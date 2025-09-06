2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Public companies now hold over 1M BTC, equal to 4.7% of supply,

TLDR Public firms now control 1M+ BTC, representing 4.7% of total Bitcoin supply. Strategy leads with 632K BTC, over half of all corporate bitcoin holdings. GameStop, Metaplanet, and others joined in 2025, pushing totals to record highs. Some stocks spiked on BTC buys but quickly fell back, showing mixed market impact. Public companies now hold [...] The post Public companies now hold over 1M BTC, equal to 4.7% of supply, appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 15:54
The Definitive Guide to Winning Web3 Hackathons

The post The Definitive Guide to Winning Web3 Hackathons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The blockchain hackathon ecosystem saw explosive growth in 2024 and continues to expand massively in 2025. This year, well-known hackathons such as ETHDenver 2025, HeDERA Africa, and Unite DeFi 2025 (in collaboration with 1inch) pushed things even further, giving builders the chance to compete for recognition as the next defi unicorn and seek funding opportunities. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-definitive-guide-to-winning-web3-hackathons/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:52
SEC and CFTC Propose Shift to 24/7 Financial Markets in the US

The post SEC and CFTC Propose Shift to 24/7 Financial Markets in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a joint statement on Friday exploring a possible shift to 24/7 capital markets and regulations for crypto derivatives. Scaling onchain finance requires a 24/7 trading environment across asset classes, the regulators said in the statement. Crafting regulatory clarity for event contracts and perpetual futures — futures contracts without an expiry date — was also a priority. However, the agencies clarified: “Further expanding trading hours could better align US markets with the evolving reality of a global, always-on economy. Expanding trading hours may be more viable in some asset classes than others, so there may not be a one-size-fits-all approach for all products.” The potential pivot to “always-on” financial markets would increase capital velocity but also increase risk for traders, exposing their overnight and long-term positions to market participants in different time zones, who could knock them out of trades while they sleep. A table of eligible trading days for each month on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Source: NYSE Related: SEC’s agenda proposes crypto safe harbors, broker-dealers reforms CFTC and SEC push Trump administration’s crypto goals forward US president Donald Trump’s administration published its crypto report in July, outlining interagency policy recommendations to develop a comprehensive framework for the digital economy. The report directed the SEC and CFTC to establish cooperative oversight over the crypto sector, with the CFTC having the “clear authority” to regulate spot crypto markets, while the SEC would have purview over tokenized securities. In August, the CFTC announced a pathway for offshore crypto exchanges to serve US clients through the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) framework. The FBOT registry allows regulated offshore exchanges across all asset classes to apply for a license to do business in the United States and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:46
Federal Reserve Poised for Rate Cut Amid Weakening Labor Market

The post Federal Reserve Poised for Rate Cut Amid Weakening Labor Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates in September. U.S. labor market shows weakening trends. DeFi protocols might gain from potential rate cuts. Mizuho Bank indicates a weakening U.S. labor market following the August non-farm payroll report, increasing the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in September 2025. The anticipated rate cuts may stimulate markets, potentially boosting cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH amid shifting investor strategies towards riskier assets. Federal Reserve Policy Moves as Labor Market Falters Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for September 17 anticipates a rate cut due to declining employment and income levels returning to patterns seen during the pandemic. Mizuho Bank emphasizes the Fed might execute a 25 basis point cut, though a 50 basis point cut could materialize if inflation appears weaker than expected in recent CPI data. Market strongly anticipates easing, reflecting nearly 100% certainty per the CME FedWatch tool. Market participants are adjusting their strategies, anticipating lower borrowing costs across mortgage, corporate, and DeFi sectors. Typically, accommodative policies increase risk asset attractiveness, potentially benefiting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi governance tokens like AAVE and COMP. Cryptocurrency market stakeholders such as developers and governance boards are actively monitoring Federal Reserve actions. Historical Fed easing cycles have previously driven significant market rallies, particularly in high-beta assets and decentralized finance protocols. According to the Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Speech on Economic Outlook, “An adjustment to the central bank’s policy stance may be warranted given the shifting balance of risks with respect to the labor market.” Rate Cuts Set to Shake Crypto Prices and Adoption Did you know? Bitcoin and Ethereum have historically surged following Federal Reserve rate cuts, illustrating their strong correlation with macroeconomic policy shifts. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,305.67, experiencing a 24-hour volume of $41.26 billion. The price of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:44
Senator Cynthia Lummis Pushes New Crypto Bill to Clarify SEC and CFTC Roles

The post Senator Cynthia Lummis Pushes New Crypto Bill to Clarify SEC and CFTC Roles appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News U.S. Senators introduced an updated draft of the market structure bill on Friday, aiming to bring more clarity to digital assets and cryptocurrencies. One of the most notable changes is that stocks and securities will not be treated as commodities if they are tokenized. The bill also excludes certain crypto activities, such as DePIN, staking, …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 15:43
U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity

TLDR SEC and CFTC will hold a public roundtable on Sept. 29 to discuss crypto regulation. The roundtable will focus on harmonizing crypto products, reporting, and data standards. U.S. crypto market participants will gain clarity on spot crypto asset products. The SEC and CFTC aim to create space for innovation while ensuring market efficiency. The [...] The post U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 15:41
Ripple’s Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data

The post Ripple’s Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple shovels 250 million XRP into unknown 49,999,989 XRP transferred anonymously Data shared by the prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, has revealed a massive crypto transaction initiated by the fintech giant Ripple. Aside from that, one more large XRP transaction was spotted. Recent data shared by XRPscan contains the details of these transactions, and particularly of that tremendous one conducted by the San Francisco-based crypto giant. Ripple shovels 250 million XRP into unknown According to the above-mentioned data source, blockchain juggernaut Ripple made a jaw-dropping transfer, moving 250,000,000 XRP to an anonymous wallet. This equivalent of the third-largest crypto constitutes a whopping $703,901,147. XRPscan has shown that these funds were transferred to a Ripple-affiliated crypto wallet – Ripple50 and the goal was likely to prepare this amount for covering the company’s operational costs, as well as adding part of it to the Ripple Payments network, OTPs, and various investments. Once a month, Ripple unlocks 1,000,000,000 XRP from escrow, leaving around 300 million to itself and sending back the rest. It is likely that the 250 million XRP moved by the company on Friday came from one of these XRP lumps unlocked from escrow earlier this year. Besides, Whale Alert also detected a 50,000,000 XRP transfer between anonymous wallets. However, the analytics account @XRPwallets shared that this money was sent from Ripple to a wallet that belongs to one of its founders and a former CEO, Chris Larsen. You Might Also Like 49,999,989 XRP transferred anonymously Simultaneously with the 250-million XRP transfer, Whale Alert shared the details of another large XRP transaction. This one carried 49,999,989 XRP worth $140,841,434. The tracker marked this transfer as the one made “from unknown wallet to unknown wallet.” But @XRPwallets claimed that this whole amount of XRP was sent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:40
A user bought 6,000 ETH put options when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning, and expected to incur a loss.

PANews reported on September 6th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a user who bought 6,000 ETH put options with a strike price of $4,250, expiring on September 6th (approximately $174,000 USD) when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning hours. However, with less than half an hour left until the exercise date, ETH remains stable at $4,300, resulting in a high probability of losses.
PANews2025/09/06 15:37
Best Crypto Under $1 Right Now? Traders Say This Token Has the Strongest Setup for a 30x Rally

The post Best Crypto Under $1 Right Now? Traders Say This Token Has the Strongest Setup for a 30x Rally appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every crypto bull cycle has its breakout tokens, and more often than not, the biggest winners start at prices well below a dollar. Today, traders are pointing to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the sub-$1 crypto with the strongest setup for explosive growth. With a presale price of just $0.035, over $15.4 million raised, and more …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 15:35
Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Or Pepeto

The post Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Or Pepeto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Searching for the best crypto to buy now? Focus on assets with real use and visible demand. XRP looks cleaner after recent legal updates and stays centered on payments. Shiba Inu still energizes a massive community and runs a live Layer 2 that people can use today. Cardano follows a research first plan aimed at …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 15:32
