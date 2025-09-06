2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
The 1000x Crypto Bet: MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast While Cat in a Dog’s World Expands DeFi and Mog Coin Links to Bitcoin

What drives a meme coin from internet chatter to life-changing gains? For many traders, it starts with being early. MoonBull, Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), and Mog Coin (MOG) are three tokens stirring attention, but one of them offers something far more exclusive. MoonBull has become the talk of the market as investors rush to […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:15
SharpLink Gaming plans to stake some of its ETH assets after the Linea mainnet launch

PANews reported on September 6th that Decrypt reported that SharpLink Gaming plans to stake a portion of its Ethereum holdings on the Linea Network after the network's mainnet launch to expand its yield opportunities. SharpLink co-CEO Joseph Chalom stated that the company currently stakes nearly all of its Ethereum holdings through custodians Anchorage and Coinbase. However, as the company matures, it will seek to diversify its staking tools to identify higher-yielding opportunities.
PANews2025/09/06 14:15
Trump Media Acquires 684.4 Million Cronos Tokens

The post Trump Media Acquires 684.4 Million Cronos Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos tokens Transaction involves a mix of stock and cash Possible regulatory interest in the acquisition Trump Media Technology Group has finalized a $6.42 billion acquisition agreement with Crypto.com in a 50% stock and 50% cash exchange for 684.4 million Cronos tokens. This major acquisition highlights the integration of blockchain assets into media corporations, potentially influencing Cronos’ market dynamics and signaling a pivotal shift in digital asset allocations. Trump Media’s $6.42 Billion Crypto Investment Explained The transaction involves Trump Media acquiring 684.4 million Cronos tokens from Crypto.com, completed through a combination of stock and cash exchange. This acquisition represents about 2% of the circulating supply of CRO, with plans to increase that to 19% via a subsidiary strategy. Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody service will hold the acquired tokens, facilitating staking for additional income generation. Immediate market implications include potential changes in Cronos Token’s governance and increased influence by Trump Media & Technology Group. Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of TMTG, expressed confidence in the transaction, noting CRO’s potential as a utility token: “Trump Media is pleased to close this agreement and quickly begin to fulfill our strategic partnership with Crypto.com. We’re convinced that CRO has tremendous potential to spread widely as a versatile utility token and a superior form of safe, fast payment and money transfer, and we’re excited to add this innovative asset to our balance sheet.” Cronos Token Surge and Market Projections Post-Acquisition Did you know? In the past, major token acquisitions, such as MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin purchases, have been pivotal in shaping market narratives and investor confidence. According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) is currently priced at $0.27, with a market cap of $9.20 billion. The token experienced a 2.82% increase over 24 hours but has seen fluctuations, such as a 179.91% rise over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:14
“Gold Price Could Reach $5,000, While Bitcoin Stays Stuck” Says Peter Schiff

The post “Gold Price Could Reach $5,000, While Bitcoin Stays Stuck” Says Peter Schiff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post “Gold Price Could Reach $5,000, While Bitcoin Stays Stuck” Says Peter Schiff appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Global markets ended the week with mixed signals after U.S. labor figures showed a sharp slowdown in hiring. Unemployment rose to its highest level since 2021, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may have no choice but to cut interest rates later this month. This uncertainty boosted safe-haven demand, with gold stealing the spotlight. Gold Price Today Breaks Past $3,600 Gold price today surged to a record high, jumping 1.5% to touch $3,600 an ounce before closing around $3,592.50 in New York. Silver also joined the rally, reinforcing momentum in precious metals. The rally highlights how quickly investors are shifting toward safe havens amid concerns over Fed policy. Peter Schiff Reignites Gold vs. Bitcoin Debate Economist Peter Schiff posted on X saying gold is stronger than Bitcoin. In his post, Schiff wrote: “Gold just hit a new record high above $3,600 while Bitcoin remains stuck. Gold is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do ahead of Fed rate cuts. Since 2021, Bitcoin has lost 15% against gold. Anyone choosing Bitcoin picked the wrong horse.” When challenged by Bitcoin supporters claiming BTC will outperform long term, Schiff doubled down: “Gold could hit $5,000 as soon as next year. Bitcoin will never even cross the finish line.” He once again made it clear that he sees gold as the best safe-haven. FED Policy in the Crosshairs Lower borrowing costs traditionally boost non-yielding assets like gold. Traders are increasingly betting on aggressive Fed easing, with political pressure adding fuel to the fire. President Donald Trump has stepped up attacks on the Fed’s independence, vowing to soon gain majority influence over interest rate policy. Analysts warn that if Fed credibility is dented, gold could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:13
‘Love At First Sight’ Wins 2025 Reply AI Film Festival In Venice

The post ‘Love At First Sight’ Wins 2025 Reply AI Film Festival In Venice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the Mastercard Priceless Lounge inside the Hotel Excelsior, during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, the second edition of the Reply AI Film Festival announced its winners. Created by global consultancy Reply, the festival has quickly become one of the most visible showcases for AI-driven short filmmaking. More than 2,500 submissions arrived from 67 countries, a sharp increase from the 1,400 in the festival’s debut year. The theme for 2025 was “Generation of Emotions,” guiding filmmakers to explore how AI tools can generate authentic, emotionally resonant experiences. From those thousands of entries, an international jury selected ten finalists whose work was screened and judged in Venice. The jury president, director Gabriele Muccino, was joined by filmmakers and technologists including Rob Minkoff, Caleb and Shelby Ward, Denise Negri, Dave Clark, Charlie Fink, Filippo Rizzante, Caroline Ingeborn, Paolo Moroni, and Guillem Martinez Roura. Together they awarded three main prizes and two special recognitions, citing originality, production quality, and the thoughtful use of AI across the creative process, from scriptwriting to post-production. The Grand Prize of €8,000 went to Love at First Sight by Jacopo Reale. “Winning with Love at First Sight is not only a great honor, but also a push to keep exploring the visual and especially narrative possibilities that AI opens up,” Reale said in his acceptance. “The film is all about the act of observation: who imagines whom, and how emotions can arise from an illusion. AI makes me distill stories to their essence, giving rhythm and meaning to images that don’t exist in a traditional sense, yet can still evoke deep emotions.” Jury president Muccino described the experience of judging as revelatory. “AI is reaching a point that is incredibly challenging, really a tsunami that will change the world completely,” he told the audience. “I was struck…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:12
Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Should Be $200K Already By now, But!

The post Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Should Be $200K Already By now, But! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has been struggling to break past the $112,000 mark, leaving many investors frustrated. But according to Matt Hougan, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer, the story isn’t about Bitcoin’s weakness, it’s about powerful forces holding it back.  In a recent interview with CoinDesk, he boldly said, “Bitcoin should be at $200,000 by now. Once suppression is removed, it’s a coiled spring.” Suppressed Despite Positive News Speaking with CoinDesk, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said Bitcoin’s real value has been held back by short-term economic worries, even while a wave of positive news has been building in the background. He pointed to several major milestones: the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, the SEC pulling back from high-profile lawsuits, progress on stablecoin rules, and even the White House’s Crypto Summit. According to Hougan, these are “game-changing” developments that should have already lifted Bitcoin to $150,000 or even $200,000.” BITWISE CIO: "BITCOIN SHOULD BE AT $200,000 BY NOW.""ONCE SUPPRESSION IS REMOVED, IT'S A COILED SPRING."#Bitcoin #Crypto #BullRun #Investing #CryptoFuture #MarketMovement pic.twitter.com/ujKSfmVFVx— Crypto News Hunters (@CryptoNewsHntrs) September 6, 2025 “Instead of recognizing these breakthroughs, markets have ignored them,” he explained. “This suppression has kept Bitcoin’s price far below where it should naturally be. Despite the current suppression, he says Bitcoin’s fundamentals are stronger than ever. If economic uncertainty eases, he expects a swift breakout to new highs, and by year’s end, he sees Bitcoin charging toward the $200,000 mark. What makes him so confident?  His confidence comes from demand outpacing supply. He points to three key drivers: strong ETF inflows, more companies like MicroStrategy buying Bitcoin, and growing interest from countries.  Hougan expects the number of firms adding Bitcoin to triple this year, saying nothing is holding it back except short-term hesitation. What Next For Bitcoin For investors, the message is clear: Bitcoin may seem stuck now, but pressure is building. At the moment, Bitcoin trades near $110,768, slightly down, as seen in the last 24 hours.  However, technical charts point to a possible rise toward $113,500 in the short term and $120,000 in the medium term, with resistance at $117,544 and strong support at $107,255. If this pressure is released, the Bitwise CIO believes Bitcoin could break out like a spring snapping upward. And in his view, the rally doesn’t stop at $112K, it could push much closer to $200,000 by the end of the year.
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:11
Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud

A playful feud has erupted on social media between the official Litecoin account and prominent crypto influencer Benjamin Cowen, bringing renewed attention to the altcoin. The humorous exchange began when Cowen poked fun at Litecoin’s price action against Bitcoin, leading to a witty and unexpected retort from Litecoin’s official account. The banter continued with jabs … Continue reading "Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud" The post Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:11
Analyst Warned: “Miners May Be Forced to Sell Bitcoin!” – Explained the Reason

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson shared that Bitcoin miners may sell in the future. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Analyst Warned: “Miners May Be Forced to Sell Bitcoin!” – Explained the Reason
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:08
Grayscale XRP Trust NAV Surges Over 400% in a Year

Leading asset manager Grayscale Investments has taken to X to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Grayscale XRP Trust.  In its X post, Grayscale marked the first anniversary of the XRP Trust, an investment vehicle that enables accredited investors to gain exposure to XRP without directly purchasing the token. The post highlighted XRP’s strengths, noting that it is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is known for its speed and low-cost payments.  XRP History on Grayscale  For context, Grayscale first introduced the XRP Trust in March 2018, offering accredited investors structured exposure to XRP through a private placement. However, the asset manager dissolved the Trust in January 2021 due to the challenging market conditions stemming from the Ripple case.  Following the release of the final judgment, which gave Ripple a partial victory over the SEC, Grayscale relaunched its XRP Trust in September 2024.  Strong Performance as NAV Soars Over 400%  It has been one year since the company relaunched the investment vehicle. Notably, the Grayscale XRP Trust has recorded an impressive performance since its relaunch a year ago.  In just one year, the Trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share has surged from its initial $10.85 to the current rate of $55.79, marking a 414% increase.  As of September 5, the NAV had spiked 2.50% compared to the previous day’s value. Data from Grayscale shows that the company has issued approximately 301,500 shares to investors in the Trust, with each share representing roughly 19.5 XRP. At press time, the Trust had an AUM of $16.82 million.  Grayscale XRP Trust performanceGrayscale XRP Trust performance Spot ETF Move  Despite the remarkable performance of the XRP Trust, Grayscale is pushing to convert the product into a spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). In January, it filed an S-1 document with the SEC to facilitate this conversion.  This comes several months after Grayscale successfully converted its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts into spot ETFs. Now, the company is attempting to do the same for XRP, with shares of the ETF expected to launch on the Nasdaq once approved.  However, the SEC has delayed its decision on its potential approval. Recently, Grayscale updated its application to allow authorized participants to redeem and create the ETF shares in XRP, cash, or in-kind.  In the meantime, the SEC has a final deadline of October 2025 to decide whether to approve or disapprove Grayscale’s request to convert the XRP Trust into a spot ETF.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/06 14:06
Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest

The post Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/trump-jr-firm-dogecoin-mining-50m-war-chest/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:04
