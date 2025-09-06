2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Mizuho Bank: The Federal Reserve has been "slapped in the face" by reality, and the easing cycle is about to begin

Mizuho Bank: The Federal Reserve has been "slapped in the face" by reality, and the easing cycle is about to begin

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, Mizuho Bank stated that the August US non-farm payroll report further confirmed the weakening tone of the labor market, with employment, work hours, and income growth rates falling back to pandemic-era levels. Regardless of inflation, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to cut interest rates at its September meeting. A 25 basis point cut is almost certain, but if August inflation falls short of expectations, a 50 basis point cut is more likely. The Fed's previous inflation forecasts have been contradicted by reality, and its 2026 unemployment rate forecast is at risk of being unfulfilled. The Fed was previously overly pessimistic about inflation and overly optimistic about the labor market. The Fed is expected to embark on a sustained easing cycle, aiming to lower interest rates to what it considers a "neutral level," around 3% by March 2026. The new Fed chair is likely to further increase stimulus measures, lowering interest rates to close to 2%. However, the risk is that if inflation resurfaces, at least some of the stimulus measures will be withdrawn by 2027.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.01-0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.42%
ERA
ERA$0.7282+0.80%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 14:56
Részesedés
Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder

Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder

BitcoinWorld Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder The legal battles continue for Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon. In a recent and significant development, Kwon has lost a crucial bid to recover a substantial 19.6 billion won (approximately $14.2 million) deposit for a luxurious Do Kwon penthouse in Singapore. This setback comes after the nation’s High Court dismissed his claim, as reported by the local media outlet Singapore Law Watch. What’s the Story Behind the Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit? Before the dramatic collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem in May 2022, Do Kwon had committed to purchasing a high-end penthouse. He had already paid roughly half the purchase price, amounting to a hefty 39.2 billion won. However, following the unprecedented market crash that wiped out billions, the property developer took action. They confiscated the significant payment Kwon had made. Consequently, Kwon, through his wife, initiated a lawsuit to reclaim these funds. This legal move aimed to recover the substantial deposit for the Do Kwon penthouse, which had become entangled in the fallout of the Terra-Luna debacle. Why is This Legal Setback Crucial for Do Kwon? This dismissal by the Singapore High Court adds another layer of complexity to Do Kwon’s already extensive legal challenges. It represents a tangible financial loss in the midst of a broader fight for his freedom and reputation. U.S. Indictment: Kwon was indicted in the U.S. in 2023 on nine charges. These charges are directly related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire. Investor Losses: The Terra-Luna collapse is estimated to have caused around $40 billion in investor losses globally. This figure underscores the immense scale of the financial devastation. Upcoming Trial: His trial in the U.S. is scheduled to begin on December 11. Every legal outcome, including the ruling on the Do Kwon penthouse deposit, could potentially influence the perception and trajectory of his upcoming court proceedings. Therefore, losing this bid to recover the substantial deposit is not just a financial blow. It also serves as a stark reminder of the legal and financial pressures mounting against the embattled crypto founder. What Are the Broader Implications of the Do Kwon Penthouse Ruling? The Singapore High Court’s decision regarding the Do Kwon penthouse deposit carries implications beyond just this specific case. It highlights the increasing scrutiny and legal accountability faced by figures in the cryptocurrency space. Legal systems worldwide are grappling with how to address the fallout from major crypto events. This ruling suggests that even personal assets and transactions can become subject to intense legal examination, especially when linked to large-scale financial collapses. Moreover, it underscores the challenges individuals face in recovering funds or assets once they become entangled in complex legal and financial disputes across international borders. The outcome could serve as a precedent or at least a point of reference for similar cases involving high-profile crypto figures. The Continuing Saga of Do Kwon’s Legal Battles The dismissal of Do Kwon’s claim to recover his $14.2 million Singapore penthouse deposit marks a significant moment in his ongoing legal saga. It reinforces the difficult position he finds himself in, both financially and legally, as he prepares for his impending trial in the U.S. This ruling is a clear indicator that legal systems are actively working to address the consequences of the 2022 crypto market downturn. For Do Kwon, it’s another challenging chapter in a story that continues to unfold with significant implications for the wider cryptocurrency world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the total value of the Do Kwon penthouse he was trying to purchase? A1: The total purchase price for the penthouse was 39.2 billion won, which is approximately $28.4 million. Q2: Why did the property developer confiscate Do Kwon’s deposit? A2: The article indicates the developer confiscated the payment after the collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem in 2022, likely due to a breach of contract or an inability to complete the purchase under the original terms. Q3: Is Do Kwon currently facing other legal charges? A3: Yes, Do Kwon was indicted in the U.S. in 2023 on nine charges related to the Terra-Luna collapse. His trial is scheduled for December 11. Q4: What is the estimated amount of investor losses attributed to the Terra-Luna collapse? A4: The collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem is estimated to have caused around $40 billion in investor losses. Q5: Who filed the lawsuit to reclaim the penthouse deposit? A5: Do Kwon filed the lawsuit through his wife to reclaim the funds for the Do Kwon penthouse deposit. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto world by following us on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.01005-9.54%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08231+4.62%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01686+0.11%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:55
Részesedés
Conflux (CFX) Community Votes on Ecosystem Fund Utilization

Conflux (CFX) Community Votes on Ecosystem Fund Utilization

The post Conflux (CFX) Community Votes on Ecosystem Fund Utilization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 05, 2025 07:59 Conflux (CFX) DAO #15 voting is underway, focusing on authorizing the Ecosystem Fund’s locked CFX for collaborations with traditional markets and public companies. The Conflux (CFX) community is currently engaged in a pivotal vote under the Conflux DAO #15, as announced by the Conflux Forum. This vote seeks to determine whether the Ecosystem Fund’s already-locked CFX tokens should be authorized for strategic engagements with listed companies and potential collaborations with traditional markets and public companies. Strategic Use of Ecosystem Fund The proposal under consideration involves granting the Conflux Ecosystem Fund the authority to leverage its locked CFX tokens. This initiative is aimed at fostering partnerships and exploring synergies with established companies outside the blockchain space. The move is seen as a potential gateway to broaden Conflux’s influence and integration into traditional financial markets. Community Participation The voting process is designed to gauge the community’s stance on this strategic direction. Participants have the opportunity to influence the decision-making process by casting their votes. This democratic approach underscores the decentralized ethos of the Conflux network, empowering stakeholders to have a say in the project’s future developments. Potential Implications If approved, the authorization could pave the way for Conflux to establish significant partnerships, thus potentially enhancing the utility and adoption of the CFX token. Such collaborations could also provide a platform for Conflux to demonstrate its blockchain technology’s capabilities within traditional business environments. For more detailed information on the proposal and to participate in the voting, community members can visit the official Conflux Forum. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/conflux-cfx-community-votes-on-ecosystem-fund-utilization
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1237+3.25%
CONFLUX
CFX$0.16871-1.96%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:49
Részesedés
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon's bid to recover S$19.4 million in Singapore housing debt dismissed by the court

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon's bid to recover S$19.4 million in Singapore housing debt dismissed by the court

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, Do Kwon, co-founder of the bankrupt blockchain company Terraform Labs, demanded about 50% of the purchase price of a penthouse apartment on Orchard Road in Singapore, but was rejected by the Singapore High Court. Five months before his cryptocurrencies, TerraUSD and Luna, collapsed in 2022, Do Kwon had already set his sights on the S$38.8 million Sculptura Ardmore condominium. He selected a 7,600-square-foot, four-bedroom duplex penthouse on the 19th floor, one of only three in the development. Do Kwon paid approximately S$19.4 million in option fees and subsequent payments, almost half the purchase price. However, the purchase ultimately fell through, and the condominium was eventually resold for S$34.5 million. Although the developer allegedly seized the money Do Kwon paid, he argued that the seizure was invalid and authorized his wife to file a lawsuit in the Singapore High Court. Do Kwon's application was dismissed on July 26.
CreatorBid
BID$0.08231+4.62%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0014496-17.91%
Terra
LUNA$0.1494+0.40%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 14:46
Részesedés
XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto?

XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto?

XRP returns to prominence with a price of $2.80 and market cap of $170 billion. Rumors of an XRP spot ETF and diminishing legal battles increase investor confidence. Continue Reading:XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto? The post XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Capverse
CAP$0.12548-13.72%
XRP
XRP$2.9369+1.88%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:45
Részesedés
ChainCatcher Announces Major Crypto Conference in April 2025

ChainCatcher Announces Major Crypto Conference in April 2025

The post ChainCatcher Announces Major Crypto Conference in April 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher and RootData aim to tackle blockchain sector challenges in April 2025. The conference will feature industry leaders, including a Solana advisor. Crypto M&A activities have surged by $11.98 billion this year. ChainCatcher and RootData will host the “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” conference in April 2025, focusing on blockchain regulation, market structure, and capital flows. The event aims to influence regulatory dialogue and industry consolidation, amid recorded crypto M&A activity surpassing $11.98 billion year-to-date. Solana’s Market Performance and Expert Predictions Ahead of the Event Market participants have shown mixed reactions. No major government or executive statements addressed this announcement. Current market data reflects significant volatility and large whale trading losses, highlighting risks and opportunities. “The conference aims to address regulatory gridlock, market structure evolution, and capital flows in the blockchain sector.” – ChainCatcher Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Increased crypto M&A activity, now at $11.98 billion this year, reflects a tripling from past years, showcasing significant institutional engagement despite regulatory challenges. Solana (SOL) currently trades at $202.46, with a market cap of $109.56 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency saw price changes of -0.85% in 24 hours and 19.73% over 30 days. Its 24-hour trading volume of $7.30 billion marks a 43.64% change, indicating market fluctuations. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights the potential for significant technological advancements stemming from the conference. Regulatory frameworks and market structures are expected to evolve, offering new opportunities for blockchain investments and adoption. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/chaincatcher-2025-conference-announcement/
MemeCore
M$1.92498+4.89%
Solana
SOL$211.11+1.66%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195765-1.00%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:44
Részesedés
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analyst Warns Ethereum Price Is Stuck In ‘No Trade Zone’

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analyst Warns Ethereum Price Is Stuck In ‘No Trade Zone’

Despite a flurry of updates and recently reaching its ATH level, Ethereum may not be the best crypto to buy now. Following the Bitcoin price drop in the last 24 hours, Ethereum’s price action has followed the same route. However, since it is the weekend, cryptocurrency analyst IamNotTheWolf warns that a bull trap is forming, […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+7.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+2.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11114-2.44%
Részesedés
The Cryptonomist2025/09/06 14:43
Részesedés
Tether prepares a historic diversification with gold

Tether prepares a historic diversification with gold

When the largest crypto company becomes a gold prospector: Tether aligns billions and mining ambitions. Ingots, royalties, and stablecoins on the menu, all seasoned with a sovereign fund flavor. L’article Tether prepares a historic diversification with gold est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:40
Részesedés
Thumzup Media Eyes Billion-Dollar Future With Bitcoin and Altcoin Treasury

Thumzup Media Eyes Billion-Dollar Future With Bitcoin and Altcoin Treasury

The post Thumzup Media Eyes Billion-Dollar Future With Bitcoin and Altcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media has unveiled its transformation plan into a major cryptocurrency player, highlighted by a pending dogecoin mining acquisition, a $50 million stock offering, and an expanded digital asset treasury strategy. Thumzup Aims to Become North America’s Dogecoin Mining Leader Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) has outlined a sweeping strategic shift into […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/thumzup-media-eyes-billion-dollar-future-with-bitcoin-and-altcoin-treasury/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.533+0.48%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006477+7.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455+6.41%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:37
Részesedés
Critical Info for the Entire Community

Critical Info for the Entire Community

The post Critical Info for the Entire Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Pi Network is pressing ahead with its strategy to become a fully verified blockchain, even as its token sinks close to record lows. The project’s Version 23 upgrade marks a turning point: for the first time, KYC verification won’t just be an app feature, it will be written into the protocol itself. A Compliance-First Blockchain The new release, based on Stellar’s v23 framework but reworked for Pi’s needs, hands identity checks to both Pi’s native system and external providers approved by the community. The Core Team says this approach will end years of KYC headaches and spread the responsibility for verification beyond a central authority. Nearly 15 million accounts have already been verified, and the team believes the upgrade will accelerate adoption by businesses that require clear compliance standards before integrating crypto payments. What Users Should Expect Rollout will happen gradually, with short service interruptions possible. Developers pledged to notify users and partners beforehand, framing the change as preparation not just for individuals but also for third-party platforms that plan to plug into Pi’s network. The long-term goal is a “community-driven” identity layer that regulators can trust but that doesn’t rely on a single gatekeeper. While the tech side advances, the token has offered little for bulls to celebrate. PI briefly spiked after August’s announcements, climbing above $0.40, but momentum quickly faded. It now trades under $0.35, barely above its all-time low of $0.33, and down more than 88% from February highs. Two big token unlocks — 12.3 million coins on September 6 and 9.9 million on September 11 — are weighing on sentiment, with traders bracing for further selling pressure. Relief may only arrive later in the month, once supply overhangs ease. The Road Ahead Pi’s developers argue that turning identity verification into a protocol feature is critical…
Threshold
T$0.01619--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195765-1.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004879+3.39%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:33
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant