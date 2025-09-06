MEXC-tőzsde
BullZilla Roars With $172K Raised, Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Bitcoin Holds $111K, Mog Coin Eyes $0.07
The digital asset market is entering a new season of narrative-driven growth. The best meme coin presales in September 2025 […] The post BullZilla Roars With $172K Raised, Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Bitcoin Holds $111K, Mog Coin Eyes $0.07 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 15:15
Robinhood Joins S&P 500 As Crypto Firms Still Sidelined
The latest revision of the S&P 500 does more than just redistribute the cards. While the entry of Robinhood, a symbol of accessible finance, was welcomed, the discretionary exclusion of Strategy, despite meeting all technical criteria, is surprising. Behind this choice, a troubling reality emerges: certain companies exposed to bitcoin still seem persona non grata in major indices. This decision raises questions about the impartiality of the committee and the real place given to the crypto ecosystem. L’article Robinhood Joins S&P 500 As Crypto Firms Still Sidelined est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:15
Missed Shiba Inu’s 2021 Run? This Cheap DeFi Token Could Be the Next 25x Surprise
The post Missed Shiba Inu’s 2021 Run? This Cheap DeFi Token Could Be the Next 25x Surprise appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News If you watched Shiba Inu’s meteoric rise in 2021 from the sidelines, you know the consequences, early investors saw life-changing returns that most only dream about. But today, with SHIB firmly established in the top tiers of crypto markets, similar exponential gains seem unlikely. As the narrative shifts, investors are now eyeing tokens with utility …
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 15:14
SEC and CFTC Plan Joint Roundtable for Crypto Regulation
The post SEC and CFTC Plan Joint Roundtable for Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US SEC and CFTC to hold joint roundtable for crypto regulation. Focus on unified frameworks for crypto assets and platforms. This regulation impacts ETH, BTC, and key DeFi products. The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, in Washington D.C. to discuss coordinated approaches to cryptocurrency regulation. This event aims to resolve regulatory ambiguities, impacting cryptocurrency markets and fostering a unified framework for asset classification and market operations. SEC and CFTC’s Unified Crypto Regulation Roundtable on September 29, 2025 The SEC and CFTC will hold a roundtable on September 29, 2025, to discuss coordinated crypto regulation efforts. This joint event highlights efforts to address previous regulatory ambiguities impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Key regulatory figures, including Paul S. Atkins and Caroline D. Pham, are at the forefront of this initiative. The roundtable aims to standardize product definitions, trading platforms, and data reporting requirements. This move could significantly influence how cryptocurrencies and related products are classified and regulated in the United States. It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate. – Paul S. Atkins, SEC Chairman Industry reactions have been generally positive, as stakeholders expect clearer regulations to facilitate smoother operations. Market participants emphasize the importance of harmonizing frameworks to foster innovation and maintain investor protection. Resolving Crypto Conflicts: SEC and CFTC Coordination Initiative Did you know?The collaboration between the SEC and CFTC could resolve past conflicts over crypto asset classifications, an issue that previously stalled regulatory innovation and led some U.S. projects to move offshore. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,301.36, with a market cap of formatNumber(519195833973, 2). Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 30.78% to formatNumber(42213400917, 2). ETH’s price has dropped by 1.20% over the past day and 2.11% over the last week, despite rising 71.04% in 90…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:14
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 2 billion in the past 7 days
PANews reported on September 6th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 4th, Circle issued approximately 5.9 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 3.8 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 2 billion. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.5 billion, with reserves of approximately $72.6 billion, including approximately $9.4 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
PANews
2025/09/06 15:04
Belarus Moves Toward National Framework for Cryptocurrency
The post Belarus Moves Toward National Framework for Cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Belarus is moving to define its place in the crypto world. President Aleksandr Lukashenko has told lawmakers to set out clear and transparent rules for digital assets, arguing that the country needs to keep pace with global trends but without giving up state oversight. At a recent government meeting, Lukashenko said agencies must work out who regulates the industry and how the country’s Hi-Tech Park — Belarus’s IT hub — will be involved. The call builds on his earlier Decree No. 80, which set the stage for a national crypto framework last year. Mining on the Table The president has also floated the idea of using Belarus’s excess electricity for cryptocurrency mining. Earlier this year, he asked his energy minister to examine whether large-scale mining could become a profitable venture for the country, saying bluntly: “If it makes sense for us, let’s do it.” Tight Grip on Trading Despite showing interest in blockchain, Minsk has already put limits on how its citizens can use crypto. In September 2023, Lukashenko signed Decree No. 367, banning peer-to-peer transactions and forcing individuals — even entrepreneurs in the Hi-Tech Park — to trade only through approved local exchanges. Officials say the ban is meant to ensure “transparent and controlled” circulation of tokens. Balancing Openness and Control The government’s approach reflects a mix of curiosity and caution: it wants to benefit from mining and regulated trading, but it won’t allow fully decentralized use of cryptocurrencies. How these new rules are drafted will decide whether Belarus can attract serious crypto activity — or whether heavy state control keeps innovation on the sidelines. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:03
Could XRP Reach Unprecedented Heights?
The post Could XRP Reach Unprecedented Heights? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, once overshadowed by its legal struggles and sluggish price trends, is now back in the spotlight with its price reaching $2.80 and a market capitalization surpassing $170 billion. This resurgence is captivating the attention of the crypto community, reigniting conversations about its potential. Continue Reading:Could XRP Reach Unprecedented Heights? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-xrp-reach-unprecedented-heights
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:01
Web3 Creative Asset Platform Ultiland Partners with StarAI to Advance Art RWA Creation, Monetization, and Trading
Its collaboration with StarAI shows Ultiland’s commitment to advancing its network’s efficiency through AI merger, creator empowerment, and user-centred systems.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 15:00
BREAKING: Altcoin in the Spotlight Announces $530 Million Deal and an Additional $310 Million Purchase
The post BREAKING: Altcoin in the Spotlight Announces $530 Million Deal and an Additional $310 Million Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena (ENA) announced a new $530 million ‘StablecoinX’ deal. The foundation also launched a $310 million market buyback program. StablecoinX announced that it has secured an additional $530 million in PIPE funding, bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to approximately $895 million. According to Ethena Labs, if StablecoinX continues to purchase locked ENA from the Ethena Foundation or its affiliates, the proceeds will be used for spot ENA repurchases. Ethena’s buyback plan calls for $5 million in daily purchases if the ENA price remains above $0.70, and $10 million in daily purchases if it falls below $0.70 or loses more than 5% in 24 hours. As part of the new financing round, StablecoinX is expected to have over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet after closing. This growth in scale will open up additional institutional investor channels and create space for broader investor interest, third-party coverage, and executive transfers. A subsidiary of the Ethena Foundation will launch a repurchase program of approximately $310 million over the next 6-8 weeks. This program will be in addition to the repurchase process conducted through the initial PIPE financing. At current prices, the planned purchases through the second PIPE, along with the liquid ENA contributed by third-party investors, represent approximately 13% of the circulating supply. *This is not investment advice. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-altcoin-in-the-spotlight-announces-530-million-deal-and-an-additional-310-million-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 14:58
Devastating Loss For Terraform Founder
The post Devastating Loss For Terraform Founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss For Terraform Founder Skip to content Home Crypto News Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/do-kwon-penthouse-loss/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 14:56
