global crypto adoption. The country’s crypto momentum is primarily backed by government policy. In 2023, it rolled out a nationwide crypto law, creating a framework for virtual asset companies and assigning regulatory authority to the central bank. Itaú Unibanco even introduced crypto trading for individual investors in December 2023, shortly after the law took effect, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ether. Brazil’s securities…
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1563-1.57%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003169+3.69%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005815+0.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:57
Bitcoin Dives Back Under $111,000 Despite Nonfarm Payrolls Miss

The post Bitcoin Dives Back Under $111,000 Despite Nonfarm Payrolls Miss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin disappoints with volatility around US jobs data, resulting in a dive under $111,000. BTC price action gives up all its gains while gold goes on to hit yet another all-time high. Traders maintain expectations of a $100,000 support retest. Bitcoin (BTC) flipped volatile at Friday’s Wall Street open as US jobs data fell far short of expectations. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Gold beats record with US labor market “rapidly deteriorating” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching new September highs of $113,400 before dropping almost $3,000 in an hour. The August print of US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) confirmed that the economy added 22,000 jobs — far fewer than the anticipated 75,000. The US dollar’s strength plummeted as a result, while gold hit new all-time highs. XAU/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Reacting, market participants agreed that the course was now set for a key risk-asset tailwind event: the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its Sept. 17 meeting. Data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool underscored the likelihood of such an outcome. “This marks the 2nd lowest jobs report number since July 2021,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter wrote in part of a thread on X.  “The labor market is rapidly deteriorating.” Fed target rate probabilities for September FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group Kobeissi noted that the job numbers for previous months had also been revised down. “The labor market is far worse than you think: Not only was June’s jobs number negative, but the US economy lost -357,000 full time jobs in August,” founder Adam Kobeissi added. Bitcoin price targets double down on $100,000 dip Despite the positive implications of the NFP print for Bitcoin, BTC price action offered a noticeably lackluster reaction. Related: Bitcoin sets 2024-style bear trap ahead of ‘major short…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:55
Justin Sun Pledges $20M Buy Following WLFI Wallet Freeze

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUN
SUN$0.020984-0.19%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2039-11.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.44%
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:48
Itaú Asset Management unveils new crypto unit to build bond-like products

Brazil’s largest private asset manager, Itaú Asset, has launched a crypto-focused arm to develop digital-asset mutual funds, ETFs, custody offerings, and staking strategies. The launch adds to Itaú’s growing crypto lineup, complementing its Bitcoin ETF and retirement plan with digital-asset exposure. Ex-Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha will oversee the new unit. He even commented, “The crypto asset segment has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market that creates major opportunities due to its volatility.” Itau’s new crypto arm will focus on bond-like products Itaú Asset lets users directly trade 10 crypto pairs via its mobile platform, featuring assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and USD Coin, while providing in-house custody. Now, the firm is expanding its crypto division, saying its new crypto unit will work on solutions, including bond-like products as well as higher-volatility plays like derivatives and staking-based vehicles. It will also function under Itaú Asset’s mutual funds structure, which manages upwards of 117 billion reais across 15 desks. So far, Itaú has appointed Cunha, who previously directed portfolio management at Hashdex, to run the division, supervising the development of fixed-income-style products and higher-risk crypto strategies. His experience with ETFs and funds positions him well to shape offerings for Brazil’s emerging crypto market. Brazil ranks 10th in global crypto adoption Brazil has taken to crypto products in the last few months. Chainalysis places Brazil in 10th place in its 2024 ranking of global crypto adoption. The country’s crypto momentum is primarily backed by government policy. In 2023, it rolled out a nationwide crypto law, creating a framework for virtual asset companies and assigning regulatory authority to the central bank. Itaú Unibanco even introduced crypto trading for individual investors in December 2023, shortly after the law took effect, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ether. Brazil’s securities regulator also authorized the nation’s debut spot XRP ETF from Hashdex in February 2025. Soon after, Braza Bank announced a project to release a real-linked stablecoin using the XRP Ledger.  At that time, Marcelo Sacomori, the CEO of Braza Group, noted the stablecoin would be a game-changer for global financial markets. Created for foreign currency payments, the asset is tailored to increase the stability and effectiveness of cross-border operations. The Latin country is already emerging as a case study in how a clear regulatory framework can integrate crypto into traditional banking systems. Itaú’s ability to launch compliant custody services also reassures investors and signals the industry’s maturation. Combined with rising adoption rates across Latin America, this momentum positions Brazil as a hub for crypto innovation and a magnet for future investment. However, despite progress, there are still open questions around regulation. In June, Brazil overhauled its tax rules, scrapping the progressive system in favor of a flat 17.5% tax on crypto capital gains. The reform also removed the long-standing rule that allowed up to 35,000 reais ($6,500) in monthly tax-free sales and broadened taxation to cover self-custody, offshore assets, DeFi activity, NFTs, and staking rewards. The executive order drew swift criticism and was repealed before the month ended. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.0162+0.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06074-0.06%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1563-1.57%
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:45
Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi

The post Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a globally leading crypto exchange, has officially launched the on-chain staking functionality on its web platform. This is a major expansion of its decentralized finance offerings outside its mobile app. The addition of on-chain staking puts the exchange giant in a better position to own a larger portion of the booming staking sector that has otherwise gotten highly competitive as thousands of institutional and retail investors seek passive income opportunities within the existing crypto environment. This launch is also an important in the course of market trends wher established centralized exchanges are looking for innovative ways to offer end-to-end DeFi services. Cryptocurrency staking through the web interface will allow Crypto.Com to meet user demand in terms of more accessible and desktop-friendly staking interfaces.  This is a big boost for the company, especially around the time when the platform continues to build its standing within the competitive cryptocurrency services ecosystem. The web-based staking platform provides customers with the option to stake in several blockchain networks and rewards over 30 tokens, including the most popular crypto assets such as $ETH, $SOL, and $CRO.This offer is an indication of the effort by Crypto.com to deliver institutional-level services, with the same user-friendly philosophy that has propelled its success on the retail platform. Better User Experience and Seamless Integration The new web platform is designed with user experience and ease of use as a priority, that will make use of existing Crypto.com accounts to create a streamlined onboarding process automatically. All a user needs to do is scan a QR code on the login page and map their mobile apps logins without having to go through the complicated process of creating new accounts or undergoing other authentication processes.  This simple integration shows that Crypto.com recognizes the fact that user experience can oftentimes be the…
Solana
SOL$211.22+1.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.48%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003169+3.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:43
Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant