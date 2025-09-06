MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
U.S. Senate Draft Bill Moves to Exempt Staking, Airdrops, and DePIN From SEC Rules
The post U.S. Senate Draft Bill Moves to Exempt Staking, Airdrops, and DePIN From SEC Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is circulating an updated draft of its long-awaited market structure bill, introducing major changes to how digital assets are treated under securities law. The revisions, highlighted by journalist Eleanor Terrett, are being viewed as a meaningful step toward clarifying the legal status of crypto activity in the United States. One of the most notable updates comes in Section 101, which specifies that staking, airdrops, and pre-legal tokens will not be classified as securities, unless fraud is involved. Industry advocates say this language could provide long-sought clarity for participants who feared that normal crypto activities could be swept into securities regulation. Exemptions for DePIN Projects The bill also singles out decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) in Section 504, granting them explicit exemption from securities law. DePIN initiatives, which incentivize participants to build out real-world infrastructure like wireless networks and cloud storage, have grown rapidly and often struggled with regulatory uncertainty. In a nod to decentralization, Sections 501, 505, and 506 preserve protections for DeFi developers, self-custody of digital assets, and open-source innovation. Lawmakers appear keen to ensure that regulation does not suffocate the core features that distinguish blockchain ecosystems from traditional financial intermediaries. SEC-CFTC Coordination Finally, the bill creates a formal coordination framework between the SEC and the CFTC in Sections 701 and 702, a measure designed to reduce the jurisdictional clashes that have plagued crypto regulation in recent years. If passed in its current form, the legislation could significantly reshape how crypto projects operate in the U.S., removing some of the most controversial areas from the reach of securities enforcement while still leaving room for fraud cases. Analysts say the carve-outs for staking and DePIN are especially noteworthy, as they address areas where regulatory clarity has been most urgently demanded. The information provided in…
U
$0.01006
-9.45%
REAL
$0.06066
-0.23%
FORM
$3.6633
-8.05%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:03
Részesedés
ScamSniffer: Phishing losses reached $12.17 million in August, a 72% increase from the previous month
PANews reported on September 6th that ScamSniffer released its August phishing report, which showed that losses in August were approximately $12.17 million and there were 15,230 victims; Compared to July, losses increased by 72% and the number of victims increased by 67%.
67
$0.01241
-14.87%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/06 16:01
Részesedés
OKB’s current pattern mirrors pre-August surge: Will history repeat?
OKB sees fewer holders and higher exchange inflows, raising questions about profit-taking after recent gains.
OKB
$185.591
-4.96%
GAINS
$0.02761
+1.84%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 16:00
Részesedés
Top Crypto ICO $GGs Attracts Shiba Inu and Ethereum Investors to Based Eggman Crypto Presale
The post Top Crypto ICO $GGs Attracts Shiba Inu and Ethereum Investors to Based Eggman Crypto Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Top crypto presale $GGs attracts Shiba Inu and Ethereum investors. Explore Based Eggman’s new crypto token presale, now highlighted among the best crypto presale to buy right now in 2025. Crypto presale projects have become a core focus for investors looking to join early opportunities before public listings. A pre-sale cryptocurrency allows communities to support new ecosystems while accessing tokens at lower prices. With a surge in demand for token presales, many traders follow the latest crypto presale list to find projects with strong ecosystems and cultural value. Shiba Inu and Ethereum investors are now paying close attention to Based Eggman ($GGs), a new crypto token presale that blends memes, gaming, and Web3 culture. Among the top crypto presales of 2025, $GGs stands out with its gaming-driven design and community-centered approach. It has quickly positioned itself as one of the best crypto presale to buy right now. What is Based Eggman? The project takes inspiration from internet culture and gaming, blending humor with blockchain utility. At its heart, the ecosystem uses $GGs, a meme token that powers liquidity, gaming, minting, payments, and even smart contract gas fees. The choice of the name $GGs has cultural meaning. In online gaming, “GGs” is a way to say “Good Games,” showing respect and acknowledgment after a match. This creates a natural connection between gaming communities and the Based Eggman network. The goal of Based Eggman is to make its ecosystem the hub for crypto gaming on Base. With streaming, trading, and on-chain gaming all tied together, $GGs becomes more than just a presale coin. As part of new crypto presale projects, Based Eggman shows how token presales can combine utility, culture, and fun in one framework. $GGs is designed to bring virtual value directly into Web3 communities. Top Crypto ICO $GGs…
FUN
$0.009338
-0.88%
MORE
$0.10089
-0.36%
TOKEN
$0.01294
+0.93%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:00
Részesedés
Ripple Co-Founder Offloads Millions in XRP – Should Holders Worry?
CryptoXAiMan posted another interesting video about XRP today. The 7-minute clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), focused on what he called “breaking news” – Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen selling large amounts of XRP. The presenter, wearing his trademark black shirt, spoke with energy and confidence. He showed wallet charts, red balance lines, and overlays to
BLACK
$0.267
-6.38%
XRP
$2.9355
+1.83%
RED
$0.647
-12.08%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 16:00
Részesedés
Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1 Billion Buying Plan
The post Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1 Billion Buying Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1 Billion Buying Plan | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
FORM
$3.6633
-8.05%
DEEP
$0.1358
+5.08%
DEFI
$0.001699
+5.59%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:58
Részesedés
How to Attend InnoBlock 2025: Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.01746
+6.45%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:56
Részesedés
MSTR Stock Slips After S&P 500 Rejection Despite Bitcoin Bet
The post MSTR Stock Slips After S&P 500 Rejection Despite Bitcoin Bet appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto and stock markets opened on edge today, with traders waiting for the Federal Reserve’s next rate move. Bitcoin is holding near $110,776 after a rough week, while U.S. equities continue to swing between gains and losses. MicroStrategy’s S&P 500 Snub MicroStrategy (MSTR), the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin under Michael Saylor, was widely …
NEAR
$2.596
+4.29%
U
$0.01006
-9.45%
MOVE
$0.1236
+3.17%
Részesedés
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 15:56
Részesedés
WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets, Cites User Protection as Main Priority
TLDR: WLFI confirmed 272 wallets blacklisted, with 215 tied to a phishing scheme halted before hackers drained user funds. About 50 wallet owners requested intervention after reporting compromised accounts directly through WLFI’s support channels. Five wallets flagged for high-risk exposure and one under review for suspected misappropriation of holder funds. WLFI stated blacklists target only [...] The post WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets, Cites User Protection as Main Priority appeared first on Blockonomi.
WLFI
$0.2039
-11.57%
WALLET
$0.02599
-0.23%
Részesedés
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 15:55
Részesedés
While Experts See DOGE Hitting $1, a Little-Known $0.006 Coin Aims to Lead the Next Meme Coin Wave
Dogecoin’s price projection has gained attention as analysts forecast it reaching the $1 level. However, another token, currently trading at mere cents, quietly generates momentum. Some believe this contender could emerge as the leading meme coin. Its accelerating growth attracts renewed interest and captures market attention. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin now trades inside a narrow band [...]]]>
TOKEN
$0.01294
+0.93%
DOGE
$0.23377
+1.67%
MEME
$0.00257
-2.02%
Részesedés
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/06 15:54
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant