MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Analyst Says All Bitcoin Price Uptrend Are Duds Unless This Happens
With the Bitcoin price hitting roadblock after roadblock, the next direction looks to be down, with sell pressure mounting up. There have also been crashes below major support levels, such as $112,000, that continue to hinder the growth of the digital asset. This has turned these former support levels into resistance, and one in particular […]
LOOKS
$0.014565
+0.69%
MAJOR
$0.15739
-0.81%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 15:30
Részesedés
Covalent koopt 900K $CXT terug en zet koers naar deflatie
Augustus was een knaller van een maand voor Covalent. Terwijl de meeste projecten zich richten op beloftes, draait Covalent gewoon de motor verder: infrastructuur upgraden, token terugkopen, producten verbeteren en de community betrekken. En dat allemaal in een slimme cirkel die draait op échte inkomsten. De cijfers liegen er niet... Het bericht Covalent koopt 900K $CXT terug en zet koers naar deflatie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
TOKEN
$0.01295
+1.01%
CXT
$0.02921
-1.84%
OP
$0.7412
+1.53%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:30
Részesedés
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Wall Street Embraces Crypto
A new generation of altcoins is taking its turn in the spotlight as the Wall Street appetite toward new cryptos grows. Led by Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an up-and-coming decentralized lending protocol that is causing some splash with its innovative dual lending strategy the market is gearing up for a run. Today, Stage 6 of the […]
STAGE
$0.0000357
-8.69%
NOW
$0.00666
-3.33%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 15:30
Részesedés
Senate crypto bill adds clause to keep tokenized stocks as securities
The US Senate has added a provision to its crypto bill confirming that tokenized stocks remain securities, preserving their fit within existing financial frameworks. The US Senate updated its crypto market structure bill on Friday, adding a key provision to clarify how tokenized assets are regulated.The new clause would ensure that stocks and other securities remain classified as securities when tokenized on a blockchain, avoiding potential confusion over whether they should fall under commodities regulation. The distinction is important for digital asset firms working on tokenization. Stocks are already regulated as securities. When tokenized, keeping them as securities confirms they stay compatible with broker-dealer frameworks, clearing systems and trading platforms. Read more
MORE
$0.10083
-0.42%
FIT
$0.00004646
+0.62%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:24
Részesedés
BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin Analysis
The post BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best meme coin presales in September 2025. BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin battle for dominance in crypto’s next wave. The digital asset market is entering a new season of narrative-driven growth. The best meme coin presales in September 2025 are capturing investor attention as fresh opportunities emerge in a rapidly evolving space. September 2025 has already shown dramatic shifts, where meme coins no longer ride hype alone but now integrate innovative mechanics, deflationary supply models, and institutional-scale adoption. Among the best meme coin presales in September 2025, three names dominate headlines: BullZilla ($BZL), Bitcoin, and Mog Coin. Each coin represents a distinct story, fueling debates across trading desks and online communities. Together, these three stand tall as the best meme coin presales in September 2025, defining where capital and conviction flow in this new chapter of crypto growth. BullZilla Ignites Its Presale with Tokenomics Built for 1000x Growth BullZilla is not just another meme coin. It is a cinematic ecosystem powered by lore, scarcity, and mathematical design. At its heart lies the Mutation Mechanism, a presale engine where the price climbs automatically every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This mechanism forces urgency into the market while rewarding early conviction. Current Market Snapshot Stage: 1st (The Project Trinity Boom) Phase: 4th Price: $0.00002575 Presale Tally: $172,000+ raised Token Holders: 594+ ROI Potential: 20,371.49% from Stage 1D to listing at $0.0052 ROI for earliest joiners: 34.95% This structure transforms every dollar raised into a lever of momentum. Investors who entered at Stage 1D already hold positions with over 30% gains before a single centralized listing. The DNA of BullZilla: Tokenomics BullZilla’s total supply of 160 billion $BZIL tokens has been divided into carefully balanced allocations. Half (80 billion) fuels the presale, rewarding early community believers. Another 20%…
RIDE
$0.000976
+3.06%
HYPE
$50.77
+5.07%
BOOM
$0.007086
-17.94%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:24
Részesedés
Trump Family-Linked WLFI Falls Flat At Launch —Here's How It Fares Against Memecoins Themed After President And First Lady Melania
The trading debut of the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token has stirred headlines, redirecting focus toward other Trump family-affiliated cryptocurrencies that launched earlier in the year.read more
TRUMP
$8.534
+0.49%
WLFI
$0.2039
-11.57%
MORE
$0.10083
-0.42%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:21
Részesedés
Hockey Hall Of Fame Member Ken Dryden Dies At 78
The post Hockey Hall Of Fame Member Ken Dryden Dies At 78 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goalie Ken Dryden #29 of the Montreal Canadiens leans on his goalie stick during an NHL game against the New York Rangers circa 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images A trailblazer on and off the ice, Ken Dryden has died at the age of 78. A six-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, his former team announced his passing on Friday night. “Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man,” said Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson in a statement on Friday. “Behind the mask he was larger than life … Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport.” Born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1947 and raised in suburban Toronto, Dryden took an unconventional approach to his hockey career from the beginning. Rather than play major junior like most Canadian prospects, he elected to pursue a college education at Cornell University. After initially being drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 1964 amateur draft, his rights were traded to the Canadiens just days later. But Dryden didn’t join Montreal until late in the 1970-71 season — after earning three first All-American team honors with the Big Red, and playing with Canada’s national team in 1969-70. When Dryden turned pro at age 23, he spent most of his first year with the AHL’s Montreal Voyageur’s before earning a late-season call-up by the Canadiens. After going unbeaten in six regular-season games, he became an instant legend by backstopping Montreal to the 1971 Stanley Cup — and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. “It is almost incomprehensible to believe that he accomplished all…
T
$0.01618
-0.06%
SIX
$0.02166
+0.83%
PHOTO
$1.3001
-6.46%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:21
Részesedés
Turn $400 into $40k With These 4 Coins
The post Turn $400 into $40k With These 4 Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finding the best crypto to buy today often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. But when a few tokens stand out, the upside potential becomes hard to ignore. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of those rare tokens right now, with early-stage investors already sitting on 110% gains and stage 12 buyers still looking at a projected 42% rise before launch. Alongside LILPEPE, coins like Stellar (XLM), Cardano (ADA), and Toncoin (TON) are shaping narratives that could make a $400 entry turn into something much bigger down the road. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price and Presale Performance The story of Little Pepe has captured real attention this year. The presale is now in stage 12, with tokens selling for $0.0021 each. The project raised over $22.3 million, moving quickly toward its $25 million stage target. The momentum is real, considering that stage 11 sold out ahead of schedule. What makes LILPEPE stand out is the numbers and the foundation behind them. The token is already listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by Certik, which adds a layer of trust for new investors. Its ecosystem includes an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain, zero trading tax, staking options, and anti-bot protection. On top of that, there is a 777k giveaway in play where contributors could win significant token rewards. The community buzz is strong. From June to August, LILPEPE peaked at 100 on ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume, surpassing popular tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. That kind of organic interest suggests that this is more than another meme project. With early buyers doubling their investment and new investors still positioned for a 42% upside before the token lists at $0.0030, LILPEPE feels like the coin to watch as it could rise 23,038% after launch, being part of the top…
BOT
$0.05242
+1.68%
REAL
$0.06066
-0.23%
RISE
$0.009311
-5.93%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:20
Részesedés
Ether ETFs post straight week of outflows amid slight price dip
A crypto trader anticipates spot Ether ETF inflows will bounce back if Ether “continues this pump.” US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted four consecutive days of net outflows during the shortened trading week due to US Labor Day.The week of outflows comes after a strong August for spot Ether (ETH) ETFs, which recorded $3.87 billion in net inflows, while Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs posted $751 million in outflows for the month, according to Farside.Friday alone saw Ether ETFs shed $446.8 million, bringing total net outflows over the four days to $787.6 million. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $250.3 million in net inflows during the same period.Read more
BTC
$111,218.4
+0.03%
MORE
$0.10083
-0.42%
PUMP
$0.004669
-4.71%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:19
Részesedés
Trump Media Acquires $105M in Cronos Tokens Through Crypto.com Deal
The post Trump Media Acquires $105M in Cronos Tokens Through Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Trump Media and Technology Group is moving far beyond its Truth Social roots, unveiling an ambitious play in the digital asset space. The company has revealed that it now holds 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens, worth about $105 million, as part of a partnership with Crypto.com. A Fintech Shift, Not Just Social Media The purchase is being described inside Trump Media as more than a simple treasury addition. Executives say CRO will underpin a broader fintech strategy, powering payments and loyalty systems across the company’s consumer platforms. Truth Social and Truth+ are already preparing to introduce rewards built on Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure, showing how the token could become a core feature of daily user engagement. Rather than leaving its tokens idle, Trump Media will rely on Crypto.com’s institutional custody system, which allows for both secure storage and staking. This setup means the company can earn yield while holding CRO long-term, effectively turning its treasury into a revenue-generating asset. A Vehicle for Expansion To cement its commitment, Trump Media created a new arm called CRO Strategy, Inc., tasked with managing the Cronos holdings. That entity is already pursuing a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, to give the project more capital market access. The endgame: scaling the CRO treasury from $105 million today toward a target of $1 billion. CEO Devin Nunes said the initiative is about aligning Trump Media with financial innovation, pointing to CRO’s strengths as a fast and efficient settlement asset. Crypto.com chief Kris Marszalek added that the deal shows how a major company can put CRO to work both in custody and in consumer-facing products, highlighting its utility beyond trading. Ripple Effect on Cronos The market reaction has been swift. News of the purchase boosted confidence in CRO, with traders pointing to Trump Media…
TRUMP
$8.534
+0.49%
PLAY
$0.04371
-5.77%
MORE
$0.10083
-0.42%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:18
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant